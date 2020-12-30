(CNN) – Think you have good taste in music but others tend to disagree?
Now you can validate your style or find out if it’s totally cringeworthy thanks to a new bot.
The AI that’s billing itself as “sophisticated” is thanks to the digital publication, pudding.
If you give “How Bad is Your Spotify” permission to access your account, it will analyze your choices and offer thoughts on your musical taste.
If the bot sees too much music from a certain artist, it will promptly let you know.
It will also react to some of your most-played music asking you if you’re OK and label your taste in music; with categories like “trying too hard” or “embarrassing.”
Many people are starting to share their “How Bad is Your Spotify” results on social media , even if they get roasted in the process.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An official at an Anchorage soup kitchen said she received as a donation of at least 30,000 pounds (13,608 kilograms) of food on Christmas Eve from a local towing company after a truck carrying the produce crashed.
Bean's Cafe and Children's Lunchbox CEO Lisa Sauder said the towing company offered her the food after they recovered it from a semi-truck that crashed into a ditch. No one was injured in the crash. The companies that were scheduled to receive the food decided that they could no longer sell the groceries, KTUU-TV reported.
"We were just about out of fresh produce," Sauder said. "This time of year, fresh produce gets harder and harder for us to get and so to be given this gift of produce that we can be given right away for meals … it's gonna help so many people."
"It really is kind of a little bit of a Christmas miracle," she said.
Sauder said the donation from Vulcan Towing came at a time when demand at the soup kitchen has never been higher because of hardships from the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are daily hearing from people who have never been in this position of not knowing how they're going to feed their kids or where they're going to sleep tonight," Sauder said.
The shipment included chicken, eggs, vegetables, hamburgers, strawberries and a variety of other produce. The soup kitchen's Food Service Director Scott Lingle said the package could serve those in need for up to three weeks. Bean's Cafe feeds around 700 to 800 people a day.
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A Maine kayaker ventured into the ocean to rescue a goat that escaped from the parking lot of a veterinary hospital and swam into the water.
Belfast police said the 4-year-old goat escaped from its owner Tuesday in the parking lot of the Belfast Veterinary Hospital and ran through a retirement community before making its way to the beach.
Steve Bowler, the marketing director for Penobscot Shores retirement community, said residents were delighted by the unexpected visitor.
"I think he was just free and happy," Bowler told the Bangor Daily News. "He went around, and I think he saw most everybody. The residents had a good time."
The goat ended up being chased by police officers on the beach, where Jerri Holmes spotted the scene from her home.
Holmes, a year-round kayaker, rushed into action when she saw the goat swim out into the ocean.
"This goat was in the water swimming over to Islesboro," Holmes told WMTW-TV. "There's no way this goat was turning around."
Holmes said she was unable to wrangle the goat with a rope, because it kept slipping its head out of the lasso, but she was able to block the animal's path and get it to swim back to shore, where its owner was able to lure it with bananas.
"A special thanks goes out to these community members and one of our community members in particular who got in her kayak and prevented the goat from swimming further out," police said in a Facebook post.
The goat was warmed with blankets and eventually continued on to its original destination, the veterinary hospital.
"He's doing well after his fun adventure," a hospital staff member said.
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A small plane made a "miraculous" emergency landing on a Florida beach after suffering engine trouble shortly after takeoff.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Cessna 172, owned by a Dania Beach marketing firm, took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport about 2 p.m. Tuesday and was in the air for about 10 minutes before making an emergency landing in the beach sand at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park.
"The aircraft makes regularly scheduled trips from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas," Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Kane told WSVN-TV. "It appears that, in this case, the aircraft had possibly just taken off from Fort Lauderdale when it experienced engine trouble and was unable to return to Fort Lauderdale."
Beach visitor Derek Thompson captured video of the plane's landing.
"He landed on the beach right in front of me, and I saw people down the beach, a few people, just run to get out of the way of the plane. The plane went up, and it's nose kind of dug into the sand a bit when it finally came to a stop, and it came back down on its wheels," Thompson said.
The pilot was able to exit the plane uninjured.
"To say that this was a miraculous landing would be a great understatement," Kane told WPLG-TV.
The FAA investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who hasn't purchased a lottery ticket in a decade won a jackpot of more than $800,000, thanks to a ticket she received as a Christmas gift from her family.
The Hobart, Tasmania, woman told The Lott officials her $807,778.58 jackpot from Saturday's TattsLotto drawing was made all the more shocking by the fact that she never plays the lottery.
"I actually never buy TattsLotto tickets. I received this one as a gift for Christmas from my family," the woman said. "I probably haven't bought a ticket in a decade. I didn't even know how to check the ticket. I had to get my husband to check it for me."
The winner said she plans to pay back her family members for the unexpectedly valuable gift.
"I want to share some with my family, especially since they gave me the ticket," she said. "My kids will each get a decent sum so they can put some toward getting a home each. Hopefully, the rest I can use to retire. It certainly changes a lot for me."
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Toronto man used social media to track down a woman whose childhood journals were found in the crawlspace of his parents' home 37 years after they were hidden.
Nick Gunz said his parents found the two notebooks, which bore dates from 1983, in the crawlspace of their home in the Etobicoke area of the city.
Gunz posted photos of the notebooks on Twitter, hoping to track down the Alison Jenkins whose thoughts filled the pages of the books when she was about 9 or 10 years old.
Gunz said he tried to respect Jenkins' privacy while searching through the notebooks for her information.
"Honestly, the intent of the author could not be clearer. This was a 9- to 10-year-old child who wants people to stay out of her writing," he told CTV News. "We didn't want this 10-year-old kid, across the gulf of decades, to feel pried in upon."
Gunz said his tweet quickly went viral and soon was spotted by people who knew Jenkins, a Vancouver music teacher with an active YouTube presence.
Jenkins said she was initially skeptical of the messages she received from strangers on Facebook.
"I thought it was a scam and then I looked at one of the links that they sent and it was a picture of the house that I lived in Toronto and my heart started beating fast," Jenkins said. "I still thought it might be just a weird scam thing so I Googled the story and as soon as I saw the writing on the diary, I was like, 'oh yeah. Yeah, that's me for sure.'"
Gunz and Jenkins are now coordinating to have the books returned to their owner. Jenkins praised Gunz for respecting the privacy of her childhood thoughts.
"I am really touched. I was so impressed. Nick was so respectful to not read them," she said. "I don't think I would have been that nice."
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — These robots have rhythm.
Boston Dynamics released a video on Tuesday showing four of its robots dancing to the 1962 hit "Do You Love Me?" by The Contours, and it caught fire online.
Two of the company's humanoid Atlas models do the twist, the mashed potato and other classic moves, joined by Spot, a doglike robot, and Handle, a wheeled robot designed for warehouse work.
Boston Dynamics is infamous for its scary robot videos, but this one is clearly a playful attempt to close the books on 2020.
"Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year," the Waltham, Massachusetts, company says in the caption.
Thousands applauded the robots' moves and the technology powering them. Others appeared to be a little freaked out by their dexterity.
"Slightly creepy, I have to admit," tweeted Carl Bildt, a Swedish diplomat who co-chairs the European Council on Foreign Relations.
"Do you love me? Not when you come to annihilate us," tweeted Jan Nicolas, a photographer.
Southington, CT - A grocery store, brewery, and ice cream parlor in Connecticut have collaborated to start selling a unique treat. It's an ice cream flavored stout!
It's called "La-Bada Bing."
It's from Labonne's market and the Big Dipper Ice Cream Parlor in Prospect. The stout's flavor profile will match the ice cream of the same name-- with notes of vanilla, chocolate, and bing cherry.
The beer is being made at the Transcend Beer Brewery in Southington.
The owner of that brewery says he's looking forward to appealing to more customers.
"It's not now just going to necessarily specifically beer people," said Erik Tynia, the owner of the Transcend Brewery. "So I thought it was fantastic because now we could reach people that are interested in the ice cream, we can reach people that are interested in the grocery store chains."
The ice cream flavored stout will be in stores on January 22, 2020.
(FOX) What a bunch of bologna.
While many people can't wait for 2020 to be over, the celebrations on New Year's Eve this year will likely be more subdued than usual. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, health officials are still recommending against large gatherings, and many towns are canceling their traditional holiday celebrations.
Don't worry, though. In Pennsylvania, the bologna will still drop.
In the city of Lebanon, Pa., it's tradition to drop a piece of locally made bologna at midnight on New Year's Eve. This year, while the event won't be open to the public, the bologna will still be dropped at an undisclosed location and livestreamed on the city's Facebook page, Lebtown reports.
But Bologna won't be the only item dropping virtually this year, either. Around the country, cities and towns have unique New Year's Eve rituals which are usually based on a locally produced item, and many of these drops are moving online this year.
Normally, someone would have to be in Bethlehem, Pa., in-person to watch a giant Peep drop on the holiday. This year, however, the 4-foot, 9-inch tall Peep weighing 400 pounds will be dropped virtually, according to the Peepsfest event page.
The same will be true for the Mount Olive, N.C., pickle drop, which will be streamed on YouTube, according to the Mount Olive Pickles page.
Not every event is going virtual, however. The town of Hershey, Pa., home to the famous chocolate company of the same name, traditionally drops a giant replica Hershey Kiss in the downtown area, followed by a fireworks show. This year, the downtown gathering will not be happening, although the fireworks show will be held near Hershey Park.
Meanwhile, Mobile, Ala., will not be holding its annual Moonpie drop. In a press release, the city explained that it felt that social distancing and other safety requirements could not be maintained during the event. It does, however, encourage locals to patronize local restaurants and nightspots.
(NY Post) His commute was total panda-monium.
A man was caught on camera rollerblading naked down an eight-lane Ohio highway — wearing only a giant plush panda head.
The roller-streaker was seen zipping at a remarkably high speed while clutching a golf club on I-670 in Columbus Tuesday — irking drivers who honked and gawked.
"This dude's on the freeway naked!" one stunned motorist can be heard saying as he shoots wild footage of the incident.
When the driver honks, the birthday-suited blader moves to the shoulder of the highway to let his car pass, the now-viral video shows.
The oddball's identity wasn't known as of Thursday, according to authorities, who told WTRF-TV that the naked guy's choice of transit was their biggest concern.
"Pedestrians are not permitted on interstate highways," a spokesman at the Ohio Department of Transportation said.
"There are signs posted at all the entrance ramps. This is a safety issue."
