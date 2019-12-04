(UPI) -- A Manitoba man who struck what he thought was a dog on his way to work loaded the animal into his back seat and only later discovered the canine was a coyote.
Eli Boroditsky said he was on his way to work at the Bothwell Cheese factory in New Bothwell, south of Winnipeg, when an animal ran out in front of his car and was clipped by the vehicle.
"I thought it was a German shepherd or a husky," Boroditsky told CBC News. "I didn't think it was a wild animal."
The man loaded the injured animal into his back seat and drove the rest of the way to work, where a coworker took a look and informed him the animal was a coyote.
"It is amazing how docile it was. I was petting it," Boroditsky said.
Aviva Cohen, another co-worker, was able to text a wildlife rehab center and a conservation officer was dispatched to the center to take the coyote from Boroditsky's back seat.
Zoe Nakata, executive director of the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Center, told CNN the coyote, estimated to be between 1 and 3 years old, is "getting stronger by the day."
She said the coyote is recovering from injuries including head trauma and scrapes to its face and leg. Officials expect the coyote to be released back into the wild in a few weeks.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.K. prosecutors claim that a woman arranged a "medieval duel" to the death between her husband and her lover to win her affection.
Asta Juskauskiene, 35, had just left her husband when she met 25-year-old Mantas Kvedaras -- a prisoner in Lithuania -- online, The Telegraph reported Wednesday. After his release from prison, Kvedaras traveled to London and began an affair with Juskauskiene, according to reports.
Her husband, 42-year-old Giedruis Juskauskas, did not want a divorce and continued to provide child support, according to testimony cited by Metro UK.
Since both men claimed Juskauskiene as their own, she allegedly arranged to have the men settle the matter through a medieval duel in a Stratford alleyway in East London, prosecutors were told.
Her husband was stabbed to death on June 17, with at least 35 wounds to the neck, chest and shoulder, Metro UK reported.
Prosecutor Hugh Davies described the duel as a "murderous assault with a single-bladed knife with death as the inevitable outcome."
He added, "In their different ways, each man felt that they had claims over Asta Juskauskiene. The situation was inevitably going to come to a head."
After her husband's murder, Juskauskiene "harbored" Kvedaras, deleted their texts and lied to the police, according to arguments heard by the court.
Davies described Juskauskiene as a "manipulative and controlling figure central to the orchestration of these events."
Kvedaras has admitted to killing Juskauskas, according to UK Metro.
Juskauskiene has denied charges that she manipulated the two men and obstructed the investigation. Her trial is ongoing.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Visitors to the Tennessee Aquarium may be shocked to learn that an electric eel named Miguel Wattson is lighting up a Christmas tree.
A special system connected to Miguel's tank enables his shocks to power strands of lights on a nearby tree, according to a news release.
Miguel releases low-voltage blips of electricity when he is trying to find food, aquarist Kimberly Hurt said. That translates to a rapid, dim blinking of the Christmas lights. When he is eating or excited he emits higher voltage shocks which cause bigger flashes.
Wattson has his own Twitter account where he shares tweets generated by his sparky self, courtesy of coding by Tennessee Tech University's iCube center.
"They combined electrical engineering and emerging business communication to give the eel a voice," center director Kevin Liska previously said in a aquarium statement.
In between Miguel's tweets boasting statements like "SHAZAM!!!!" and "ka-BLAMEROO!!!!!," a video posted to the account shows Miguel shaking in his tank as lights on the nearby tree sputter on and off.
The aquarium hopes the Christmas tree will spark love and appreciation for the unusual freshwater fish.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas mother says she received a $3,000 bill after doctors removed a plastic doll shoe stuck in her 3-year-old daughter's nose.
KTNV-TV reported Tuesday that Lucy Branson stuck two pink Polly Pocket plastic doll shoes up her nose -- one in each nostril.
Her mother Katy Branson says she was able to remove one of the shoes but even urgent care couldn't reach the second shoe.
Branson says she then took her daughter to Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Siena Campus in Henderson where physicians used a tweezer-like tool to successfully remove the shoe in seconds.
The Branson family says they initially received a bill for $3,000 but the charge was reduced to $1,700 because of a high deductible medical policy.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A woman who bought a baby shower gift at a Florida Goodwill store was shocked when the father-to-be opened the box and found a loaded semi-automatic rifle inside.
Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez told the Northwest Florida Daily News that she and her husband stopped by the store in Valparaiso on Sunday as they were heading to a friend's baby shower. She found a Baby Einstein's bouncer that was unopened and appeared to be brand new for $9.99.
''It was like the perfect gift for the baby shower," Alvarez-Rodriguez said.
The father-to-be thought so too.
He shouted, ''You guys got me a gun!" Alvarez-Rodriguez said.
While some of the guests laughed, Alvarez-Rodriguez said she and her husband were shocked. They called the Crestview Police Department.
Officers came to the party and checked the couple's identifications to make sure they weren't convicted felons, police spokesman Maj. Andrew Schneider said.
The responding officer initially allowed the father-to-be to keep the gun, which is a Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle. The next day police asked him to turn it over to the department.
The incident remains under investigation. There were no details on how the gun got into the box, which appeared unopened.
An employee at the Goodwill store said she couldn't comment.
''Goodwill has the best treasures for $9.99," Alvarez-Rodriguez said.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida's Palm Beach County are searching for a dog thief targeting a particular high-end breed.
The first French bulldog reported missing was Arthur, sheriff's officials said. The tan and brown Frenchie had been inside a kennel in a home that was burglarized Monday. The owners were able to recover him from women who said they found him, deputies posted on social media Wednesday.
The same day Arthur went missing, a black and white bulldog named Natallia was taken from another home about two miles (1.6 kilometers) from the first home that was hit near West Palm Beach. She is still missing
Officials are asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) -- Police in Missouri said someone took two pies from a store that was accidentally left unlocked while closed -- but the culprit left money and a note, making it an "after-hours transaction" instead of a burglary.
The Ballwin Police Department said the front door of Honey Baked Ham had apparently been left unlocked accidentally on Thanksgiving Day, when the store was closed for the holiday, and a customer who came inside the empty store in the afternoon called police.
Police found some cash on the counter and a note reading: "Happy Thanksgiving! No one was here, and we were in desperate need of pies. Left money, took pies. Thanks!"
"(Officers) responded, found the door open, searched the business," Officer Mike Burgoyne told KPLR-TV. "They didn't find anything inside the business but some money that was left and note that said two pies were taken because they were dire need of pies for Thanksgiving."
Police said the pie-taker would have had to go behind the counter and retrieve the pies from a refrigerator, which could potentially have led to trespassing charges, but the store declined to pursue criminal charges for the "after-hours transaction."
"Nothing else was missing. We believe $26 was left. Each pie cost $11. So, they even left money to cover the tax," Burgoyne said.
