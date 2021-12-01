Fossils found in Chile are from a strange-looking dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported Wednesday.
Some dinosaurs had spiked tails they could use as stabbing weapons and others had tails with clubs. The new species, described in a study in the journal Nature, has something never seen before on any animal: seven pairs of “blades” laid out sideways like a slicing weapon used by ancient Aztec warriors, said lead author Alex Vargas.
“It’s a really unusual weapon,” said Vargas, a University of Chile paleontologist. “Books on prehistoric animals for kids need to update and put this weird tail in there. ... It just looks crazy.”
The plant-eating critter had a combination of traits from different species that initially sent paleontologists down the wrong path. The back end, including its tail weapon, seemed similar to a stegosaurus, so the researchers named it stegouros elengassen.
After Vargas and his team examined the pieces of skull and did five different DNA analyses, they concluded it was only distantly related to the stegosaurus. Instead, it was a rare southern hemisphere member of the tank-like ankylosaur family of dinosaurs. (Though the stegouros name stuck and can be easily confused with the more well-known stegosaurus.)
Vargas called it “the lost family branch of the ankylosaur.”
The fossil is from about 72 million to 75 million years ago and appears to be an adult based on the way bones are fused, Vargas said. It was found with its front end flat on its belly and the back end angled down to a lower level, almost as if caught in quicksand, Vargas said.
From bird-like snout to tail tip, stegouros stretched about six feet (two meters) but would only come up to the thighs of humans, Vargas said.
The tail was probably for defense against large predators, which were also likely turned off by armor-like bones jutting out that made stegouros “chewy,” Vargas said.
Not only is this “a really bizarre tail,” but it is from far southern Chile, “a region that hasn’t yielded these types of animals before,” said Macalester College biologist Kristi Curry Rogers, who wasn’t part of the study.
“We’re just scratching the surface when it comes to a comprehensive understanding of dinosaur diversity,” Rogers said. “Stegourus reminds us that if we look in the right places at the right times, there is so much more still to discover.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — It was every sports bettor's dream: Being able to bet on a game after it had already ended.
But the 86 New Jersey gamblers who thought they were beating the system had their bets on a British soccer game voided, and the two betting companies involved got fined.
The mishap was revealed in documents made public earlier this month by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, which has fined the Malta-based sports betting technology company Kambi Group and Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive $1,000 apiece.
The companies had offered a so-called proposition or "prop" bet on whether Manchester United's Marcus Rashford would score a goal in a May 13, 2021 soccer game between Manchester United and Liverpool. (He did.)
But because a Kambi trader located in England mistakenly entered a start date of May 14 for the game, it enabled people to place bets on the event after it had ended when it was known that Rashford had already scored, according to New Jersey documents.
A total of 86 people from New Jersey made such a bet, winning a collective total of nearly $15,000.
New Jersey said Rush Street and Kambi voided the bets without first getting the required approval from New Jersey's enforcement division.
Rush Street said it reported the mishap to New Jersey officials.
"We and our partners take compliance seriously, and after the partner informed us that one of their millions of betting markets was left open after the European soccer game concluded, RSI self-reported to the NJDGE and agreed to pay the $1,000 penalty," spokesperson Lisa Johnson said.
Kambi has since implemented mandatory additional quality assurance retraining for its trading team members, and that team is now required to obtain secondary approval from supervisors for all manual entries on its sports data feed, according to regulators.
Kambi did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A holiday tradition in Alaska's largest city for more than 60 years got off to a dim start this year.
A 300-foot (91-meter) wide, brightly illuminated star situated high above Anchorage in the Chugach Mountains is traditionally lit the day after Thanksgiving. However, when military crews arrived on Friday to light the star, only about half of the 350 or so bulbs worked.
Airmen worked for three days in extreme conditions and cold temperatures before finding the cause of the problem Tuesday.
A small avalanche rained down rocks and snow on the star, which is situated at about the 4,000-foot (1,219-meter) level of Mount Gordon Lyon, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson spokesperson Erin Eaton told The Associated Press.
Broken bulbs had to be replaced and connections repaired, Eaton said.
"They made the necessary repairs, and now it's operational," she said. The star was expected to be lit on Tuesday evening.
Airmen from the 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Shop had to harness up as a safety precaution to conduct repairs in falling snow and steep terrain, anywhere from 25- to 45-degree angles, she said.
The star is located near a former U.S. Army missile installation in the Chugach range, on the city's eastern edge. To reach the star, crews have to drive a truck up a road, offload tracked vehicles at a side road and travel several more miles before they reach the star, Eaton said.
"Even during decent road conditions, it can be kind of hairy," Eaton told the Anchorage Daily News.
Until the avalanche damage was discovered, the cause of the star's outage was a mystery.
Crews last summer repaired damage from the previous winter and replaced all the lightbulbs, she said.
The star is lit every Sept. 11 to observe the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. The star was functioning well just two months ago, Eaton said.
"That's kind of their opportunity to test for any issues and there were no issues at that time," she said.
After the star is lit each year, it remains illuminated until the last musher in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race crosses the finish line about 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) away in Nome. The world's most famous sled dog race has its ceremonial start in Anchorage the first Saturday in March with the competitive start a day later about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Alaska's largest city.
It's believed this is the first time the star hasn't been fully lit on time, Eaton said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is offering anyone with a campus parking citation the chance to get out of their jam with some peanut butter.
The university will accept at least 80 ounces (2,270 grams) of peanut butter — the equivalent of five-six small jars — as payment for a citation for parking without a permit, officials said.
Donations will be accepted through Friday at the parking and ID card services office inside the university's bookstore on the Las Cruces campus. But donated peanut butter will only cover one citation per person. The deal does not apply to other parking citations and violations.
All the peanut butter will go to Aggie Cupboard, a food pantry serving the campus community.
The university is already planning to do this again at the end of the semester next spring.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FREEDOM, Maine (AP) — A roadrunner that traveled undetected from Nevada to Maine in a moving van is back in its home state.
The wayward bird flew in a pet carrier from Boston to Las Vegas last week. From there, it was delivered to officials with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, according to Avian Haven, a nonprofit bird rehabilitation center in Freedom.
The roadrunner, a bird species made popular as the foil to cartoon character Wile E. Coyote, was a blur in a video taken of it exiting its carrier and flitting away to freedom.
"The roadrunner bolted from the carrier and disappeared into his old neighborhood," Avian Haven said.
All told, the bird covered more than 5,000 miles. It traveled east in a moving van that covered 2,800 miles before returning to Nevada on a Delta Air Lines flight on Nov. 23.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man accidentally purchased two identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up winning two prizes of $25,000 a year for life.
Scotty Thomas, 49, of Fayetteville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was thinking about Saturday's Lucky for Life drawing and couldn't remember if he'd already bought a ticket.
"I was just lying in bed watching a basketball game on TV, and I couldn't remember if I filled it out or not," Thomas said. "I went ahead and filled it out again, and the next morning my son asked why there were two different amounts listed. I realized, 'I think I filled it out twice.'"
Thomas, who bought both of his $2 tickets online, ended up winning a $25,000 a year for life prize with each ticket.
"When I realized I won, I had to lie down on the floor because I really just couldn't believe it," Thomas said. "It's just a blessing."
Thomas chose to take both of his prizes as one-time, lump-sum payments -- a total payout of $780,000.
The winner said he plans to use the money to invest in his business, pay off bills, help his family and potentially buy a house.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A trio of Kansas sisters are celebrating after the youngest of them celebrated her 100th birthday.
Frances Kompus celebrated her 100th birthday Nov. 11, following in the footsteps of older sisters Julia Kopriva, 104, and Lucy Pochop, 102.
"I am thankful for us girls being together all the time, my parents and my faith," Kopriva told KSN-TV.
The sisters, who grew up on a farm in Beardsley, Kan., said they have witnessed many changes to the world during their lives.
"We have got refrigerators and deep freezers. We didn't have that those days," Pochop said.
The centenarians all now have multiple children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The women, whose father lived to age 98, said they have some ideas about how they managed to live past the century mark.
"We eat well, right?" Kopriva said. "And pray and try to stay out of mischief."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The house made famous by the exterior shots in Christmas classic Home Alone is available for rent on Airbnb -- but watch out for the booby traps.
The Winnetka, Ill., home, which was prominently featured in the 1990 film starring Macaulay Culkin, is being listed for a single one-night stay scheduled for Dec. 12.
The listing is being hosted by "Buzz," actor Devin Ratray's older brother to Culkin's Kevin McCallister.
"You may not remember me as particularly accommodating," Buzz wrote in the Airbnb announcement, "but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home -- my pizza, even -- with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time."
The stay includes holiday decorations, booby traps inspired by the film, pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
The $25 stay for four guests will also include a screening of Home Sweet Home Alone, the latest film in the franchise, and the new Home Alone Lego set.
The house will be available for booking starting Dec. 7.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan high school basketball team's wrong-number mistake in a group text led to the team getting an unexpected video chat session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Vinny Tartaglia, a player for the Notre Dame Preparatory School basketball team, said he was in charge of adding numbers to the team's group text, and he made a mistake while putting in one of the numbers.
"We were trying to add people, and the last person was Luca, but I was one digit off," Tartaglia told WDIV-TV.
The group soon received a message from the owner of the wrong number, who wrote: "Ya'll meant to add me to this? You know who I am?"
The number belonged to Sean Murphy-Bunting, a Michigan native and cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions.
Murphy-Bunting sent the students a selfie, but they were skeptical.
"Everyone was skeptical, it's definitely not an NFL player, right?" Tartaglia recalled.
The team's skepticism was laid to rest moments later when Murphy-Bunting initiated a FaceTime call from the Buccaneers' locker room.
"Leonard Fournette walked us through the locker room and showed us all the players," teammate Nate Seaman said. "Sean Murphy-Bunting, Mike Evans, Lavonte Davis, Gronk, Richard Sherman. That's when we all said, where's the GOAT?"
The question was answered a few minutes later when Tom Brady entered the locker room and chatted with the students.
"The boys were losing their minds," P. Jason Whalen, whose son is on the basketball team, said in a Twitter thread recounting the incident.
The basketball team said they are grateful for the kind gesture from the Buccaneers players.
"They didn't have to do that for us," Seaman said. "They could have easily said, 'I'm going to leave the group chat,' and just left, but Murphy-Bunting and Fournette made our day."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Travelers on a highway in Massachusetts faced an unusual traffic hazard when a horse entered the roadway and galloped alongside their vehicles.
A video captured by a driver on southbound Route 140 in Taunton captured video in the late morning showing the horse running on the roadway.
The Massachusetts State Police tweeted that the horse was successfully wrangled and the animal's owner soon arrived on the scene.
A trailer was summoned and the horse was returned home, police said.