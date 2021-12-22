CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man’s penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his.
Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday. WFLA-TV reports the driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession.
Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the car and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger.
The man said the drugs were not his, but didn’t say who the drugs belonged to, according to the arrest report.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) An unsigned letter, a phony return address — and a cardboard box full of cash.
That's what a City College of New York professor found in his office back in September after he returned to in-person teaching this semester. Vinod Menon, the chair of the physics department at the college in Harlem, was looking through a pile of office mail that had accumulated since he had been working remotely. That's when he found a fairly beat-up box that was postmarked Nov. 10, 2020.
The box was not addressed to anyone in particular, just to the chair of the physics department at CCNY. When he opened the box, there was more cash inside than Menon had ever seen in his life: $180,000 in stacks of $50 and $100 bills.
"I've never seen this kind of money in real life in cash form," Menon told CNN. "I've never seen it except in movies, and so, yeah, I was shell shocked and I just did not know how to react."
Along with all the cash was a note, which included some supposed details about the sender, as well as instructions on how the money should be spent. The anonymous sender stated that they graduated from CCNY "long ago," majoring in physics and mathematics. The sender requested that the money go to any "deserving junior and senior physics majors in the Department who are also doubling mathematics major — and in need of financial support to continue their studies."
The anonymous sender went on to share that they went to CCNY after attending Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, and later earned a master's degree as well as a Ph.D. as part of a "long, productive, immensely rewarding to me, scientific career."
The college didn't have any record of the name found on the return address having graduated from the school. While the package's return address did lead to an actual address in Pensacola, Florida, it did not lead to anyone connected to the donation, the New York Times reported.
"It was a complete shock — I know a lot of academics and I've never heard of anything like this," Menon told the New York Times. "I didn't know if the college accepted cash, so I didn't know if they'd keep it."
The school had to make a decision regarding what to do with the money, and after checking with police and FBI officials to ensure it was not tied to any criminal activity, CUNY's board of trustees voted to happily accept the gift.
Chairman of CUNY's Board of Trustees, William C. Thompson, said in the Dec. 13 meeting that it was "absolutely astonishing, $180,000 in cash in a box." Thompson asked CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez if it was the first time this kind of donation had ever been made.
"Clearly in a box, I think it's a first," Rodríguez replied. Another member of the board said the school should get the box bronzed and put into a display case.
Menon said that the generous gift would be used to fund two full scholarships every year for the next 10 years.
"Seeing the money was a shock. Reading the letter really made me proud and happy to belong to this institution, which actually made a difference in that person's life," Menon told CNN.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said they are trying to find the owner of a lost dog -- and an accompanying goat.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies were dispatched Tuesday when a dog and a goat were spotted running loose in the Martin Creek Road area.
The dog and goat, who appeared to be companions from the same home, were rounded up and taken to the shelter.
The sheriff's office said wants to return the animals to their home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Iowa State University announced it will be using its giant 3D printer to manufacture affordable homes for a rural town.
The university said the College of Design's 3D Affordable Innovative Technologies Housing Project, funded in part by a $1.4 million Strategic Infrastructure Program grant, will build an entire neighborhood in Hamburg, Iowa, a rural town that was severely damaged by flooding in 2019.
The school said its giant 3D printer, which features an overhead gantry system with a computer nozzle that dispenses concrete, can build an entire home in a matter of days.
Pete Evans, an assistant professor of design at ISU, said the project is aimed at creating affordable housing for rural Iowa.
"Since about 2008, there has been a shortage in the residential housing market," Evans said in an ISU news release. "That's part of why, for the past couple of years, we have seen a massive surge in pricing and demand for housing."
ISU said the Hamburg neighborhood project will help the team "understand design, affordability, zoning and building codes, community engagement and training" for when the project expands to other locations.
"This will accelerate the construction of affordable housing so that we can automate some of that function, and also build more house more rapidly at a lower cost," Evans told KCCI-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they rescued a highly venomous snake that stowed away from Pakistan to England in a shipment of bricks.
The RSPCA said workers at Manchester, England, business Manchester Brick Specialist spotted the saw-scaled viper in a container of bricks that had been shipped in from Pakistan the previous month.
Logistics manager Michael Regan used a cardboard box to confine the snake and contacted the RSPCA, which dispatched Inspector Ryan King to the scene.
"The report came to us that a saw-scaled viper had been spotted but I was a bit skeptical," King said in an RSPCA news release. "Sometimes we get to jobs like this and it turns out to be a harmless grass snake -- we have even attended snake reports which turn out to be plastic toys."
King said he quickly discovered the workers had been right about the serpent.
"I only had to take a quick look to realize we were dealing with a reptile which was more than capable of killing people with its highly toxic venom," he said.
King took the viper to a facility with a special license for handling venomous snakes.
"It was quite an honor to deal with this snake and I am pleased he has a home where he will be looked after," he said. "It is amazing that he survived a 4,000 mile journey and managed to live for weeks -- and in such a cold climate when arriving in England."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Nebraska duo who created a 7.5-foot-long mushroom canoe received a Guinness World Record for their efforts.
Katy Ayers, a 2021 graduate of the Central Community College's Columbus campus, and William "Ash" Gordon, owner of Nebraska Mushroom LLC, said they received word from Guinness that they are the record-holders for creating the world's longest fungal mycelium boat.
The pair said they grew the "Myconoe" using fungus, and the vessel sprouts new mushrooms every time Ayers takes it onto the water.
"Being named as Guinness World Record holder is a forgotten dream-come-true for me," Ayers told The Grand Island Independent. "I used to try and failed to break Guinness World Records as a child, and I cannot begin to express the elation of earning one as an adult."
Gordon said the project was a means of putting his passion for mushroom research into practice.
"I hope that people from across the world will read about us and find inspiration for their own passion in life," he said.
"Working with Katy to create the mycelium canoe was an extremely enjoyable experience that inspired me to continue experimenting with mycelium composites and to research new ways to utilize the power of fungi."
Ayers said she is continuing to study mycology at Washington State University.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A surfer off the Hawaii coast said the creature that left a bite mark on her board wasn't a shark -- it was a wild boar out for a swim.
Ingrid Seiple, who has been surfing for more than 35 years, said she was riding the waves off Oahu's Kaena Point when she spotted what she initially thought was a Hawaiian monk seal in the water.
Seiple said she was shocked when the animal lifted its head.
"That's when I realized it was a pig, and it saw me. It started swimming toward me as fast as it could! I was shocked," Seiple told KITV.
Seiple said the boar left a bite mark on her board.
"I was trying to paddle away, it was very close and it was getting closer. I pushed the board between the pig and I and it bit my board," she said.
The surfer was able to swim back to shore without any injuries. She suggested the boar may have been chased into the water by hunting dogs and got caught in a rip current.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- An 1887 time capsule found at the base of a Virginia state of Robert E. Lee was opened Wednesday, revealing items including an almanac, a pair of books, a cloth envelope and a coin.
The time capsule, found Dec. 17 by workers dismantling the pedestal under the Richmond statue of the Confederate general, was opened Wednesday by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The lead container, believed to have been placed in the pedestal on Oct. 27, 1887, was found to be holding items that included an 1875 almanac, two withered books, a cloth envelope and a coin.
Chelsea Blake, a conservator with Virginia's Department of Historic Resources, led the team that spent several hours working to open the box Wednesday. The team said the lead was heavily corroded and partly covered in mortar.
Officials said the contents of the time capsule were wet, and steps are now being taken to ensure they are properly preserved.
The 12-ton statue of Robert E. Lee was removed in September after Northam ordered the state's Confederate monuments to be dismantled.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Washington Post) An Illinois volunteer firefighter tossed his helmet, jacket and other heavy equipment onto a table during a heated Monday night board meeting about 10 miles outside of St. Louis.
"Here's my gear," the firefighter told members of the Prairie Du Pont Fire Protection District's board of trustees. He was among the bulk of the department's 13 volunteer firefighters to resign after his chief in St. Clair County, Ill., near the Mississippi River, was replaced by a man previously convicted of arson.
Capt. Laura Rosenkranz, who also submitted her resignation, told the board its decision was unacceptable. She is married to John Rosenkranz, the chief who was replaced on Monday without explanation.
Jerame Simmons, the fire department's assistant chief, was put in charge as acting chief. The board of trustees wrote in a statement issued after Monday's meeting that "a change in the Fire Department's leadership is needed," adding that it has full confidence in Simmons's ability to head the department.
Simmons, who did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night, pleaded guilty to arson in 1999 after setting fire to ceiling tiles in his high school basement and to an abandoned house when he was 18. He was sentenced to four years of probation. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) later pardoned Simmons, KTVI reported.
"The town remembers the school being set on fire, the town remembers the house set on fire where we had firefighters fall and be injured," Laura Rosenkranz told the station.
Simmons's father, Herb Simmons, was mayor of East Carondelet in St. Clair County at the time of his son's sentencing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported in 1999. Herb Simmons is now the director of the county's emergency management agency.
Ten of the department's 13 firefighters quit in response to Jerame Simmons being named acting chief, according to KTVI. Eight of them submitted a letter to the board Monday announcing that — "with regret and sorrow" — they were leaving their positions.
Residents lashed out during Monday's meeting. "All of our houses could burn down!" one woman said after several firefighters quit. A man who identified himself as a retired firefighter told the board: "I've never seen anything like this."
John Rosenkranz told The Washington Post on Tuesday night that he had served as the chief for about three years and had been with the department for 19. He said the board has not explained in detail why he was ousted, leaving him feeling disheartened, dissatisfied and disappointed.
His firefighters felt the same way, he said. The move destroyed morale, he added, which was what led many to quit.
"These people feel like they have absolutely no other option," Rosenkranz added.
Rosenkranz said the board held an "unusual" meeting in August in which they announced Simmons would be appointed the department's acting assistant chief. Rosenkranz said he was not notified of the decision beforehand, even though he typically spent about 40 hours a week at the fire station on top of his full-time job as a teamster.
He said he felt similarly blindsided this week when the board removed him five days before Christmas. He now plans to address the St. Clair County Board and petition to have the appointed fire district trustee members replaced.
Ultimately, he said, he's concerned about the safety of the community and its remaining firefighters after so many have resigned.
"It's not important that I'm the chief or not the chief," Rosenkranz said. "It's about … making sure everything's taken care of."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KTLA) A man took a shower and smoked a cigar while in a multimillion dollar Bel-Air home during a suspected burglary Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a "hot prowl burglary" around 9:35 p.m. in the 900 block of Bel Air Road.
A 28-year-old man was taken into custody while a search continued for a second person, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police performed a room-to-room sweep of the very large house, but no other suspect was found.
After questioning the suspect, police found out that he had taken a shower, smoked a cigar and had a drink while security was in the Bel-Air house.
It's unclear how the man got in or if anything was taken from the home.
No further details were immediately available.