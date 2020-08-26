BERLIN (AP) — German police called to the scene of a suspected shooting found a man who had fallen asleep with an action film running at top volume on TV.
Police in Cologne said several people on Wednesday morning reported hearing shots from an apartment somewhere in their neighborhood. Several police teams surrounded two neighboring buildings at about 7.30 a.m. and started searching the apartments.
The cause of the disturbance was tracked down quickly once officers had called in a locksmith to open a locked door — a slumbering man in front of a television showing an action film.
The 34-year-old, who wasn’t registered as living at the address, was taken to the police station but let go after his identity was established.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Employees at a Texas nail salon went dumpster diving behind the business to reunite a customer with a wedding ring that accidentally ended up in the trash.
Rosana Ramirez said she very rarely removes the wedding ring that has been on her finger for 21 years, but she took it off during a recent visit to Q Nails & Salon in Portland."I set the ring on the little tablecloth that they put on the table," Ramirez told KRIS-TV.
The customer said she didn't realize until the next day that she had left the ring behind at the store.
Ramirez returned to the business and reviewed security camera footage with owner Henry Ho. They discovered the ring had been thrown away with the disposable tablecloth.
A group of employees joined Ramirez and Ho in searching through the dumpster behind the store for the right bag, as the trash was due to be collected the next day.
"We went through every single bag of trash in that dumpster," Ramirez said.
She said the very last bag contained the tablecloth and her missing ring.
"With everything that we've been going through with the pandemic and job losses and all of this -- it felt really good," Ramirez said. "It gives you hope in people. They could have just said, 'Oh well, you lost your ring. Too bad, go home.' But they were so kind and so helpful."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A zoo in Belgium said a 3-year-old wolf was safely recaptured after escaping from its enclosure and spending a night on the loose.
Pairi Daiza, a zoo in Brugelette, Hainaut province, said the female European wolf escaped from her enclosure Monday night after erosion caused a piece of the retaining wall around the habitat to collapse.
Brugelette Mayor Andre Desmarliere said local farmers were warned to keep an extra close eye on their sheep and other animals during the wolf's time on the loose.
Zoo officials said the wolf was captured safely Tuesday morning in an open field near the facility.
The wolf was not injured and is not believed to have caused any injuries during its time on the loose.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland said they reunited a resident with the wallet they lost nearly 20 years ago.
Police in Tallaght, County Dublin, said a member of the public came into the station Tuesday to hand in a mystery wallet they found.
"It appeared to have been buried a long time," police said in a Facebook post.
The wallet's contents included a Visa credit card and a student ID dated June 2001.
Police said they searched the name on the cards in their database and were able to contact the wallet's owner, who said the item had been missing for two decades.
Investigators said it was a "20-year-old mystery solved in 24 hours."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said there were a total 1,303 $5,000 top prize winners when the number combination 9-9-9-9 came up in a Carolina Pick 4 drawing.
Lottery officials said 1,303 people won the $5,000 top prize and 1,095 people won the $2,500 second prize when the four nines were drawn Monday night.
The lottery said a total $9.2 million in prizes were won Monday, setting a new record for a single Pick 4 drawing.
Officials said winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A British man received an unwelcome late night surprise when he awoke to find a 4-foot snake slithering around his bedroom.
The man, who asked to be identified only as Kelvin, said he woke at his Beeston, Leeds, England, home to an unusual sound in his bedroom.
"I opened my eyes but it was pitch dark so I picked up my phone and scanned the room with the torch and as I was putting the torch down I saw the snake climbing up the table right next to my bed," Kelvin said.
"I dived across the room and switched the light on and the snake was there, half on the floor and half on the table by my bed," he said.
Kelvin said he trapped the snake in a sleeping bag cover and call the RSPCA.
RSPCA inspector Dave Holgate arrived to collect the snake. Holgate said the serpent is non-venomous corn snake and was likely a pet that escaped or was abandoned.
Holgate said the snake would be placed by a specialist until its owner is found or it can be rehomed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida called for help from an animal handler when deputies were unable to wrangle a loose bull that took an overnight tour of a city.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded Tuesday night to search for a bull seen running loose through the streets of Cooper City.
The bull was caught on video by witnesses and doorbell cameras.
A police helicopter and an animal handler were called in to assist with efforts to locate and capture the bovine.
The bull was seen still wandering loose at 4 a.m. Wednesday, but reports indicated the animal was captured in the morning.
The origins of the loose bull remained a mystery Wednesday morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Video of a Massachusetts wedding is going viral after a perfectly timed lightning bolt appeared to punctuate the groom's lamentations about 2020 not being "the best year."
A video filmed by a wedding guest and posted to Instagram by groom Aaron Sawitsky shows the couple exchanging vows during their outdoor wedding in Marion.
"Let's face it, 2020 has not been the best year," Sawitsky says, eliciting some laughter from guests just before a bolt of lightning crashes down on the lake behind him, followed quickly by the boom of thunder.
The video shows Sawitsky gesture toward the scene as evidence of his point as the bride, Denice, and wedding guests erupt into laughter.
"The timing was pretty epic," Sawitsky told WHDH-TV. "And it so perfectly captures the experience of 2020 so far. So, I think the only thing you can do is look at it and be like, 'Yup. Yeah, that's 2020.' And kind of laugh."
Sawitsky said the wedding had repeatedly been delayed due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've planned the wedding four times and we ended up this past weekend with 36 people there. It's been a process," he told WCVB-TV. "It figures that, like, two minutes away from being officially married, we get a lightning strike, you know, right next to us."
The couple said the rest of the ceremony went on without any further unexpected complications.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- An Ontario 11-year-old broke a Guinness World Record when she solved 30 Rubik's cubes one-handed while hula hooping.
Guinness said Sankavi Rathan, 11, of Mississauga, solved 30 of the puzzles with one hand while keeping a hula hoop moving around her body, beating the previous record of 25.
The record took Rathan less than an hour to break.
Rathan said the record was ideal for her because she has limited mobility in one of her hands.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) Health officials have confirmed a case of plague at South Lake Tahoe — the first in California in five years. El Dorado County officials said Monday that the California Department of Public Health notified them of the positive test of a local resident who is under medical care while recovering at home.
Plague bacteria are most often transmitted by fleas that have acquired it from infected squirrels, chipmunks and other wild rodents. Dogs and cats may also carry plague-infected fleas.
Health officials believe the South Lake Tahoe resident may have been bitten by an infected flea while walking a dog along the Truckee River corridor or in the Tahoe Keys area on Tahoe's south shore.
"It's important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and/or camping in areas where wild rodents are present," said El Dorado County Public Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams. "Human cases of plague are extremely rare but can be very serious."
The last reported human cases of plague in California were in 2015 when two people were exposed to infected rodents or their fleas in Yosemite National Park. Both were treated and recovered.
No human cases have been reported since, but authorities did find evidence that a total of 20 ground squirrels or chipmunks around South Lake Tahoe had been exposed to the plague bacterium from 2016-19. Those rodents were identified near the Tallac Historic Site, Fallen Leaf Campground or Taylor Creek Visitor Center.
Symptoms include fever, nausea, weakness, and swollen lymph nodes and usually show up within two weeks of initial contact with an infected animal. The disease can be treated with antibiotics, but if it's not caught early, can turn deadly.
The disease killed millions of people in Europe in the Middle Ages in a series of outbreaks known as the Black Death. However, now it is very rare, especially in the U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in recent decades, an average of seven human plague cases are reported nationwide each year. Most human cases in the United States are scattered in rural areas in the west, including northern New Mexico, northern Arizona, southern Colorado, California, southern Oregon, and far western Nevada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.