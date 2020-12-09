It was a bad hare day.
Someone returned a stuffed hare on Tuesday that had been stolen from an Indiana restaurant last week, Fox 59 in Indianapolis reported.
Surveillance video showed an unidentified customer at the 1933 Lounge in Fishers picking up the taxidermied hare called “Theodore A. Hare” on Friday night, according to the report. The animal, dressed in a fancy hat and carrying an old shotgun, serves as the restaurant’s mascot.
The restaurant posted about the stolen hare on social media, and it offered a $500 gift card for its return. Bryn Jones, vice president of marketing and retail for the restaurant’s owner, Huse Culinary, told the Indianapolis Star that replacing the hare would have cost about $1,000.
“No questions asked and no hard feelings,” the restaurant tweeted. “Our only hope is he is returned unharmed.”
The hare turned up back at the restaurant on Tuesday night, when someone dropped him off in a trash bag with a note apologizing.
"Sorry! This was a drunken mistake," the note read. "He was well taken care of!"
Strangely, this isn't the first time someone has nabbed a taxidermied animal mascot from a restaurant owned by Huse Culinary. Someone stole a fox named Winston from St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis in 2018, according to the reports.
Winston was returned to the restaurant a few days later via an Uber.
"After how much attention that got, we figured it would never happen again," Jones told the Star. "But here we are."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Michigan rescued a dog spotted stranded on the roof of an abandoned school.
The Flint Fire Department responded Tuesday alongside Genesee County Animal Control and personnel from the Streethearts Animal Rescue after members of the public reported a dog appeared to be stranded on the roof of the Flint Central High School building.
Rescuers said it was unclear how the dog had gotten onto the roof and they did not know how long the canine had been stranded.
The rescuers used a ladder truck to reach the roof and bring the dog back down to earth. The rescue took about two hours, officials said.
The dog was taken to Genesee County Animal Control.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A long-lost painting by early 17th century Flemish painter Jacob Jordaens was discovered hanging in a municipal building in Brussels, officials said.
Belgium's Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage said the painting hanging at the Saint-Gilles City Hall in Brussels was long thought to be a copy, but a recent inventory project discovered the painting of Jesus, Joseph, Mary and Ste. Anne was a Jordaens original.
The painting, which had spent 60 years hanging in the Planning and Development Counselor's office, was studied in partnership with the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium and the international experts from the Jordaens Van Dyck Panel Paintings Project.
The artwork, an early version of the Holy Family painting Jordaens replicated three other times, is dated from 1617-1618.
The painting is now undergoing a rigorous restoration process and will go on public display in late 2021 at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida couple said they are grateful to a "Christmas angel" who found their bag containing $250,000 worth of jewelry and tracked them down to return it.
Joe Fitzgerald of Pinellas County said he and his wife, Elif, attended the annual Denim and Diamonds charity event for Hands Across the Bay on Saturday, and they were among the sponsors of the event so they had a lot to pack up at the end of the night.
Fitzgerald said his trunk was full when they left the event, but the couple did not realize that the rear hatch of their vehicle came open during transit and the bag containing $250,000 worth of jewelry fell out onto the road.
The couple said they only discovered the trunk was open when Elif Fitzgerald checked her phone and discovered she had dozens of missed calls telling her that a bag belonging to her had been found in the road.
The couple learned the bag had been found by a kind stranger.
"He's our Christmas angel," Joe Fitzgerald told WFTS-TV. "He not only found it. He also called 911 and made sure we got our jewelry back."
Elif Fitzgerald said she was surprised by the man's honesty.
"I was completely shocked that they returned it," she said. "I have valuable jewelry. It's an amazing feeling knowing there are people out there like that man."
The couple said they are now planning to meet up with the man to reward him for his good deed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Several years ago, a young Egyptian man abandoned his degree in archaeology to hunt scorpions in the country's deserts and shores, extracting their venom for medicinal use.
At just 25 years old, Mohamed Hamdy Boshta is now the owner of the Cairo Venom Company - a project housing 80,000 scorpions in various farms across Egypt as well as a range of snakes, also kept for their venom.
Caught using a colored UV light, the scorpions are exposed to a tiny electric current to stimulate the release of the venom, one gram of which can produce between 20,000 and 50,000 doses of antivenom.
A gram of scorpion venom can fetch $10,000 and Boshta exports it to Europe and the U.S. where it is used to make antivenom and a range of other medicines, including for conditions such as hypertension.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Independent) An Italian man exasperated by an argument with his wife walked for 280 miles to calm down before being caught by police enforcing the country's strict lockdown.
The unnamed 48-year-old reportedly hiked for a week in an attempt to soothe his anger after he had fallen out with his partner.
Despite living in Como, in the far north of Italy on the Swiss border, the man managed to make it all the way to Fano, a small town on the Adriatic coast some 280 miles south.
At first, the police officers who picked up the man at 2am for breaching Italy's lockdown curfew rules did not believe he could have walked so far, but after checking his name found his wife had indeed reported him as missing back in Como a week earlier.
Reports in the Italian media state the man was cold and tired, but appeared lucid, although he admitted he had not realised quite how far he had gone during his long walk to clear his head.
The man said he had been given food by strangers during his epic hike, during which he had averaged about 40 miles a day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Allegheny County man is in Blair County Prison after state police say he called for help after running out of gas in a stolen SUV.
Daniel M. Rizza, 20, of McKeesport, called state police and asked for assistance after running out of gas in a gray Audi on Nov. 27 just after 5 p.m., but when he was told a trooper was responding he said he didn't want an officer before hanging up, according to charges filed before Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger.
Rizza was on old Route 22 in Juniata Township and parked on state game land. While state police were on their way, a Pennsylvania State Game Warden arrived.
The trooper also learned as he drove to where Rizza was parked that a gray Audi had been reported stolen in Altoona earlier that day.
State police noted Rizza was out of the vehicle and talking to the Game Warden when he arrived and a check of the SUV's make, model, vehicle identification number and registration confirmed it was stolen.
Rizza was charged by state police with a felony count of receiving stolen property. Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller set bail at 10% of $35,000 on Nov. 28. Rizza remains in jail with a preliminary hearing slated for Dec. 3 in Martinsburg District Court.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reuters) - Santa is taking time off from his day job as a trial lawyer - for the 19th year - to bring Yuletide cheer in his turquoise convertible "sleigh."
Dana Friedman, whose law office is a block from the World Trade Center in New York, started out by wanting to give thanks to first responders after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
After much brainstorming, his straight-talking assistant stated the obvious. "Well, you're fat enough, so why don't you get into a Santa suit?" he recalled. "She had a point."
Within two days, Friedman bought a Santa suit and started making rounds in hospitals and orphanages. His paralegals joined in later, one as a six-foot tall elf. Friedman's son became Li'l Santa, an elf training to take over the role when Santa retired.
Friedman cut deals with private party hosts to buy toys, which he delivers to children's hospitals in his 1968 Oldsmobile convertible.
"Reindeer are not the most pleasant of creatures," he said, explaining why a sleigh is not an option.
But Santa must have a real beard - so Friedman grows one every year for six months, and shaves it off on Dec. 26.
"Kids can spot a fake beard a mile away," he said. "I've had adults say, 'If we didn't know better I would have thought you're the real Santa.'
"My answer is: what makes you think you know better?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman whose service dog escaped during a trip to Illinois was reunited with her pet when the canine was found three years later about 12 miles from where she went missing.
Debra Mejeur, of Kalamazoo, said Lola, her black Labrador service dog for epilepsy, escaped from a back yard in Elk Grove, Ill., where Mejeur and her husband were visiting friends, in October 2017.
Mejeur said she and her husband returned to Elk Grove every weekend for three months to search for Lola, but there was no sign of the missing canine.
The couple had no word of Lola until Thursday, when they received a call from DuPage County Animal Services in Illinois. They learned a couple had been leaving food out for a stray dog for about a year and had finally gained the animal's trust enough to capture her and bring her to the shelter, where she was scanned for a microchip.
The couple who captured Lola live in Glendale Heights, about 12 miles from the home where Lola had escaped three years earlier.
Mejeur traveled to Illinois during the weekend and was reunited with Lola. She said Lola will serve only as a pet, since she acquired a new service dog. She said she is grateful to the couple who fed Lola and brought her to the shelter.
"They are amazing people who did a very selfless act," Mejeur told Mlive.com. "They will always be a part of our family and our lives and Lola's story."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The year 2020 hasn't been the best year for a lot of people. In fact, some say it's the worst year ever, but one Kansas City man has decided to make an art display in hopes of 'wiping away' some of the bad times.
The toilet paper rush of 2020, mocked by many on social media, is now a festive Christmas light display near 74th and Ward Parkway.
"I decided to do something a little different, maybe make people laugh," said homeowner Matt Lyczak.
Lyczak is an artist by trade, so when it came to time to decorate for the holidays, he decided to put his extra plywood and scrap lumber to good use – mixed with a little humor.
"This is toilet paper," he said. "Been kind of a crappy year and I thought it'd be a good way to wipe the year away."
The artfully TP'd house was a welcome sight to Natasha Call- Harrison and her niece and nephew.
"He TP'd his own house, so if he runs out, he just has to go outside," she said.
