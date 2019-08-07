MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California seaside community is in an uproar after a home was given a new paint job featuring two huge emoji on a bright pink background.
Manhattan Beach residents railed against the makeover during a City Council meeting Tuesday night, citing problems with spectators and asserting that it was done with bad intent.
One speaker called the paint job graffiti and another said it was an attack on neighbors.
The new paint job appeared after neighbors reported the home was being used for short-term rentals and the homeowner was fined $4,000.
“This all got started because a neighbor was trying to help the city enforce the rules,” resident Dina Doll told the council.
The home in the city’s El Porto neighborhood stands out dramatically on a steep street that descends toward a pleasant beach usually filled with surfers. Both bright yellow emoji are cross-eyed and have distinctly big eyelashes. One has a goofy expression with its tongue hanging out. The other has its mouth zippered shut.
Owner Kathryn Kidd told KABC-TV she didn’t realize short-term rentals weren’t allowed and she denied the redecoration is retaliation.
“Oh no, no. Never,” she told the station, while acknowledging that it may not fit in the neighborhood.
“Some people may like it,” she said. “Some people don’t like it.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A nearly toothless South Florida woman says she bit a man who forced his way into her apartment.
Alice Coleman tells WSVN she woke up early Monday morning to a fire alarm going off. The 61-year-old says that when opened the door, a man pushed his way inside.
She says he kept calling her “mama” and telling her everything would be OK. Coleman says that “with the little teeth I got, I bit him.”
Coleman says she ran out of the apartment and he locked himself inside. She called police from a neighbor’s house. They arrested Fitzroy Morton on three felony charges. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.
Coleman says she’ll be more careful about opening her door now, adding she will open it with her Taser.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida man who was arrested for alleged drunk driving reportedly told police he also had smoked THC -- to prepare for the return of Jesus.
Carlos Guillen, 22, was taken into custody by Indian River County sheriff's deputies on July 27 at an outlet mall in Vero Beach after receiving complaints about someone who smelled like alcohol, was stumbling and driving around the parking lot.
Deputies found Guillen parked in the vehicle, which was still running, according to WOFL. Authorities smelled alcohol and allegedly spotted a half-full bottle of Hennessy in the car.
When he was asked for his driver's license, Guillen reportedly handed deputies his vape, which he said had THC inside, the news outlet reported, citing an arrest affidavit. He allegedly said he drank some alcohol and smoked 400 milligrams of liquid THC in his vape.
The 22-year-old told a deputy he smoked the THC to "get himself ready because Jesus was returning."
Guillen allegedly also believed he was in Tampa, not Vero Beach. The two cities are on opposite sides of Florida, roughly 140 miles apart.
Online court records indicate Guillen was charged with misdemeanor DUI and later posted $500 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 20.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) There's a Luke Sky Walker sequel and it has nothing to do with the endless "Star Wars" franchise.
A man named Luke Sky Walker was wanted in Tennessee on Wednesday — months after he was arrested for allegedly violating probation in connection with a felony theft charge.
Walker, 22, was wanted by the Carter County Sheriff's Office for theft of property over $1,000, WCYB-TV reported.
Following his arrest in December, the Johnson City man caught the attention of Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" films.
"The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place," Hamill tweeted, alongside the hashtags "MisbegottenMoniker" and "AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An extremely rare 1894 dime, one of only 24 minted, is expected to sell for over $1 million when it is auctioned next week.
Only nine of the rare 1894-S dimes are known to exist, according to auction house Stack's Bowers Galleries. Online bidding for the coin had already reached $850,000 Wednesday.
In 2016, an 1894-S dime sold for $2 million at a Florida auction.
The dime will be auctioned on Aug. 15 at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money in Chicago.
A rare 1876 20-cent piece will also be auctioned at the event. "The 20-cent piece was meant to replace the quarter at the time, but as we know, that didn't happen," a spokesman for Stack's Bowers Galleries told Fox News. "It just never really caught on with the public."
First issued in 1875, 20-cent coins are described by Stack's Bowers Galleries as "a one-year wonder."
Some 10,000 20-cent pieces were minted by the Carson City Mint in 1876 but were ordered by the government to be destroyed. The coin being auctioned in Chicago is one of only 20 from the 10,000 minted at Carson City that escaped the melting pot.
The coin, which is expected to sell for $500,000, had already reached $280,000 in online bids Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An attorney representing a Louisiana man charged with murder asked for jurors who will overlook his client's face tattoos — which include skull horns and a set of teeth.
William Bottoms Jr., 29, faces two counts of second-degree murder stemming from the deaths of two men in June 2017. They were found shot in the head, in the back seat of a bar, covered with a sheet.
In court on Monday, prosecutors didn't mention Bottoms' face and neck tattoos to 14 potential jurors, but Bottoms' defense attorney, Jarvis Antwine, made note of it, The Advocate reported.
"That's the first thing you see with him," Antwine told jurors, explaining that he's looking for jurors who won't judge Bottoms.
Most of the potential jurors said they didn't see a problem with Bottoms' tattoos. One woman said she doesn't care for them, but said she won't judge the double-homicide suspect for them. Another potential juror — a woman with three tattoos — wasn't selected to join the jury.
Bottoms faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty, according to the news outlet.
His girlfriend, Megan Gaylord, is scheduled to testify for prosecutors. Gaylord told investigators that she, Bottoms and the two now-dead men did drugs together before Bottoms became paranoid and killed the men.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) They played hostess to their hostage, police said.
Four people in Texas allegedly committed possibly one of the strangest crimes, holding a man at gunpoint Sunday — then offering him a grilled cheese, according to police.
Jeremy Radford, 33, Thomasine Radford, 24, Jamison Nejezchleb, 26, and William Swan, 31, were arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping.
The victim and three of the suspects worked together, the Aransas Pass Police Department said in a news release. While holding the man at gunpoint, the suspects allegedly searched through his phone while "demanding answers to a work-related issue."
The hostage incident "stemmed over alleged comments made by the victim about one of the coworkers," investigators said.
When the victim was released, he was reportedly offered "a grilled cheese sandwich for his troubles."
No description of the sandwich was given.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A West Coast restaurant chain announced it is seeking a "bacon intern" to make $1,000 in a single day by taste-testing bacon.
Farmer Boys announced the opening for the dream job on its website, stipulating that applicants should use a photo or video on their Instagram accounts to explain why they would be best suited to the position.
The bacon intern would work only a single eight-hour day and receive $1,000 for their bacon-tasting services, the eatery said.
Entries are being accepted through Aug. 20, Farmer Boys said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A dog survived a six-story fall from the roof of a New York building when he crashed through the sunroof of a parked car.
Emma Heinrich said the 2-year-old French bulldog, Winston, went running up the stairs of her Manhattan apartment building and bounded onto the roof, where he was unable to stop before reaching the ledge.
"I kind of watched him reach the edge and try to slow himself down, but it was too late and he just tumbled over the edge," Heinrich told WCBS-TV. "It was one of the most terrifying moments that I've experienced. It was really, really scary. The three seconds between him going over the edge and him making impact was ... felt like hours."
Heinrich said she ran down to the street, expecting to recover the lifeless body of her 30-pound pet, but she was in for another shock when she made it outside.
"He was just up, sitting on the driver's seat. Just kind of, like, heavily panting but just looking around at everyone staring at him. Everyone was like, 'Is this your dog?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' I was almost, couldn't speak for a minute because I was in shock and awe that he was seemingly so OK," Heinrich said.
Winston had crashed through the car's sunroof, sustaining only minor injuries. He received some stitches at the local vet and was sent home.
"I'm still trying to wrap my head around the astronomical odds of him walking away from this fall with nothing more than a few cuts and scratches," Heinrich told CNN.
Heinrich said she and her husband have offered to pay to have the car's sunroof repaired.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Washington state woman participating in a fishing derby learned a valuable lesson when she posed for a photo with an octopus and the mollusk bit her on the face.
Jamie Bisceglia, founder of South Sound Salmon Sisters, said she was at the fishing derby in the Tacoma Narrows late last week when she encountered a group of fishermen who had landed a small octopus.
"It was a photo contest in the derby. So, crazy me, hindsight now and looking back, I probably made a big mistake," Bisceglia told KIRO-TV.
Bisceglia put the octopus on her face to pose for the photo.
"I thought, this is pretty cool. It was a gorgeous, exotic creature, and I put it on my face and said take my picture. Then all of a sudden, they notice and I notice, my eyes just widened, and it had put its beak into my chin, not once but twice. It was like a barbed hook going into my skin," she told KING-TV.
Bisceglia said her chin was bleeding for a while after the bite.
"It was a really intense pain when it went inside and it just bled, dripping blood for a long time," she said.
She said she continued fishing in the derby for two days before deciding to go to the emergency room for the pain she was continuing to feel from the bites. The octopus, believed to be a Pacific red octopus or a juvenile giant Pacific octopus, had injected Bisceglia with venom.
Busceglia said she has learned her lesson about handling potentially dangerous animals.
"And I'm still in pain," Bisceglia said. "I'm on three different antibiotics. This can come and go, the swelling, for months they say."