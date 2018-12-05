GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man released from jail immediately stole a car from its parking lot.
Westmoreland County Prison officials say that moments after 36-year-old Thomas Lee Williams was released, he attacked a woman in the parking lot Tuesday evening and stole her car with the victim’s 1-year-old in the back seat. The Tribune-Review reports Williams crashed about 15 minutes later and ran into the woods, where he was apprehended.
Police say the Philadelphia man was back in custody Wednesday on $250,000 bail. Both the boy and his grandmother were taken to hospitals to be checked out.
Williams pleaded guilty in January 2017 to dealing drugs and was ordered released Tuesday.
No lawyer who could speak for Williams is listed in online court documents.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A sheriff's office in West Virginia say deputies stopped a man suspected of shoplifting and found about 26 grams of what's believed to be crystal meth in his underwear.
The Herald-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the Cabell County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Brandon Lee Webb and a woman were stopped Saturday by Walmart employees. The sheriff's report says the woman was charged with shoplifting $30 of clothing, and Webb was found carrying 26 grams of a clear crystal substance in his underwear. The sheriff's report says deputies also found him carrying about $550 in cash. Webb was charged with shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
It's unclear if they have lawyers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Hill) A student at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) was arrested after he posted a message on Twitter that threatened to kill his professor for scheduling an exam early in the morning.
FAU police arrested Rafael Decomas last week after receiving a tip about a Twitter post from Decomas, according to local news outlet WPTV.
His Twitter post stated "i gern (expletive) kill dis professor bey this is my confession to a premeditated murder" in a direct tweet to another user appearing to be his girlfriend.
Decomas is a commuter student and was upset he would have to wake up at 5 a.m. to be able to get to campus by 7:00 a.m., according to police reports.
The 20-year-old student was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury,.
Decomas told police he did not intend to harm his professor or anyone else. He was released on bond from Palm Beach County Jail last week following the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MONTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — School officials say a substitute teacher who told first-grade students in New Jersey that Santa Claus isn't real will not be returning to the school.
NJ.com reports Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar confirmed Tuesday the teacher will no longer work in the district after the incident Thursday at Cedar Hill School.
Rovtar declined further comment, saying the issue is a personnel matter.
Officials say the teacher debunked other holiday characters, including the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Elf on a Shelf.
Rovtar previously said she was disheartened by the incident and that "childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions" is special to her.
The substitute teacher's identity has not been released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On November 18, at approximately 9:00 p.m. a bumbling burglar used a fire extinguisher to break a hole in the wall at the Hyundai Dealership located at 1430 W. Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland, Florida.
Climbing in through the hole in the wall wasn't as easy as he thought. He even lost his shorts on the way in. However he was able to make off with a generator and was last seen heading south bound on Brunnell Parkway.
Now we need your help to find this bumbling burglar and get him off the streets. Take a good look at this video and the photos posted in the comments. If you have any information on this, please call Detective Scott Hutton at 863.834.8969.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Two people are behind bars after allegedly running an illegal dental practice out of a bus in Miami.
According to Miami-Dade Police officials, Daniela Sulbaran and Victor Bernal were arrested earlier this month for practicing health care without a license. Bernal was also charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell.
During an undercover investigation, officials scheduled an appointment with Bernal for a dental procedure.
They arrived at the bus, which parked in a parking lot at the 6000 block of Northwest 74th Avenue.
Sulbaran diagnosed, evaluated and offered to treat the officer. That's when police moved in and arrested the two.
While police were searching the bus, they found a bag containing various prescription drugs, including lidocaine, mepivacaine, ibuprofen, and other dental products.
Investigators are asking people who may have been treated by Sulbaran and Bernal to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The English language is full of idioms about animals – beat a dead horse, kill two birds with one stone, take the bulls by the horn.
But PETA wants to change a few of these traditional phrases with hopes to make the English language a little more animal-friendly.
"Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it," the organization posted in a tweet. "Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start 'bringing home the bagels' instead of the bacon."
In a tweet posted Tuesday, PETA shared a list of replacement phrases for a few idioms they believe includes "anti-animal language."
Instead of, "killing two birds with one stone," PETA suggests, "feeding two birds with one scone."
Maybe stay away from, "more than one way to skin a cat," and go with, "more than one way to peel a potato" instead.
No word yet from potato organizations on how they feel about the change.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has his wallet back nearly four years after it apparently fell out of his pocket while riding a roller coaster.
It was a running family joke to tell the kids to look for dad's wallet every time they visited Hersheypark. Jon Anson tells WHTM-TV he got a call from the park that maintenance crews had found his wallet.
Inside were his Hersheypark passes, a $25 gift card to a book store, a gift card to a golf center and a Starbucks card with a balance of 87 cents.
Shaun Cooney of Hersheypark says his team tries its best to reunite lost items with their owners.
Anson has used the remaining 87 cents on his Starbucks card.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Burger King is trolling the competition by allowing app customers to purchase a Whopper for a penny -- so long as it is ordered from McDonald's.
The fast food chain said the "Whopper Detour" promotion allows customers using the Burger King app to purchase a Whopper for a penny, provided they are ordering from within 600 feet of a McDonald's.
The app will then reroute the customer to the nearest Burger King for their 1-cent Whopper.
McDonald's has not yet commented on the marketing stunt.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey said officers responding to a report of an "alligator-like creature" on the loose discovered the animal was an escaped iguana.
The Neptune Township Police Department said officers arrived in a residential neighborhood Tuesday after receiving a call about an "alligator-like creature" wandering the area.
"Upon arrival, officers discovered that the iguana had escaped from his home and 'scaled' a nearby porch to catch some rays," police said in a Facebook post.
"Officers sprang into action, set up a perimeter and canvassed the neighborhood for anyone missing a not-so-furry friend," the post said. "The owner was located and quickly responded to the scene, bringing this tense situation to a close without incident. The escapee was safely returned home to warm up after his exhausting and chilly morning walk."
Police said the officers decided to handle the case themselves instead of summoning help from the Monmouth County SPCA because they feared the iguana, a creature native to tropical climates, could quickly be adversely affected by the chilly December weather.