ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after police say they shot each other while taking turns wearing a bulletproof vest.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 50-year-old Charles Ferris and 36-year-old Christopher Hicks were arrested Monday.
A police affidavit says the two men are neighbors and were drinking on a deck Sunday when Ferris told Hicks to shoot him with a .22-caliber rifle while Ferris wore the vest. The affidavit says the shot left a red mark on Ferris’ chest and that he was angry because it hurt.
The affidavit says Hicks then put on the vest and Ferris “unloaded the clip” into his back, causing bruises but no serious injuries.
Court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on behalf of either man.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine customs officials were astonished when they opened nicely gift-wrapped boxes of cookies and oatmeal flown in all the way from Poland and found a hair-raising contraband: hundreds of live tarantulas.
Bureau of Customs personnel seized the 757 tarantulas at a mail exchange center near Manila's international airport Monday and later arrested a Filipino man who tried to claim the long-legged and venomous spiders, which were declared as "collection items."
Many of the baby tarantulas were concealed in small plastic vials punctured with holes for air while bigger spiders were shipped in see-through plastic containers. Officials estimated the value of the unusual shipment at 310,000 pesos ($5,900).
Philippine wildlife laws prohibit the trading, collection and possession of such spiders, which are popular pets among arachnid enthusiasts, without permits.
Despite threats of hefty fines and imprisonment, a startling array of wildlife have been seized by the hundreds by airport customs inspectors in Manila since last year, including geckos, iguanas, chameleons and a popular reptile called bearded dragons.
Volunteers cleaning up New Jersey beaches last year found everything but the kitchen sink. Oh wait, they found one of those, too.
Unsurprisingly, nearly 82 percent of the trash removed during Clean Ocean Action's beach sweeps last spring and fall was plastic, including beverage bottles, shopping bags, straws and stirrers, and foam pieces. Interestingly, the number of cigarette butts picked up - 22,000 - was down by nearly a quarter from a year earlier.
More than 10,000 volunteers plucked 454,365 pieces of debris from the ocean coast, bay shores and the banks of rivers, lakes and streams as part of the annual survey by the coastal environmental group that tallies the garbage left behind on the state's beaches.
"The Beach Sweeps provides proof we humans can be a wasteful, sloppy, and pretty gross bunch," said Cindy Zipf, the group's executive director. "Who leaves diapers on the beach? It's bad enough that litter makes our beaches look terrible, but it also kills and maims marine life. The good news is that the beach sweeps also proves we have great capacity to respond to environmental harm."
Balloons reached an all-time high: 5,470 of them were found. They are particularly hazardous to marine life, including sea turtles that mistake them for jellyfish and eat them, often strangling their intestines. Shorebirds can get entangled in balloon strings, as can fish. Several Jersey shore towns have banned balloon releases for these reasons.
Stout-hearted volunteers wearing gloves also picked up 565 condoms last year, an increase of more than 56 percent from 2017. Volunteers removed 267 baby diapers, up 78 percent from a year earlier.
But some trash was more unusual: a fake $100 bill, a Philadelphia rail token that appeared to be from the 1930s, the door from a portable restroom, a plastic pig, and a sex toy.
Some medical waste was also found, though not at the levels it reached in the late 1980s, when it was an epidemic on Jersey beaches.
Other items included a shoe with a bottle of hot sauce inside it, a large lump of coal, the door to a safe, pom-poms, a loaf of bread, a bag of lemons, and an air conditioner. And an actual kitchen sink.
Since 1985, the group's volunteers have removed nearly 7 million items of trash from New Jersey's beaches.
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Police at Eastern Michigan University have issued a warning: "Beware of goose!"
The department says potentially aggressive geese have been spotted on campus and issued the warning when posting a video on Instagram showing one goose attacking and chasing a person in a school parking lot.
Police say the attack happened on the north end of the school's campus in Ypsilanti. Two geese are nesting in the area, and the birds are protective.
University spokesman Geoff Larcom says it's not unusual for geese to nest on campus this time of year. He says several students have reported goose attacks, but no injuries have been reported.
Larcom tells MLive.com: "A few students have tried to take selfies of the geese when they are hissing, but we advise against that."
(FOX) A stretch of highway near Lincoln, Calif., outside Sacramento, had to be shut down briefly Tuesday night when dozens of goats flooded the roadway, a local news outlet reported.
Sheriff's deputies, police, the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans personnel responded to State Route 65 around 8 p.m. and were eventually able to herd the goats off the road with the help of a herding dog, Sacramento's KXTV-TV reported.
The goats, which were being used to trim grass near the highway, apparently escaped through a broken gate.
Unfortunately, five of the goats were hit and killed by cars before police arrived, KXTV reported.
There were no reported injuries, and it was unclear if the property owner will be cited.
(FOX) A judge in Texas recently resigned by accident after he publicized his intention to run for the state's Supreme Court.
Democrat William "Bill" McLeod has served as a judge in Harris County Civil Court at Law Number Four since January. Thinking of the future, McLeod posted online his plans to run for the state's highest court.
He told KHOU that soon after, someone showed him the Texas Constitution, specifically Article 16, Section 65, which applies to district and county clerks, county judges, and judges of county courts at law, among other positions.
The law states that if any of those holding the aforementioned offices announce their candidacy for another office or become an actual candidate, "such announcement or such candidacy shall constitute an automatic resignation of the office then held."
McLeod declined an interview with the news station but did plead on Facebook on Sunday for supporters to help him.
"There has been a discussion and a issue with a potential violation ... with the Texas Constitution, and I am in dire need of people's support."
The judge said that County Attorney Vince Ryan "is trying to throw me off my bench because of this potential violation," and added he has "no intention" to run for the Supreme Court.
Ryan will present the issue to a meeting of the county commissioners on Tuesday, according to the report. McLeod has asked for his supporters to call the commissioners and show their support.
One of his supporters, Kandice Webber, said the incident "would not be the first time that a judge has made a mistake."
"Our judges are human," she told KHOU. "I would beg the court to leave him where he is. This is where Houstonians want him. This is where Harris County wants him, and we made that very loud and clear at the ballot."
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police arrested the driver who tried to steal a truck filled with cookie dough Wednesday.
Kansas City Cold Storage said the truck belongs to them, and someone broken into the truck and stole it while the driver ran inside to grab paperwork. The driver left the vehicle running. That's when the thief jumped in and drove away.
The truck was loaded with three pallets of cookie dough and ready to head to Springfield, Missouri.
State Troopers chased the truck and eventually used road spikes to stop the truck near I-435 and Leavenworth Road. They also arrested the thief at the scene.
April 3 (UPI) -- A British animal rescuer rushed to a residential road in the middle of the night to rescue a loose "tarantula" that turned out to be a toy replica.
The RSPCA said animal collection officer Michael Harrington responded Saturday night to Northview Drive in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, on a report of a tarantula loose in the street.
"The call came in at 11:30 p.m. and I made it to the scene just after midnight," Harrington said. "The caller was walking home when they spotted the tarantula on the street. They said it was as big as their hand, black and hairy with thick legs and orange-colored stripes."
Harrington said he quickly learned when he got close to the spider that it was a plastic toy.
"I must admit, in the dark, it looked quite realistic. But as soon as I got nearer and picked the bowl up it was clear it was a children's toy! I think the locals were relieved!" he said.
Another RSPCA rescuer responded just days earlier to a home in Bilston, West Midlands, where a resident had reported an exotic salamander on her balcony. The amphibian turned out to be a stuffed toy.
April 3 (UPI) -- A hotel in England is helping guests unwind with help from some small primates in its latest offering: lemur yoga classes.
Armathwaite Hall, near Keswick, said the lemur yoga classes, or "Lemoga," feature the Madagascar-native primates wandering among the yoga-practicing humans and sometimes emulating their poses.
"When you watch lemurs they do some form of the poses naturally -- that typical pose warming their bellies in the sunshine," Richard Robinson, manager of the Lake District wildlife park, which partners with the hotel for its series of "meet the wildlife" wellness activities, told The Guardian.
"It seemed to be a really good combination to encourage people to have a go and spend time with a lemur," he said.
BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — A skunk that somehow got its head stuck in a discarded can of beer is being cared for by veterinarians in Massachusetts.
Animal control officers in Billerica (BILL'-rick-ah) posted a picture of the unfortunate critter on Twitter. They said it "amazing" that its head could fit into such a small opening and noted that it gave new meaning to the term "skunked beer."
Police said the skunk was taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton after being found Wednesday. The plan was to sedate the skunk before removing the aluminum can, and then monitor the animal for a few days before returning it to the wild.