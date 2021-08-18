BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that’s defied sleuths so far.
The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there.
Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News that the 25-foot-tall (7 1/2 meter) duck doesn’t pose a navigational hazard, so there’s no rush to shoo it away.
“Everybody loves it,” Given said. “I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here.”
Judy Herman, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, stopped to snap photos on Tuesday.
“It’s wonderful,” she told New England Cable News. “Who would expect to see a duck in the middle of the water here?”
(FoodandWine.com) The police department in Waverley, a borough in southeast England, has an active Facebook page, where it encourages residents to take its Rural Crime Survey, and it details its current investigations. In the past few days, one officer had a "well-mannered conversation" with a 12-year-old about the current restrictions on electric scooters, another wrote that he enjoyed breaking in his new boots while on foot patrol (and he stopped to pet a puppy), and it's also investigating a rash of baked bean-related crimes in the village of Wonersh.
That's right: baked bean-related crimes. "Local officers have received reports of incidents in Wonersh where beans and other food has been poured onto residents' front doors and cars overnight," Surrey Police wrote. "The victims are understandably distressed by this unacceptable behavior." The Facebook post also included an image of four empty cans of beans — presumably discarded by the perpetrator — and a photo of some unfortunate local's bean-drenched driver's side door.
Good afternoon Waverley. Local officers have received reports of incidents in Wonersh where beans and other food has...
The Waverley Police say that officers will continue to patrol the area and will "keep an eye out for anything suspicious" (like, maybe, a shifty-looking person carrying a half-dozen cans of baked beans in the early morning hours.) They are also encouraging residents to share their stories if their homes or vehicles have recently been "beaned," or if they can provide any tips that would help them identify the bean-dumper.
The Facebook commenters haven't shared any intel, but they have made a lot of dad jokes about the carb-heavy vandalism. "I hope someone spills the beans on who it might be," one helpful resident wrote. "Wonder how long it will take the police to ketchup with them," another added. And a third person warned that anyone who'd considered moving to Surrey should know that "the crime rate has bean going up."
Last September, a like-minded vandal poured baked beans all over the swings and merry-go-round at a children's park in Hampshire, England. "I don't understand," one parent wrote on a Facebook post that included pics of the aftermath. "We have all been cooped up for a while now, would have thought people would want to look after parks."
Several parents said that they decided not to let their kids use the playground after they saw the mess on the equipment. ("So sweet of someone to leave a snack for the kids after a long day of playing," one commenter joked.)
And in 2018, a woman who was identified only as Emma posted on social media that someone dumped an entire can of beans on the hood of her parked car. The same person also left an angry note, accusing her of blocking the back entrance to a local business. "If you want a proper parking space, wake up earlier," the letter-writer harrumphed.
Aside from the annoying cleanup involved, not only is this rash of bean crimes bad behavior, it's a waste of good beans.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who celebrated his birthday by buying lottery tickets ended up with a belated gift when he won $50,000.
James Pitt, 57, of New Carrollton, told Maryland Lottery officials he plays the same set of numbers every time he enters the Bonus Match 5 drawing, and he plays almost daily.
Pitt said a Bonus Match 5 ticket was among the stack of lottery tickets he purchased from Gem Liquors in Lanham on his birthday, and the ticket earned him a $50,000 jackpot in the Aug. 11 drawing.
"When I checked the results on my lottery app, I couldn't believe what I was seeing," Pitt recalled.
He said he called his wife in to confirm what he was seeing.
"Then, we drove to a store to scan it and there it was again -- we'd won $50,000," Pitt said.
He credited the win to some positive thinking inspired by a conversation with his sister.
"I was talking to her about the fun I have playing the lottery but that I never expected to win," he said. "'You've got to be optimistic,' she insisted. So, I decided to try it out."
Pitt said he called his sister after the win to thank her for the pep talk.
"I wouldn't have bought those tickets if I hadn't talked to my sister, if she hadn't put me in a better frame of mind," Pitt said.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Florida resident shared video of an alligator that wandered into their yard and ended up entangled in a lacrosse net for about 45 minutes.
The homeowner said the gator wandered into their back yard in Longwood in Seminole County, and became stuck in the lacrosse net.
The resident said it took the gator about 45 minutes to extract itself and wander back into the nearby woods.
The homeowner said they later discovered there was a dead snake in the net and speculated the gator was had been attempting to make it into a meal when it became stuck.
Alligators are known to live in the Longwood area, but local police said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will not relocate the reptiles unless they are more than 4 feet long and determined to be exhibiting aggressive behavior.
(Sky News) Cuttlefish can remember events right up to their last few days of life, according to a new study.
The research is thought to be the first evidence of an animal whose memory of specific events does not deteriorate as it gets older.
Memory tests were conducted on 24 common cuttlefish - half of them were 10-12 months old (so not quite adults), while the others were between 22 and 24 months (equivalent to a human in their 90s).
• The fish were trained to approach a location in their tank marked with a black and white flag
• They were taught that two of their regular foods were on offer at certain flag-marked locations
• At one location, the flag was waved and they were offered a piece of king prawn - a meal they're not so keen on
• Every three hours for four weeks, they were offered live grass shrimp from a different spot with another flag. They like grass shrimp much more
• The two feeding locations were different each day to make sure the fish weren't just learning a pattern
• The cephalopods watched to see which food appeared first and they could then work out which feeding spot was best each time a flag was waved
The researchers watched to see how well the cuttlefish could remember which food would be available.
Results indicated that, while human episodic memory - remembering experiences from times and places - tends to decline with age, the cuttlefish memory does not.
This is thought to be due to the hippocampus - something that human brains have and cuttlefish brains do not.
For a cuttlefish, the vertical lobe of the brain is linked to learning and memory and this does not deteriorate until the last few days of life.
Dr Alexandra Schnell, of the University of Cambridge's department of psychology, first author of the paper, said: "Cuttlefish can remember what they ate, where and when, and use this to guide their feeding decisions in the future.
"What's surprising is that they don't lose this ability with age, despite showing other signs of ageing like loss of muscle function and appetite."
Dr Schnell said: "The old cuttlefish were just as good as the younger ones in the memory task - in fact, many of the older ones did better in the test phase.
"We think this ability might help cuttlefish in the wild to remember who they mated with, so they don't go back to the same partner."
The study was done by researchers from the University of Cambridge, the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, and the University of Caen, France.
It is published in Proceedings Of The Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.
(AP) TAMPA, FLA. -- A former accounts manager for a nonprofit affiliated with the University of South Florida's medical school has pleaded guilty to embezzling almost US$13 million, spending most of it at an adult website with some of it coming back to him.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Ralph Puglisi, 59, is facing up to 20 years in prison under the deal, which was recently filed in Tampa's federal court. Puglisi had worked for the University Medical Service Association, which provides staffing and support for USF Health and other medical providers in the Tampa Bay area.
According to court documents, Puglisi spent almost US$12 million at an adult website that allows users to subscribe to channels belonging to specific women, who disrobe and engage in sex acts on live video.
An investigation showed that Puglisi subscribed to a channel belonging to his stepson's fiancee and they split almost US$750,000 in profits, with Puglisi taking 60 per cent.
"The investigative team developed a working theory that Puglisi worked either with the principals of the adult content provider, or with the female profiles of the adult content provider in order to financially benefit from funds charged," prosecutors wrote.
The Times says Puglisi also is accused of making US$647,000 in payments to a limited liability company he owned with his wife, plus other expenditures, including: US$374,000 for personal travel; US$191,000 in rent for a family member; and US$120,000 on household improvements.
The fraud was detected in November, leading to the firing of Puglisi, his boss and University Medical Service Association's internal auditor.
In a statement, USF said UMSA has "implemented enhanced control structures, including upgrading financial reporting systems, to better protect against criminal acts." The university has sued Puglisi and has filed an injunction prohibiting him from selling any property purchased with the embezzled funds.
Puglisi attorney Anthony Rickman said in a statement that his client is cooperating and is taking steps to make restitution.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Wildlife authorities in Pennsylvania said they are trying to capture a small kangaroo or wallaby that has been spotted on multiple occasions during the past few days.
Residents of the Mount Zion area of Lebanon County have captured photos and videos in recent days showing the animal, believed to be a wallaby or a young kangaroo, hopping loose through residential areas.
Game Warden Derek Spitler has been tracking the Australian marsupial's movements through the region.
"We want to do it in the safest way possible, and we want to try to get that wallaby to a facility where it can be well taken care of," Spitler told WGAL-TV.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the animal may have been a pet that either escaped or was abandoned by its owner. The commission said kangaroos and wallabies are legal to own, but only if the proper paperwork is filed with the state.
(Sun-Sentinel.com) He was known as known only as the "hairless" robber to authorities in Ohio, after robbing five banks.
He eluded capture in Hamilton County because of his disguise: a mask known as "The Player" altered his appearance and made him look African-American.
The robber turned out to be Conrad Zdzierak, a former Seminole resident.
Investigators believe Zdzierak was likely eluding capture by taking off the mask between the robberies and driving to his next target all the while police were searching for a black man. One day in April he hit four banks and a CVS pharmacy in the span of three hours, reports ABC Action News.
Springdale Police Lieutenant Michael Mathis called his disguise a "Hollywood quality" mask -- one that cost $600-$700.
A tip from crimestoppers uncovered his identity: a Volvo seen driving away from one of the robberies matched the description of a car parked at an Extended Stay America Hotel. The interior of the Volvo was coated red from an exploded dye pack.
Police say the Polish native and had been living in the hotel room since at least last September.
Zdzierak is being held on $3 million bond.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A math teacher in India who picked up origami as a way to teach concepts to his students earned a Guinness World Record after folding 1,776 sheets of paper into peacocks.
Ravi Kumar Toleti, 57, said he started learning origami a few years ago as a means of teaching math and science to his students, and his passion for the paper-folding art grew until he decided to pursue a Guinness World Record.
Toleti said he wanted to set a record with origami peacocks to pay tribute to India's national bird.
"It was a challenging task, but my passion for origami was the driving force," Toleti told the New Indian Express.
The teacher said it took him 16 days of folding for about four hours a day to amass his 1,776 peacocks, which were then displayed at Kalamandir auditorium at the Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Trimulgherry, Secunderabad.
The display earned him the Guinness World Record for largest display of origami peacocks.
(CNN) A rippling detected within the rings around Saturn has helped scientists determine that the giant planet may be "fuzzy" at its core.
Previously, researchers believed Saturn's core was rocky. But data gathered by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which orbited the ringed planet for 13 years before intentionally plunging into its atmosphere in 2017, suggests a larger core than previously estimated.
Rather than solid rock, Saturn's core is likely what scientists refer to as "fuzzy," or a slushy mix of ice, rock and metallic fluids.
A study on the findings was published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.
Oscillations occurring within Saturn's interior cause the planet to move, which creates ripples in the planet's stunning system of rings.
"Saturn is always quaking, but it's subtle," said Christopher Mankovich, lead study author and a postdoctoral scholar research associate in planetary science at the California Institute of Technology, in a statement. "The planet's surface moves about a meter every one to two hours like a slowly rippling lake. Like a seismograph, the rings pick up the gravity disturbances, and the ring particles start to wiggle around."
The frequency of the gravitational ripples measured in the rings suggest that Saturn's deep interior is stable. When the planet was forming, its interior formed stable layers as heavy materials like rock and ice moved toward the planet's center and lighter materials rose above them.
"This is the first time we've been able to seismically probe the structure of a gas giant planet, and the results were pretty surprising," said Jim Fuller, study coauthor and assistant professor of theoretical astrophysics at Caltech, in a statement.
Their findings also show that Saturn's core is 55 times more massive than our entire planet. About 17 Earth-masses of the core are made of ice and rock -- the rest is a hydrogen and helium-based fluid. The fuzzy core extends across 60% of the planet's diameter.
The results of this research also align with evidence gathered about Jupiter's core by the ongoing Juno mission, which suggests the largest gas giant in our solar system has a similar core.
"The fuzzy cores are like a sludge," Mankovich said. "The hydrogen and helium gas in the planet gradually mix with more and more ice and rock as you move toward the planet's center. It's a bit like parts of Earth's oceans where the saltiness increases as you get to deeper and deeper levels, creating a stable configuration."
These discoveries challenge the current models researchers have regarding how gas giants form. Those models suggest that rocky cores are the first to form, which then pull in gas envelopes around them. But the fuzzy core idea may mean that gas is an earlier part of the formation process.
Spiral patterns in Saturn's rings created by the planet's gravitational field were first observed in 2013 by Matt Hedman, a participating scientist for the Cassini mission and an associate professor in the Physics Department of the University of Idaho.
"Christopher and Jim were able to show that one particular ring feature provided strong evidence that Saturn's core is extremely diffuse," Hedman said in a statement. He did not participate in this study.
"I am excited to think about what all the other ring features generated by Saturn might be able to tell us about that planet," Hedman said.