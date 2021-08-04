Weather Alert

The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert through noon Thursday, Aug. 5, for all of Washington east of the Cascade crest because of degraded air quality. The alert may be extended past Thursday for areas close to active wildfires. Wildfire smoke may produce health impacts due to Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that range from unhealthy for sensitive groups to very unhealthy. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality reaches Very Unhealthy levels, everyone should stay indoors, do only light activities, and keep windows closed if it is not too hot. If you must be outdoors, wear an N-95 respirator mask (people with chronic diseases should check with their doctor before wearing a mask). Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.