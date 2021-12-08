DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi authorities have conducted their biggest-ever crackdown on camel beauty contestants that received Botox injections and other artificial touch-ups, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday, with over 40 camels disqualified from the annual pageant.
Saudi Arabia’s popular King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which kicked off earlier this month, invites the breeders of the most beautiful camels to compete for some $66 million in prize money. Botox injections, face lifts and other cosmetic alterations to make the camels more attractive are strictly prohibited. Jurors decide the winner based on the shape of the camels’ heads, necks, humps, dress and postures.
Judges at the monthlong festival in the desert northeast of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, are escalating their clamp down on artificially enhanced camels, the official news agency reported, using “specialized and advanced” technology to detect tampering.
This year, authorities discovered dozens of breeders had stretched out the lips and noses of camels, used hormones to boost the beasts’ muscles, injected camels’ heads and lips with Botox to make them bigger, inflated body parts with rubber bands and used fillers to relax their faces.
“The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels,” the SPA report said, adding organizers would “impose strict penalties on manipulators.”
The camel beauty contest is at the heart of the massive carnival, which also features camel races, sales and other festivities typically showcasing thousands of dromedaries. The extravaganza seeks to preserve the camel’s role in the kingdom’s Bedouin tradition and heritage, even as the oil-rich country plows ahead with modernizing mega-projects.
Camel breeding is a multimillion-dollar industry and similar events take place across the region.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- An Australian man who bought a lottery ticket just before taking a vacation said he didn't discover until he returned home more than a week later that he was a $1.4 million winner.
The Box Hill, Victoria, man told The Lott officials he bought a ticket for the Nov. 27 TattsLotto drawing at the Box Hill South Newsagency shortly before leaving town for a vacation with his wife.
"I'd been away on a holiday actually, so I had no idea I'd even won," the player said. "I scanned the ticket on The Lott app when I got home last week, and I was absolutely blown away."
The man discovered more than a week after the drawing that he had won $1,434,400.
"I showed my wife, and she didn't believe it, either. She told me that we couldn't talk about it until we'd received the money. So, we've been tight-lipped about it all," the man said. "I couldn't believe it! It's so much more than I ever dreamed I'd win."
The winner said he and his wife are making plans for the windfall.
"We'll pay off the mortgage first, and then we will invest some, too," he said. "We'll also plan some trips to Europe, and then the rest we will save for the future."
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Washington responded to an unusual call for help when a "mischievous" wallaby locked itself inside its owner's vehicle in a store parking lot.
Graham Fire & Rescue said in an Instagram post that the owner brought the pet wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, along for the ride to a feed store.
The owner, who was outside the vehicle, had to call the department for help when the wallaby locked the vehicle's doors with the keys inside.
Engine 93's crew responded to the parking lot, opened the doors and reunited the "mischievous" wallaby with its owner.
NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts cannabis company is celebrating National Brownie Day on Wednesday with what it believes is the "largest THC-infused brownie ever made."
MariMed Inc. said the massive confection is 3-feet-by-3-feet (.9-meters-by-.9 meters) square and 15 inches (38 centimeters) tall, weighs 850 pounds (385 kilograms), and contains 20,000 mg of THC.
The brownie was also made to celebrate the launch of the company's new line of cannabis-infused edibles, called Bubby's Baked, according to a statement from the Norwood-based company that also has facilities in several other states.
What happens to the brownie now? Company spokesperson Howard Schacter said it will be sent to its Middleborough dispensary and ultimately sold to a medical marijuana patient. As to what the customer plans to do with it, Schacter couldn't say.
The purchase price is still being determined, he said.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a copy of The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle apparently went for a long voyage indeed before being returned to the facility 34 years overdue.
The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library in Stow said the book by Hugh Lofting was anonymously placed into the book return drop box 34 years after it was last checked out.
The library said the book had been due back Oct. 28, 1987, but didn't find its way back to the facility until Nov. 19 of this year.
"It's heartwarming that someone returned the book. Even though it's too old to go back into circulation, the fact that it was returned is appreciated. Better late than never," Library Director Gale Koritansky told WJW-TV.
The library said late fees are capped at the price of the book, which would be about $4 in this case, but at a daily fine the overdue tome would have amassed a total fee of about $1,200.
Another copy of the same book spent an even longer time out of circulation before being returned to the Cape Breton Regional Library in Nova Scotia, Canada, in January of this year. The library said the book had been checked out from the Sydney Public Library 82 years earlier.
(CNBC) Hedge-fund pioneer and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt has surrendered 180 stolen antiquities currently valued at $70 million and has been banned for life from acquiring antiquities, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said Monday.
The surrender of the items comes after a probe that began in 2017 into Steinhardt's "criminal conduct," the DA's office said in a statement announcing an agreement with the billionaire to give up the artwork.
"The seized pieces were looted and illegally smuggled out of 11 countries, trafficked by 12 criminal smuggling networks, and lacked verifiable provenance prior to appearing on the international art market, according to the Statement of Facts summarizing the investigation," the office said.
The agreement, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, ends a grand jury probe of Steinhardt, meaning he will not be criminally charged in the case, according to the DA's office.
Vance said the agreement with Steinhardt, 80, will result in the stolen items being returned to their rightful owners in those countries instead of being held as evidence "to complete the grand jury indictment, trial, potential conviction and sentence."
The agreement comes three years after Steinhardt's office and home were raided by investigators as part of Vance's probe. The DA said Steinhardt's agreement to accept a lifetime ban from acquiring antiquities was "unprecedented." The deal defines antiquities are artifacts created before 1500 A.D.
"Even though Steinhardt's decades-long indifference to the rights of peoples to their own sacred treasures is appalling, the interests of justice prior to indictment and trial favor a resolution that ensures that a substantial portion of the damage to world cultural heritage will be undone, once and for all," Vance said.
The agreement notes that Steinhardt, who paid more than $26 million for the surrendered items, "maintains that he did not commit any crimes related to his acquisition, possession, or sale of any antiquities."
And the agreement also notes that the dealers who sold pieces to Steinhardt on more than 20 occasions falsely claimed to him that they had the legal right to sell the objects.
On the other hand, Vance's office "maintains that the evidence would establish at trial that Steinhardt bought, sold, and otherwise dealt in antiquities and that he knew, or should have ascertained by reasonable inquiry, that the antiquities listed in Exhibit A were stolen," the agreement says.
"Nonetheless, Vance's office has determined that the equities in this case and the interests of justice prior to indictment and trial favor the resolution embodied in this Agreement."
Steinhardt founded his company Steinhardt Partners LLP in 1967. He closed the hedge fund in 1995. He also served 15 years as chairman of the board of Wisdom Tree Investments before retiring in 2019.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man captured an alligator in the Westfield River after months of sightings.
Jeremy White, of Agawam, said he saw a TV news report Tuesday morning featuring footage of the alligator the day before near the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds by a West Springfield resident.
So, he decided to head out in his kayak to find the reptile.
White located the gator near where it had been spotted the previous day, and was able to pull it onto his kayak for a ride back to shore.
"Some people spotted me carrying an alligator in the boat, and they were like, 'Is that the alligator?' and I'm like, 'Yes, that's the alligator,'" White told WWLP-TV.
White contacted the Massachusetts Environmental Police, which turned the 3-foot reptile over to West Springfield Animal Control.
Animal Control officials said the alligator appeared to be in good health and would be turned over to a reptile specialist.
The nonprofit West Springfield Environmental Committee said numerous alligator sightings had been reported in the area since August.
SAN FRANCISCO (TND) — An ordinance suspending San Francisco's Cannabis Business Tax was unanimously approved by city supervisors Tuesday.
San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, the ordinance's author, said in a statement suspending the business tax on cannabis will help support legal cannabis retailers as they struggle to compete with illegal cannabis sellers.
Cannabis businesses create good jobs for San Franciscans and provide safe, regulated products to their customers," Mandelman said in a statement published by the San Francisco Examiner. "Sadly, the illegal market is flourishing by undercutting the prices of legal businesses, which is bad for our economy as illegal businesses pay no taxes while subjecting workers to dangerous conditions and consumers to dangerous products. Now is not the time to impose a new tax on small businesses that are just getting established and trying to compete with illicit operators.
Illegal sellers of cannabis skirt paying those taxes and are able to offer products at a lower cost, which entices consumers to purchase their product instead of legal sellers.
KPIX News reports the tax itself was approved by voters in 2018 and imposed a 1%-5% tax on gross receipts from cannabis sales. The new ordinance suspends the business tax through December 31, 2022.
(Stanford Daily) Communication professor Jeremy Bailenson has formatted his class COMM 166/266: "Virtual People" to take place in virtual reality (VR) after 20 years of teaching the subject and seeing the technology develop. It is the first class set entirely in VR in Stanford's history.
"We live in a time where virtual reality is rapidly expanding its roles in how we work, play and communicate," said music professor Ge Wang when he introduced Bailenson and first-year communication Ph.D. student Cyan DeVeaux as this month's presenters at the Art and Tech Salon, a speaker series devoted to bringing together students and professors from across campus disciplines.
When planning the class, Bailenson took a gamble on whether VR software and technology would be advanced enough in time for him to teach it as a summer course. The software the class ended up using, ENGAGE, became ready in late May, just in time to run the course in the Summer. ENGAGE is a virtual meeting platform that provides tools for students and teachers to build and interact in virtual environments.
DeVeaux, who is a teaching assistant for the class, described how VR allows people to imagine the impossible, adding that the teaching team tried to incorporate that tenet into the curriculum. Class assignments include participating in a guided meditation in outer space, creating a performance with different avatars and building a unique scene.
"The only limitation to this assignment was a student's own imagination," DeVeaux said, referencing the scene-building assignment.
Bailenson and DeVeaux had to budget hardware expenses, find a platform to host the class and create a new curriculum that utilized the advantages of teaching a class in VR. They decided to embrace the flipped classroom method, where students do readings over the weekend in preparation for interactive lessons the following week. Class sessions were also limited to 30 minutes to avoid simulator sickness, a subset of motion sickness that can be caused by VR devices.
Another concern the class had to navigate was privacy. Bailenson made a deal with Facebook to allow students to use fake accounts in order to protect their privacy while using their University-provided headset from Oculus, a subsidiary of Facebook's parent company Meta.
To assess when VR is the appropriate medium to use as a teaching tool, Bailenson and the Virtual Human Interaction Lab, of which he is the founding director, created a model: "Dangerous, Impossible, Counterproductive and Expensive" (D.I.C.E.). For example, VR allows educators to teach things that would otherwise be too dangerous, like traveling to the middle of the ocean, or too expensive, like viewing cities around the world.
The course is part of a study that the Virtual Human Interaction Lab is running on education in virtual spaces. They are interested in studying people in VR over time and evaluating how people adapt their behavior to virtual environments. Over the course of the two classes taught over the summer quarter and this fall, Bailenson and DeVeaux were able to collect over 3,000 hours of data.
Bailenson and DeVeaux are hoping that the data collected from the course will spur discoveries in behavioral adaptation to VR environments and continue expanding the ability of educational VR.
(USA Today) If regular ornaments are too boring to hang on the Christmas tree this year, Miller Lite is selling mini-beer sized ornaments to spruce up your holiday season: Beernaments.
The beer company is getting into the holiday spirit by offering a six pack of Beernaments for $19.75 while supplies last, according to a press release. The ornaments feature the Miller Lite logo and can wrap around an 8 oz. Miller Lite (sold separately).
"You crack them, drink 'em, and hang 'em with your friends," Comedian Jimmy O. Yang said in a commercial for the product on Instagram. "Isn't it great to hang out with your friends around a tree?"
Miller Lite partnered with Yang to explain the holiday drinkable décor that unfortunately does not come with beer included with the Beernament.
After you find an 8 oz. beer, pop it into the Beernament and drink it down, the ornament is ready to hang on your tree.
"My tree's better than your tree because now, it has beers on it," Yang said. "Beautiful."