(Gray News) – A presidential gaffe has turned into a bonanza for sales of a T-shirt sold by the National Museum of American Jewish History.
Speaking last week, President Donald Trump mispronounced the name of Yosemite National Park.
Instead of pronouncing it “yoh-sem-i-tee,” he said “yoh-sem-ahyt.”
As it turns out, the museum has been selling a "Yo Semite" T-shirt since 2011.
The shirt shows two trees resembling sequoias, like the ones at the national park.
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.
The museum said in the first 30 hours after the gaffe, the shirt sold more than during the entire month of July.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) As more and more Americans rediscover the vast wealth of natural wonders within our country, the National Park Service is on high alert for bear encounters — and the friendships they may be destroying.
In a recent post on the NPS' Facebook page, they cautioned tourists about the dos and don'ts of encounters with the mighty mammal.
However, followers were alarmed by their public service announcement geared toward thwarting nature-lovers with somewhat psychopathic leanings.
"READ: Please don't run from bears or push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself," they began in an update posted on Wednesday.They continue to outline best practices when it comes to meeting a bear, suggesting travelers "move away slowly and sideways" and urging them not to run as the bruin will pursue "fleeing animals."
Escaping up a tree is also not recommended as both grizzlies and black bears, both native to the US, are avid climbers.
"Stay calm" and "hold your ground" if a bear approaches or follows you. "Identify yourself by making noise so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal," they added.
And, finally, they wrote, "Do NOT push down a slower friend (even if you think the friendship has run its course)."
The post included a link to NPS.gov for more information on bear safety, before the post script: "P.S. We apologize to any 'friends' who were brought on a hike as the 'bait' or were sacrificed to save the group. You will be missed."
Despite their sound advice, friends of the NPS praised the "hilarious" message as a joke, hitting it with 53,000 likes and 47,000 shares.
"This is good news as I'm pretty good at moving sideways but rubbish at running and climbing," replied follower Penelope Hodson.
"As a friend who constantly gets taken along as 'bait', you have no idea how much I appreciate this post! The life you save may be my own! Keep up the great work!!!" wrote Matt Bien.
Of course, bears in the wild are no laughing matter. The good-humored warning from the park service comes less than a week after an 11-year-old boy in Russia was killed by two brown bears after entering their pen at a zoo. A few days earlier, a black bear in New Jersey had to be put down after attacking an 82-year-old man, who survived but ended up with 30 stitches across his face.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Driver's license photos aren't always the best, but when a Tennessee woman received her new ID the picture was perfect — for a furniture store.
Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn't a picture of her. It only showed an empty chair.
"The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like 'hey, I need my license fixed,'" Dodd said. "Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, 'oh, I need my manager for this.'"
The chair ended up being the focal point of the license because it was the last photo taken and saved to Dodd's file, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security told WKRN-TV. The photo was taken accidentally, the department said.
Dodd said she wasn't upset by the mistake. Instead, she said it lightened the mood amidst the coronavirus pandemic and provided her and her coworkers with a few laughs.
"My boss thinks it's funnier than anyone," Dodd added. "I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, 'I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning.'"
She posted the photo to Facebook on Aug. 6 and as of Wednesday, it had been shared more than 19,000 times and turned into several memes.
Dodd received her new license Monday — without the chair.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)Dr. Bryan Cox has delivered more than 5,000 babies in the last 33 years -- but one of them is extra special.
On March 23, 1995, Cox delivered Lauren Cortez at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Now 25 years and many babies later, Cox delivered Cortez' baby -- Logan James, born on July 26 weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce.
"One of the reasons I chose this job is because very few fields in medicine have so much happiness," Cox told CNN. "What made this with Lauren so wonderful is just how much I adore her and how much I adore her mother. I watched her when she was a baby, I saw her when she was 2 years old, and then I got see her throughout her entire pregnancy. It was just very special."
Cox was fresh out of medical school when he met Cortez' mom, Isabel Luna, a patient who now feels a little bit more like family. On delivery day, Luna and Cox took a photo with baby Cortez. Decades later, the new mom has recreated nearly identical photos with Cox, except this time with her own baby boy.
Cortez then shared the photos on Twitter in a post which garnered more than 700,000 likes.
"Because of the pandemic my mom couldn't be in the hospital with me, but she kept reminding me that I needed to take those photos with Dr. Cox," Cortez told CNN. "She knew right away he would be so willing to recreate those pictures, we all loved it so much. It was a very special moment and I can't wait to share the story with Logan one day."
While Cox's bond with Cortez is quite special, she is not the only baby he delivered only to eventually deliver their child, too.
"Nowadays any patient who walks in less than 33 years old, I go 'So, did I deliver you?' And about one in seven say yes," Cox said.
But to those who know him, that news isn't very surprising.
"How many generational deliveries he's had shows how passionate he is about his job and how much these families love him," Cortez said. "With him it's not just about the baby. He cares about us as people and our lives. When Logan was born he sang him Happy Birthday, just as he had done to me when I was born. It's one of his signature things."
As if the story couldn't get any crazier, Cortez discovered that Cox's wife shares a distant relative with Logan, Cortez' baby.
"After our post went viral, I started following his wife and we discovered that down the line, she is distant cousins to Logan on the paternal side of his family," Cortez said. "Dr. Cox's wife's mom is related to my husband's grandpa. We only knew this because her mom is friends with my father-in-law and they saw the post on Twitter and made the connection."
"It was so freaky. Dr. Cox has went from feeling like family to somehow becoming family. Now what are the odds of that?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS News) In Florence, Italy, small, quaint windows offer a glimpse of old world architecture – and some also serve, once again, as a place to get wine.
These little windows date back centuries, and were once used by wine producers selling their wine directly to customers. They became especially useful during the plague, according to Buchette del Vino, an Italian cultural association dedicated to wine windows.
The plague ravaged northern and central Italy from 1629 to 1631, during which these little windows offered a way to buy and sell wine, while limiting the spread of germs.
Like other contactless-delivery methods, wine windows are now having a resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic, which earlier this year prompted Italy to impose a nationwide lockdown. The country has had more than 251,000 coronavirus cases and 35,000 deaths due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
According to Buchette del Vino, two restaurants in Florence, Osteria delle Brache and Babae, are now selling wine through their wine windows. The Vivoli ice cream shop also reactivated its wine window to serve ice cream and coffee.
Wine windows in Florence were described in a book published in 1634, according to Buchette del Vino. Its author, academic Francesco Rondinelli, reported that sellers using the windows during the plague nearly 400 years ago understood contagion.
Sellers would use the windows to pass a flask of wine to a customer, as well as a metal pallet to collect money. The seller would then disinfect coins from the customer with vinegar, Rondinelli writes. Customers could also fill their own flask using a metal tube passed through the window, according to Buchette del Vino.
At the time, the wine windows, now known as "buchetta," were called "sportello," which means aperture or opening, according to the association.
Buchette del Vino counts and maps the wine windows in the Tuscany region of Italy. "The Wine Windows Association would like to protect and provide testimony regarding the existence and state of preservation of the Florentine Wine Windows," the organization writes on their site.
One year ago, Buchette del Vino placed a plaque under the wine window at Babae, to designate it an official "buchetta." Now, "the buchetta of their bar has found a new life," the organization wrote on Facebook, sharing a photo of the wine window in action.
So far, the organization has mapped 28 localities in Tuscany where wine windows can be found. Dozens can be found in the historical center of Florence alone.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Louisiana man is warning neighbors to be on the lookout for his unusual escaped pet -- a Nile monitor lizard.
Michael Lauraine said in a Facebook post his 2 1/2-foot lizard, Kido, escaped from his home during the weekend and is believed to be wandering loose in the area.
Lauraine warned neighbors not to try to capture the reptile without expert assistance.
"Please do not try to pick him up he doesn't know you and will react out of fear," Lauraine wrote.
Nile monitors can grow to be up to 7 feet long and are known to eat smaller animals.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said an investigation has been opened into the lizard's escape.
"The LDWF Enforcement Division is currently looking into whether or not any regulations were violated in relation to the liberating of this lizard into the wild. We cannot comment any further on it at this time," the department said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A German circus that has been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic is making some extra money by selling lion poop.
The Krone Circus said it is selling jars filled with big cat droppings, which officials said can be spread in a home garden to keep pets and wild animals from damaging plants.
The circus said customers can visit the pop-up store during special business hours Monday through Friday, and the jars of lion feces can also be purchased for shipment online.
The circus erected a large sculpture dubbed "Mr. Poo" outside the business to celebrate the new venture.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a gun range in Florida to rescue a teenager who became trapped inside a large gun safe on the showroom floor.
The Orlando Fire Department said the teen girl climbed into the safe Tuesday at Shooters World in Orlando and the door closed behind her, trapping her inside.
Orlando Fire District Chief JJ White said the Tower 10 crew used hydraulic extraction tools to force the door open.
"We tried the manufacturers' suggestions and unfortunately the fail-safe system failed on it," White told WKMG-TV.
The teenager was not injured during the rescue.
"We were able to tell the minor what we were doing from the outside so they wouldn't be too concerned or scared, and had them back away as far away as possible from our entry point," White said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- An aquarium in North Carolina said it drained a wishing waterfall to cash in on 14 years of tossed coins -- about 100 gallons' worth.
The North Carolina Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores said employees drained the waterfall, which for 14 years served as a wishing fountain for visitors seeking to trade their coins for good luck.
The aquarium said employees sifted out about 100 gallons of coins -- as well as objects including eyeglasses, toys and jewelry.
Officials said the money removed from the waterfall will go toward care for the animals at the facility, which has been closed to the public for nearly six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They said employees do not yet know exactly how much money was removed from the waterfall.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Mississippi's flag commission said a proposed state flag bearing the image of a giant mosquito has been removed from the shortlist and was only included due to a typo.
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History said the "Mosquito Flag," a variation on the popular "Hospitality Flag" design with a giant mosquito inside a circle of stars instead of a larger star, was never meant to be one of the 147 designs in Round Two of the flag selection.
The department said the flag was initially included in the gallery as a result of a typo in a list of flag numbers submitted by a flag commission member.
The Hospitality Flag was notably absent from the Round Two gallery, and MDAH Director Katie Blount said it was removed from consideration because its designer, Laurin Stennis, did not want it to be in the running.
The flag commission is expected to choose a final design Sept. 2, and voters will then decide in November if the flag will be adopted as the state's new symbol. If the vote is unsuccessful, a new selection process will begin and another vote will be held in November 2021.
