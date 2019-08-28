BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A basketball-sized grapefruit has brought two world records to a Louisiana couple.
The giant citrus grew in the yard of Mary Beth and Doug Meyer of Slidell.
The Guinness Book of World Records says it’s the world’s heaviest and largest in circumference.
It weighed 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces (3.6 kilograms) and measured 28¾ inches (73 centimeters) around. That’s almost as big around as an NBA basketball.
The grapefruit was 13.6 ounces (385.6 grams) heavier and 1¼ inches (3.2 centimeters) bigger around than the 2006 record, set in Brazil.
State Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain presented a Guinness certificate to the couple Tuesday in Baton Rouge. His department provided the equipment for the official weighing and measuring in January.
Spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove says official word came recently.
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- An Alberta man came forward to claim a $45 million lottery jackpot 10 months after he discovered his grand prize win.
Bon Truong, who moved from Vietnam to Canada more than 30 years ago, collected his Lotto Max winnings 10 months after he was the sole winner for the Oct. 26, 2018, drawing.
"I went to the store and asked the clerk to print off the winning numbers -- just to be sure," Truong told Global News of when he checked the numbers the day after the drawing. "I took the printout home and stared at the numbers and my ticket for hours that day. I could not believe it!"
Truong said he kept his win a secret for 10 months to make sure his family would be ready for the changes the money would bring to their lives.
He said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his bills, buy a new house and save for the future.
"After those big, main things, I'd like to take my family on a holiday," he said. "I'm not sure where just yet. I think we'll try to go everywhere."
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A loose cow in a Texas neighborhood led police from three agencies on an hours-long chase before finally being corralled during the morning rush hour.
The Watauga Police Department, Fort Worth Police Department and Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said the brown calf was first spotted about 2 a.m. in the Park Glen neighborhood of Fort Worth.
Fort Worth police pursued the calf, which eventually crossed into Watauga, and the city's police department joined the chase.
The chase lasted for several hours with the cow visiting a Target parking lot, an oil change business and a Whataburger eatery while avoiding capture.
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit and the calf was finally captured safely during the morning rush hour.
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Police said they are investigating whether a skink lizard missing from a Florida teaching zoo was stolen or escaped on its own.
The Santa Fe College Police Department in Gainesville said zookeepers at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo discovered the 25-year-old female Solomon Islands skink, which has lived at the facility for 20 years, was missing Sunday morning.
Police said zookeepers reported the missing lizard to authorities due to fears that it may have been stolen.
Jade Salamone, the zoo's conservation education curator, said the skink may have escaped on its own, but officials consider that unlikely. She said the lizard may have been stolen for sale as an exotic pet.
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A crew of Connecticut firefighters responded to a home where they rescued a dog that somehow got stranded on the roof.
The Bridgeport Fire Department said the crew responded to the home Sunday to bring the high-climbing canine back down to earth.
"We've heard of 'cat on a hot tin roof,' but this canine resident on Scofield Ave has a thing for heights," the department joked.
Firefighters said it was the second time the same dog had to be rescued from the same roof.
(BLOOMBERG) Costco Wholesale Corp.'s first outlet in China opened on Tuesday and was soon overrun with customers willing to fight over discounted products and wait hours to pay for their purchases.
The American retail giant had to suspend operations in its Shanghai store in the afternoon citing "heavy traffic and customer flows," according to a text message sent by the company to consumers holding its membership card. The message was shared on Weibo, China's micro-blogging website.
The frenzy at Costco's store comes at a time when the U.S. and China are locked in a tit-for-tat tariff war that shows no signs of abating and is making American firms wary of investing in the largest Asian economy. Costco is also entering a market where many of its global rivals have struggled and given up. Carrefour SA sold an 80% stake in its China unit at a discount in June while German wholesaler Metro AG is looking to sell its operations.
Costco's shares rose 5% to a record high in the U.S. on Tuesday, while the broader gauge S&P 500 declined. The stock has climbed 44% this year.
"There's no other word to describe Shanghai's Costco but crazy," said a Weibo user, who gave up on the shopping plan after seeing two-hour queues at the checkout counters. Other Weibo users shared that they had to wait three hours to enter the parking lot while some decided to walk to the store to avoid the traffic jam.
Other pictures showed customers grabbing packets of roast chicken and elbowing out other shoppers at the store. Local news reports said the retailer offered discounts as deep as 60% on some products and annual membership for just 199 yuan ($28). The sale also includes the nation's coveted fiery liquor drink from Kweichow Moutai Co. and Wuliangye Yibin Co.
Costco didn't immediately answer phone calls and an online inquiry seeking comments on Tuesday's shopping frenzy.
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Louisiana farmer placed a winning bid when he spotted a unique animal up for auction: a calf with five legs.
Matt Alexander said he and his fiancee, Maghin Davis, decided to give the calf a home at their farm in Hathaway despite some others at the auction speculating that the extra limb would lead the calf to an early death.
The couple said they have been pleased to see the calf thrive in apparently good health. They said they are planning to have the calf, which Davis dubbed Elsie, checked out by a veterinarian to see if the extra leg should be surgically removed.
The couple are keeping fans updated on Elsie's life with a Facebook fan page set up in the cow's name.
NEWPORT, Ky. (CBS Local) — A woman driving a mobility scooter the wrong way on a busy Kentucky freeway was pulled over by police officers Monday afternoon.
The woman took the scooter from a local Kroger grocery store, according to police in Newport. She allegedly drove it through a maze of traffic, down the exit ramp and onto Interstate 471, heading northbound in the southbound emergency lane.
"She was up against the wall, traveling in the emergency lane," said Lt. Paul Kunkel with the Newport Police Department.
She had made it nearly a mile from the store before she was stopped by officers just south of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge into Cincinnati.
The veteran Kunkel said he couldn't recall a traffic stop like this one.
"In my police career, no. This is unique," he told WLWT
Police said the woman was suffering from a "mental episode" and taken to a facility "where she could get the help she needed," WLWT reported.
The grocery scooter, which still had plenty of remaining battery power, was returned to Kroger.
(Miami Herald) HAYWARD, CALIF. - A 400-pound (181-kilogram) security robot that was knocked over by a vandal last month in Northern California may help bring its attacker to justice.
The Hayward Police Department on Tuesday released images of the suspect that the Knightscope K5 robot captured before it was damaged.
The 5-foot-tall (1.5-meter) robot, described by police as an "R2D2" figure, was guarding a parking garage when it was pushed over Aug. 3. K5's photos show a young man in a black T-shirt and jeans running up moments before the attack.
Police are asking for the public's help in finding him.
The company that built the robot, Knightscope, tells the Fresno Bee that the robot is expected to make "a full and speedy recovery."
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is fighting back after getting in trouble for landing his helicopter in a friend's backyard to surprise her for her 45th birthday.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports Kfir "Leo" Baranes wanted to take the single mom on a helicopter ride as a surprise during her party in June. But neighbors didn't care for the helicopter landing in their South Florida neighborhood of Coral Springs and called police.
The police asked fire officials to shut down the street. And now prosecutors want to fine Baranes $500 for violating a city code that prevents anyone from landing an aircraft or taking off outside of an airport or heliport.
Baranes isn't backing down, saying the area isn't on the FAA's restricted airspace map. He is scheduled for trial in September.