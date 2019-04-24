Dog day afternoon: Pup's head gets stuck in cinder block
Cinder block dog
Emergency workers across Florida get thousands of rescue calls per day, but one in the north Florida town of Hastings the other day was most unique: a Rottweiler named Fifi got her head stuck in a cinder block. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)
Doug Phillips Doug PhillipsContact Reporter
South Florida Sun Sentinel
Enter your email
Privacy Policy
Sniffing around her north Florida yard, a Rottweiler puppy apparently got too curious for her own good.
The 6-month-old dog named Fifi got her head stuck inside one of two holes in a cinder block on Saturday in her yard in Hastings in St. Johns County.
The dog’s owner came home from work and saw the poor pup with its head wedged — and stuck.
In a Facebook posting, St. Johns County Fire Rescue says the resident — out of options — called for help.
Paid Post LEARN MORE
Why cook for the family when you can cook with the family?
Why cook for the family when you can cook with the family?
Family time spent together in the kitchen has quite a few payoffs. Kids learn life skills, like how to shop for and prepare meals, while everyone learns how to communicate and cooperate. You can read more about...
SPONSORED CONTENT BY Publix
Arriving sheriff’s deputies initially used soap and water in the hopes of slipping the dogs head out of the hole, but it didn’t work.
Fifi freed
Emergency workers across Florida get thousands of rescue calls per day, but one in the north Florida town of Hastings the other day was most unique: a Rottweiler named Fifi got her head stuck in a cinder block. Firefiighters ultimately freed her using the Jaws of Life tool. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)
Firefighters were ultimately able to free Fifi — but it took the use of a hydraulic rescue tool.
“Using the Jaws of Life, firefighters were able to crack the block and free Fifi,” the posting said.
Fifi seemed no worse for the wear after the ordeal and was back sniffing around her yard in no time.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bellevue family sues city, county after 10-year-old cat cited 30 times
POSTED 5:13 PM, APRIL 23, 2019, BY NADIA ROMERO, UPDATED AT 05:36PM, APRIL 23, 2019
FACEBOOK TWITTER REDDIT LINKEDIN TUMBLR PINTEREST EMAIL PRINT
BELLEVUE, Wash. – Many of us treat our pets like another member of the family. That’s why one Bellevue family took their complaints to a lawyer after they say a neighbor is targeting their cat.
Those complaints make their cat, a brown Tabby name Miska, the cat with the most violations in King County. According to The Law Offices of Jon Zimmerman, out of the 20,000 animal infractions over the past ten years, 50 of those claims were against cats in Bellevue. Out of the 50 cat infractions, 30 of them were against Miska.
Now, Miska’s family is suing the city of Bellevue, King County, King County Hearing Examiner, Regional Animal Services of King County, David Spohr, Dow Constantine, Brad Miyake, Gene Mueller, and Tim Anderson.
“It just seems very friendly. It's friendly with my dog. It's friendly with people,” said neighbor Kathleen Rollock.
But one of their neighbors called the cat vicious, saying it attacked some rabbits in a neighbor’s yard, but Rollock says it’s just a cat being a cat.
“If it wanted to get a bunny, it would get a bunny,” said Rollock.
Over the next five years, Miska’s owners allege one of their neighbors spent the last five years trying to rid the neighborhood of the cat, citing an ordinance passed in Bellevue in 2010 that says domestic animals don’t have the right to freely roam. Once things escalated in 2017, Miska’s family hired attorney Jon Zimmerman.
“The same person who complained against Miska, one of the same people who complained against Miska, is the person who signs the deportation order, which we consider to be a grave conflict of interest,” said attorney Jon Zimmerman.
The deportation order can only be signed by the animal control manager, who is also a neighbor filing the complaint. Gene Mueller was the former manager and signed a form back in 2017 when Miska was thrown in Kitty Jail for several months facing fines, euthanasia, and deportation out of the county.
“The government is willing to spend incredible taxpayer resources to engage in this to the point where they’ve actually assigned four prosecutors to this case,” said Zimmerman.
Zimmerman says Miska’s family fought back and saved Miska’s life. Even though Gene Mueller is no longer the county’s animal control manager, the cat’s family hasn’t forgotten the pain and heartbreak they say he’s caused, so they filed a lawsuit demanding all violations against Miska be dropped.
“It really is outrageous and egregious,” said Zimmerman.
Back in the neighborhood, Rollock says she can’t believe things have escalated to this point.
“It’s just gotten too far and I feel very bad for that family because it’s a beloved pet,” said Rollock.
Q13 News contacted the city of Bellevue, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Regional Animal Service of King County who are all listed as defendants on the lawsuit. A representative from the county’s executive office said no one would be willing to comment on pending litigation. Zimmerman says his clients have not asked for monetary damages at this time.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Texas high school bans parents from wearing pajamas, hair rollers or leggings to school
POSTED 9:13 AM, APRIL 24, 2019, BY AP
FACEBOOK TWITTER PINTEREST REDDIT LINKEDIN EMAIL
TX: HOUSTON SCHOOL SETS 'PARENTS DRESS CODE'
KTRK-TV,KTRK
High school in Houston sets dress code for parents on campus
Published at: 7:34 PM, Tue Apr 23 2019
Play Video
HOUSTON — A Houston high school principal has implemented a dress code for parents because she says it is necessary to establish high standards for students, despite criticism that the move could be discriminatory.
James Madison High School will turn away parents who show up to school wearing pajamas, hair rollers, leggings or certain other items of clothing, including bonnets.
“No one can enter the building or be on the school premises wearing a satin cap or bonnet on their head for any reason,” Principal Carlotta Outley Brown said in a letter to parents dated April 9. “You also cannot wear a shower cap of any kind in the building.”
Madison High’s dress code was established shortly after KPRC-TV in Houston reported that a parent attempting to enroll her child was asked to leave because of her attire, which included a headscarf and a T-shirt dress.
Another Madison High parent, Tomiko Miller, told the Houston Chronicle that she was “almost insulted” by the new code.
“I really think it was discriminatory, the language that was used,” she said. “It was demeaning. And I’m African American — and if it’s misty outside and I have a hair bonnet on, I don’t see how that’s anyone’s business.”
Zeph Capo, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, called codes relating to women’s hair “classist” and “belittling.”
“I’m sorry, this principal may have plenty of money and time to go to the hairdresser weekly and have her stuff done,” he told the newspaper. “Who are you to judge others who may not have the same opportunities that you do? Having a wrap on your head is not offensive. It should not be controversial.”
Houston Independent School District policy allows schools to establish standards for student attire and grooming, but no policy exists concerning parents, the Chronicle reported. District administrators did not respond Tuesday to a request by The Associated Press for comment, and a message left for Outley Brown was not returned.
“Parents, we do value you as a partner in your child’s education. You are your child’s first teacher,” Outley Brown said in her letter. “However, please know we have to have standards, most of all we must have high standards.”
Also banned from school grounds are men wearing undershirts, parents wearing sagging pants or shorts, revealing tops, torn jeans “showing lots of skin,” and “dresses that are up to your behind.”
Outley Brown, who is African American, took over as principal during the current school year, becoming the school’s fourth principal in five years. She previously was the principal at a Houston elementary school that routinely met state academic standards and occasionally earned awards for performing above average, the paper reported.
The elementary school at one point received one of the country’s highest academic honors and a U.S. Department of Education publication noted at the time that Outley Brown, concerned that parents were showing up in “inappropriately informal dress,” would explain to them that “they may not appear at school so dressed and firmly turned them away, as she did any parents using inappropriate language on school grounds.”
The push for parents to dress up has played out elsewhere. A dress code previously was pitched by lawmakers in Tennessee, where a bill sponsored by state Rep. Antonio Parkinson and one other ultimately was tabled. The bill would require all Tennessee schools to adopt a parent code of conduct that could include a parental dress code.
Parkinson brushed aside concerns that dress codes could target one class or race over another, telling the newspaper that, “I’m not speaking about affordable as much as priorities. … What could be a higher priority than bringing your child to school? You wouldn’t go to a date like that.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Firefighter recruitment ad touts ‘Low Pay, Cool Helmet’
2 hours ago
This April 20, 2019 photo provided by the Scott County, Mo., Rural Fire Protection District shows a novel approach the district is using to recruit new firefighters. The county is trying to recruit new firefighters with its sales pitch, saying in signs posted outside one of its stations that the job offers "Hard Labor, Odd Hours, Low Pay (and) Cool Helmets!!" KFVS-TV reports that the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District's chief, Jeremy Perrien, says most advertisements are "kind of boring." He says that's why they "wanted to add some humor to it" and "try to catch people's attention." Perrien says they're short about 15 firefighters. (Jeremy Perrien/Scott County Rural Fire Protection District via AP)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri county trying to recruit new firefighters is getting real with its sales pitch, saying in signs posted outside its stations that the job offers “Hard Labor, Odd Hours, Low Pay (and) Cool Helmet.”
KFVS-TV reports that the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District’s chief, Jeremy Perrien, says most advertisements are “kind of boring.” He says that’s why they “wanted to add some humor to it” and “try to catch people’s attention.” The fire district posted a picture of the help wanted message on its Facebook page this week.
Perrien says they’re short about 15 firefighters, and rarely have a full staff. The recruitment ad comes amid a shortage of volunteer firefighters in the Heartland.
___
Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oklahoma firefighters rescue suspected burglar trapped in chimney for hours
Travis Fedschun By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Comments
Man trapped in chimney for 9 hours rescued in Oklahoma
Firefighters pull man suspected of trying to steal copper from auto shop after he got stuck in a chimney for nine hours in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The lesson is clear: leave the chimney work to the professionals. Like Santa.
And that note of caution is particularly true for those climbing in with bad intentions -- such as a would-be burglar who got caught at an Oklahoma business Monday after becoming trapped in a chimney for hours, officials said.
The Tulsa Fire Department told FOX23 the man had cut the electricity lines of an air conditioner and attempted to shimmy down the chimney of the business when he became stuck.
Eva Sigala, who works at the Durango Auto Center, said her boss raised the alarm when he heard noises emanating from the chimney early in the morning.
NEW YORK CITY BABY SITTER STABBED MOM OF TWO BECAUSE SHE ‘DON’T WORK FOR FREE,’ REPORTS SAY
"Well he came in this morning and he heard a whining and crying noise and at first he thought it was a pigeon, because we get pigeons stuck in there all the time and he listened closer and heard 'help', that's when he left, closed the door and called the cops," she told FOX23.
2 NYPD OFFICERS SUSPENDED DUE TO ALLEGED SLOW RESPONSE DURING HORRIFIC AX ATTACK, REPORT SAYS
Firefighters said surveillance video showed the man trying to Kris Kringle his way down the chimney around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
The man, who was not immediately identified, ended up stuck there until rescuers pulled him out around 9:45 a.m. Fire officials had at one point considered dismantling the entire chimney but eventually extracted the man via a pulley system.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP
The man did not sustain any injuries during the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subway Snoozer's 'Wake Me Up' Rotating LED Hat Goes Viral
A sleeping man on a Manhattan subway turned heads with his LED rotating hat that reads: "Wake me up before I go past 34th Street." More than 5,500 people liked the video in the first 24 hours after it appeared on Twitter. (Credit: @Chilekealy/Twitter)
(Published Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ninja Gorilla Slips Through Electric Fence, Becomes A Legend Among Apes
There’s no stopping this great ape.
headshot
By Ed Mazza
A clever gorilla has figured out how to climb through an electric fence at Burgers’ Zoo in the Netherlands without getting zapped.
Once on the other side, the young gorilla casually tapped on the glass separating the enclosure from the tourists as if to say “hey” to the visitors on the other side.
After wandering around in what had previously been a forbidden zone, the gorilla used its ninja skills to slide back through the fence in the same way without getting zapped.
Ninja Gorilla Slips Through Electric Fence, Becomes A Legend Among Apes
There’s no stopping this great ape.
headshot
By Ed Mazza
A clever gorilla has figured out how to climb through an electric fence at Burgers’ Zoo in the Netherlands without getting zapped.
Once on the other side, the young gorilla casually tapped on the glass separating the enclosure from the tourists as if to say “hey” to the visitors on the other side.
After wandering around in what had previously been a forbidden zone, the gorilla used its ninja skills to slide back through the fence in the same way without getting zapped.
(H/T Digg)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Woman discovers opossum living in daughters' closet
ByBen Hooper
April 24 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said she thought her young daughters' imaginations were running wild for three days until she discovered an opossum living in their closet.
Caitlin Burch said in a Twitter post responding to Chrissy Teigan's escaped pet hamster story that she had her own struggle with a loose animal in the house.
Burch shared a photo of the animal lurking among the toys in the closet.
"Hi this possum was living in my children's bedroom for 3 days before we believed them," she tweeted.
Burch said her daughters had been complaining for three days about a "creature" in their closet, but she and her husband checked out the room and decided they were playing make-believe.
She said her husband carried the opossum outside and released it into the woods.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(anchor lead)
A NEW CROSSWALK IN ONE CITY..
COULD TRICK DRIVERS INTO THINKING THERE'S A SPEED BUMP IN THE ROAD.
(take vo)
BUT THE SPEED BUMP ISN'T REAL.
IT'S ACTUALLY A 3-D OPTICAL ILLUSION...
PAINTED INTO THIS CROSSWALK IN MEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS.
THE IDEA WAS HATCHED BY A PAIR OF STUDENTS AT BROOK ELEMENTARY.
THE STUDENTS SAY THE GOAL IS TO CURB SPEEDING...
BY GETTING DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN, WHEN DRIVING PAST STOP SIGNS AND SCHOOLS.
THE STUDENTS ARE PART OF A PROGRAM THAT ENCOURAGES KIDS TO GET INVOLVED IN THEIR COMMUNITY.
(take sots)
ISA says: "When you're walking across you can tell that it's painted. But what we hope is when you're driving down, you'll see it as, like 3-D, three dimensional. So it looks real."
ISA says: "We were thinking of a way we could do something to help make our street safer."
COATES says: "I think it's great. It certainly would make me stop."
COATES says: "This is a great example of them sticking to an idea. And going through all the steps and talking, in this case, to all the adults and the powers that be."
BURKE says: "Books don't teach you this. Civic engagement is something that you see happen. You see success and then you try to emulate it and do more."
(anchor tag)
THE CITY PLANS TO ADD MORE 3-D CROSSWALKS..
TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS BY THIS SUMMER.
CHYRONS:
MEDFORD, MA
ISA / STUDENT, HELPED COME UP WITH 3D CROSSWALK
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Colorado couple wakes to bear trying to get into bedroom
ByBen Hooper
A Colorado couple awoke to find a black bear trying to break into their bedroom. File photo by Pi-Lens/Shutterstock
April 24 (UPI) -- A Colorado couple woke early Tuesday morning to loud noises on their bedroom deck and looked out to discover the culprit -- a bear.
The Steamboat Spring residents said they looked out the window when the noises woke them up in the wee hours and came face to face with a black bear trying to claw its way inside.
The bear's attempted break-in was recorded by the couple's Nest security camera.
"We tried to make loud noises but he didn't really react, just kind of started meandering off into the darkness when he realized he wasn't going to get inside," the owners told CBS Denver.
A Wisconsin man was less fortunate last year when he woke late at night to find a bear rummaging around his living room. He captured video of the animal before it fled.