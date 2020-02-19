Burger King is breaking the mold in its new advertising campaign.
The burger chain is portraying its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger.
The company, already known for irreverent ad campaigns, turned it up a notch, including a time-lapse of a decaying burger on Twitter. That imagery goes beyond the print ads that show a 28-day-old burger — a week beyond.
Early reaction to the campaign Wednesday was a mix of applause for the shift away from preservatives, to disgust.
The restaurant, based in Miami, Florida, says it has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries — including France, Sweden and Spain — and around 400 of its 7,346 U.S. restaurants. It plans to remove preservatives from Whoppers served in all of its restaurants this year.
The Whopper is topped with onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and pickles, all of which will contain no artificial preservatives.
By the end of this year, Burger King said all food items — including sandwiches, sides and desserts — will be free from artificial colors, artificial flavors and artificial preservatives in the U.S. and select European countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom.
McDonald’s announced in 2018 that it was removing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives from seven of its burgers.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has to pay more than $150,000 in legal fees for a man who won a lawsuit allowing him to put "IM GOD" on his license plate.
A judge ruled this week that the state agency must pay $150,715.50 in attorneys' fees and an additional $491.24 for court costs, news outlets reported.
The ruling came in a case filed by Ben Hart, a self-identified atheist, who set out to get the Kentucky plate in 2016. The transportation department denied the request on the basis it violated anti-discrimination guidelines.
A federal judge ruled in November that "vanity plates" are private speech protected by the First Amendment and that the state had violated Hart's rights by denying him the plate.
Lawyers for the state cabinet fought the costs, calling them excessive.
The fees will go to a team of lawyers, including some with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and the Freedom From Religion Foundation, both of which helped Hart challenge the state's decision.
LONDON (AP) — Surgeons at King's College Hospital in London removed a brain tumor from a woman who played the violin during the procedure.
Doctors for violinist Dagmar Turner, 53, mapped her brain before the surgery to identify areas that were active when she played the instrument and those responsible for controlling language and movement.
Doctors then woke her in mid-procedure so she could play to "ensure the surgeons did not damage any crucial areas of the brain that controlled Dagmar's delicate hand movements,″ the hospital said in a statement.
"We knew how important the violin is to Dagmar, so it was vital that we preserved function in the delicate areas of her brain that allowed her to play,″ said Prof. Keyoumars Ashkan, her neurosurgeon. "We managed to remove over 90% of the tumor, including all the areas suspicious of aggressive activity, while retaining full function in her left hand."
Turner, who plays in Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra and various choral societies, left the hospital three days later and hopes to return to her orchestra soon. She was full of praise for the efforts of Ashkan, a fellow music lover.
"The thought of losing my ability to play was heart-breaking but, being a musician himself, Prof. Ashkan understood my concerns,″ she said. "He and the team at King's went out of their way to plan the operation – from mapping my brain to planning the position I needed to be in to play.″
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A masked man attempting to rob a Kentucky chicken joint at gun point wound up fleeing the restaurant empty-handed when two married police officers on a date night chased him from the scene, authorities said.
Elizabethtown Police Officer Nicole McKeown and her husband, Det. Chase McKeown, were off duty and eating Saturday night when the man tried to rob a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers eatery in Louisville, The Courier-Journal reported.
An arrest citation said Justin T. Carter, 30, entered the restaurant wearing a mask and flashed a gun at an employee several times while demanding money from the register, the report said.
Both officers were seen on surveillance video getting up from their table, drawing weapons and chasing Carter outside. The arrest report said Carter dropped the gun and fled.
The two officers chased Carter on foot and he was later arrested,authorities said.Carter was charged with first-degree robbery, receiving a stolen firearm and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.
Authorities determined the gun Carter was stolen from Jeffersontown police, the report said.
Carter appeared in court Monday and was represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing is schedule for Feb. 25.
(WTSP) GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Inspectors were looking at the home's foundation when they made the disturbing discovery.
Beneath the floorboards – in a hidden crawl space – they found jars filled with preserved human tongues.
WCJB reported the home was once owned by University of Florida professor emeritus, Dr. Ronald A. Baughman. Gainesville Police told 10News Baughman's ex-wife still lives there.
She was having work done on the home, and the contractor notified the police after finding the jars. The news station said Baughman used to be a research pathologist who published studies in the 1970s and 80s.
Gainesville Police told WCJB detectives are investigating the possibility the preserved tongues are related to his work dating back to the 1960s. According to the department, it's unclear if there is a crime to prosecute in this case based on laws from the time.
But this is not the first time officers in the college town have been called out after a gruesome find.
The Herald Tribune reported in 2002 a University of Florida neurology professor was fired and arrested after police found heads, brains, arms and other body parts preserved in Tupperware containers at his home in Gainesville.
Joseph James Warner told detectives he was conducting research at his home "including dissections of human and animal body parts," according to the Tribune. He was charged with illegal storage and preservation of human remains – and the story made national headlines.
The Los Angeles Times reported later that year Warner pleaded no contest and was sentenced to a year of probation.
(CNN) Your dog's mouth might not be as clean as you think. That's if he or she is wearing the "Cuss Collar."
It's a product from MSCHF, a company known for releasing quirky products.
For $60, the Cuss Collar throws out a swear word each time your dog barks.
According to the company's website, the collar is a gag gift that doesn't harm the dog and is not intended for anti-bark training.
Right now the cuss collar is sold out, but dog owners can sign up to find out when more will be available.
Police in a northern New Jersey town corralled a number of pigs who escaped from an auction market and made their way to the police satation parking lot.
Hackettstown Police say they received a call about four pot belly pigs on the lam shortly before noon Wednesday.
Three of the pigs made their way to the police station parking lot across the street and were eventually captured and returned to their owner, according to police. However, one pig remains on the loose.
It's unclear how the pigs managed to escape.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An alligator reported in the middle of a creek at a Michigan community college was found to be something far less threatening: a plastic toy.
Kristina Broughton, the social media coordinator for Muskegon Community College, said she and faculty members received multiple reports Monday of an alligator floating in Four Mile Creek, which passes underneath the school.
"I started getting text messages saying, 'There's an alligator in the creek in the middle of campus,' so I went to go investigate," Broughton told Mlive.com.
Broughton ended up posting video and photos to the school's Facebook page when the reported gator turned out to be a plastic alligator head someone had planted in the creek. The toy replica was fished out of the water by facilities staff Tuesday morning.
Broughton conceded the faux-gator looked convincing from the shore.
"It did look real," she said.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A New York state animal rescue group said donations have been flooding in thanks to photos and videos of the unlikely friendship between a pigeon who can't fly and a chihuahua puppy who can't walk.
Sue Rogers, founder of the Rochester-based nonprofit animal rescue group the Mia Foundation, said she took in Herman the pigeon a little over a year ago when he was found unable to move in a car dealership parking lot.
Other rescue groups told Rogers that Herman's ability to fly could not be restored and he would be euthanized, so she decided to keep him as her own pet.
The pigeon went viral this month when Rogers shared photos and videos of Herman bonding with the rescue group's latest arrival, a chihuahua puppy named Little Lundy. Lundy is unable to walk due to problems with his hind legs that Rogers suspects are caused by a spinal cord issue.
Rogers said Herman was placed near Lundy so she could keep an eye on the bird while caring for the dog, and the two animals surprised her by immediately snuggling up.
"They just looked really cute together so I took some pictures and posted them to Facebook and the next morning it was crazy," Rogers told WHEC-TV.
She said the photos led to an influx of donations totaling more than $6,000. She has since posted additional photos and videos of the continuing friendship between the two animals.
"I think the world needs good stories and when you have two species that basically fall in love, it can only touch hearts," she said.
Dublin (AFP) - The purported owner of a "ghost ship" grounded off Ireland's south coast after drifting crewless for more than a year has made contact with authorities, a government agency said on Wednesday.
The 77-metre (250-feet) cargo ship MV Alta ran aground on rocks outside the village of Ballycotton near the southern city of Cork, during high seas caused by Storm Dennis last weekend.
Under Irish legislation, the Revenue service acts as the "Receiver of Wreck" and has administrative responsibility for dealing with wrecked vessels.
"I can advise that an individual purporting to represent the owner has made contact and the Receiver of Wreck will be pursuing this matter further," a Revenue spokesman said.
Legislation dictates that a person claiming ownership has up to a year to register their case with the receiver, which can then give them the opportunity to salvage the vessel.
Cork County Council said Tuesday it was satisfied the Alta was not causing pollution spillage in the surrounding waters.
A marine contractor boarded the vessel and found fuel levels to low.
"There is no cargo on board but a number of sealed containers of oil and other materials incidental to the running of a ship were found which may pose a pollution risk in the event of their spillage," the local authority said in a statement.
"Plans are currently being evaluated in order to have these materials safely removed from the wreck."
High seas caused by Storm Dennis ended the abandoned ship's odyssey, which began in September 2018 when she became disabled in the mid-Atlantic en route from Greece to Haiti.
Her 10 crew members spent 20 days on board as it floated 1,380 miles (2,220 kilometres) southeast of Bermuda, before they were taken off by the crew of a US Coast Guard cutter.
The US Coast Guard said at the time it was working with the ship's owner to arrange a tug back to shore but her subsequent movements are shrouded by mystery.
Maritime news site Fleetmon reported receiving correspondence from the alleged owner, saying the ship had been twice hijacked from Guyana in the process of being salvaged.
The 44-year-old vessel came on the radar again in August 2019 when British Royal Navy ice patrol ship the HMS Protector found her drifting crewless in the mid-Atlantic.
Since then the Alta seems to have continued her crewless voyage which ended on the rocks outside Ballycotton -- a traditional fishing village which crops out into the Celtic Sea.
