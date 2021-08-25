MARGATE, N.J. (AP) — The beach-side landmark, Lucy the Elephant, is having all of its metal skin replaced because more than 50% of its exterior has degraded beyond repair.
The six-story high elephant statue in Margate, New Jersey, will close Sept. 20 after architects determined it would be more cost effective to replace the metal siding than to try to restore it, according to Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee.
Built in 1881, Lucy was saved from demolition and moved a short distance from its original location in 1970. The National Historic Landmark on the Jersey Shore is one of the oldest roadside attractions in the country.
The new overhaul will cost $1.4 million and is funded in part by a grant from the Preserve New Jersey Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust, Helfant said Tuesday.
During restorations, a weatherproof scaffolding will be built around Lucy.
The target for reopening is Memorial Day 2022, Helfant said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Workers at Hamilton Public Library in Canada found a copy of The Perennial Philosophy by Aldous Huxley in a return bin 27 years after it was last checked out on Dec. 13, 1993.
"Welcome back lost one!" a post about the discovery on the library's Facebook page reads. A new edition of the book was printed in 2009.
Lisa Radha Weaver, the library's director of collections and program development, told CBC News she didn't know where the book had been.
"We do know that our books go on a lot of adventures in our city, our country, around the world," Weaver said. "We hop the book has had a great few decades away from Hamilton Public Library."
The library counts 7,606 books -- just under 0.8% of its collection -- as lost, but that doesn't include items that disappeared before December 2018.
The library recently eliminated late fees and fines.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An employee of the North Carolina Aquarium set up a camera after the aquarium's crab pots were raided and caught the culprits -- river otters.
The otters, along with a blue heron, made an appearance on the southside educational dock on Roanoke Island, WCTI reported. The animals can be seen snacking and scampering across the dock before approaching the camera and knocking it over.
The aquarium posted the video on its Facebook page, saying "Watch the whole video to see a blue heron cameo, otters doing their cute poop dance, some close-ups and zoomies. They really let us know what they think of the trail camera at the end."
The aquarium said the presence of the otters indicate the local ecosystem is healthy.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Blogto) We can all relate to getting a little anxious when being pulled over or otherwise dealing with the cops, and maybe even making some less-than-intelligent decisions as a result, whether or not we are guilty.
For those who are guilty, though, there is (of course) way more of an impetus to panic — and the need to get rid of any evidence.
After a lengthy investigation and subsequent drug bust at multiple locations in the Toronto area, a group of criminals learned the hard way that some ways of disposing of illicit product in a hurry are far less effective than others.
York Regional Police shared news of the bust on Tuesday, entreating anyone with a massive amount of drugs in their possession not to try and flush them down the toilet in the event of a raid.
"An important tip: trying to flush a lot of coke might just clog the toilet," the force jokingly tweeted out this morning along with details and photo evidence of the bust.
Search warrants carried out in Vaughan, Newmarket and Toronto yielded five firearms plus multiple replica guns; brass knuckles, tasers and knives; scales and packaging materials; plus a hefty amount of crystal meth, heroin, fentanyl, magic mushrooms, opioid pills and cocaine, the latter of which the dealers unsuccessfully attempted to flush last-second.
Sadly for them and happily for law enforcement, the 115 g — which appeared to be divided into multiple baggies for trafficking — did not go down easily, as anyone with common sense could have predicted.
A 25-year-old, a 35-year-old and a 51-year-old face multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, meaning their plans for the future are now completely down the drain.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old girl found a gold wedding ring while swimming at a beach in Devon, England, and tracked down the owner on Facebook.
Imogen Tite found the ring at Woolacombe Beach after diving under a wave and running her hands along the sand, The Daily Mail reported.
She initially thought the ring belonged to her father.
"I instinctively looked down to check my wedding finger, but I take mine off in the seas, as the cold water can make your fingers shrink," Andrew Tite said.
Upon closer inspection, they discovered the ring was engraved with "James and Rebecca, 25.10.03" and posted a message on social media in hope of finding the owner.
Meanwhile, James Mizrahi was looking for the ring, which he lost two days before while bodyboarding with his wife, Rebecca.
"A lady on Facebook happened to see both my found status and Rebecca's lost post in a local Devon based group and matched us together," Andrew Tite said, according to the Daily Mail.
The ring was returned to its owner in Loughborough in the East Midlands, DevonLive reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A man's decision to repeatedly play the same set of numbers paid off when he won an $18.41 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
The player, who remained anonymous, won the big prize by matching all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn July 31: 03-05-10-20-28-31.
He bought the winning ticket at the Family E-Z Mart in Prudenville.
"I have been playing this set of numbers since 1991 and have rarely missed a drawing," the player told lottery officials. "I've thought several times about trying a new set of numbers, but decided each time to keep playing this one."
He added: "I checked my numbers before I went to bed the night of the drawing. When I recognized the set of numbers, I checked my ticket over at least a dozen times. I was shocked!"
The 61-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $11.7 million.
He said he plans to share his winnings with his family, donate to charity and save the rest.
"It still hasn't sunk in that I won," he said. "I am so glad I decided to stick with this set of numbers."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Pitchfork) Nirvana's surviving members and the estate of Kurt Cobain have been sued by Spencer Elden, who appeared as a baby on the cover of 1991's Nevermind. Elden claims the band violated federal child pornography statutes and argues child sexual exploitation, TMZ reports and documents viewed by Pitchfork confirm. Pitchfork has reached out to Nirvana's representatives for comment.
In a lawsuit that also named photographer Kirk Weddle and the labels behind the album's release, Elden claims he has suffered "lifelong damages" and says his legal guardians never signed a release "authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him." He's also suing for distribution of private sexually explicit materials, negligence, and what's described as a "sex trafficking venture" where Elden "was forced to engage in commercial sexual acts while under the age of 18 years old."
Elden is seeking damages, attorney fees, an injunction to prohibit all parties "from continuing to engage in the unlawful acts and practices described herein," and a trial by jury.
"The permanent harm he has proximately suffered includes but is not limited to extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations, interference with his normal development and educational progress, lifelong loss of income earning capacity, loss of past and future wages, past and future expenses for medical and psychological treatment, loss of enjoyment of life, and other losses to be described and proven at trial of this matter," the lawsuit states.
Weddle was a friend of Elden's father Rick, which is how young Spencer ended up on the album cover. "Weddle calls us up and was like, 'Hey Rick, wanna make 200 bucks and throw your kid in the drink,'" Rick told NPR in 2008. "I was like, 'What's up?' And he's like, 'Well, I'm shooting kids all this week, why don't you meet me at the Rose Bowl, throw your kid in the drink?' And we just had a big party at the pool, and no one had any idea what was going on!" Spencer was reportedly sent a platinum copy of Nevermind and a teddy bear by Geffen Records in 1991.
Elden recreated the image multiple times over the years and had the word "Nevermind" tattooed on his chest, but in a 2016 interview with GQ Australia, Elden revealed that he had recently become unhappy about the Nevermind artwork. "It's fucked up," he said. "I'm pissed off about it, to be honest."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Halloween lovers obsessed with all things spooky and creepy, listen up!
Spirit Halloween is looking to hire its first "chief spirit officer."
The job entails a social media series featuring Halloween news, tips and trends. Most importantly of all, the CSO will be helping to shape the look and feel of the Halloween season.
"We're anticipating the most exciting Halloween season ever, so Spirit needs the ultimate Halloween fan to join our team as Chief Spirit Officer and help us share in the passion leading up to October 31," Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO, said in a prepared statement. "We love the enthusiasm and creativity our fans showcase on social media – and we look forward to welcoming our CSO to the team in this one-of-a-kind job fit for Halloween's biggest fan."
There's some pretty sweet perks, too.
A $10,000 prize, free costumes for a decade, and a VIP home decor shopping experience worth $500 at a local Spirit Halloween store.
Plus, the winner and a guest will get to travel to the Spirit Halloween flagship location next month.
To apply — if you dare — post a video or photo on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok.
Submissions close at 11:59 p.m. ET Aug. 29.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Looking to ride in a 27-foot long hot dog around Chicago?
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is giving riders a chance to cruise through the city for free using the Lyft rideshare app, according to a release.
From Wednesday through Friday, riders could be surprised when ordering a Lyft XL with the iconic "Hot Dog on Wheels" as the ride.
The Wienermobile will pick up passengers in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta for the upcoming three days. While inside, the ride will have music, lights and free Wienermobile and Lyft gear, as well as face coverings.
"We're excited to hit the road with Oscar Mayer and surprise our riders with aonce-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate summer from inside the world-famous Wienermobile," said Ethan Eyler, Director ofBrand Products at Lyft.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- A house in California's Bay Area has redefined the term "fixer-upper", leaving you to do the fixing from the framing on up.
An online posting has listed a charred Walnut Creek home on sale for $850,000, according to Redfin.com.
The two-story, four-bedroom house was nearly a complete loss when a fire ripped through the garage and part of the roof last year.
The posted online listing has a disclaimer to "bring your contractor, architect, and designer," but reads "this one is ready to start fresh and build to suit your style preferences".
The torched home may have already garnered enough of a worthy interest. Both Redfin and Zillow have listed the sale of the home as "pending".