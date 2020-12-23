Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Police and a bomb squad responded to a river on the outskirts of a British city after a magnet fisherman reeled in 19 World War II-era grenades from the body of water.
Che Williams said he was using his magnet to search for metal debris in the River Tame at a location just outside of Birmingham when he pulled the first grenade out of the water.
Williams said he remained in the same spot and pulled up a total 19 grenades, which appeared to date from World War II.
The magnet fisherman noticed two of the grenades still had their pins in place, leading him to contact police.
Police evacuated the area and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit arrived at the scene to investigate the grenades.
The team used an X-ray on the devices and determined they did not contain explosives or detonators.
Williams said he was disappointed to learn the bomb squad would be destroying the grenades due to policy for such discoveries.
Atherstone & Coleshill Police posted photos of the grenades on Facebook along with a reminder for residents to be careful of potentially dangerous discoveries while magnet fishing.
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Nepal-based airline said a plane landed at an airport 250 miles from its intended destination due to a communications mix-up.
A Dec. 18 Buddha Air flight from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport had been scheduled to land at the southern city of Janakpur, but instead traveled to the city of Pokhara, about 250 miles away.
Astha Basnet, executive officer at Buddha Air, told CNN the error stemmed from "lapses in communication and failure to follow detailed standard operating procedures."
Basnet said the airline was granted special permission to take off from Pokhara and land at Janakpur -- a few hours behind schedule. The flight's 69 passengers arrived safely at their intended destination, the airline said.
Birendra Bahadur Basnet, managing director of the carrier, said a committee has been formed to investigate the mistake.
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation is auctioning off some unusual pieces of memorabilia -- retired train cars from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Jason Orthner, director of the NCDOT rail division, said the department purchased the circus' fleet of train cats for just over $380,000 when the circus went defunct in 2017.
The department had initially planned to refurbish the cars and add them to its fleet, but the plans were put on hold when officials calculated the cost.
Orthner said the department recently obtained $157 million in federal funding to replace its fleet, so plans to restore the circus cars were canceled and officials decided to sell them instead.
The cars, some still painted with animals and other circus imagery, are now being auctioned on the state's surplus site.
"Tourist railroad operations, car collectors, and other enthusiasts would certainly be interested in these cars," Orthner told WNCN-TV. "There are operations around the country that run train service for excursion purpose, or other purposes, that would be interested in equipment like this.
BANGKOK/NAKHON PATHOM, Thailand, Dec 16 (Reuters) - When Sorawut Kittibanthorn was looking for new types of waste to recycle, the then London-based student was drawn to the millions of tons of chicken feathers being discarded each year.
Now back in his homeland of Thailand, the 30-year-old is seeking funding to continue his research into how best to convert the nutrient component found in the feathers into a powder that can be transformed into a lean, protein-rich source of edible food.
"Chicken feather contains protein and if we are able to serve this protein to others in the world, the demand from everyone... will help reduce waste," Sorawut told Reuters.
Indeed the potential appears huge, given that Sorawut reckons about 2.3 million tons of feathers are being dumped in Europe alone each year.
And with generally higher poultry consumption in Asia, he believes there could be up to 30% more feather waste that could be exploited in the region.
Sorawut, who studied for a Masters of Material Futures in London, said the idea still needs to go through other research and development phases.
But prototypes including his take on chicken nuggets and a steak substitute have received positive reviews from some.
"You know the texture is very complex and advanced. It's something you wouldn't imagine that chicken feathers will be able to improvise into this kind of dish," said food blogger Cholrapee Asvinvichit, after tucking into "steak" served with gravy, mashed potatoes and a salad. "I really could imagine this (being served) to me in some like, Michelin star (restaurant), or some fine dining experience."
Hathairat Rimkeeree, a food sciences professor at Kasesart University, was also pleasantly surprised by the results.
"I think it does have the potential to become an alternative food source in the future."
Plant-based substitutes for meat have been gaining popularity as more people shift towards vegan or vegetarian diets, amid growing concerns about health risks from eating meat, animal welfare and the environmental hazards of intensive animal farming.
While feather-based foods could not be categorized as vegan or vegetarian, Sorawut feels they should be considered ethical dining.
"I plan to approach the zero-waste restaurants first because even though these dishes are made from poultry waste, it is still a by-product from animals (we normally consume)."
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida restaurant said a "generous customer" whose bill totaled about $29 surprised staff by leaving a $2,020 tip.
South Shore Pizza in Ruskin said in a Facebook post that a customer left the $2,020 tip and requested that the money be split among all of the shop's employees.
Manager Robert Godfrey said each employee received about $80 from the big tip.
The customer said the tip was part of the #2020TipChallenge, an online initiative that started earlier in the year to encourage people to be generous toward those in the service industry.
"Knowing everything that's gone on with the pandemic, it really was a good feeling that there's still some good in the world that they would go out of their way to choose our establishment to do the challenge," Godfrey told WFTS-TV.
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An Australian man's custom-made gold ring was found by a metal detector hobbyist 13 years after it was accidentally thrown into the ocean.
Justin Ocenasek, a firefighter with the Metropolitan Fire Service in Adelaide, South Australia, said he was throwing a ball with friends at Henley Beach in 2007 when his hand-forged gold graduation ring flew off his finger and into the ocean.
"The odds of me finding this ring were even less than winning the lottery," Ocenasek told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "In no way did I think I was ever going to find it. I couldn't imagine a scenario where it would be found."
Ocenasek was shocked to receive an email from Bruce Phillips, who said he found the ring while using his metal detector in the sand at Henley Beach.
Phillips said he had posted about the discovery on social media, where other users were able to point him toward the long-lost item's owner.
Phillips visited Ocenasek's fire station to return the ring in person.
"It's always rewarding when you can hand something back to someone," Phillips said.
Ocenasek said the ring will be kept in a safe from now on so the precious item won't end up lost again.
(CNN) Scientists in Australia have identified a new species of prehistoric crocodile they have christened the "swamp king."
The creature, officially named Paludirex vincenti, measured more than 16 feet (five meters) long and dominated waterways in southeastern Queensland, according to a press release from the University of Queensland (UQ) published Monday.
It lived between 5.33 and 2.58 million years ago, researcher Jorgo Ristevski, a PhD candidate at UQ's School of Biological Sciences, told PeerJ, the journal which published the research.
Researchers identified the giant crocodile from fossils dug up in the 1980s near a town named Chinchilla.
The species is named after Geoff Vincent, who found a fossilized skull of the prehistoric animal. "Paludirex" means swamp king in Latin and "vincenti" honors Vincent, according to Ristevski,
"The 'swamp king' was one intimidating croc," said Ristevski in the press release. "Its fossilized skull measures around 65 centimeters, so we estimate Paludirex vincenti was at least five meters long."
The largest living crocodile, the Indo-Pacific crocodile -- Crocodylus porosus -- grows to about the same size, he added.
"But Paludirex had a broader, more heavy-set skull so it would've resembled an Indo-Pacific crocodile on steroids," said Ristevski.
The species was one of the top predators in Australia at the time it lived, and would have been able to eat giant prehistoric marsupials, according to the press release.
Two species of crocodile -- Crocodylus porosus and Crocodylus johnstoni -- still live in Australia today, and it is not clear why Paludirex vincenti died out.
"Whether Paludirex vincenti went extinct as a result of competition with species like Crocodylus porosus is hard to say," said Steve Salisbury, senior lecturer in the School of Biological Sciences and Ristevski's supervisor at UQ.
"The alternative is that it went extinct as the climate dried, and the river systems it once inhabited contracted -- we're currently investigating both scenarios."
In September, an enormous saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) measuring 14.4 feet (4.4 meters) was caught at a remote tourist hotspot in Australia's Northern Territory.
The crocodile, estimated to weigh 771 pounds (350 kilograms), was captured by wildlife rangers at a trap in the Flora River Nature Park, a popular tourist destination southwest of the outback town of Katherine.
AYUTTHAYA, Thailand, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Santa Claus gave his sleigh and reindeer a break on Wednesday and rode elephants in Thailand during a special Christmas visit aimed at raising awareness about the threat of the coronavirus.
White-bearded handlers in floppy hats and Santa outfits sat atop elephants decked out in tinsel and trunk masks in the central province of Ayutthaya, distributing protective masks in baskets to schoolchildren, motorcyclists and drivers passing by.
"They are funny and they are lovely. I think they are so cute," said elementary student Laksaporn Loetpiriyakamol.
The elephants have been paying year-end visits to schools in the area for two decades and normally give out gifts like candy and toys using their trunks.
This year, the pachyderms were social distancing, staying outside the schools and used their trunks to offer the face masks in baskets instead.
"These four elephants want to represent Thai Santa Claus to encourage people to wear masks, wash their hands and follow government instructions," said Itthi Pankhawlamai, who manages a local elephant park.
"I'm a little bit excited and sad because the elephants can't go into the school," said Pacharamon Sukphiromsanti, 12, who came out to greet the elephants at the gates.
Thai authorities are urging extra caution after its worst outbreak was confirmed at the weekend, at a seafood center near Bangkok, with cases since detected in about a quarter of the country's provinces.
PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The demolition of three tall smokestacks at the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) in northern Arizona is the end to a painful era of coal for members of the Navajo and Hopi nations who live in it's shadow.
The explosions that took the three massive smokestacks down at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning mark the latest chapter in the decommissioning of NGS, the largest coal plant in the West, operated by the Salt River Project (SRP).
People gathered to watch the last visual reminders of the power plant come down.
The dust plume from the demolition was visible to high resolution weather satellites in space operated by the National Weather Service.
SRP officials say the 3 smoke stacks, which are about 775 feet tall each, were taken down simultaneously with a single explosive blast that contractors set in place. Contractors have been there for the better part of a year, decommissioning the entire power plant, recycling all they can.
The plant stopped operating on November 18, 2019.
Environmentalists fought for years to shutter it because of its reliance on fossil fuel, water use and pollution.
A statement provided by members of the Navajo and Hopi nations calls the demolition of the smokestacks hugely symbolic.
"It marks the close of a painful chapter for thousands of Navajo and Hopi whose lives and families have been impacted by coal. Until it closed last November, the 2,400 MW power plant generated electricity for Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and other cities, insultingly bypassing Navajo and Hopi homes and businesses. The plant also pumped the massive amounts of water that has allowed Phoenix to grow into the fifth largest city in America, all while thousands of Navajo and Hopi homes also lack access to running water."
SRP's website calls the NGS closure the largest and most complex power plant decommissioning ever undertaken by SRP.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Weather Service is warning Floridians to beware of falling iguanas as cold temperatures sweep the southern portion of the state over the holiday.
"Brrr! Much colder temps expected for Christmas. Low temperatures in the 30s/40s and falling Iguanas are possible. Keep up with forecast changes and stay warm!" the weather service tweeted on Monday.
Iguanas will climb up trees at night to rest. When temperatures fall into the 40s, they can stiffen up and fall to the ground.
The iguanas won't be dead, just immobilized, and will bounce back when they get some sun.
"Even if they look dead as a doornail — they're gray and stiff — as soon as it starts to heat up and they get hit by the sun rays, it's this rejuvenation," Ron Magill, communications director for Zoo Miami, told The New York Times in 2018. "The ones that survive that cold streak are basically passing on that gene."
Iguanas can become aggressive and bite or scratch when they thaw out, so if you see the reptiles, leave them alone.
Iguanas, also known as "pollo de los árboles," or chicken of the trees, are native to South America, Central America and the Caribbean, and arrived in South Florida through the pet trade. The reptiles are known for eating valuable landscaping, plants, shrubs and trees, and digging burrows, causing damage to infrastructure.
