LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police in Las Cruces say charges against a man accused of battering his girlfriend and mistreating two pets have been upgraded after his cat tested positive for methamphetamines.
They say 39-year-old Aaron Spaulding was arrested in June on suspicion of false imprisonment, battery against a household member, interference with communication and two counts of animal cruelty.
The animals involved are a dog and a cat.
Police say Spaulding allegedly neglected the pets and abused the cat by squeezing it until it cried out and strangling it.
A veterinarian told police the car showed signs of neurological deficits and its blood tested positive for meth.
Police say one of the animal cruelty charges now has been upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony.
It’s unclear if Spaulding has a lawyer yet.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University wants to trademark the word "The" when used as part of the school's name on university merchandise.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the school submitted a trademark application this month to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The application requests a standard character trademark for the title "The Ohio State University" that would cover various items including T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.
University spokesman Chris Davey confirms the application. A statement from Davey says the school "works to vigorously protect the university's brand and trademarks."
The school has previously secured other trademarks, including names of football coaches Woody Hayes and Urban Meyer.
An Ohio State spokesman said last fall that the university had 150 trademarks in 17 countries and other applications pending.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say they've arrested a Florida man who's accused of threatening his neighbors with nunchucks and bug spray before cutting his own head when he accidently hit himself with the weapon.
Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan says 61-year-old Larry Adams complained about his neighbor's loud music coming from a car in the parking lot of their Daytona apartment complex.
Police say Adams sprayed four of his neighbors with roach spray and swung his nunchucks in a threatening manner and hit himself.
Adams is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Volusia County jail records don't list a lawyer for Adams.
Neighbor Cici Sylvester tells WOFL she was surprised Adams used a bug spray since she was not a roach.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scientists in New Zealand said Wednesday they've found fossilized bones from an extinct monster penguin that was about the size of an adult human and swam the oceans some 60 million years ago.
They said the previously undiscovered species is believed to have stood about 1.6 meters (5 feet 2 inches) tall and weighed up to 80 kilograms (176 pounds). It's believed to have been one of several species of giant penguins that thrived soon after dinosaurs died out.
The findings were published this week in "Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology."
Paul Scofield, a co-author of the paper and senior curator at the Canterbury Museum, said the discovery is significant because the species is similar to another giant penguin found in Antarctica in 2000 and helps show a connection between the two regions during the Paleocene Epoch.
He said that following the extinction of dinosaurs, marine reptiles and gigantic fish, it seemed there was an evolutionary opportunity for penguins to thrive and grow in size.
"The oceans were ripe for the picking with the lack of mega predators," Scofield said. "It looks like what was going on was that penguins were just starting to exploit that niche."
But he said the giant penguins themselves became extinct within 30 million years as large marine mammals began ruling the waters.
The monster penguins, named Crossvallia waiparensis, would have been about twice the weight and 30 centimeters (1 foot) taller than the largest type of penguins alive today, emperor penguins.
Scofield said the leg bones indicated the monster penguin's feet may have played a bigger role in swimming than is the case with penguins today.
New Zealand is believed to have been the site of many gigantic birds that later became extinct, including the world's largest parrot, a giant eagle and an emu-like bird called the moa. Scientists say the lack of predators allowed such birds to thrive.
The monster penguin's bones, from its legs and feet, were found by amateur enthusiast Leigh Love about 18 months ago in the Waipara River bed near the South Island city of Christchurch.
Love said he spotted the fragments in an eroding bank.
"It wasn't until I got the fossils home and did a little preparation that I realized I had something completely different than what had been found before," he said.
Love said his passion for collecting fossils began about 14 years ago after chronic fatigue syndrome prevented him from working for several years.
"It inspires me to go out and look for more," he said.
Massey University Professor John Cockrem, a penguin expert who wasn't involved in the research, said the discovery was significant in adding to knowledge about giant penguins and cementing New Zealand's place as the penguin center of the world.
Ewan Fordyce, a paleontology professor from the University of Otago who also wasn't involved in the research, said the penguin was among the oldest ever found. He said one challenge was trying to determine the overall size of the birds from skeleton fragments, but added that it was a challenge everybody in the field faced.
The monster penguin's bones were analyzed by Scofield and Vanesa De Pietri, another Canterbury Museum curator, along with German paleontologist Gerald Mayr. The scientists say they have discovered other new penguin species at the remarkable site, which they haven't yet finished researching.
NEW YORK (AP) — Who's a good dog? The American Kennel Club says there are now a million of them.
The club is announcing Wednesday that a Bernese mountain dog named Fiona recently became its 1 millionth "canine good citizen," including dogs past and present.
Fiona and owner Nora Pavone had a special reason for pursuing the club's mark of canine comportment: Fiona spends her days comforting people at the Pavone family's Brooklyn funeral home.
"We wanted her to have proper manners when she's meeting with so many different people ... for her to just be polite and gentle and always in control," Pavone says. "To gently go up to someone and nudge their hand when they just need her to be next to them."
The club introduced the canine good citizen title in 1989 to promote polite doggy behavior and responsible pet ownership. Purebred and mixed-breed dogs are eligible, at any age.
They take a test that involves sitting, staying and coming when called, as well as walking through a crowd, being petted by a handler-approved stranger, and other behaviors.
The designation has been embraced as a prerequisite for some therapy dog trainees, a requirement for canine residents of some apartment buildings , a plus for homeowners' insurance and a qualification for exemption from breed-based bans or regulations in certain places. Some animal shelters prepare dogs to be "CGC ready" in hopes of attracting adopters.
To Pavone, the good citizen title means funeral home visitors can feel confident her 18-month-old, 100-pound (45-kilogram) Bernese won't jump up or get overly excited for the sober setting. Fiona passed the test in June, after classes and training at the Doggie Academy in Brooklyn.
Pavone says the sweet-tempered, sensitive dog has brought solace, and some smiles, to grieving families and to staffers in what can be an emotionally draining job. Many more families than Pavone expected have asked to have Fiona with them, including at visitations, she says.
"I love dogs, but I didn't know how it would be perceived in this setting," Pavone says. "But it seems like actually, this would be the place where it would be needed the most."
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has ordered an FBI informant to wear a wig or hat, false eyeglasses and fake facial hair when testifying against a man who prosecutors say wanted to avenge the death of Muslims killed in shootings at two New Zealand mosques.
The confidential informant, who helps the FBI in terrorism investigations and has family in an undisclosed location in the Middle East, also must wear loose-fitting clothing or a body suit and lifts in his shoes to alter the appearance of his weight and height, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen wrote in his order Monday.
Federal prosecutors had asked that the courtroom be sealed to the public for the witness' testimony in the upcoming trial of Fabjan Alameti for the safety of the informant and his family.
But Christensen ruled that a disguise is a reasonable way to protect the witness' identity while preserving Alameti's right to a public trial. Open trials allow U.S. citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to discuss governmental affairs in an informed manner, he wrote.
The judge cited a 2013 case in which an informant against Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel wore a wig and mustache to hide his identity while testifying.
Despite the disguise, the jury could hear the witness' voice, see his eyes and facial reactions and observe his body language, which the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled preserved the defendant's cross-examination rights and the witness' safety, Christensen wrote.
U.S. Department of Justice attorneys did not respond to an email seeking comment. Alameti's federal defender, John Rhodes, said only that he respects the judge's order.
Much of the case against Alameti, who is charged with making false statements involving terrorism and possession of a firearm while using marijuana, hinges on the informant's testimony, Christensen wrote.
Prosecutors say he lied to authorities about discussions he had with the informant and others about joining the Islamic State group and avenging the New Zealand mosque shootings.
Alameti was traveling to Montana by bus on March 15 when a gunman killed 50 people in Christchurch. Alameti told the informant that he would, "attack random people to avenge the blood," FBI Special Agent Matthew Duermeier said in a sworn statement to the court.
Alameti, who was 21 when he was arrested at a Bozeman gun range on April 3, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorney has said Alameti's statements were protected under the First Amendment.
His trial is Sept. 3.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina personal injury lawyer known for his ads has won an order keeping his son from using their shared name to market a competing law firm.
The Post and Courier reports that a federal judge says George Sink Jr. cannot use that name in any sort of marketing until an arbitrator considers the matter.
George Sink Sr. fired his son in February, nearly a year after he began working for George Sink P.A. Personal Injury Lawyers. Days later, Sink Jr. opened George Sink II Law Firm.
Judge David Norton's temporary order Friday said the names and logos are confusingly similar. He says the older firm has spent "an exorbitant amount of money" on ads, and it wouldn't be fair to let the son benefit from that marketing.
BERLIN (AP) — German police say a 42-year-old man jumped on a moving train after its doors closed with his children on board and him standing in a Hamburg station.
Police said the father had stepped out of the train for a smoke during its Hamburg stop on Tuesday afternoon.
A police statement issued Wednesday said when the train started moving out of the station with his 9- and 7-year-old children inside, the man allegedly grabbed the pleated rubber cover between two cars and tried to climb his way to a door.
A passenger spotted him and alerted a conductor, who ordered the train halted.
The father faces a criminal investigation.
An English woman claims her Amazon package was delivered successfully — by being thrown into her second-floor window.
Claudine McLaren, a 43-year-old who lives in Leicestershire, said she came home Monday to find a delivery note from an Amazon driver letting her know where her package full of lightbulbs was.
"Put through open window," the note, published by the BBC, read. McLaren said she found the package, undamaged, upstairs.
"We thought it was hilarious, he must have been confident," she told the news outlet. "The window is 10 foot up and there's no evidence he's used a ladder."
McLaren commended the delivery employee for the effort, but said she might have "felt differently had the bulbs been broken."
A spokesperson for Amazon told Fox News in a statement: "We have very high standards for our delivery partners and expect every package to be handled with care."
McLaren said she was looking for anyone who might've witnessed the event. "It's quite a public place, someone must have seen him do it. I'd love to find out," she said.
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old playing on the grounds of an Ohio inn made an unusual discovery -- a fossilized tooth from a woolly mammoth or a mastodon.
The Inn at Honey Run in Millersburg said Jackson Hepner, 12, a relative of the inn's owner, spotted the object on the ground in a creek tributary.
His family worked to identify the object, which they suspected of being a tooth from a woolly mammoth or a mastodon, elephant-like creatures from the Ice Age.
The Inn said experts have looked at photos of the tooth and identified it as an upper 3rd molar from a woolly mammoth or a mastodon.