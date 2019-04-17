A 61-year-old science college professor in Japan channeled his inner Walter White when he allegedly taught his students how to manufacture ecstasy to “further their knowledge” of pharmaceuticals.
Tatsunori Iwamura, a professor at Matsuyama University in Ehime prefecture, faces up to 10 years in prison for showing his pharmaceutical students to make MDMA – commonly known as ecstasy – as well as “designer drug” 5f-QUPIC, the Kyodo News Agency reported.
Sources told the news agency that Iwamura allegedly instructed his students to make ecstasy in 2013, despite not being licensed to produce the drug for academic purposes.
Japan requires researchers to obtain a license from regional authorities to manufacture illegal drugs for academic purposes. Kyodo reported that Iwamura’s government-issued license had expired.
FDA grants permission for large scale tests to be conducted for the use of ecstasy as treatment for PTSD patients
Eleven of Iwamura’s former students were suspected of being involved in producing the illegal drugs, the university told Kyodo news. Four of those students, plus an assistant professor, are under investigation by prosecutors.
The drugs they produced have not been found, but traces of other drugs were discovered in the laboratory used by Iwamura and his students.
"We sincerely apologize for causing major concern to students and their parents," said Tatsuya Mizogami, president of the university, in a statement.
He added that the university will take disciplinary action against Iwamura and the assistant professor, who has not been identified.
Iwamura has been conducting research on what are called dangerous drugs in Japan, sources told the Kyodo news agency.
Walter White is the main character in the critically acclaimed TV show "Breaking Bad." White, a mild-mannered chemistry teacher played by Bryan Cranston, turns to a life of drug manufacturing and dealing in a desperate bid to earn money after learning he has terminal cancer.
Thousands of people in the Florida Keys were briefly without power on Tuesday after a sailboat knocked down a power line.
Keys Energy Services said that all of its customers were without power around 5 p.m. ET. The company, according to its website, has more than 28,000 customers and serves the Lower Florida Keys from Key West to the Seven Mile Bridge.
The company said in a Facebook post that a sailboat struck a power line roughly 12 miles south of Tavernier, which is on Key Largo, the Keys' largest island.
Around 7 p.m., the company posted a photo of the sailboat "that triggered the systemwide outage."
The company states online that they import "nearly all of its power supply and uses local generation for emergency back-up only." The company "relies on power from the mainland because it is far less expensive than local generation."
As of 6:47 p.m., "the boat was cleared from the lines and power restored to all affected customers," officials said.
A car wound up wedged on top of another car in a crowded parking lot at a shopping center in New Jersey earlier this week.
It was a wild scene at Bergen Town Center Monday, but police say there wasn't much to it -- the driver hit the gas instead of the brake and the vehicle just happened to vault on top of another one.
Max Zavian, who was at the scene, took video of the wreck.
"I did not physically see it happen, however I heard a big noise and turned around to see the cars on top of each other," he said.
"I personally believe the owner of the silver car on top was trying to back out of a space and was in drive, not reverse, then sped through the barrier and onto the hood of the other car."
According to Zavian, police and a tow truck got to the scene quickly.
"My reaction was mostly shock, being that I've never seen this before... but then again, what else could we expect from Jersey drivers?" Zavian said.
Authorities said no one was hurt.
(ABC.NET.AU) Australia is renowned for its 'big' tourist attractions and an artist from northern New South Wales reckons he has come up with the most extraordinary yet — a giant wooden bong for his home town of Woodenbong.
Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume.
Paul Pearson makes bongs, devices commonly used to smoke cannabis, although his creations are ornamental artworks rather than functional.
"I've always had an interest in bong-making and art, I've been doing it all of my life," he said.
"I've made them out of dolls, plastic lobsters, vases, exhaust pipes, everything."
But when Mr Pearson moved to Woodenbong, northwest of Lismore and just south of the Queensland border, he decided to try making wooden bongs.
"Normally they wouldn't be made out of wood because of water rot," he said.
"But as soon as I heard Woodenbong, I envisioned a wooden bong."
Mr Pearson built one bong that stood at 1.5 metres, but he had an even bigger goal that he believed would bring droves of tourists to the rural community.
"I believe people from all over the world share my dream," Mr Pearson said.
"I envisioned a giant wooden bong, taller than the Big Merino in Goulburn.
"Tourism is our only option for survival of this dying village."
He has started a petition to gain support for the idea, which includes a giant wooden bong with a tourist information centre underneath.
However, the concept had drawn a mixed response so far.
Some interpret that as meaning "duck on water", but Ms Williams said she had been told it meant "place of the platypus".
"The name Woodenbong has nothing to do with a bong," she said.
"We've got enough natural beauty here, we've got beautiful landscapes and mountains.
"We don't need anything else man-made."
Woodenbong-based Kyogle Shire councillor Lindsay Passfield did not mind the idea of a 'big' thing but said a bong was wrong.
"It's an innovative idea, but I think it's totally inconsistent with the culture and values of the local community," Cr Passfield said.
"This is a harmonious and very productive little community and we have good family values here and I don't think this sort of publicity would be useful."
Mr Pearson said he was undeterred by the criticism.
"I don't think I need to convince people, it's pretty obvious," he said.
"The comedy factor speaks for itself.
"It's an unfulfilled prophecy. It has to be played out."
The Woodenbong idea was not the first 'big' proposal to spark recent controversy.
The Big Bogan in the Bogan Shire town of Nyngan split opinion in the community when it was erected in 2015, and in 2010 the Ballina community fought to save its Big Prawn when the local council voted to demolish it.
(Boston 25) HARWICH - When the Harwich Fire Department got the call Monday afternoon that someone had seen what looked like a person in the water off the Bells Neck Conservation, they rushed to the scene.
"We have a standard response policy for a person in the water," said Harwich Fire Lt. Scott Tyldesley.
That response involves several agencies and a lot of equipment.
"We automatically activate our dive team in case they're needed they're on the way," Tyldesley said.
"We knew it was a remote area that would be a tough area and we have a small boat that we were able to get and launch in remote areas," Tyldesley said.
They spotted what looked like a person - twisted and half in the water - but something didn't seem right.
"The color of the skin just looked a bit off for a person," Tyldesley said.
As they got closer, they realized they no longer needed to rush.
"We followed the river out and quickly determined it was a case of mistaken identity," he said. "I was in the boat with another firefighter and honestly as we started approaching it I was pretty sure it was a training mannequin."
The fire department says they're thankful that there weren't any other calls at the time, and it ended the way it did.
"Any chance you get to respond to a non-standard emergency is a great training exercise and for this to have it work so well that it wasn't someone dead it was just a training mannequin - so the mission was accomplished and everything went well and everyone came home uninjured," Tyldesley said.
If the mannequin was put there on purpose, charges could be filed because of the cost of the response.
But it wasn't the owner of the mannequin that put it there.
He reached out to police saying it was stolen in January.
(Huffington Post) A substitute teacher in Massachusetts may have shot his career ambitions in the foot after bullets fell out of his pockets during a class.
The unidentified teacher was covering a pre-kindergarten classroom on Thursday at Elmwood Street School in Millbury when the bullets fell on the classroom floor.
Another teacher overheard the bullets hitting the floor and notified the principal, according to local station WHDH-TV.
Millbury Police Chief Donald Desorcy said the teacher claimed he had been shooting the day before.
"So apparently he was wearing the same clothing two days in a row," he told the station. "He claims he had left magazines in his pocket."
The Millbury Police Department suspended the teacher's license to carry firearms. Officers later seized six handguns, 12 shotguns and rifles, and ammunition from the teacher's home.
Although it is not illegal to bring ammunition on school grounds, Desorcy told Boston TV station WFXT that the teacher will face charges of improperly securing his guns at home.
"To me, that's just not sound judgment, an individual not thinking clearly or have a strong concept of gun ownership or gun responsibility," Desorcy said.
Superintendent Gregory B. Myers later confirmed to media outlets that the substitute teacher had been fired, according to the Worcester Telegram.
"That kind of an oversight, even if you legitimately forget that you have something like that in your pocket, is not going to be tolerated," Myers told WHDH-TV, adding that he's also reached out to parents to let them know the school is safe.
April 17 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana shared an unusual warning about a goose blamed for attacking at least two shoppers in a Walmart parking lot.
The Fishers Police Department said the goose attacked at least two people at the local Walmart store Tuesday morning without being provoked.
Police said the shoppers suffered minor injuries from their encounters.
"Geese can be territorial and aggressive. Please be aware of your surroundings and keep a safe distance from wild animals," police wrote, using the hashtag "#gooserage."
"In this particular incident, these people did nothing wrong," Sgt. Tom Weger told WISH-TV. "For some reason, the animal felt threatened and decided to attack these people."
"These animals are considered an endangered species," Weger said. "They are highly protected. You cannot harass them, engage them or assault them in any way, shape or form. If you're involved in an incident with one of these animals and they are injured, you're going to have to be able to explain exactly what happened."
April 17 (UPI) -- A wild kangaroo crashed a photo shoot in Australia, sending bikini-clad models running and jumping into a pool to escape the marsupial.
Candy Shop Mansion in Helensvale, Queensland, shared video of several models running to escape the "kangaroo attack" outside the building during a photo shoot.
The video shows one model jumping into a pool to escape the marsupial, while another hops a fence to safety.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a woman accused of bashing out the windows of a St. Louis restaurant after learning there was no more chocolate ice cream.
The ice cream-related meltdown happened around 2:25 a.m. at a Rally's restaurant in the city's Central West End neighborhood March 27, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
When restaurant workers told the woman they only had vanilla left, she allegedly spat on them and then "used an aluminum baseball bat to break the glass windows of the business and threatened the victims," according to a police summary obtained by The Smoking Gun.
The unidentified suspect drove away in a gray SUV, according to the summary.
None of the workers were hurt.
April 17 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters responded to a British home to rescue a cat that became stuck between a brick wall and an extension.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said collection officer Nick Jonas responded to the Grays, Essex, home on a report of meowing noises coming from a wall, and he discovered the cat was stuck in a 6-inch gap between two walls.
Jonas enlisted the help of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, which sent a crew to knock down a wall and free the cat.
"Cats are naturally inquisitive creatures, so we do get all sorts of calls where they have gotten into trouble," Jonas said. "We are very grateful the local fire service were available to assist us on this occasion as they have access to the tools needed for this job."
Jonas said the RSPCA was able to find the cat's owner and reunite them.