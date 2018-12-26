WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a burglar had a bite to eat, watched TV and even got a car ride from his unsuspecting victim.

The York County sheriff’s office said 35-year-old Derek Tarbox broke into a Waterboro home Sunday afternoon, took a shower, got dressed in the homeowner’s clothing and was watching television when the homeowner arrived. The intruder said he mistakenly thought the house belonged to a friend and asked for a ride home.

The homeowner told authorities that seemed plausible, so he drove him to a house in Hollis, which actually belonged to Tarbox’s relatives. The victim later realized his home had been ransacked.

Tarbox, who was arrested in Limrick, was due to be arraigned on burglary and other charges Wednesday. It was unclear if he has a lawyer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Michigan Lottery is trying to find the holder of a $25,000-a-year-for-life lottery ticket that is due to expire in just one week.

The lottery said the Lucky For Life ticket, which won a $25,000-a-year-for-life prize in a Jan. 1, 2018, drawing, will become worthless at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Michigan Lottery officials said Lucky For Life tickets usually expire exactly one year from the drawing, but the owner of the missing ticket has an extra day because Jan. 1 is a state holiday.

The ticket, which also offers an option to collect a one-time $390,000 lump sum, was purchased from the Picnic Basket store in Plymouth.

Officials said the prize money will go to the state's School Aid Fund if the winner fails to come forward before the deadline.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two men were surrounded by customers with guns while attempting to steal tools from a Washington store.

The Daily Herald reports the men, ages 22 and 23, allegedly took four nail guns, each worth more than $400, from the Coastal Farm & Ranch store Saturday in Marysville.

The men walked out of the store and got into a Honda Civic, only to be surrounded by about six customers with guns raised.

Court documents say the driver pulled forward, causing one man confronting him to land on the hood.

Documents say another customer shot at the driver's side front tire, while a third fired twice at the rear tire.

Marysville police found the theft suspects' car unoccupied about three blocks away, with two flat tires and the tools inside. Both men were apprehended after a search.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A New Zealand zoo said a macaw parrot that escaped during a flying lesson was found in a tree about a mile from the facility.

The Auckland Zoo said the young parrot was spooked by sudden rain during a training session Thursday and took off from the zoo, leading officials to ask social media users in the area to keep an eye out for the bird.

The zoo said Becky and Greg Mills, who saw the post Thursday afternoon, spotted the blue and gold macaw in a tree about a mile from the zoo while they were walking their dog.

Lizzy Perrett, team leader of animal experiences at the zoo, responded to the location at the Meola Reef Dog Park and quickly spotted the parrot.

"I raced to the park and there she was, perched on a tree, squawking her heart out," Perrett told the Central Leader newspaper.

Perret said the bird became "doubly chatty" after recognizing zoo personnel.

The zoo workers attempted unsuccessfully to coax the parrot down from the tree, but the bird ended up going to sleep.

Perret said zookeepers returned to the park at 5 a.m. Friday and were eventually able to coax the parrot down after she woke up.

"She is absolutely fine and acting like nothing happened but her brother has been quite mischievous today," Perrett said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) It has been a big week for Harold McDowell, of Lakewood, New Jersey, and not because of Christmas.

On Friday, doctors confirmed that his wife was cancer free, after multiple surgeries for liver cancer and hospital stays for colon cancer.

Then on Saturday afternoon he won $1m (£790,000) at a casino in Atlantic City.

Mr McDowell, 85, bet just $5 in a game of poker and hit a six-card royal straight flush of diamonds.

The casino, Borgata Hotel, said the odds had been just one in 20,348,320.

He was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds. The dealer's hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds.

Mr McDowell put his win down to "luck of the Irish".

The retired public works director told the New York Post that his wife had been with him but she had been even more shocked by his win than he was.

He said: "I happened to be playing next to my wife. I had my back to her.

"I turned around said: 'I just won a million dollars'.

"She told me: 'You're full of c**p'."

Mr McDowell said he was "dumbfounded" by the win, saying he had "sat there like an idiot".

The casino has taken a cut of at least $200,000 in taxes, he said, but the news about his wife's health was more important to him than the money.

He told the Post: "It was better news that she's healthy - money isn't the most important thing."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) A suspected armed robber has been caught after a bank was held up in a remote archipelago near the North Pole, police have said.

The heist was a first for Svalbard, which is located in the Arctic Ocean halfway between Norway and the North Pole, and is famous for its glaciers and polar bears, which outnumber the human population.

Officers said the suspect was a foreign national travelling in the region and that he will be questioned in the northern town of Tromso on the Norwegian mainland.

There are just 2,000 people who live in the capital Longyearbyen, where the man was apprehended.

The main way of leaving the archipelago, which is roughly twice the size of Belgium, is by plane.

"There was an armed robbery at around 10.40am," said Terje Carlsen, a spokesman for the local governor.

He said a man with a gun "seized a sum of money" but that he was "arrested quite quickly" in the centre of Longyearbyen.

Authorities did not reveal any other details about the suspect's identity, how much was taken or what kind of weapon the man allegedly used.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(NPR) Basketball is apparently being embraced by North Korea as a fundamental part of its ideology.

A newspaper there used a "whole page" earlier this week to endorse the sport, South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported.

"Promoting basketball is not only a sports-related matter, but an important project that upholds the objectives of the Workers Party," the North Korean paper reportedly stated. "We must rush to elevate the sport to global levels."

Incidentally, Kim Jong Un has long been described as a diehard basketball fan.

He was reported by The Washington Post to have enrolled at a school in Switzerland in the '90s "with a fake name, a collection of genuine, top-of-the-line Nike sneakers and a passion for American basketball."

In 2013, he formed a relationship with retired NBA star Dennis Rodman, who told him, "You have a friend for life."

Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, also possessed a love of the sport: He was said to have "regulation courts at most of his palaces plus a video library of practically every game Michael Jordan ever played for the Bulls," the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

In October 2000, U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright gave Kim Jong Il an NBA basketball signed by Michael Jordan – a parting gift on a diplomatic mission.

As the United States sought ways to engage with the reclusive country, officials considered sending basketball players to Pyongyang, according to the Post. That never happened, though North Korea sent a basketball player to Canada and asked NBA teams to send scouts to watch the athlete play.

In the fall of this year, Pyongang held a friendly match with Chinese players at Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Indoor Stadium.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Australia said a kangaroo and a goat made back-to-back visits to the same block of stores in a Victoria city.

Victoria Police said a security camera outside the block of stores in Footscray captured a wayward kangaroo window-shopping on Christmas morning.

"Santa wasn't the only visitor to Footscray early this morning -- it appears this sneaky marsupial decided to a do a bit of last minute Christmas shopping," police wrote.

The kangaroo's appearance was followed up by a Boxing Day visit from a wandering goat.

Police said a goat was captured in the same area of the city Wednesday morning and investigators are trying to find the animal's owner.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A mum mistakenly sent her five-year-old to his school nativity with an inflatable sheep sex doll which she bought online as part of a £16.99 fancy dress costume.

Helen Cox said she had no idea what the real purpose of the product when she bought it for her son Alfie.

The 46-year-old mother-of-two added that confused when a teacher told Alfie to take the sheep home a week before the nativity at his school in their hometown of Alloa, Scotland.

"It was part of his costume and I thought he might have been naughty and snuck it out of school," she said.

The penny finally dropped when she decided to blow it up for him at home and realised it had a huge hole in its bottom – as well as red lips and eyelashes.

"I just can't believe it. I don't know whether to laugh or cry! How am I going to explain this to his teachers?" she said. "I have no idea if they've seen it was a sex toy and that's why they sent it home – I'm mortified!"

The outfit, which Helen bought on Amazon in November, was listed as "Labreeze kids boys brown shepherd costume inflatable sheep nativity fancy dress outfit".

She found the exact same sheep was on sale as a "stag night bonkin' sheep".

Unfortunately, Alfie has now become obsessed with the animal prop.

"I told him it didn't look like a proper sheep because it had a moustache, red lipstick and a bow on its head, but he still wanted to play with it. I couldn't think of any more reasons why not," psychology student Ms Cox said.

Baby Jesus in cage as part of Dedham Church's immigration-themed nativity scene

"He's probably in his room right now stuffing Lego in the hole."

Amazon has since pulled the product from its website, saying in a statement: "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don't will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The product in question is no longer available."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC/NNS) - A New Jersey church was able to display a statue of the baby Jesus that was stolen 90 years ago, but returned earlier this year by an anonymous good Samaritan.

Officials at Our Lady of Grace Church they received the statue along with a note describing some of the events that kept the baby Jesus away from its home for so long.

The anonymous writer's letter said, "My mom told me that the baby Jesus had been stolen from the church Nativity display at Our Lady of Grace when she was a young girl of about 12 years of age in the early 1930s."

The writer went on to say his or her mother was not involved with the theft. The statue apparently changed hands several times before and after it was stolen.

"Knowing the story, I felt it should be returned to the rightful owner, and you will find it enclosed," the writer finished.

The church says additional letters, asking for forgiveness, have since come from the sender.

"Since it came in what looks like a manger, and paper is like hay, it looks authentic to keep it in that way. Because that's how it was returned to us," explained Father Alex Santora.

Parishioner Ignatious Camporeale said the person deserves forgiveness.

"Absolutely, we forgive them. This really something special that the baby Jesus comes back," Camporeale said.

Father Santora said the notes were from Florida. The postmark said the package originated from Crystal Springs, Florida.

"It's never too late to always own up, it's never too late to say I want to do what's right and I hope that's a message that's universal," Father Santora said.

The baby Jesus statue was returned just in time to be on display during the church's Christmas Eve mass.