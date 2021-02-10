WASHINGTON (AP) — A large conch shell overlooked in a museum for decades is now thought to be the oldest known seashell instrument — and it still works, producing a deep, plaintive bleat, like a foghorn from the distant past.
The shell was found during the 1931 excavation of a cave with prehistoric wall paintings in the French Pyrenees and assumed to be a ceremonial drinking cup. Archaeologists from the University of Toulouse recently took a fresh look and determined it had been modified thousands of years ago to serve as a wind instrument. They invited a French horn player to play it.
“Hearing it for the first time, for me it was a big emotion — and a big stress,” said archaeologist Carole Fritz.
She feared that playing the 12-inch (31-centimeter) shell might damage it, but it didn’t. The horn produced clear C, C sharp and D notes.
The researchers estimate it to be around 18,000 years old. Their findings were published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.
Conch shells have been used widely in musical and ceremonial traditions, including in ancient Greece, Japan, India and Peru. The shell instrument found in the Marsoulas cave is now the oldest known example. Previously, a conch shell instrument found in Syria had been dated to about 6,000 years old, said another Toulouse archaeologist, Gilles Tosello.
The latest discovery was made after a recent inventory at the Natural History Museum of Toulouse. The researchers noticed some unusual holes in the shell. Crucially, the tip of the shell was broken off, creating a hole large enough to blow through. Microscopic inspection revealed the opening was the result of deliberate craftsmanship, not accidental wear, according to Tosello.
By inserting a tiny medical camera, they found that another hole had been carefully drilled in the shell's inner chamber. They also detected traces of red pigment on the mouth of the conch, matching a decorative pattern found on the wall of Marsoulas cave.
"This is classic, really solid archaeology," said Margaret Conkey, an archaeologist at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not involved in the research. "This discovery reminds us that their lives were much richer and more complex than just stone tools and big game."
Marsoulas cave is not located near an ocean, so the prehistoric people must have either moved around widely or used trading networks to obtain the shell, Conkey and the researchers said.
"What makes conch shells so interesting is that the spiral cavity formed by nature is perfectly adept at resonating musically," said Rasoul Morteza, a composer in Montreal who has studied conch shell acoustics, and was not involved in the paper.
Using a 3D replica, the archaeologists plan to continue studying the horn's range of notes. Tosello said he hopes to hear the ancient instrument played inside the cave where it was found.
"It's amazing when there's an object forgotten somewhere, and suddenly it comes again into the light," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a hotel in India captured the moment an Asiatic lion entered the grounds through the main gate and wandered the premises.
CCTV cameras at the Sarovar Portico hotel in Junagadh, Gujarat, shows the lion jumping over the front gate, to the apparent surprise of the security guard manning the gate, just after 5 a.m. Monday morning.
The lion walked around the main building of the hotel and surveyed the parking lot before leaving about a minute after wandering into the area.
"The watchman at the gate was alert and stayed quiet as the lion entered the hotel premises," Sanjay Koradia, the managing partner of Sarovar Portico Hotel in Junagadh told The Indian Express. "Through intercom, he alerted other staff members about the presence of the animal in the hotel and asked them to keep doors and windows shut."
Koridia said there were no confrontations between the lion and humans on the hotel grounds.
"The CCTV footage suggests that the lion had apparently lost its way and left the hotel premises soon after finding that it was going in the wrong direction. No untoward incident was reported," Koradia said.
Koridia said there were many guests staying at the hotel at the time of the lion's visit, but due to it being early morning, most were still in their rooms asleep.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian man leading a tour group on a Western Australia beach discovered a message in a bottle dated from April 1979.
Ashley McClintock said he was leading a quad bike tour at Wagoe Station, near Kalbarri, when he spotted what he initially thought was litter on the beach.
"I thought it was somebody's water bottle so I asked the last person in the group to pick it up," McClintock told The West Australian. "It turned out it was an old bottle with 'poison' written on it."
The bottle contained a water-damaged note on a piece of folded cardboard. The message was dated April 3, 1979, and signed by "I Cassidy."
"If this is found four years or more after it is sent reward will be offered. Contact address on other side. If it is found less than this, 50c for each year but please contact I Cassidy," the message reads.
The address on the other side was damaged by water, but appears to have listed a location in Geraldton or Carnarvon.
McClintock said he hopes Cassidy will hear the news of the bottle's discovery and get in touch.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- An Iowa woman said her husband's mistake in marking down her Powerball numbers ended up earning the couple a $150,000 prize.
Barbara Haley, 68, of Sioux City, told Iowa Lottery officials she has been using the same set of numbers, which represent family birthdays, to play Powerball for more than 30 years.
Haley said her husband, Steve, was supposed to mark the numbers 5-9-17-27-28 and the Powerball 14 on the play slip at East End Car Wash in Sioux City, but he mistakenly marked an 8 instead of the 9.
The couple didn't notice the mistake until they tried to claim what they thought was a $300 prize.
"I started buying groceries and Steve went to cash it in," Haley said. "That's when we found out. I get paged to the front while I'm shopping, and they're like, 'Barb Haley, come to customer service.' I'm like, 'Oh, he probably just doesn't know where I am in the store.'"
The ticket, which matched four white balls and the Powerball, was a $150,000 winner.
"We thought we were going to get $300. Because he put an 8 instead, we got $150,000," the winner said.
Haley said her days of teasing her husband about his eyesight have come to an end.
"I'm always saying, 'Why don't you just wear your glasses?' I'm going to quit complaining to him," she said.
Haley said she and Steve haven't decided what to do with their winnings.
"I'm sure we'll keep things status quo," she said. "We haven't really decided. It all just happened kind of fast."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (Reuters) - All the COVID-causing virus circulating in the world right now could easily fit inside a single cola can, according to a calculation by a British mathematician whose sum exposes just how much devastation is caused by minuscule viral particles.
Using global rates of new infections with the pandemic disease, coupled with estimations of viral load, Bath University maths expert Kit Yates worked out there are around two quintillion - or two billion billion - SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time.
Detailing the steps in his calculations, Yates said he used the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 - at an average of about 100 nanometers, or 100 billionths of a meter - and then figured out the volume of the spherical virus.
Even accounting for the coronavirus' projecting spike proteins and the fact that the spherical particles will leave gaps when stacked together, the total is still less than in a single 330 millilitre (ml) cola can, he said.
"It's astonishing to think that all the trouble, the disruption, the hardship and the loss of life that has resulted over the last year could constitute just a few mouthfuls," Yates said in a statement.
More than 2.34 million people have died in the COVID-19 pandemic so far, and there have been almost 107 million confirmed cases worldwide.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BandT.com) Luxury French fashion house Louis Vuitton has stirred controversy over a new menswear design that was described by the brand as being influenced by, and paying tribute to, the Jamaican national flag.
The item, which retailed for US$1,340 before being removed from Louis Vuitton's online store, is called the 'Jamaican Stripe Sweater', and features three stripes in green, yellow, and red.
When the item first appeared online, the product description, according to multiple reports, read: "With striped design inspired by Caribbean island's national flag."
However, the Jamaican flag is green, yellow, and black.
The error was called out by Twitter user @pam_boy, in a tweet that has since been liked more than 3,200 times. While other users pointed out that it appeared to have been inspired by the Rastafarian flag, a religious movement with roots in Jamaica.
Cedella Marley, the daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, also commented on the blunder, posting on Instagram.
After updating the description of the jumper to remove the word "flag" and swap it with "cultural heritage", the product was pulled from the official Vuitton website.
Clicking on the link now sees a '404 page not found' error message appear.
Louis Vuitton's creative director of menswear Virgil Abloh has previously collaborated with Jamaican born skateboarder Lucien Clarke.
But as POPSUGAR's Nikita Charuza notes, the issue with this particular sweater is not that it was inspired by a flag or a culture, "it's that the original product description allegedly said the sweater was modelled after the Jamaican flag, when in fact it was not".
"This shows a lack of effort and care by a major brand during a time when inclusivity in fashion should be championed, celebrated, and top of mind," Charuza writes.
According to the Encyclopaedia Brittanica, the colours of the Jamaican flag represent "the difficulties faced by the nation (black), its natural wealth and the beauty of its sunlight (yellow), and agriculture and hope (green)".
B&T has contacted Louis Vuitton for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AKRON, Ohio — A 36-year-old man was arrested in Akron on Friday night after he attempted to rob a Taco Bell of exactly three tacos, according to the Akron Police Department.
Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the Taco Bell on East Exchange Street for a parking complaint.
While police were on scene and waiting for vehicles to be moved, an employee walked out and told police that an attempted robbery had just occurred inside, police said.
The employee told police that a man had entered the restaurant, walked up to the front counter and demanded three tacos. The man told employees he had a gun and would shoot them as he reached into his coat, according to police.
Police said the man left without any tacos.
Officers searched the area and found the man outside of the back of the restaurant and detained him.
Police did not find a gun in their search, and the man was arrested and charged with robbery.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBC) Matthew Steeves and his wife haven't had a moment alone in months, but when they stole away for a drive on Wednesday and stopped to play Pokémon GO, their brief getaway ended with a fine of $880.
The couple, who live in the town of Kingsville, Ont., south of Windsor, had pulled into an empty church parking lot to capture some digital monsters.
But an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser drove up behind them and the officer asked what they were doing, Steeves said. The officer then told them their trip wasn't essential and handed the pair a fine for violating lockdown restrictions.
"I was in shock and my mind was blown. I was very angry. I couldn't believe I was being given a $750 ticket for sitting in my van," Steeves said. "I don't understand how being inside your vehicle is contributing to the spread of COVID."
The ticket adds up to $880 when tax is included.
Essex County OPP Const. Amanda Allen confirmed that a ticket was handed out on Wednesday for failing to comply with the province's stay-at-home order restricting non-essential outings.
"We continue to urge everyone to voluntarily comply with the rules and recommendations from health officials," she said in an email.
Steeves said his family has been closely following COVID-19 regulations, including refraining from visiting family or friends for months. They didn't realize that going for a drive could land them a fine.
He and his wife picked up the mobile game Pokémon GO, along with his two teenaged kids, around Christmas. The game allows players to walk or drive around in search of digital monsters that appear when someone holds up their smartphone.
The family started to play together after dinner as a way to bond and blow off steam after long days in close quarters during the pandemic.
"This lockdown has been going on for a long time, and we're all going a bit stir crazy. We've been looking at the same walls for a year now," Steeves said.
"So any chance we can get to get outside, if we can do it in a safe way, I think that would be beneficial to everybody."
Typically the four family members head out in their minivan together.
They don't go and visit anyone, and everyone inside the vehicle is a member of the same household, Steeves said, adding they've never run into any issues before.
On Wednesday it was just husband and wife, a rare occasion with kids attending school online.
Steeves said the OPP officer told them he had pulled into the parking lot to fill out some paperwork, then stopped to ask why they were there.
The Kingsville man said he explained the app to the officer and that the couple had left their home for a mental health break.
But according to Steeves, the officer said their trip wasn't essential and told him that if the family was involved in an accident, they could expose others to the risk of COVID-19, noting that if they needed to get outside, they could simply go for a walk.
"I agree it is part of the rules that there is a stay-at home-order, but at the same time, people's mental health has to be taken into account as well," he said.
A photo Steeves shared with CBC News shows a signed ticket for a total of $880. It lists failure to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act as the reason for the fine.
The provincial government declared an emergency on Jan. 12 amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Under the stay-at-home order, people in Ontario are only permitted to go out for things such as food, medication, work or exercise.
The OPP issued a statement three days after the emergency was declared, saying officers would not be arbitrarily stopping people or vehicles to check for compliance, although they can ask people to identify themselves if they have "reasonable grounds" to believe someone is violating the act.
The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex acknowledged the need to maintain mental health when asked during a media update on Thursday whether leaving your home to go for a drive would be permitted under the order.
Dr. Wajid Ahmed pointed to a walk outside as one way to get some fresh air and a change of scenery, but he stopped short of saying residents should be barred from getting behind the wheel for a break.
"I personally don't necessarily see that as an activity that is not allowed. I think people can do that as long as ... they're not doing this to go and meet someone or engage in any non-essential activity," he said.
"As long as the people involved are all part of the same household, "I don't think there should be any reasons for concerns," he added.
But Ahmed said he couldn't answer whether or not someone should be fined for going for a drive, saying that's a decision left up to police.
Steeves said he and his wife saw more than a dozen cars parked at the Leamington Marina on Wednesday night.
"Everybody was taking in the gorgeous sunset there last night, but I didn't see police there ticketing anybody else. I guess we were just in the wrong place at the wrong time."
He said he plans to dispute the ticket, noting $880 is a significant amount.
"That's a lot of groceries for the kids or clothes for the kids. I'm definitely worried that I'm going to have to pay it, and it's going to have financial hardship on my family."
He also pointed out that in order to process the ticket, he'll have to drive to the courthouse in Windsor, a roughly 40-kilometre trip that happens to be permitted under the order.
"That's just a little bit of irony. I'm not supposed to be going for a drive, but now they're forcing me to."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman whose childhood home was lost in a 2013 flood was reunited with her high school letter jacket years later when it was found by a woman searching for her missing goat.
The St. Vrain Valley School District said Emily McMurtrey of Berthoud was wandering her rented property a few miles from Lyons in search of her runaway goat when she found the badly damaged Lyons Middle Senior High letter jacket.
McMurtrey, suspecting the jacket had been lost in the 2013 flood, turned the jacket over to the school district in the hopes of finding its owner.
District officials said the letters "a-i-m-e" were still visible on the jacket, and those combined with the pins and athletic track patches helped them identify the owner as Jaime Weber.
Weber said the jacket had been in her parents' home when the 2013 flood caused it to be swallowed by a creek.
The district said it is now planning to issue Weber a new jacket with all of the same patches and pins.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Three people who survived on coconuts for 33 days before they were rescued from an uninhabited island in the Bahamas are now in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, officials said.
A helicopter crew spotted the stranded trio waving a large makeshift flag Monday during a routine air patrol around Anguilla Cay, a chain of islands between the Florida Keys and Cuba, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The two men and one woman, who are from Cuba, were taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Florida, before they were arrested Wednesday by Border Patrol officers and transferred to an ICE facility in Pompano Beach, Florida, the Coast Guard said.
ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
In a video shared on Twitter, Miami crew members with the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast can be seen dropping food, water and a radio to the castaways.
Weather, however, delayed their rescue until Tuesday, according to officials.
The group told the rescue crew they swam to the deserted island after their boat capsized in rough waters, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Murray told the newspaper that their survival was nothing short of a miracle.
"I cannot recall a time that we saved people who were stranded for over a month on an island," he said. "That is a new one for me."