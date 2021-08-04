PLYMOUTH, Pa. (AP) — A book checked out a half-century ago has been anonymously returned to a library in northeastern Pennsylvania, officials said.
The Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice reports that the 1967 copy of "Coins You Can Collect" by Burton Hobson arrived last month at the Plymouth Public Library in Luzerne County along with a $20 bill.
An accompanying unsigned letter, written as if by the book itself, said "Fifty years ago (yes 50!), a little girl checked me out of this library in 1971. At this time, she didn't know they were going to move from Plymouth. Back then, kids weren't told things like that.
"As you can see, she took very good care of me," the letter continued, explaining that it was packed away often for frequent moves but was "always with many other books."
The writer, speaking in her own voice rather than as the book, then says she often intended to send the book back but somehow never got around to it.
"This became a running joke in my family. Each time we moved, they always asked me if I packed 'the Plymouth Book,'" she wrote.
The letter writer said she knew the $20 wouldn't come close to paying the accrued fine, but suggested "Perhaps you can pay off some fines of some kids with it."
Library director Laura Keller said she did just that, paying "some hefty fines" of a young mother who wanted to start borrowing books again. Borrowing privileges at the library are suspended if fines exceed $5, she said.
Both letter and book will soon be on display at the library, Keller said. The writer's identity remains a mystery, although she said her family and friends would know the story was about her if it was published in a local newspaper.
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A public works employee in a Michigan town was making his regular rounds when he ended up performing an irregular duty -- capturing an alligator.
Andy Bills, who works for the Stanton Department of Public Works, said he was observing sewage ponds in the southern part of the city when he saw a turtle walk into one -- closely followed by an alligator.
"It took me a good minute or so to gather my thoughts and try to figure out if I really just saw what I thought I saw," Bills told WXMI-TV.
Bills alerted his boss and coworkers to the non-native reptile's presence and retrieved his fishing rod to attempt an amateur capture.
"Once I saw that he was there, there was no way I was gonna let somebody else catch it. I wanted to be the person that got to catch it," he said.
Bills was able to hook the gator and bring it back to shore, where he snagged it in a fishing net. He said the fight did not end there.
"It got out at one point, out of the net, and it kind of charged us a couple times with its mouth open," Bills said.
Bills eventually wrangled the gator into a cooler, and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer took custody of the reptile and transported it to the Wilderness Trails Zoo, near Birch Run.
The alligator's origins are unknown. Bills suggested the creature may have been a pet that was abandoned by its owner when it became too large to keep inside a house.
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Zealand said they used a crane to rescue a cow that became stuck in the center of a milking platform at a dairy farm.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand-Canterbury said in a Facebook post that crews from Dunsandel and Burnham were summoned to a dairy farm to rescue a cow that had gotten trapped in the center of a milking platform.
A veterinarian sedated the cow while firefighters removed the iron sheeting from the roof so a crane could be used to hoist the bovine.
The cow did not appear to be seriously injured and was returned to a paddock to rest.
"The cow is now resting up while she recovers from her little adventure," the post said. "We hope she is up and moooooving about soon."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Having just had her flight canceled, a Missouri woman's luck quickly changed when she won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed a $1 million top prize last month from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, according to a Florida Lottery news release. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
"I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly," Caravella said. "I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!"
Caravella purchased her winning ticket from a Publix supermarket in Brandon, just east of Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $30 game that Caravella won launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes.
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida family spotted an iguana in their toilet -- and the lizard camped out inside the commode for several days before being captured.
Kurt Hilberth said he went into the bathroom of his family's Hollywood home to brush his teeth when he spotted the reptile splashing around in the toilet bowl.
"It was so big that it was not submerged completely in the water. And it's got that tail that whips back and forth," Hilberth told WFOR-TV.
Hilberth said he attempted to catch the iguana, but it fled down the drain.
He said the lizard resurfaced again three days later.
"I was able to grab him by his back legs and part of the tail. I was pulling out, he was pulling in, the tail was going back and forth, water was flying everywhere, it was total chaos in the bathroom," he said.
The iguana was again able to escape his grasp.
"Unfortunately, I was left with a handful of tail," he recalled.
The family summoned trapper Harold Rondan from Iguana Lifestyles, who was finally able to get the iguana out of the commode.
Hilberth said he determined the iguana had gotten in through a sewage vent on the roof of his home. He said he installed a wire mesh to hopefully prevent future unwanted visitors.
The iguana was not the first to make an unexpected appearance in the toilet of a Hollywood home. Melissa Reynolds made a similar discovery when she opened the lid of the toilet in her home in June 2019.
Reynolds summoned her father to the house and captured video as the man removed the lizard from the toilet and transported it outside.
KAMIYOGA, Japan (AP) — Equestrian jumpers aren't keen on surprises. Neither are the horses, and it takes years of training to keep them from getting spooked.
Of course, no horse in Tuesday night's Olympic jumping qualifier had ever seen anything like obstacle No. 10.
"As you come around, you see a big guy's (butt)," British rider Harry Charles said.
"There's a lot to look at," Ireland's Cian O'Connor added.
"It is very realistic," echoed Israel's Teddy Vlock.
Riders say a life-size sumo wrestler positioned next to the 10th obstacle on the 14-jump Olympic course may have distracted several horses in qualifying for the individual jumping final Tuesday night. A few pairings pulled up short of the barrier, accumulating enough penalty points to prevent entry into Wednesday's finals.
The statue is positioned to the left of a jump placed in the corner of the arena. Hunched over and seemingly ready to attack, the wrestler is facing away from approaching riders, meaning that when they complete a sharp turn to take on the jump, the first thing horse and human see is the wedgie created by the wrestler's mawashi.
"I did notice four or five horses really taking a spook to that," Charles said.
Most of the course's hurdles are decorated with a distinctly Japanese feel — geisha kimonos, a miniature Japanese palace, taiko drums.
None caught the eye quite like the sumo wrestler.
Among the horses alarmed by the setup was France's Penelope Leprevost — a team jumping gold medalist in 2016. She wasn't sure if the wrestler specifically threw off her 12-year-old stallion, Vancouver de Lanlore.
"Maybe," she said. "We tried to relax our horses in the turn, and maybe they're surprised to see a vertical so close. I don't know."
Vlock went 34th in the 73-horse field. After seeing others have issues, he and trainer Darragh Kenny of Ireland — also a competitor in Tuesday's field — made a point of trotting their horses to the 10th jump before beginning their runs so the animals could look it over.
The hope was that familiarity would breed bravery.
"It is very realistic," Vlock said. "It does look like a person, and that's a little spooky. You know, horses don't want to see a guy, like, looking intense next to a jump, looking like he's ready to fight you."
Vlock and Kenny both cleared the obstacle without issue. Kenny finished second with no penalty points and a time of 82.01, while Vlock fell short due to other issues.
Of course, it's hard to know what's in a horse's head. Some riders chalked up the troubles to how close the jump was positioned to the turn. Others blamed the stadium's bright lights that also led to concern at jump No. 1.
Medal hopefuls Scott Brash of Britain and Martin Fuchs of Switzerland believed cherry blossoms positioned on the other side of the jump were the more likely culprit.
Whatever the cause, it's not surprising to Olympic veterans that there's drama around the park. The Games have a reputation among riders for flashy course design, including an oddly shaped jump at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 that caused similar consternation.
"To be honest, you expect it in the Olympic Games," Brash said.
And that's OK with them.
"You know it's going to be colorful coming here," he added. "You know it's going to be decorative. And it's beautiful, you know? It's fantastic. That's what makes it a championship. If it was just plain old jumps, it'd be just like any other week."
(Sky News) Just two days after giving birth, a woman in Portugal told her doctors that she'd begun to develop pain in her right armpit.
When the doctors examined her they discovered a "round, firm" mass which surprisingly "released a white discharge when pressed" according to a new report in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The authors of the paper, Dr Cristiana Marinho-Soares and Dr Maria Pulido-Valente, both from the Hospital de Santa Maria in Lisbon, Portugal, realised that this discharge was breastmilk.
The mother was diagnosed with polymastia, "a condition in which accessory breast tissue develops along the former embryonic mammary ridge" as the doctors explained.
Research suggests that between 2% and 6% of women are born with additional breast tissue, which routine screenings for breast cancer need to be aware of for examinations.
This additional tissue grows as a result of embryonic development - often in the armpit region - when the cells that become mammary glands are forming a line from the armpit to the groin.
Usually this "mammary ridge" or "milk line" disappears as the foetus develops, except for at the sites for the breasts, but sometimes it remains and additional breast tissue forms at these sites in the body.
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A visitor to a zoo in Indonesia captured video when her sunglasses fell into an enclosure where they were soon donned by a fashion-forward orangutan.
Lolita Testu said she was at the Taman Safari Cisarua in West Java when her sunglasses fell into the orangutan enclosure, where they came to the attention of a mother primate.
A video Testu posted to TikTok shows the orangutan putting the sunglasses on her face and keeping the shades out of reach of the curious baby who tries to grab them.
Testu said the orangutan had her sunglasses for about 20 minutes before zookeepers were able to encourage the animal to throw them back. She said the throw unfortunately went awry and the shades were broken.
(NY Post) IKEA's got the meats.
The furniture chain released a candle scented like its iconic Swedish meatballs, bringing the classic smell from the store to your living room in honor of IKEA Family's tenth anniversary.
"For many people, one of the first things that comes to mind when they think of IKEA is their delicious and affordable Swedish meatballs," Sho Matsuzaki, creative director at Ogilvy, which spearheaded the creative project with IKEA, told The Post. "There's no other furniture brand out there with a food offering that has such a strong following. So for the IKEA Family 10-year anniversary, we thought it would be fitting to create something unexpected that our IKEA Family members and meatball super-fans would love. And yes, it does very much smell like IKEA meatballs."
The uniquely scented candle is part of the company's limited-edition "IKEA Store in a Box" promotion, which gives customers the opportunity to take home the iconic store's sensory experience.
The mystery box includes the candle and other items and is part of a sweepstakes to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the store's US Family program, a loyalty program that offers special rewards and exclusive offers.
In 2018, one Twitter user seemingly predicted the future, suggesting that IKEA produce the candle years prior to its current release. "IKEA should make a Swedish meatball scented candle," they wrote.
IKEA hasn't always had a good relationship with their meatballs, though. In 2013, the chain had beef with its production factories.
In the Czech Republic, food inspectors found horse DNA in a 2.2-pound batch of meatballs. IKEA recalled the meat immediately, telling the Wall Street Journal that its own inspections found no traces of horse DNA.
Now, IKEA is bringing the sensory shopping experience into customers' homes.
It's not the first time a major corporation released a peculiarly scented candle. In 2019, KFC released a gravy-scented candle with a "staggeringly nose stimulating" candle to "fill your home with the incredible aroma of KFC gravy." And just last year, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop released a $75 candle that allegedly smells like its CEO's "vagina."
MOSCOW -- A Russian space official on Friday blamed a software problem on a newly-docked science lab that briefly knocked the International Space Station out of position.
The space station lost control of its orientation for 47 minutes on Thursday, when Russia's Nauka science lab accidentally fired its thrusters a few hours after docking, pushing the orbiting complex from its normal configuration. The station's position is key for getting power from solar panels and for communications. Communications with ground controllers also blipped out twice for a few minutes.
Vladimir Solovyov, flight director of the space station's Russian segment, blamed the incident on a "short-term software failure." In a statement released by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on Friday, Solovyov said that because of the failure, a direct command to turn on the lab's engines was mistakenly implemented.
He added that the incident was "quickly countered by the propulsion system" of another Russian component at the station and "at the moment, the station is in its normal orientation" and all its systems "are operating normally."
NASA said Thursday that the incident moved 45 degrees out of attitude, about one-eighth of a complete circle, but the complex was never spinning, there was no immediate damage or danger to the crew.
The incident caused NASA to postpone a repeat test flight for Boeing's crew capsule that had been set for Friday afternoon from Florida. It will be Boeing's second attempt to reach the 250-mile-high station before putting astronauts on board. Software problems botched the first test.
Russia's long-delayed 22-ton (20-metric-ton) lab called Nauka arrived earlier Thursday, eight days after it launched from the Russian launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
The launch of Nauka, which will provide more room for scientific experiments and space for the crew, had been repeatedly delayed because of technical problems. It was initially scheduled to go up in 2007.
In 2013, experts found contamination in its fuel system, resulting in a long and costly replacement. Other Nauka systems also underwent modernization or repairs.
Stretching 43 feet (13 meters) long, Nauka became the first new compartment for the Russian segment of the outpost since 2010. On Monday, one of the older Russian units, the Pirs spacewalking compartment, undocked from the station to free up room for the new lab.
Nauka will require many maneuvers, including up to 11 spacewalks beginning in early September, to prepare it for operation.
According to Solovyov, on Friday the crew was busy equalizing the pressure in Nauka and planned to open the hatch to the lab later in the day.
The space station is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov of Russia's Roscosmos space corporation; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.
In 1998, Russia launched the station's first compartment, Zarya, which was followed in 2000 by another big piece, Zvezda, and three smaller modules in the following years. The last of them, Rassvet, arrived at the station in 2010.