Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A plane attempting to land at a Russian airport was delayed for about 20 minutes due to an unusual hazard on the runway -- a wandering bear.
The S7 Airlines flight from Novosibirsk was coming in for a landing Monday at the airport in Magadan when the flight crew spotted a bear on the tarmac.
The crew spotted the bear while at about 500 feet, allowing for the flight to adjust and circle around the airport.
The plane made a second landing attempt about 20 minutes later, and the plane safely touched down after the crew verified that the bear had moved on from its dangerous position.
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A police officer in Britain needed the assistance of firefighters when he accidentally was bound by his own handcuffs.
The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted a crew used pedal cutters to release a police officer who had his hands stuck in his own handcuffs.
Northamptonshire Police Sgt. Scott Renwick, the region's Core Training Sergeant, revealed on Twitter that he was the officer in question.
"Well that wasn't a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!!" Renwick tweeted.
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A New York woman is trying to find the owner of an unusual trespasser that came in through her apartment window -- a stray parrot.
Erika Banuelos said the Quaker parrot -- a species also known as the monk parakeet -- flew into her Central Harlem apartment window Sunday.
Banuelos said the bird is tame and appears to be an escaped pet. She said online posts seeking the owner have thus far only resulted in offers from strangers to buy the parrot.
The woman said she wants to reunite the parrot with its owner and is asking anyone with information on the bird's origins to contact her.
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A pair of identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers announced they are both pregnant.
Brittany and Briana Salyers, who met their husbands, Josh and Jeremy, at the 2017 Twins Day festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, and were married in a TLC special titled Our Twinsane Wedding, announced on their joint Instagram account that they are both pregnant.
"Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other," the post said.
The couples live together in the same home and the sisters previously said they had hoped to become pregnant at the same time and give birth on the same day.
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Maryland Zoo confirmed a saddle-billed stork escaped from its enclosure at the facility and was recaptured in an adjacent habitat housing rhinos, zebras and ostriches.
The zoo said in a statement that one of the Baltimore facility's two saddle-billed storks glided out of its habitat about 1 p.m. Tuesday and ended up in the adjacent African Watering Hole habitat, which is home to a variety of other animals.
Zoo officials said the Animal Recapture Team was dispatched when staff noticed the stork in the wrong enclosure, and zookeepers escorted the other animals in the enclosure into barns while the recapture effort was underway.
The stork was safely returned to its habitat about 1:45 p.m. The bird never left zoo property or entered any public areas, officials said.
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — There goes Rhode Island again — always finding a way to get its tiny tentacles onto the national stage.
In a made-for-memes moment sandwiched between other states' calls to fight poverty and end racial injustice, a lawmaker and a restaurateur with a heaping plate of sauteed squid stood on a beach and proclaimed Rhode Island the "calamari comeback state" at the virtual Democratic National Convention.
The 30-second spot, aired Tuesday night during the convention's roll call as Rhode Island's Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president, was an instant social media sensation. "Rhode Island" trended for hours overnight on Twitter.
Americans, including some Rhode Islanders, didn't seem to know quite what to make of the calamari cameo.
"My new home state of Rhode Island is trending over calamari and I have never been more hungry and confused at the same time," tweeted Andrew Wortman, a volunteer firefighter and political activist.
The backstory: Joseph McNamara, who chairs the state Democratic Party and appeared in the video, lobbied successfully in 2014 to make calamari Rhode Island's official state appetizer."Rhode Island, the Ocean State, where our restaurant and fishing industry have been decimated by this pandemic, are lucky to have a governor, Gina Raimondo, whose program lets our fishermen sell their catches directly to the public and our state appetizer, calamari, is available in all 50 states," McNamara said in the DNC spot, adding: "The calamari comeback state of Rhode Island casts one vote for Bernie Sanders and 34 votes for the next president, Joe Biden."
McNamara's "calamari comeback" comment touched off a flurry of social media posts, but the real star was the chef who stood silently next to him — John Bordieri, executive chef at Iggy's Boardwalk, a seafood restaurant on Narragansett Bay.
Masked and clad entirely in black, Bordieri held a huge plate of lightly battered squid — an image that for many epitomized the littlest state's outsized personality.
"Rhode Island casts 25 pieces of calamari served by a ninja to Bernie Sanders, and 32 pieces for the next president of the U.S., Joe Biden," Adam Gaffney, a Harvard Medical School physician and public health researcher, wrote on Twitter.
"Leave the gun. Take the calamari," quipped Mike Stanton, author of "The Prince of Providence," a book about Vincent "Buddy" Cianci, whose crimes while mayor put Rhode Island's capital city on the map, often for all the wrong reasons.
Rhode Island has been a punch line since the Cianci era. In 2016, it was widely ridiculed after a $5 million state tourism campaign was found to have included a video featuring a scene from Iceland — an embarrassment that earned it the nickname "Rhode Iceland."
This time, though, its leaders are unapologetic — if only because their beloved appetizer is so mouth-watering.
"Yes, America, our calamari really is that good!" Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline said.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state appeals court has overturned its own ruling and decided "bikini latex clubs" are sexually oriented businesses that are subject to a $5-per-patron state tax.
The Houston-based 1st Texas Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in a 21-page opinion that latex-clad dancers at such clubs are nude under state law and that therefore the state can tax each patron. In so doing, it vacated its own January ruling that dismissed a lawsuit brought by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
State law requires specific body parts to be covered by "fully opaque clothing" for a club to avoid the levy on sexually oriented businesses. An association of club owners contends the owners are exempt from what has become known as the "pole tax" because their dancers wear bikini bottoms and cover their breasts in liquid latex that turns opaque when it hardens.
Hegar contends the dancers are nude because latex does not meet the law's definition of clothing, which he said requires the use of cloth or cloth-like material.
The state is still blocked from collecting the tax by a federal judge's ruling earlier this year that it would be unconstitutional, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The state has asked Senior U.S. District Judge David Ezra to reconsider his ruling. If he doesn't, the state plans to appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia man collected a $13.2 million lottery jackpot just seven years after winning a $2.4 million jackpot from the same game.
Raymond Lillington of Dingwall told Atlantic Lottery officials friends and family members made fun of him for continuing to play the lottery after winning a $2.4 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot in 2013.
"I still played and people said, 'You'll never win again,' and I said, 'Of course I will,'" Lillington said. "But that was a joke! I never imagined this could actually happen."
Lillington and his wife, Gayle, said they were both shocked to win $13.2 million from the Aug. 15 Lotto 6.49 drawing.
"Winning twice is what makes this all so hard to believe," Lillington said. "What are the odds? I could never expect this, and it's so much money that it's hard to absorb that information."
The couple said their first jackpot went toward a new home, new vehicles, traveling and making their retirement comfortable. They said the latest prize will allow them to share generously with their children and grandchildren.
"Our kids are even more mesmerized than we are. They just can't believe it," Lillington said. "My oldest texted me a million times today -- he can't eat, he can't sleep, the kids just can't believe it's real."
(Sky News) A piece of Lego has fallen out of a seven-year-old boy's nose two years after it went missing.
Sameer Anwar from Dunedin, New Zealand, told his parents he had put the piece up his nose while playing in 2018.
His father, Mudassir Anwar, told the New Zealand Herald that they tried themselves to retrieve it but couldn't.
They eventually took him to a GP, who also could not see the small piece.
The doctor told them Sameer may not have put the piece into his nose, but if he had, that it would enter his digestive tract and pass naturally.
Mr Anwar said "since then he's never complained or anything" and the family had mostly forgotten about it.
However, on Saturday, Sameer felt a pain in his nose after sniffing cupcakes, telling his parents he might have snorted some crumbs.
His mother helped him blow his nose and saw the missing piece come out.
His father said: "His eyes were wide open and he was like 'Mum, I found the Lego!' You were telling me it wasn't there, but it was there!'
Mr Anwar added: "It was shock, y'know? And it had a bit of fungus on it."
Portland, OR - A 3-year-old boy's birthday parade proves one person's trash truly is another's treasure.
A garbage truck parade pulled up in front of Kamden Park's home, as a surprise, engineered by the folks at Arrow Sanitary Service.
But that wasn't all that rolled in.
A bin, filled with presents for Kamden, who, you may have guessed by now, loves the garbage trucks, and the people who drive them.
Kamden's mom says he always runs to the door when the trash trucks come, and the drivers stop and talk with him.
