MARION, Ohio (AP) — U.S. President Warren G. Harding’s remains will stay right where they have lain since 1927 after a judge rejected a request to exhume them.
The grandson of the nation’s 29th president and his lover, Nan Britton, went to court in an effort to get the Republican’s remains dug up from his presidential memorial in Marion, the Ohio city near where Harding was born in 1865.
James Blaesing said he was seeking Harding’s disinterment as a way “to establish with scientific certainty” that he is Harding’s blood relation.
A branch of the Harding family pushed back against the suit filed in May because they already don’t dispute Blaesing’s ancestry.
They said they already have accepted as fact DNA evidence that Blaesing’s mother, Elizabeth Ann Blaesing, was the daughter of Harding and Britton and that she is set to be acknowledged in the museum. Harding had no other children.
Marion County Family Court Judge Robert Fragale denied Blaesing’s request in early November, saying there was no good reason to exhume the remains.
Doing so would only “create an unnecessary destruction of the memorial and grounds established to preserve the late President and his historical recognition,” the judge said.
In 2015, a match between James Blaesing’s DNA and that of two Harding descendants prompted AncestryDNA, a DNA-testing division of Ancestry.com, to declare his link to the president official.
At the time, Blaesing told The Associated Press he was delighted. Five years later, he told the AP his mother’s legacy as the daughter of a U.S. president is shaping up to be little more than a footnote in the new museum and that he had not been approached to provide details of her life or even a photograph for the coming display.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MILLBROOK, Ala. (AP) — The owners of an outdoor recreation destination in Alabama fear a days-old baby goat has been stolen from a free-ranging herd near a former movie set and tourist attraction.
Two newborn goats from the herd on Jackson Lake Island in Milbrook have disappeared since November, according to the owners.
The property has public access for fishing and camping, as well as the fictional town of Spectre, where scenes for the 2003 Tim Burton film "Big Fish" were shot, The Montgomery Advertiser reported. There are about 55 grown goats on the property and they sometimes sleep under the church on the set, the newspaper said.
One of the goats, Bambi, was taken in early November but was returned about a day later, said Lynn Bright, who owns the property and goats and is the former first lady of Montgomery.
Bambi died after being away from his mother, she added. Bluebell, who was born Friday, has since gone missing.
"We know who took Bambi," Bright said. "We have addressed that with the young man's family, and we are still considering taking legal action. We can't be certain if Bluebell wasn't carried off by an animal. But we had reports of a family passing her around before she went missing."
The owners posted photos of Bluebell to Facebook on Monday calling for the public's help in returning the animal and putting a stop to stealing the goats. Bright added that baby goats have gone missing from the property before.
"We love sharing our goats for everyone to enjoy," the post said. "However, we can't continue to let them roam free and play with everyone if this keeps happening. We love our babies too much, and we must keep them safe. We are now installing even more cameras on the island, and we hope this post helps."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, man who lost his wallet 54 years ago had the item returned to him after another man found it in an old couch.
Darcy Major, 86, of Port Dover, said his wallet went missing in 1966, and he never found out what happened to it until Christopher Camacho got in touch with his children.
Camacho found the wallet in an old couch and got Major's name from the documents inside, which included a driver's license, an old check and a dog license.
Camacho wrote in the Currently in Port Dover group on Facebook that he had fished the wallet out of an old couch and was trying to find its owner.
Commenters on the post helped Camacho get in touch with Major's children, who informed their father that his wallet was found.
"It was unreal, where's it been for all those years," Major told the Simcoe Reformer. "It must have been a good couch."
Major said he was grateful to Camacho for tracking him down.
"It's quite a thrill, even though everything is outdated," Major said. "There's honest people out there to return it. He could've put it in the garbage, and it's so nice that there's people like that."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Police in California responded to a report of a suspected burglary in progress and arrived to find the cause of the ruckus actually was caused by about a dozen brawling raccoons.
The Richmond Police Department said two officers responded to the City Corporation Yard after an employee called authorities to report a banging on the administration office door that sounded like a burglar attempting to break in.
"Although mentally prepared to take action for an in-progress felony, the crime-fighting duo were surprised to find approximately one dozen raccoons in a physical altercation," police said in a Facebook post. "When challenged, all but one fled westbound."
Police said they broke up the "raccoon invasion" successfully, and they left the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The mystery of a possible breaking and entering attempt at a Michigan business was solved when the culprit responsible for cracking glass doors was identified as a wandering sheep, police said.
The Walker Police Department said an officer dispatched to investigate the possible breaking and entering Monday at a business in the north district noticed there appeared to be some wool or fur on the glass.
Walker police and Animal Control officers were dispatched later in the day Monday when a sheep was spotted running loose in the same area.
"After running amok all morning, it took Animal Control, Walker PD, Walker Fire & some helpful citizens about an hour to corral this rascal," the police department said.
The sheep was taken to the Kent County Animal Shelter while authorities attempted to identify the animal's owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) The passenger of a suspected stolen car has been arrested after he ended up "neck-deep in a pit of slurry" during a police chase.
Sussex Police said officers were "covered in cow poo" as they rescued the man before detaining him.
"This passenger of a stolen car thought he could get away, but it turned out not to be his lucky day," the force posted on Facebook.
"Eager to evade and fleeing in a hurry, the suspect was eventually arrested, neck-deep in a pit of slurry.
"Thanks to determined officers a rescue ensued, and they all ended up safe, but covered in cow poo."
The police force's Facebook post quickly attracted dozens of comments.
"He thought he could make a clean getaway," one person wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Boston-based auction house is offering a rare piece of personal computing history -- a fully functional Apple-1 computer with its original box signed by designer Steve Wozniak.
RR Auctions said the Apple-1, one of only a handful known to still exist with its original shipping box, was restored to its original working condition in September by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen. The box was signed by Wozniak during a 2005 event at the University of California-Los Angeles.
The Apple-1 was designed by Wozniak and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976. They built about 200 of the personal computers and sold 175.
The computer set to be auctioned by RR on Dec. 10-17 includes the original Apple-1 Operation Manual and original Apple Cassette Interface manual, as well as a program from the 2005 event where Wozniak signed the box. Bidding starts at $50,000.
"The Apple-1 is not only a marvel of early computing ingenuity, but the product that launched what is today one of the most valuable and successful companies in the world," said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction.
"What makes this particular Apple-1 even more valuable is that the collector had the foresight to present one of the extremely rare original boxes to Steve Wozniak and have the Apple-1 creator hold it in his hands one last time," Livingston said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Australia were summoned to he home of a woman who found something unexpected in the branches of her Christmas tree: a koala.
The Adelaide and Hills Koala Rescue said the hotline operator initially thought they were being pranked when Amanda McCormick called to report finding a koala climbing the Christmas tree inside her home in Mannum.
"But no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda's house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree," the rescue said in a Facebook post.
The female koala was safely returned to the outdoors.
"Koalas are very curious creatures and if the opportunity presents itself, they will investigate," the rescue told 9 News.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(INSIDER) George Clooney has revealed his secret to giving himself an at-home haircut, which he says is something he's been doing for years.
In an interview on "CBS Sunday Morning," the correspondent Tracy Smith asked the actor and filmmaker if he's been cutting his hair at home because of the pandemic.
"I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years," Clooney said in the interview, which aired on Sunday. "Look, my hair is really like straw, and so it's easy to cut. You can't really make too many mistakes."
"Years ago, I bought a thing called a 'Flowbee,'" Clooney continued, prompting the CBS production to cut to a clip of an infomercial for the product. "It comes with a vacuum cleaner and clippers. I still have it. My haircuts take literally two minutes.
"Listen, man, it works."
According to Mental Floss, the Flowbee was created by a carpenter, Rick Hunts, and became popular in the 1980s when it was sold on infomercials. The product looks — as Clooney described — like a vacuum cleaner attachment that clips hair and collects the trimmings in its canister.
The Flowbee System sells for $99, and another kit with a "super mini vac" sells for $140 on the company's website.
Shortly after "CBS Sunday Morning" shared a clip of its interview with Clooney, other Flowbee users came forward on Twitter.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) A North Korean man seeking to escape his homeland took a nearly 10-foot leap of faith earlier this month. The jump, which occurred under — or more accurately over — the noses of soldiers, brought him to safety in South Korea, where he told troops he wanted to defect.
It's no surprise that the man claims he is a former gymnast.
The unnamed man, who is described as being in his late 20s, crossed into South Korea through the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at around 7 p.m. Nov. 3, evading capture for 14 hours. He was found by South Korean soldiers at around 10 a.m. the next day less than a mile away from the border, according to The Korean Herald and Yonhap News Agency.
South Korean officials questioned the man's story, as well as his motives for crossing the border. To prove he was capable of hopping the fence, officials had him jump twice in their presence, according to The Korea Herald. The man is still under investigation by South Korean officials, the newspaper said.
If the man's story is accurate, it's all the more remarkable because he managed to avoid detection by North Korean troops, evade landmines that litter the DMZ and not trigger sensors on the surrounding fences.
Authorities believe his light weight and gymnastics experience lend credibility to his story and likely aided in his escape. The military previously said the fences the man crossed appeared pressed down but had no evidence of being cut or otherwise modified, the newspaper said.
The man's escape has prompted criticism of South Korea's military and security systems around the DMZ and why it took so long for troops to locate him.
"We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly," an official for the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Korea told Yonhap.
Seoul previously vowed to strengthen surveillance along the border with their communist neighbor following other security breaches, the news agency said. In June 2019, a boat carrying four North Koreans arrived in the town of Samcheok in South Korea without being detected.
The last known North Korean defection took place in August 2019, when a soldier crossed the DMZ. A dramatic escape by another North Korean soldier grabbed headlines around the world in 2017, when he drove an army truck through the border amid a hail of gunfire from his fellow soldiers.
South Korea's Ministry of Unification says a total of 33,523 North Korean defectors have entered South Korea since 1948, which was the start of the official division between the two countries.
The North and South agreed to cease hostilities from the Korean War in 1953, but have remained mutually hostile. Relations have soured further since the collapse of denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington last year.
In September, North Korean troops shot to death a South Korean fisheries official who mistakenly drifted into the North's territorial waters. North Korean blamed Seoul, saying the killing was due to their "improper control" of a citizen.
