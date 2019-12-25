DALLAS (AP) — Cartoonist Jim Davis is offering up more than 11,000 “Garfield” comic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years, with at least a couple of strips featuring the always-hungry orange cat with a sardonic sense of humor available weekly.
“There are just so many, and it was such a daunting task to figure what to do with them so that they could be out there where people enjoy them too,” said Davis, creator of the comic strip that appears in newspapers around the world and has spawned TV shows, movies and books.
Dallas-based Heritage Auctions began offering up the strips in August. The auction house is selling two daily strips each week, along with longer Sunday strips being offered during the large-scale auctions throughout the year.
The strips span from the launch of “Garfield” in 1978 to 2011, when Davis began drawing the strip digitally. He says he still draws it by hand but now it’s with a stylus on a tablet instead of on paper with a pencil, pen and brush.
Comic art collector Nagib Baltagi has purchased about 20 of the strips so far and plans to bid on more. The 36-year-old said the “Garfield” auction particularly resonated because he loved as a kid watching the cartoons and reading the books.
Baltagi, who lives in Miami, said he’s drawn to the strips that feature several of the characters and have a storyline that strikes a chord, in addition to ones that ran on meaningful dates.
“I tend to go for the ones that kind of remind me where I was in my life,” he said.
Indiana-based Davis says that over the years he gave some strips to family, friends and staff, while others are on displays at museums, including the Smithsonian Institution, and he even tried selling them on his website for a few years. But he kept most of them, he says, storing them in a fireproof, climate-controlled vault.
The auction, he said, “was just a logical thing to do with an awful lot of comic strips and an opportunity to allow not just collectors but a lot of the fans over the years to have access to the strips as well without me having to send them out one at a time.”
Brian Wiedman, a comic grader at Heritage, says the daily strips are currently selling on average from around $500 to $700, and the longer Sunday strips are selling for $1,500 to $3,000.
He said the value is often determined by “who is doing what, when and where.”
“So Garfield eating lasagna, which is a trademark for him, that would be considered kind of one of the more expensive ones,” Wiedman said.
Also adding value, he said, is an appearance by the strip’s other characters, which include Garfield’s owner Jon Arbuckle and Odie, his dog.
Caitlin McGurk, associate curator and assistant professor for the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, said that Davis “struck gold” by creating a character people love.
“It’s kind of a classic comic you could pick up any day and feel good about,” she said.
McGurk, whose museum has about 20 “Garfield” strips, likes the idea of the auction and noted that that the number of paper strips he’s auctioning would be a difficult for a library to store.
“I think it’s great if he can get that in the hands of fans and people who will love it,” McGurk said.
Baltagi said Garfield appeals to everyone. “Who doesn’t love a grumpy cat?” Baltagi said.
Davis, who is 74, said he has no plans to retire from drawing the comic featuring the orange feline known for his dislike of Mondays and diets.
“It’s fun. It’s just fun,” Davis said.
DENVER (AP) — The purpose of recent nighttime drone flights over northeast Colorado has remained a mystery to authorities who are trying to learn the identities of the operators.
The drones have flown over Phillips and Yuma counties for the last week, the Denver Post reported Monday.
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office cannot explain where the drones are coming from or who is flying them.
The Federal Aviation Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army Forces Command said they do not have information about the aircraft.
The group of at least 17 drones have estimated wing spans of 6 feet (1.8 meters) and fly between 7 and 10 p.m., Phillips County Sheriff Thomas Elliott said.
The drones remain about 200 to 300 feet (61 to 91 meters) in the air and fly steadily in square patterns of about 25 miles (40 kilometers), Elliott said.
"They've been doing a grid search, a grid pattern," Elliott said. "They fly one square and then they fly another square."
An FAA spokesman said drone pilots are not required to file flight plans unless they are in controlled airspace such as areas near an airport.
The estimated size and number of drones makes it unlikely they are being flown by hobbyists, Phillips County Undersheriff William Myers said.
Myers watched eight of the drones flying along the Yuma County border Friday, he said.
"Overhead they were probably doing 30, 40 mph," he said. "They weren't racing or flying around with speed."
At the same time, a single drone hovered 25 miles (40 kilometers) away over the town of Paoli, remaining there throughout the night, while eight more drones flew over Haxtun, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Paoli, Myers said.
"They do not seem to be malicious," Elliott said. "They don't seem to be doing anything that would indicate criminal activity."
The sheriff's office has received nine calls about the drones since last week and Elliott said residents no longer need to report sightings.
"We just want to know if one lands, if we can get our hands on it, or if they see someone operating them, that's what we're looking for now," Elliott said. "We know they exist."
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A rookie NFL player has paid off the layaway debts for five dozen people at a shopping center store in Florida.
Ulysees Gilbert, a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Monday paid off thousands of dollars in debts for 60 people at a Burlington Coast Factory at the Shady Oaks Shopping Center in Ocala, Florida.
Gilbert graduated from a local high school. He said he got the idea when he saw other professional athletes paying off layaway debts on social media.
Mark Shipman, the store manager, said Gilbert's actions were special.
"He is a good person," Shipman told the Ocala Star Banner. "You could tell he was doing it for the right reasons, out of the kindness from his heart."
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin bus driver was caught on security camera giving a ride to a pair of unusual passengers -- two lost dogs out wandering loose.
The Milwaukee County Transit System said bus driver Jaime Grabowski was near Howell and Oklahoma around midnight Dec. 18 when she spotted the two dogs running loose next to the road.
The security camera footage shows Grabowski shouting to the dogs: "Hey, you two! You need to go home right now. C'mon, c'mon inside!"
The dogs boarded the bus and Grabowski kept them inside the vehicle until a police officer arrived to transport the friendly canines to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.
The canines were found to have escaped from a home about 2.5 miles from where Grabowski found them. The pets were reunited with their worried owners.
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A British woman who accidentally dropped a family heirloom ring into a ballot box while casting her vote was reunited with the ring by local officials.
Trafford Council said the woman, Charlotte, 22, cast her vote in the Dec. 12 general election at Cloverlea Primary School in Timperley, near Manchester, England, and didn't notice until later that the heirloom ring given to her by her mother had vanished from her finger.
Charlotte said she searched for the ring but it didn't occur to her that it could have fallen into the ballot box until a friend called her attention to a post on the Trafford Council's Facebook page.
"The penny dropped and I realized it must be mine. I phoned Trafford Council and described the ring and they said they had it at the Town Hall," Charlotte said.
She said the ring must have fallen off when she cast her ballot.
"The ring was on my index finger and was slightly loose so it must have fallen off as I posted my vote into the box and pulled my hand away," Charlotte said.
"I am delighted to have found it, I didn't want to face my mum's wrath. I'm going to be a lot more careful in the future, thanks to the Council for helping me with this."
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A researcher at Canadian university said he used an electron microscope to carve the world's smallest "gingerbread house" in a piece of silicon.
The Canadian Center for Electron Microscopy at McMaster University said research associate Travis Casagrande carved a smiling snowman smaller than the width of a human hair out of silicon and etched the tiny "gingerbread house" structure atop the snowman's head.
The university said the house is half the size of one that was declared the world's smallest when it was created last year in France.
"I think projects like this create science curiosity," Casagrande said. "I think for both children and adults, it's important to be curious about science. Looking into how this was made leads to more interest in science, and that builds more science literacy, which allows everyone to make better decisions."
Casagrande previously used similar methods to create a tiny Canadian flag mounted on a pole in a minuscule hole on the side of a penny.
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Who needs a sleigh when you've got a surf board?
Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida's Space Coast.
The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a nonprofit that helps people with cancer.
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A British fire department used straps and a crane to hoist a horse that became stuck in a water-filled ditch.
The Kent Fire and Rescue Service said a horse named Belle ended up in a "night-mare" when she slipped into the ditch in Ashford.
The department summoned a crane to the scene and the horse was fitted with straps.
Belle was returned to the care of her owner after being hoisted out of the ditch, the department said.
(Sky News) Thousands of 10-inch "penis fish" have mysteriously washed up on a beach in California following winter storms.
The wriggling animals are a species of marine spoon worm commonly known as the "fat innkeeper worm" or sometimes the "penis fish".
The critters were spotted flopped across the sands of Drakes Beach in California, about 50km (31m) north from San Francisco.
The nightmarish scene was first reported by Bay Nature, which wrote that the creatures are quite common along the west coast in North America.
However because the animals normally live in U-shaped burrows under the sand, people visiting the beach are rarely aware of their existence.
Winter storms which battered northern California recently exposed a number of these worms after the powerful waves washed away several feet of sand.
Officially known as Urechis caupo, the animals are "perfectly shaped" for their lives underground according to biologist Ivan Parr, even if they appear hideous to us.
They can live for up to 25 years and are even eaten as food in countries such as Korea and China.
(Sky News) Walmart has apologised for selling a pullover on its website that appears to show Father Christmas doing lines of cocaine.
Santa is seen sitting behind a table with three lines of a white substance in front of him, captioned with the slogan: "Let it snow".
The product's description on the Walmart Canada website said: "We all know how snow works.
"It's white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That's bad news for jolly old St Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.
"That's why Santa really likes to savour the moment when he get his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow."
Walmart has apologised for the sale of the product and said it had been taken down from the company's website.
A spokesman for the retail giant said: "These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart's values and have no place on our website.
"We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologise for any unintended offence this may have caused."
The Walmart site had featured other adult-themed sweaters including one showing an upside-down snowman with a carrot nose and two baubles hanging below it, while another which had Santa roasting his "chestnuts" over a fire.
Those items have also been removed from the Walmart Canada site.
