PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. - An average fishing day turned into a rare one for an angler on Lake Champlain.
Debbie Geddes was fishing with her husband when she reeled in a fish with two mouths.
She let the fish go, but not before snapping some pictures. The pictures went viral after she shared them with her co-worker Adam Facteau, who shared them on Facebook.
"I've had messages from all over the world, like people asking about this fish and it seems like everybody's got an opinion on what is the cause of this fish having two mouths,” Facteau said.
There is no definitive answer but plenty of interesting theories including an injury from a swalloed hook or the fish being offspring of Lake Champlain's famed lake monster, Champy.
"Good luck," Geddes said when asked about advice for other anglers looking to find a two-mouthed catch.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – Southern California sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a suspicious man next to a parked SUV arrived to find him attempting an unusual (and ineffective) method to fix a flat tire.
The man was attempting to patch two damaged tires using gauze and Band-Aids, Orange County authorities said in a Facebook post.
A citizen reported the suspicious man next to a vehicle near Felipe Road and Barbadanes around 6 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they found both driver's side tires flat and a 26-year-old man trying to repair them using gauze and Band-Aids.
The man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, deputies said.
The suspect's identity was not released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A young girl discovered something slithery at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint: a 15-inch-long snake.
Transportation Security Administration officials at Newark Liberty International Airport said in a release that it appears the thin, black snake with a yellow ring around its neck was forgotten by a traveler Monday night.
The girl alerted a TSA officer and a grey checkpoint bin was placed over the snake that officials said was harmless.
Officials closed the security lane temporarily and Port Authority police took the snake away.
New Jersey Federal Security Director Tom Carter said in the release that Newark has a robust lost and found system, but that the owner of the snake should not call them or expect to be reunited with the reptile.
It's unclear where the snake was taken.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old boy took his mom's car and went for a nighttime joyride on a highway in western Germany.
Soest police said the boy's mother called them early Wednesday after she noticed that both her son and her VW Golf had disappeared.
Mother and police eventually found the boy at a highway service area where he'd parked the car, turned on the hazard lights and put up the warning triangle.
According to police, the boy said he started feeling "uncomfortable" once he hit 140 kph (87 mph) on the highway.
The boy's mother said her son regularly drives go-carts and bumper cars and has in the past practiced driving a real car on private property.
The legal age for driving in Germany is 18.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — A German city that's been the subject of a long-running online light-hearted conspiracy theory claiming it doesn't really exist is offering big bucks to whoever proves that's true.
Officials in Bielefeld said Wednesday they'll give 1 million euros ($1.1 million) to the person who delivers solid proof of its non-existence.
They said there are "no limits to creativity" for entrants, but only incontrovertible evidence will qualify for the prize.
The idea that Bielefeld doesn't exist was first floated by computer expert Achim Held, who posted the satirical claim on the Internet in 1994 in an effort to poke fun at online conspiracy theories.
Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel once jokingly cast doubt on the existence of Bielefeld, which is allegedly located about 330 kilometers (205 miles) west of Berlin.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) You don't see this every day.
Palm Beach, Fla.-based Jet Lease has listed a 1980 F-16 A/B Fighting Falcon for sale — and the rare offer made waves online.
The 1980 multirole fighter jet, which has an $8.5 million price tag, is being offered alongside two other F-16 Vipers, according to The Drive, an automotive website that also writes about defense topics.
This is not your average "used" fighter jet — the plane is a fully functioning combat aircraft and not demilitarized.
Jet Lease, a private aircraft leasing and purchasing company with offices around the globe, purchased the used aircraft from Jordan, which acquired dozens of secondhand F-16s from NATO allies Belgium and the Netherlands between 2008 and 2017, The Drive reported.
The 1980 F-16 listed online has been enhanced with modern upgrades, including being integrated for the Link 16 data network, GPS-controlled weapons, a Joint Helmet Mounted/Cueing System (JHMCS) and night-vision compatible helmets, a brochure on Jet Lease's website explains.
The aircraft can reach a maximum speed of Mach 2.05 at 40,000 feet, or nearly 1,573 miles per hour. It has a maximum range of 2,400 miles and an initial climb rate of 62,000 feet per minute, according to Jet Lease.
Notably, the 1980 aircraft has been upgraded so that it can fly at least 8,000 hours, The Drive said, saying the warplane has logged about 6,000 hours.
But any new owner would not be able to jump in the plane and take off, as the secondhand jet is marketed to defense contractors, air service providers that run tests for the Pentagon and allied governments, per The Drive.
The purchaser of the F-16 will be required to comply with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITARS), which implements the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and is overseen by the State Department.
The F-16 is still one of the most sought-after fighter jets, and the U.S. Air Force sometimes sells older versions of its F-16s as it undergoes upgrades to its inventory. These secondhand surplus planes can be sold as Excess Defense Articles (EDAs).
There have been more than 4,600 F-16 fighter jets built to date. Lockheed Martin manufactures the jets, which were originally developed for the U.S. Air Force by General Dynamics, now a part of Lockheed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A pack of service dogs in training were treated to a performance of a Canadian theater's live musical as part of their preparation for service.
A photo of the dozen eager canines sitting in the theater seats went viral when Ontario's Stratford Festival shared it on Twitter, and the head trainer for K-9 Country Inn Working Service Dogs said the performance of Billy Elliot: The Musical was part of the dogs' training.
Laura MacKenzie said the theater outing was part of the two-year training program designed to help the canines keep their calm amid crowds, unusual lights and loud noises.
Ann Swerdfager of the Stratford Festival said another group of about nine service dogs in training is expected to attend another show in October.
"The dogs were extremely well behaved," Swerdfager told CNN. "We hope they will join us for years to come."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A visitor to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas found a 3.72-carat yellow diamond, the largest diamond found at the park in over two years.
Miranda Hollingshead, 27, of Bogata, Texas, said she was sitting at the base of a hill on the northeast side of the park and watching a YouTube video on her phone about how to find diamonds when she looked down and spotted the gem.
"I shook my hand across it to make sure what it was, picked it up, and yelled across the field to my mom, 'I think I got one!'" Hollingshead said.
The family headed to the park's Diamond Discovery Center, where officials confirmed it was a 3.72-carat yellow diamond. Officials said it was the largest diamond found by a park visitor since March 2017, and the largest yellow diamond found there since October 2013.
Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said recent weather likely contributed to Hollingshead's discovery.
"Much of the ground where Ms. Hollingshead found her diamond is made of unweathered volcanic rock," Cox said.
"When it rains, flowing runoff often leaves loose gravel, and sometimes diamonds, on the surface in these areas. Diamonds have a brilliant, adamantine luster that makes them easy to spot, and Ms. Hollingshead happened to be sitting in just the right place to see the diamond sparkle in the sun," he said.
Hollingshead said she hasn't decided whether to have the diamond appraised and sold, or whether to mount it to a ring as a souvenir.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A cow escaped from a British slaughterhouse and went for a run through a city, becoming a social media celebrity in the process.
The young, brown cow was spotted running near the M6 highway toward the center of Carlisle, England, Wednesday after escaping from the West Scottish Lamb Limited slaughterhouse.
Twitter users nicknamed the cow "Daisy" and used the hashtag "#SaveCarlisleCow" to call for the bovine to be spared from slaughter.
Cumbria Police said officers located the cow and made the decision to shoot and kill the animal.
"Efforts were made to resolve the situation safely, however given the potential danger and the increased stress on the animal a decision was taken to conclude the incident as quickly and humanely as possible," a police representative said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who collected a $28,170 lottery prize is no stranger to the winner's circle -- he won a $1 million jackpot nine years earlier.
The Virginia Lottery said Michael Smolko entered a non-winning Golden Nugget Scratcher ticket in the Virginia Lottery's Ultimate Vegas Getaway Promotion and his ticket was picked from 132,000 entries in the July 30 drawing.
The prize for the drawing was a Las Vegas trip for the winner and five friends that includes round-trip airfare, four nights at the Golden Nugget, spending money and more, but Smolko elected to take the cash option, a one-time payment of $28,170 before taxes.
Smolko's win comes just nine years after he collected a $1 million top prize from a $5 Million Club Scratcher ticket.