Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee, Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads mainly above 2000 feet will experience additional light snow accumulations through early morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&