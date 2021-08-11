CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Northrop Grumman’s latest space station delivery includes pizza for seven.
The company’s Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the International Space Station on Thursday.
The 8,200-pound (3,700-kilogram) shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven station astronauts.
Also flying: a mounting bracket for new solar wings launching to the orbiting lab next year, a material simulating moon dust and dirt that will be used to create items from the space station’s 3D printer, slime mold for a French educational experiment called Blob and an infrared-detecting device meant as a prototype for future tracking satellites.
It is Northrop Grumman’s 16th supply run for NASA and its biggest load yet. The company’s Antares rocket hoisted the capsule from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.
“Aloha to the S.S. Ellison Onizuka,” Northrop Grumman said via Launch Control minutes before liftoff. The capsule was named for Hawaii’s Onizuka, the first Asian American in space who died in the 1986 Challenger launch disaster.
NASA’s other shipper, SpaceX, will follow with a cargo run in a few weeks.
The space station is currently home to three Americans, two Russians, one French and one Japanese.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) This is one stench you can blame on the dog. Sort of.
Homeowners in Neptune City are complaining about the smell coming from a dog treat manufacturing plant, which sells its products under the brand name Nylabone.
"It's nauseating. Instant headaches until like you're nauseous," said Linda Williamson, who leaves nearby the plant. Another neighbor likened the smell to "rotting dog food" — neither of which are welcoming scents for a neighborhood on the Jersey Shore.
The plant is immediately adjacent to the neighborhood, and both have been in Neptune City for years, though the actual manufacturing of dog treats was consolidated at the site not long ago. That's when neighbors said the worst of the smells starting drifting their way.
"Are we going to be able to solve it 100 percent? No, and I never promised 100 percent ... 100 percent is not realistically achievable so I wouldn't promise something that's not achievable," said Nylabone President Glen Axelrod. But he did say that the company has spent upwards of $2 million on odor abatement, charcoal filters and other such improvements in the past couple of years.
Axelrod also said what people are smelling is non-toxic, and is simply the process of making dog treats.
"It's basically the edible product that we make here. If it were a bakery, you'd be smelling baked food; if we were a steakhouse, you'd be smelling steak," he said.
Neighbors said there are issues of whether manufacturing is even allowed at the location under zoning laws, but Axelrod told NBC New York that the site fell udner non-confirming use years ago.
The debate over how bad the smell is to residents has dragged on and on, a frequent topic at council meetings where the mayor quoted one of his inspectors who has check out the plant just a couple of weeks ago.
"He even said how he hates doing it because he smells just like the place when he walks out," the mayor said.
Despite all the efforts from the plant to be a good neighbor, from painting a wall mural to aggressive tree planting along the adjacent residential streets, neighbors still complain.
"Now you plan a party or something in your backyard, you have to take it from outdoors and do it indoors. You can't enjoy your own yard in this beautiful neighborhood," said Linda Colucci.
While its not clear what legal actions the residents can take, they did say they were speaking with a lawyer on how they can proceed. Axelrod said that the company will continue to look for solutions to those odors that still escape as they make new flavors for Fido.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A crew assisting with demolishing a 115-year-old Seattle church to make way for affordable housing discovered a previously unknown time capsule hidden behind the cornerstone.
Earthwise Architectural Salvage, which was removing the stained glass windows and other valuable items from the German Evangelical Church before it was brought down in the Queen Anne neighborhood, said workers were surprised to find the metal box behind the cornerstone.
The building was constructed in 1906 and served as a church until the 1960s. In the 1970s, the building was renovated and used as a counseling center.
Aaron Blanchard, the director of operations at Earthwise, said it is rare to be surprised by a time capsule discovery, as such things are normally well-documented with instructions to be opened in 100 years.
"This church situation is unique because, usually, time capsules are tracked and archived but this building changed hands several times and it just wasn't on anyone's radar," Blanchard told KING-TV.
The metal box contained items including German-language literature, publications like the Evangelical Messenger, newspapers from Ohio with articles about the Evangelical Association, a bishop's handwritten letter detailing the founding of the church and a booklet of the group's financial information.
"We reached out to several historical societies so that these items can be on display for generations to come," Blanchard said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Florida man's dashboard camera was rolling when a bolt of lightning struck his brand-new 2020 Ford Ranger truck and put the vehicle "in intensive care."
Jack Foraker said he was approaching Big Carlos Pass in Lee County while on his way home to Estero when he drove into the storm.
"I saw a few people that were just stragglers leaving the beach. And I said to myself, those are the type of people who get hit by lightning because they're just leaving too late, and continued going. Turns out, they weren't the people that got hit by lightning, I was," Foraker told WINK-TV.
Foraker's dashboard camera was recording when a bolt of lightning struck his vehicle, causing it to shut down.
"Just sounded like a shotgun blast to the back of my truck. And then yeah, it was. It was pretty scary," he said. "My windshield wiper stopped, lost my power brakes, lost my power steering."
The driver, who was not injured, was able to pull over to the side of the road.
The truck, which only had 4,000 miles on it, was badly damaged.
"Pretty much put my truck in intensive care," Foraker said.
He said the truck was in the shop for 40 days while mechanics tried to revive it, but he is now resigned to simply buying a replacement vehicle.
Foraker said the incident should serve as a warning to others of the danger posed by lightning.
"You're not to be afraid of the sharks, you don't have to be afraid of the stingrays. You're going to be afraid of lightning because it kills people here," he said.
The danger of lightning was on full display last week in California's San Bernardino National Forest, where firefighters extinguished five separate tree fires sparked by lightning strikes from a single storm. Witness Michael Bogan captured video of a tree splitting in half at the trunk after being struck near the Big Bear Airport.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A man who bought a painting from a British Columbia, Canada, thrift store for $96 said he discovered the piece could be worth more than $20,000.
Stephen Burgess, of Courtenay, said he regularly purchases art and frames from thrift stores to decorate his home, and on his recent visit to Value Village in Courtenay, a painting in an ornate frame caught his eye.
"I thought I'd just get it for the frame," he told the Comox Valley Record.
Burgess did a Google search for the artist's signature, Wijmer, and determined it was likely a mass-produced print of a piece by Dutch artist Gerritjen Wijmer, who was born in 1870.
He bought the painting for $96, intending to reuse the frame elsewhere, but during a closer examination he found a stamp from Munich, Germany, on the back of a canvas and oil brush strokes on the perimeter of the canvas under the frame, indicating it could be an original.
One of the artist's most famous paintings, Mountain Mist, recently was auctioned for $200,000, indicating Burgess' find could be much more valuable than the price he paid.
Burgess said his research indicates Wijmer paintings can sell for $20,000 to $350,000, depending on their condition. He said he is seeking a professional appraiser to confirm the authenticity of the artwork.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Colorado responded to a residential area in which a mother bear had trapped herself inside a car as her two cubs watched nearby.
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy responded to a neighborhood in the county where the bear apparently had entered the car to search for food -- and the door slammed shut behind her.
The deputy determined the bear had done too much damage to the inside of the car for him to get the back door open, so he attempted to free the animal by swinging the driver's door open.
The sheriff's office said the first attempt failed when the bear accidentally closed the door again, but the deputy was able to release her on the second attempt.
The bear was reunited with her cubs, and the deputy followed to ensure they left the neighborhood.
"In the end, the owner was just glad the bear was released from the car, reunited with her cubs, and no one was injured," the sheriff's office said.
The post said the incident represents "a very good reason not to leave food in your vehicle."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A rail-crazy couple have tied the knot in their "dream" place - onboard a train.
Laura Dale and Jane Magnet travelled on the West Coast Main Line when they first met, so winning a competition to have their wedding on a train was a "dream come true".
The newlyweds, from Surrey, beat 150 other entries for the opportunity to say "I do" on an Avanti West Coast service.
The line connects the major cities of London and Glasgow with branches to Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh.
They had hoped to get married nearly two years ago but were delayed by a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, finances and logistics.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers called to a Singapore home in which a woman thought she heard a cobra hissing wound up rescuing the resident from a malfunctioning electric toothbrush.
Animal welfare group ACRES said a team was dispatched to the Jurong West area on a report from a resident who heard what she thought could be a dangerous snake hissing in her bedroom.
The resident, Xi Yan, sent the team a recording of the noise she heard, and the rescuers determined it sounded like a black spitting cobra, a venomous species.
The team searched Xi Yan's home for nearly an hour before Muhamad Safari Bin Masnor discovered the source of the hissing -- an Oral B electric toothbrush. He turned the toothbrush on and off again, bringing an end to the hissing.
The resident said she discovered the toothbrush was malfunctioning because it had gotten water into the battery compartment.
"The problem started because water got into my electrical toothbrush and affected the mechanism. I should really buy a new one, I don't want to go through this again," Xi Yan told Coconuts.
Police in Vancouver, British Columbia, responded to a similar situation recently when a resident of a high rise apartment building called to report encountering an alligator in a corridor. Police arrived to discover the reported reptile was a highly detailed sculpture.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) – For the first time in 20 years, a new species of insect-eating plant has been identified.
You can find it along North America's Pacific Coast.
Its scientific name is Triantha occidentalis, but it's commonly known as the western false asphodel.
The plant is found in boggy, coastal areas from California to Alaska.
It's kind of pretty for a carnivore with a little white flower.
"Little Shop of Horrors" fans shouldn't get too excited. It's nothing like Seymour.
This predatory plant does its eating with its stem.
It uses tiny hairs to trap insects, then releases enzymes to break down and digest the prey through absorption.
Scientists also believe the plant is choosy about its prey.
The key to its pickiness is in its stickiness.
Its minuscule hairs are only strong enough to trap tiny bugs, leaving larger and stronger ones like bees and butterflies free to continue their good work as pollinators.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON (SBG) — A tweet of a letter received by Republican Utah Governor Spencer Cox is going viral, because of the strange request from the constituent who sent the letter — that Cox change his "offensive" last name.
Saying the name "Cox" is offensive, the unnamed constituent wrote, in part:
"Us decent people here in Utah will not stand for it. The honorable Republican partywill not stand for it. Most importantly, I will not stand for it. Because of your reluctance to change your foul, dirty, and obscene surname myself and thousands of other Uthans will be sitting in protest, not standing until you change your heinous surname to something less offensive. This is a social justice issue and we will not be denied basic human decency!"
Cox responded by tweeting a photo of the letter, which contains strong language, with the caption:
"Really grateful for the criticism and constructive feedback I get from constituents that demand I
*checks notes*
change my name?"
The caption also included the "flushed face" and "facepalm" emojis.
The constituent then threatened to recall the governor if the demands were not met.
"If our simple request is not met we will assemble and do what democracy was made to do by recalling you from office because of your filthy surname," the letter stated. "The is not a communist dictatorship. THIS IS THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH! We do not accept sick jokes to run rampant in our civil institutions."
The letter's writer "demanded" a response from Cox.