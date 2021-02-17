DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emirati police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a highly valuable newborn camel to give to his girlfriend for her birthday, the United Arab Emirates’ state-linked newspaper reported Wednesday.
The owners of the baby camel reported the theft from their farm earlier this month, according to the local National newspaper, prompting Dubai police to fruitlessly search the area. Several days later, an Emirati man called authorities to say a stray camel had wandered onto his farm some 3 kilometers (almost 2 miles) away.
When interrogated, the man’s story fell apart, according to police in Dubai. He soon admitted to trespassing on his neighbor’s farm to steal a rare breed of camel for his girlfriend, the report said, settling for the newborn after failing to wrangle an adult. The man reported the stray beast when he grew worried about being caught, the paper said.
The police returned the camel to its owners and arrested the suspect and his girlfriend on charges of theft and making a false statement, the National said.
The days are long gone when camels were an essential part of life in Dubai, now a futuristic skyscraper-studded city on the Persian Gulf. But some continue to raise camels for food and milk. Camel racing remains a cherished pastime in the federation of seven desert sheikhdoms and the occasional camel beauty pageant even draws traders willing to pay millions of dollars for the most prized breeds.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Move over Oscar Mayer, there's another food-shaped truck that's looking to hire a team of drivers.
Peanut company Planters announced it is looking to recruit NUTmobile drivers this month, according to social media posts shared from official company accounts.
"What if this was your office for the next year? Nope, THIS IS NUT A DRILL," Planters tweeted out from its Mr. Peanut account – the company's iconic mascot. "I'm looking for a new team to travel with me in the @planterrsnutmobile bringing substance and snacks to fans all over the country."
The NUTmobiles measure 26 feet long and are designed to look like a giant peanut. Drivers who are hired for the role get to serve as a Planters brand ambassador, which the company calls a "Peanutter."
If chosen to operate the iconic vehicle, Planters will provide training on how to drive and park the 13,000 pound NUTmobile in addition to the company's social media requirements, since drivers are responsible for capturing moments to share on Twitter and Instagram.
And, of course, NUTmobile drivers need to know everything about Mr. Peanut, so they'll be able to communicate with fans they meet on the road. Thankfully, a Peanut Prep lesson will be will be provided to teach newbies everything they need to know about the history of Planters.
Nine Peanutters will be hired for a paid full-time assignment that lasts one year.
Individuals with a valid driver's license and a background in communication are listed as qualifications Planters is looking for, according to its job application.
The deadline to submit applications is set for Friday, Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m.
Much like Oscar Meyer Wienermobile drivers, Peanutter hires will become a part of the Kraft Heinz Company – which is the parent company of both the deli meat and peanut brands.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials in a New Zealand city are attempting to find the owner of an exotic bird after a peacock was found taking a stroll down a suburban road.
The Wellington City Council said officials were alerted to a loose peacock in the Newlands area when onlookers snapped photos of the colorful wanderer and posted them to social media.
The peacock, a species of bird native to India, Southeast Asia and Central Africa, was rounded up by authorities and taken to the Moa Point Animal Welfare Center.
Officials said the peacock is friendly with humans and appears to be an escaped pet. They are now appealing for the animal's owner to come forward.
"If it's your peacock, or you know who it might belong to, give us a call on 04 499 4444 so we can get it back home to roost," the city council tweeted.
The peacock's owner has seven days to come forward before the bird is rehomed at a shelter for rescued animals, officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) In a scientific discovery reminiscent of the plot of 1982 science-fiction thriller "The Thing," researchers have discovered life in Antarctica that theoretically shouldn't exist.
Instead of a grotesque, shapeshifting alien parasite, though, these lifeforms are sponges, along with what appear to be barnacles.
They were discovered after scientists with the British Antarctic Survey drilled beneath a section of the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf, which is more than 2,950 feet thick, in northwestern Antarctica.
The team lowered a camera into the ice shelf hole to see what lay beneath and filmed the organisms clinging to a boulder - the first time that such life forms have been recorded beneath Antarctica's ice sheets.
According to the team's findings, published Monday in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, the sponges and suspected barnacles appear to be filter feeders, which feed by pulling out phytoplankton and other microscopic organisms from water.
Huw Griffiths, one of the authors on the study who analyzed the footage from the expedition, told New Scientist magazine that "there's all sorts of reasons they shouldn't be there" and said that the nearest source of sunlight ― needed by phytoplankton to survive ― was about 370 miles away.
Nevertheless, the discovery hints that the seemingly harsh waters beneath Antarctica's ice may be more life-sustaining than initially thought.
"It's a place where, essentially, we didn't expect this kind of community to live at all," Griffiths told Live Science. "This is showing us that life is more resilient, and more robust than we ever could have expected, if it can put up with these conditions."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN Business) Apple on Tuesday unveiled a small change to its syringe emoji that removes the drops of blood.
The redesigned syringe is part of Apple's iOS 14.5 beta, which also has a number of new emoji options, including a heart on fire, a face with swirly eyes and the ability for both women and men to have beards.
Eliminating the blood from the syringe emoji makes it more appropriate to represent Covid-19 vaccination, said Jeremy Burge, the chief emoji officer of Emojipedia, an online emoji dictionary. (He also said the change doesn't prevent the emoji from being used to represent donating blood.)
The move to make the emoji less graphic comes amid the largest vaccine rollout in US history.
"Removing the blood makes this emoji more versatile, and also might remove any misconception that vaccination involves blood," Burge told CNN Business. "Whether this directly impacts how the emoji is used or if it assists vaccination rates we don't yet know, but it shouldn't hurt."
Apple (AAPL) declined to provide more information on the change.
During the pandemic, popular emojis have included the microbe, one with a face mask and prayer hands. Emojipedia said it saw an "upward trend" for the syringe emoji in its analysis of 2020 emoji trends.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- An Ohio family said they feel like they have a piece of a late family member back after his class ring was returned to them 20 years after being lost.
Jed Worline, of Continental, said his brother, Josh, lost his Continental High School class of 1999 ring while working near Forest, Ohio, in 2000.
Josh Worline died in 2005 after suffering an epileptic episode, and family members said they did not think anymore about his lost ring until a former classmate reached out to Jed late last year to pass on the contact information for a man named Harry Payton.
Payton, of Upper Sandusky, said he was using his metal detector at a park in Forest when he came across a class ring with a Pirate logo on it. He did research online and determined it likely belonged to a Continental High School graduate.
Payton reached out to the administrator of a Class of 1999 page on Facebook and learned the identity of the ring's owner, as well as the story of his death.
"It made perfect sense, because Josh was in that part of the state for work when he lost it," Jed Worline told The Crescent-News. "That happened in 2000, so the ring had been lost for more than 20 years.
"I reached out to Harry. ... I'm not an emotional person, but that tugged on my heart strings and it brought back so many memories of my brother."
Jed Worline gave the ring to his mother, Etta Worline.
"I was in shock when I realized whose ring it was," Etta Worline said. "The man who found the ring gave a part of Josh back to me. It's hard for me to explain it, but it felt right after all that time."
A wedding ring was recently returned to its owner's finger 48 years after it was lost in the Chicago snow. Karen Autenrieth said the ring fell from her finger while she was helping her kids get into the car, and she was unable to locate it amid all the snow and ice.
Autenrieth's ring was found eight years ago -- 40 years after it was lost -- by a woman working in her garden near the spot where it fell off her finger. The woman recently posted about the ring on Facebook, and online sleuths helped her find its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MILWAUKEE - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Wednesday, Feb. 17 unveiled two bobbleheads of the cat who became a viral internet hit.
The viral moment came when a Texas lawyer appeared as a cat during a virtual court session that was being held on Zoom. The bobbleheads of the cat, which has come to be known as the "Zoom cat", are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
Just like in the viral video, the bobbleheads feature a white cat with large eyes. The first bobblehead features the cat looking forward while the second features the cat with its concerned eyes looking downward. The cat's bobbing head is positioned on the screen of a mini laptop computer with keyboard. The laptop also has the phrase, "I'm Not a Cat" on the front.
The bobbleheads are only available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store. The bobbleheads are $25 each or $45 for the set of two plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered and they are expected to ship in June.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(News18) In a bizarre incident, four men paid a heavy price after they resorted to some drastic steps to reduce their extra baggage fee at an airport. In an incident that is now going viral, four men got mouth ulcers after they decided to eat 30 kg of oranges at the airport to avoid paying extra baggage fee.
The incident occurred at an airport in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. The four travelers in question ate the oranges inside the airport itself in record 30 minutes.
According to a January 20 report by Global Times, a man surnamed Wang, and his three colleagues bought a box of oranges weighing 30 kilograms worth 50 yuan (Rs 564) during their business trip to Kunming. During their purchase, they did not realise that the airlines would ask them to shell out extra money as shipping charges for the oranges. As they prepared to board the plane back home, the airport said it was going to charge them 10 yuan for each kilogram in shipping fees for the oranges, totaling to 300 yuan (Rs 3384).
Not willing to pay the extra fee, which was much more than the price of their purchase, the four colleagues reached a census to eat the fruits there and then. It took them under 30 minutes to finish the box. "We just stood there and ate the whole thing up. It took about 20-30 minutes," Wang told Global Times.
While it may seem as a daring feat, the four men suffered from mouth ulcers after eating so many citrus fruits in one go. Post this ordeal, they were rightly left feeling like never eating oranges again.
In another amusing incident, a woman faked pregnancy to avoid extra baggage fee at an Australian airport. She created a fake baby bump that contained extra clothes and a laptop charger that he couldn't fit in her travel bag. But that was not it. Before boarding the flight, she also slid her laptop down the back of her stretchy jumpsuit after going through security.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CASCO, Maine — Imagine you come home from an overnight trip to find a strange car in your garage, but all of the doors to your house still locked.
That's exactly what happened to a family in Casco Monday night, according to our media partners at the Portland Press Herald.
Sean Schoonmaker of Norway is facing charges after police say he broke into a home on Pinkham Road, ate some food, took a candlelit bath, and rearranged family photos and other items.
Police say the homeowner knew something wasn't right when she arrived home Monday night and saw the strange car in her garage.
She called the police. Five deputies and a K9 responded to her call. They found Schoonmaker inside the house and arrested him.
It should be noted, the homeowner says she does not know Schoonmaker.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New York (CNN Business) After committing one of the "biggest blunders in banking history," Citibank won't be allowed to recover the almost half a billion dollars it accidentally wired to Revlon's lenders, a US District Court judge ruled.
Citibank, which was acting as Revlon's loan agent, meant to send about $8 million in interest payments to the cosmetic company's lenders. Instead, Citibank accidentally wired almost 100 times that amount, including $175 million to a hedge fund. In all, Citi (C) accidentally sent $900 million to Revlon's lenders.
Some lenders did return the money, but others did not. Citibank filed a lawsuit in August seeking the return of its funds, but it still has not received $500 million from 10 investment advisory firms after the accidental transfer.
The law usually punishes those who spend money accidentally deposited in their accounts. Accidental transfers are common in the digital age, and wires can be paid back instantly. A Pennsylvania couple faced felony charges after spending money accidentally deposited in their account.
But New York law has exceptions to this rule, known as the "discharge-for-value-defense."
If the beneficiary is entitled to the money and did not know it was accidentally wired, they can keep it. Revlon lenders said they believed Citibank was wiring prepayments for a loan. After all, the money accidentally wired was the exact amount "to the penny" Citibank owed them, although the loan wasn't set to mature for quite some time.
"We are extremely pleased with Judge Jesse Furman's thoughtful, thorough and detailed decision," said Benjamin Finestone, who represented two lenders, Brigade and HPS Investment Partners.
'Borderline irrational'
The court ruled the lenders were justified in believing the payment was intentional. Citibank itself did not realize the magnitude of its mistake until nearly a day later.
"To believe that Citibank, one of the most sophisticated financial institutions in the world, had made a mistake that had never happened before, to the tune of nearly $1 billion — would have been borderline irrational," the court document said.
The judge's ruling used internal chats between HPS employees as further proof the creditors had no idea the wiring was a mistake until after Citibank sent notices. In the chat, which was dated a day after the mistaken wiring, HPS employees joked about the error:
DFREY5: I feel really bad for the person that fat fingered a $900mm erroneous payment. Not a great career move . . . .
JRABINOWIT12: certainly looks like they'll be looking for new people for their Ops group
DFREY5: How was work today honey? It was ok, except I accidentally sent $900mm out to people who weren't supposed to have it
DFREY5: Downside of work from home. maybe the dog hit the keyboard
The lenders cannot take the money and run. Since an appeal is a possibility, a temporary restraining order is still in effect.
"We strongly disagree with this decision and intend to appeal. We believe we are entitled to the funds and will continue to pursue a complete recovery of them," Citigroup said in a statement.
The pandemic has hurt makeup brands like Revlon (REV), shares of which are trading more than 40% lower from a year ago.