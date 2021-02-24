ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Staff at a University of Michigan library temporarily closed the building after three venomous spiders turned up in a basement storage area.
The Mediterranean recluse spiders were found in late January in the Shapiro Undergraduate Library on the school’s Ann Arbor campus. The library reopened Tuesday after being closed Sunday and treated Monday for spiders.
The spiders were not in any public spaces, said university spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen, and staff closed the building due to a misunderstanding and out of an abundance of caution.
Bites by the spiders can cause problems ranging from minor skin irritation to tissue death, according to University of Michigan-Dearborn professor Anne Danielson-Francois, who identified an adult male spider that was caught in a glue trap at the library.
“You’re really unlikely to be in any kind of danger unless you have to be in close contact,” she told the Detroit Free Press. “But if you’re the plumber crawling through a crawl space that has a lot of these spiders, then you could be bit, and that would be concerning. But just walking around the library stacks, it’s a very, very low risk.”
The Mediterranean recluse hitchhikes with people throughout the world and has been found in 22 states, Danielson-Francois told WJBK-TV.
They like caves and can be found in basements and boiler rooms.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Owners of a home in Arizona were gardening in their backyard on Sunday when they unearthed a disturbing find: a buried duffel bag filled with guns, authorities said.
The homeowners discovered the bag filled with rusted rifles and handguns while digging a hole near the fence in their yard to plant a tree, the Phoenix Police Department said. After realizing what the bag contained, they immediately called the police.
The homeowners handed over the guns to detectives, who will investigate whether the firearms were used in any crimes, the department said.
Neighbor Yajaira Enriquez told FOX10 Phoenix that the discovery was "nerve-wracking" but also left a lot of questions unanswered.
"Why'd you bury them there?" Enriquez said. "Has to be a reason."
The family has lived in the home for the last four years, AZFamily reported. Before then, it had been rented out to a series of individuals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia man jumped into a YMCA pool while wearing handcuffs and swam laps that totaled 5.35 miles to break a Guinness World Record.
Ben Katzman, 32, donned handcuffs and swam the length of the pool at the King George YMCA 344 times.
The previous record for farthest swim wearing handcuffs was set in 2019 by Elham Sadat Asghari, who swam 3.41 miles.
Katzman said his swim not only broke the Guinness record, but also broke several personal records, including his longest swim and his longest time spent swimming with or without handcuffs.
Katzman said evidence from his swim, including video, is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A sheep found living in the wild in Australia was given an overdue shearing and instantly lost 78 pounds.
The Edgar's Mission Farm Sanctuary said the sheep, now named Baarack, was found living in the wild near Lancefield, Victoria, and rescuers believe he was on his own for several years.
The sanctuary said it appeared that Baarack once had an ear tag, but his overgrown fleece caused the tag to be torn out.
Baarack was given a shearing, his first in several years, and the removed wool weighed in at a staggering 78 pounds.
Rescuers said the fleece was so badly overgrown that it covered part of the sheep's face and severely limited his ability to see.
The sanctuary said Baarack now has a permanent home at the facility.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Georgetown, KY - Leah Holland said she pondered her self-affirmation tattoo for two years before she finally got it. If only she had waited just a bit longer.
Competing in a TikTok challenge for "the dumbest tattoo you've ever gotten," Holland showed off her ill-advised ink. And it's a winner. (Watch her TikTok video below.)
The tattoo, Holland said in the clip, was meant to reinforce "being true to your self and real and not pretending to be something you're not."
But in the times ahead, it would mean something entirely different.
Holland, 25, of Georgetown, Kentucky, said she got the tattoo on March 4, 2020. Two days later, Kentucky announced its first case of COVID-19. The rest is pandemic history.
She pulled up her sleeve up to reveal and read the tattoo: "courageously & radically refuse to wear a mask."
For the record, Holland wrote on her post: "I'm not anti-mask I promise."
Holland told Lex 18 that she shared her unfortunate ink because "I just kind of wanted people to laugh with me because I think it's funny now too."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP/NBC) – Arizona police said a man who claimed he had been kidnapped later confessed during an interview that he made up the story up to avoid work.
Police said they found Brandon Soules near a water tower with his hands bound behind his back and a bandana stuffed in his mouth, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported Wednesday.
Soules told police that two masked men had kidnapped him, knocked him unconscious, then left him where he was found.
Coolidge detectives conducted an investigation that found no evidence that a kidnapping or assault had occurred.
Soules reportedly admitted to police that he made the story up as an excuse to not have to work. He was arrested Feb. 17 for false reporting to police.
Online court records did not list an attorney for Soules who might comment on his behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Wildlife researchers in Florida said an annual bird survey led to the discovery of a highly unusual visitor to the state: an Iceland gull.
The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation said staff members and volunteers participated in the 13th Annual Florida Winter Shorebird Survey, and while snapping photos of birds on the East End of Sanibel Island researchers noticed an all-white gull.
The researchers snapped a few photos of the bird before moving on to help an injured pelican nearby, but a later review of the pictures determined the white bird was an Iceland gull.
The conservation foundation said it is "extremely rare" to see an Iceland gull in Florida, as the species generally spends the winter nesting in Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man's doorbell camera captured footage of an unusual late-night visitor to his yard: an albino deer.
Tommy Geiger posted video to Facebook showing the all-white deer wandering around in the snow outside his front door in Eatontown.
"The white deer came over for a visit the other night," Geiger wrote.
Experts said fewer than 2 percent of white-tailed deer are born albino, and there is only about a 1 in 30,000 chance of encountering the unusually colored animals in the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TEL AVIV (Reuters) - An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots.
More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says. But officials worry that turnout may wane and hold back Israeli plans to begin reopening the economy.
With many bars forced to close because of the pandemic, Tel Aviv's Jenia gastropub, in partnership with the municipality, opened its doors to an unusual type of patron: new vaccinees, drawn by the offer of drinks on the house.
The drinks were non-alcoholic, as a medical precaution.
"I thought it is a really good opportunity to come and get the vaccine, because I didn't have either the time or the ability to go to other places," said May Perez, among dozens of people who turned up for their first shots.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Miami Herald) The Miami lawyer who drew worldwide notoriety after his pants caught on fire during an arson trial has been arrested on a cocaine charge.
Stephen Gutierrez, 32, whose law license is currently revoked, was pulled over Monday night near Westchester and arrested on a felony cocaine charge.
According to a Miami-Dade police report, he was pulled over for driving without a working headlight. An officer saw a bulge in his pocket and believed it was a knife; it turned out to be a metal cylinder with a white powder inside. "Gutierrez spontaneously blurted out 'That's cocaine,' " according to the arrest report.
Gutierrez was jailed briefly Tuesday morning, before posting bond. He did not answer his cellphone Tuesday morning.
The arrest adds to the mounting woes for Gutierrez, who was ordered suspended for 91 days by the Florida Supreme Court in November.
In March 2017, Gutierrez was representing a Miami man accused of torching his own car for insurance money. In a story first reported by the Miami Herald, Gutierrez was arguing to jurors that the blaze might have been caused by spontaneous combustion when flames and smoke began billowing from his pants.
Gutierrez went running out of the courtroom, as bewildered jurors and spectators watched. He blamed a faulty battery in his electronic cigarette for igniting in his pocket at a coincidental time. The episode generated national and international headlines.
After an investigation, Miami-Dade prosecutors said "it seems obvious" the fire was a "a stunt or demonstration ... meant to illustrate the feasibility of his spontaneous combustion theory of defense." But they did not charge Gutierrez, saying they could not prove he acted with criminal intent.
Gutierrez pleaded guilty to Florida Bar violations, including filing a bogus insurance claim related to the arson case. His license was revoked in November. In pleading guilty, he blamed his conduct on a myriad of personal problems and attributed the stunt to a "lack of experience and complete understanding of true meaning of zealous advocacy, rather than his honest or selfish motive," according to Bar documents.