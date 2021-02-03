BEIJING (AP) — China has made a formal complaint to Canada over T-shirts ordered by a Canadian Embassy staffer in Beijing that allegedly mocked China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, in an apparent mix-up between the city of Wuhan and the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters Tuesday that China called on Canada to “thoroughly investigate the incident and give China a clear explanation.”
The incident arose after a T-shirt maker posted on the Chinese internet that a staff member from the Canadian Embassy had ordered T-shirts with a bat print. That appeared to reference allegations that the virus originated in bats and then spread to people in the city of Wuhan, where illnesses were first reported in late 2019.
But Canadian media reported the logo was a W in homage to the New York hip-hop group the Wu-Tang Clan and that Ottawa had apologized for any misunderstanding.
China’s government is extremely sensitive to accusations it was the source of the pandemic and failed to respond quickly enough when cases were first reported in Wuhan.
The T-shirts were reportedly ordered last summer and it wasn’t clear if any were still in circulation.
The controversy underscores the plunge in relations between the countries in the past two years over China’s demand that Canada release a top executive of communications giant Huawei who is wanted on fraud charges in the United States.
Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the company’s founder, denies the charges. China says her case is politically motivated as part of a U.S. effort to stifle the nation’s global economic expansion. Her lawyers argue she has been subjected to abuse of process and should be freed.
Canada arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. In apparent retaliation, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor, placed restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, and sentenced a convicted Canadian drug smuggler to death in a sudden retrial.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) He's proud to be a Florida man.
A man with a Florida tattoo on his forehead has been arrested for calling 911 twice to get a ride home, authorities said.
Matthew Leatham, 22, dialed 911 to request a ride home after 4 a.m. in the New Port Richey suburb of Tampa on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.
A Pasco County deputy found Leatham and offered to call him a cab, but he said he didn't have money, the complaint states.
Leatham then began walking in the direction he lives and again called 911 for a ride, cops said.
The officer caught up to him and arrested him as he was on the line, according to the complaint.
Authorities say the officer searched Leatham and found marijuana.
He has been charged with misuse of the 911 system as well as possession of marijuana.
Leatham was released on $300 bond.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A box truck crashed into a historic Illinois bridge with a low clearance -- the 14th such incident since the bridge was reopened following repairs in 2020.
Witnesses said they saw the truck approaching the bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove, and it was apparent that the top of the vehicle was going to collide with the bridge cover.
John Kopecky said he was outside his business with a friend Monday when they saw the truck headed toward the bridge and shouted for it to stop. Kopecky captured video of the collision, which occurred right after a witness shouted: "Say goodbye to your truck."
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said 13 previous reports of the bridge being struck by oversized vehicles were recorded since it reopened after repairs in August 2020. Officials said Monday's crash did not cause any serious damage to the structure.
The bridge was struck by a bus just one day after its initial reopening, and was struck a second time the following day while a news crew was recording a segment on the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were called to the home of a resident who was shocked to discover a North American snake in their dining room.
The RSPCA said a member of the public called police to report there was a snake in the corner of the dining room in their Lincoln, England, home and the reptile wasn't moving.
Police contacted the RSPCA, and Inspector Kate Burris responded to the home and captured the foot-long orange corn snake, a species native to North America.
"It must have been a bit of a shock for this member of the public to find a snake inside their house. I think it was probably the last thing they were expecting to find! He's a little underweight which makes me think he's been missing or possibly abandoned for a while and had probably been living under their floorboards," Burris said.
Burris said the RSPCA is hoping anyone missing a corn snake in the area will contact the organization to claim their pet.
"As there is a possibility that this snake has escaped, it is a timely reminder to snake owners that they must ensure that their animals' accommodation is secure," she said.
"We would always recommend owners invest in an enclosure that's suitable for the species and that the enclosure is kept secure (and locked if necessary) when unattended. Corn snakes in particular can be extremely good escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- An India couple practiced some extreme social distancing for the wedding when they held their ceremony 60 feet under water.
Chennai couple V Chinnadurai and S Swetha were married Monday morning off the coast of Neelankarai, after their support team verified the waters were calm enough for a dive.
"It was a traditional, only it was underwater. We dived in at an auspicious time in the morning and exchanged garlands and tied the thaali before 7:30 a.m. as per instructions from our priest," groom Chinnadurai, a licensed scuba diver who has been diving for years, told the Times of India.
Swetha said she only started taking scuba lessons about a month before the wedding.
"I was nervous and so were my parents, but we had eight divers with us. It was exciting too because we've been trying to tie the knot since last week," she said. "It was all in the hands of the sea."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man expecting a shipment of accessories for his clothing company instead opened a box to find a bundle of hockey sticks intended for Washington Capitals star Zdeno Chara.
Ariel Ben-Abraham, owner of clothing company Create Supply, said he receives FedEx packages every day for his business, so it wasn't unusual for him to have received a package Monday morning -- but the size of the box did give him pause.
Ben-Abraham said he was even more confused when he opened the box and discovered more than a dozen jumbo-sized hockey sticks.
The sticks were sent from a company called True Hockey and were intended for Washington Capitals star Zdeno Chara.
"This has to take the cake as the strangest thing I've gotten by mistake," Ben-Abraham told ESPN. "Future Hall of Famer's sticks, for the tallest player in NHL history? That's crazy. Those odds don't even make sense."
Ben-Abraham tweeted photos of the hockey sticks, and the post went viral and caught the attention of True Hockey officials.
"We got the first notice around 5 p.m. It was a little bit confusing," said Corey Gregory, True Hockey's trade marketing manager for North America.
"How is there a young man posting in New Jersey that he had sticks? Then I looked at the box and saw that it was intended for the Washington Capitals and just thought, 'Oh my god, they're Chara's.'"
The shipping label for the Capitals' practice facility address was listed on the package's label, so True Hockey went to FedEx for answers. The shipping company told Gregory that the tracking information for the package indicated it was at a facility in Memphis.
"They said they couldn't do anything until they knew they were missing. So we took it into our own hands," Gregory said.
Gregory said the company is now making plans to have the sticks picked up from Ben-Abraham and hopefully have them delivered to the Capitals while they are in New York this week for a game against the Rangers.
He said the company is hoping to find a way to thank Ben-Abraham for his assistance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A worker with New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority is being applauded for climbing into a sidewalk vent near a subway station to find an heirloom ring dropped by a pedestrian.
The MTA said Shawn Fallon, a Maintenance of Way infrastructure supervisor, rushed into action last week when he heard a woman had dropped a ring given to her by her grandmother into a vent near Grand Central Terminal.
Fallon climbed into the vent and was able to find the ring and return it to the grateful woman.
The MTA said the woman reached out to the organization to praise Fallon's quick and effective response.
The organization dubbed Fallon "the hero of the week" and thanked him for going above and beyond for a resident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Washington state casino broke two Guinness World Records when it celebrated the opening of its new parking garage with a race between two cars that were 91% cake.
The ilani casino, located near La Center, held a race between two replica Formula One cars, each one consisting of a cake body mounted on an aluminum chassis.
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe, which owns the casino, said each car was 91 percent edible to ensure they met Guinness World Records qualifications that required the cars to be 90% edible in order to set the records for the fastest edible vehicle and longest distance covered by an edible vehicle.
Formula One driver Michael Andretti drove the car that broke the records. The vehicle was a replica of a car he drove during a championship season. The other car was a replica of a car once driven by his father, Mario Andretti.
Andretti's cake car reached a top speed of 17.08 mph and traveled a distance of 349.81 feet to break the records.
The cake was donated to Share Vancouver, a nonprofit specializing in food access.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ClickOrlando) TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida lawyer has been disbarred for using his attorney privileges to visit women in jail and record sexual encounters with them for a pornographic film, according to the Florida Supreme Court.
The state's highest court last week disbarred Tampa attorney Andrew Spark retroactive to July 2019.
According to a Florida Supreme Court notice, Spark abused his privilege to practice law. He used his law license to access private rooms provided to attorneys at two jails in order to solicit prostitution and record the encounters for a pornographic film, the notice said.
Spark, 58, has been on probation since 2019 after pleading guilty to charges of bringing contraband into county detention facilities. He already has finished a concurrent one-year probation for misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, according to the Miami Herald.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON (WJLA) – An Ohio man is finding out the hard way the consequences of engaging in illegal activity while wearing a jacket emblazoned with his own name and phone number.
Troy Faulkner, of Whitehall, Ohio, was arrested after a police officer from his hometown recognized him and his business name on public footage from the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the Capitl, and reported the tip to the FBI, according to court documents.
An FBI agent and an officer from the Whitehall Police Department reviewed several videos of the events on Jan. 6 and were able to confirm Faulkner's identity.
In one public video posted on Youtube, Faulkner can be seen just before jumping up on a ledge to kick in a window, and then again with his back-turned where the words "FAULKNER PAINTING" can be seen and a telephone number ending in 6985, according to court documents.
The FBI agent was able to confirm through the Ohio Secretary of State's website that Faulkner did, in fact, own a painting business with a name and logo consistent with the ones seen on the back of the jacket.
Faulkner turned himself in on Jan. 13, according to the FBI.
Further evidence revealed that a crime intelligence analyst with the Whitehall Police Department found a heated exchange on a public Facebook post between Faulkner and another person, placing Faulkner at the riot.
Capitol rioter arrested after wearing jacket with name, phone number clearly visible (Photo: FBI)
The other individual wrote, "Both sides are ignorant for fighting with each other."
Faulkner replied, "We weren't fighting against antifa we're fighting against the government" and "We took it to there front door unlike the p****ass BLM."
He's charged with destruction of government property, obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disrupting the orderly conduct of a session of Congress.