TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Truman, the python-sniffing black Labrador retriever, recently tracked down his first snake in a new program Florida is using to eradicate the invasive species.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently began training Truman and another dog named Eleanor to detect a python’s scent and alert handlers when they’ve come across one. The first success was last week when Truman found an 8-foot (2.4-meter) Burmese python in the Rocky Glades Public Small Game Hunting Area in Miami-Dade County.
“We’ve got to stay innovative. We’ve got to try new approaches and the detector dogs is just one area where we’re doing that,” commission Executive Director Eric Sutton. told commissioners during an update Wednesday.
He showed commissioners pictures of the dogs during a virtual meeting, including one with Truman standing behind the massive snake he found.
“They’re hard workers, commissioners. They really are very dedicated and you can see that they’re very proud and they should be,” Sutton said.
Estimated to number between 100,000 and 300,000, pythons have become a threat to the fragile Florida Everglades ecosystem as they devour native mammals and birds, disrupting the natural balance of predator and prey. They’ve been successful at reproducing in the swampy Everglades because they have no predators. Females can lay up to 100 eggs.
Trainers use python-scented towels and live pythons with surgically implanted trackers to teach the dogs to pick up a snake’s scent. The dogs were trained for more than a month before going out in the wild, according to the agency’s website.
And while Burmese pythons have been known to eat small alligators and small deer, Truman and Eleanor are trained to stay about 3 feet (1 meter) away from the reptiles.
The battle to contain the pythons in the Everglades and nearby areas has been a difficult one for Florida, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made increasing eradication efforts a budget priority. He also signed a bill that allows drones to be used to track down the snakes.
Sutton told commissioners that snake hunters hired by the state captured about 6,300 pythons over the last four years. He said nearly 40% of that total was in 2020 alone and credited the governor for the increased attention on the problem.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A Chihuahua dog named Sweet-Pea who went missing five years ago in Southern California has been found and is back home.
The tiny dog was reunited with her owner on thanks to microchip identification, KNBC-TV reported Tuesday.
Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. The Inland Valley Humane Society found her about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the community of Covina.
Sweet-Pea appeared to have been well-cared for during her long absence, KNBC-TV reported. There were no immediate details disclosed about where the dog stayed while away from her owner.
Having Sweet-Pea back "means the world to me," owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- An Illinois couple found a unique way to continue their tradition of dining out amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- converting their transit van into a mobile dining room for two.
Doug and Kim White, of Lombard, said they missed the experience of eating out when the coronavirus led to dining rooms being closed, and getting take-out just didn't offer the same experience.
"You can get the take-out. It puts it in a little box, and you bring it home, you're eating out of the box, where's the spirit in that?" Kim White told WLS-TV.
The couple returned to eating out in October, when they converted the back of their transit van into a miniature dining room.
"We went, bought this little table at Menards and put some folding chairs and carpet in there," Kim White said.
Doug White said the dining room cost less than $100 to assemble.
The couple has since been visiting their favorite area restaurants and having plated food delivered to the back door of the van.
"Eating out for us is that little teeny tiny bit of normalcy," Kim White told the Chicago Tribune.
The couple has been chronicling their dining experiences on Facebook and Instagram pages.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Scotland responded to a home to remove an unusual intruder -- a hawk that flew in through an open door and perched on the family's Christmas tree.
The North East Police Division responded alongside personnel from the North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Center, or New Arc, when a family reported a sparrowhawk had flown into their home and was perched on their Christmas tree.
New Arc officials said the hawk was examined and determined to not be injured. The bird of prey was released outside.
"The New Arc assisted the Police this afternoon when they apprehended an intruder suspected of stealing X-Mas fairies. After a full body search she was released without charge," the rescue group said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A California man paid off his boss' library fines for a book that's been overdue for 48 years as both "a joke" and a Christmas gift.
Kenny Newell sent a message to the Marin County Free Library explaining Tony Goodman, his boss at mobile game development company PeopleFun, had checked out a book called Look Out For Pirates! In 1972.
"Obviously, it was almost 50 years ago and (the book) has been lost to time, but I was wanting to pay the late fee or replacement cost for the book as a joke and giving him a confirmation receipt for Christmas," Newell wrote.
The library, which no longer charges late fees, agreed and set the cost at $58 -- one dollar for each year the book was late, and $10 to cover the cost of the book.
Stephanie Hartwell-Mandella, the Corte Madera library branch manager, said the 1972 rate of $0.01 per day would have amounted to an overdue fee of $178.65, but the fine would have been capped at the original cost of the book.
Newell said he presented Goodman with the receipt last week.
"During a year when smiles are in short supply and tension has been high for many, it was fun to stop and do something silly," Newell told library officials. "Hopefully, it won't count against me on my next employee quarterly review."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple said they are trying to solve the mystery of a message in a bottle that traveled over 1,000 miles from Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Ann and Roy Huntley said they were walking on the beach in Ocracoke when they found a glass bottle with a note inside.
The couple said they couldn't remove the cap from the bottle, so they ended up shattering the glass -- only to learn moisture had erased much of the message from the paper inside.
"I guess about 75% of the note was illegible," Roy Huntley told The Journal-Pioneer newspaper.
The Huntleys said the author's name and address were among the pieces of writing that ended up erased from the paper, but they were able to make out "P.E.I." for Prince Edward Island, a Canadian province more than 1,200 miles away.
"It's been on a journey," Ann Huntley said of the bottle.
The couple said they are hoping the author of the message will come forward to fill in the blanks.
"There's somebody up there who's wondering what happened to their note, I'll bet," Roy Huntley said.
Another message in a bottle launched from Canada was found earlier this month on a beach in Ireland. The message, written by a girl named Kaya, was thrown into the ocean by her uncle off the coast of Newfoundland.
Kaya's message was found by Sharon and Michael Cox on Traigh Eais beach, on the Isle of Barra, about 2,000 miles away.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reuters) - A Canadian father endured painful hours under a tattoo needle to help his "self-conscious" son accept a birthmark on his torso.
Edmonton-based Derek Prue Sr was inspired to get inked after noticing his son did not want to take off his shirt when he went swimming.
"I knew he was self-conscious and that made me want just to show him that he wasn't the only one, like, we both have the same mark," Prue said. The inking was much more intense than he anticipated, he said.
"It felt good to do it. It's a long process to do it. I thought it was going to be a few hours. It was, like, 30."
Prue unveiled the surprise to his son, also named Derek, as he played in a hotel pool earlier this month.
"He took off his shirt, and then there was a huge tattoo of my birthmark there," the 8-year-old boy recalled, adding he felt happy - and a little confused.
The dad's red-wine colored tattoo covers part of his chest and belly and extends under his left arm. The dad is much larger than the son; so the tattoo had to be larger, too, to be in proportion.
No matter where on the body, the inking hurts, said the artist, Tony Gibbert, owner of Juicy Quill Tattoo Studio in Stony Plain, Alberta.
"Pretty much everywhere he wants to get a tattoo is all, like, just pain," Gibbert said, laughing. "None of it's easy."
(Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to "point" and ask for help, researchers said in a study published on Wednesday.
The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity but had not been domesticated. Ten of the 11 marsupials intently gazed at researchers when they were unable to open a box with food, according to the report. Nine alternately looked at the human and at the container, as a way of pointing or gesturing toward the object.
"We interpreted this as a deliberate form of communication, a request for help," Alan McElligott, the Irish researcher who led the study, told Reuters in a call from Hong Kong.
"Wild species are not really expected to behave as those subjects were, and that's why it is surprising."
The findings challenge the notion that only domesticated animals such as dogs, horses or goats communicate with humans, and suggests many more animals could grasp how to convey meaning to humans, the paper asserts.
"We've previously thought only domesticated animals try to ask for help with a problem. But kangaroos do it too," concluded co-researcher Alexandra Green from the University of Sydney.
"It's more likely to be a learned behavior when the environment is right."
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Karishma Singh)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) - A family of alleged drug dealers in Peru found themselves firmly on the naughty list this year as police officers dressed as Santa and an elf raided their home.
The festive operation, which took place on December 5 in Lima, resulted in four arrests, according to a statement from the Peruvian National Police released Wednesday.
Police recorded the raid in a video which shows the officers break down a door to a house before arresting a man in a blue t-shirt.
Officers also seized 1,187 small packets of coca paste, a waste product of cocaine; 166 small packets of marijuana; a .38 caliber pistol and five bullets, according to the statement.
Police have handed the four men arrested over to public prosecutors, the police spokesperson told CNN, and they could face three to seven years in prison.
The officers involved are from an undercover unit known as Grupo Terna, which has form for using disguises during operations.
In 2016 the unit conducted another raid dressed as Santa Claus and elves, and they have also been known to disguise themselves as homeless people.
"Agents from Grupo Terna disguise themselves in order to carry out their police operations without being discovered," said the spokesperson.
And Peruvian police aren't the only force getting into the festive spirit.
Cops dressed as Santa Claus and his elf jumped into action when they saw a car being stolen on December 10, said police in Riverside, California.
The undercover police officer and detective were outside a busy shopping center on as part of a holiday enforcement program when they saw three men in the process of stealing a Honda CR-V from the parking lot, according to a post on the Riverside Police Department's Facebook page.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GOLD COAST, Australia (CNN) - A rescue mission unfolded on camera after a dog got lost in a layer of sea foam.
An Australian meteorologist was a minute from going on air in front of the thick layer of foam when a woman jumped in calling for her dog, Hazel.
Several bystanders, including the meteorologist, began to help the woman search.
Fortunately, the search ended quickly as a bystander helped the woman pull Hazel up and out of the sea foam.
Coastlines along eastern Australia are being battered as a powerful storm barrels through the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.