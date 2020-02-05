Dunkaroos haven't been available in the U.S. since Betty Crocker (which is owned by General Mills) stopped selling them in 2012. After the snack's untimely demise, super fans could travel to Canada for some Dunkaroos or try to pretend Walmart's store-brand version, Dunk 'N Crunch, tasted the same.
It didn't.
After months of speculation, the official Dunkaroos Twitter account confirmed Monday that the cookies are "definitely coming back" this summer.
While the original Dunkaroos lineup had a handful of cookie and frosting combinations, just one will be released this summer: Vanilla Cookies with Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles. People hankering for other variations, like graham cookies with chocolate frosting or chocolate chip cookies with rainbow sprinkle frosting, will have to wait. A spokesperson for General Mills was not able to confirm a specific date for the cookies return but said that the cookies will first be available at 7-Eleven stores nationwide, before rolling out to other convenience stores and grocery purveyors.
So why the sudden nationwide comeback?
While other 90's snack foods like Planters Cheez Ball cans and Oreo O's cereal have been popping up in grocery stores lately, the General Mills spokesperson told TODAY Food that Dunkaroos' summer debut was decided after countless admire-roos and celebrities pleaded for its return.
In April 2018, Kim Kardashian West tweeted she was "obsessed."
And in September, Chrissy Teigen shared how she settled for a knock-off dessert (called "kadunks") after a craving struck.
In October, Instagram account junkfoodleaks_, which taste tests new snacks like Oreo's Team USA cookies, posted about Dunkaroos' return.
"I am exicted (sic) to push the icing pocket inside out after finishing my Dunkaroo cookies and lick the rest of the icing. Unfortunately for now, I have no actual proof to bequeath you with — I wish I did," the Carb Cadet wrote.
On Monday, Dunkaroos commented: "It's happening."
Considering how much has changed since the 1990s, kudos to Dunkaroos for adopting a social media presence that is very 2020.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A California man who lost his wedding ring during a trip to the beach was reunited with the precious item several months later thanks to a man wielding a metal detector.
Paul Svoboda said he was with his 6-year-old daughter at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point in August when he realized his wedding ring, a Robbins Brothers palladium ring dotted with diamonds, was missing from his finger.
Svoboda said he enlisted the help of metal detecting group the Ring Finders, but they were unable to find it despite two sweeps of the beach.
There was no word on the ring's fate until Jan. 27, when he received a call from Rick Rolsheim.
Rolsheim said he found the ring while metal detecting on the beach the previous week and asked friends if they knew anything about the unusual ring. A friend who is a member of the Ring Finders gave him Svoboda's information.
Svoboda said he will leave his ring at home during future trips to the beach.
He thanked Rolsheim in a Facebook post. His wife, Susan Ring-Svoboda, said the reunion is "still hard to believe."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Canadian businessman and failed mayoral candidate was thrown in jail for 30 days after telling a judge he burned 1 million Canadian dollars in cash -- in two separate bonfires -- to avoid paying his wife spousal and child support as part of their divorce settlement, according to a report published Tuesday.
In an Ottawa Superior Court hearing last week, Bruce McConville, 55, told a judge he withdrew about 1 million Canadian dollars -- about $750,000 USD -- in 25 separate withdrawals from six separate bank accounts. He claimed he then burned the cash in two bonfires – $743,000 on Sept. 23 and $296,000 on Dec. 15, Ottawa Citizen reported.
McConville, who ran for mayor of Ottawa in 2018, claimed to have receipts to prove he withdrew the money. He said he did not record the bonfires and no one witnessed him set the cash ablaze.
"Can I back you up a bit? When you say you destroyed it, what do you mean?" Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips asked, to which McConville replied: "I burnt it."
"It's not something that I would normally do," McConville said, according to Ottawa Citizen. "I am not a person that is extremely materialistic. A little goes a long way. I have always been frugal. That's why my business lasted for 31 years."
"I don't believe you. I don't trust you. I don't think you're honest," the judge told him. "I find what you have done to be morally reprehensible because what you claim to have done willfully and directly undermines the interests of your children."
McConville said he earned the money he later burned by selling some of his properties and businesses to his former accountant – a direct violation of a court order not to sell his assets. He also has failed to file an affidavit disclosing his finances to the court.
The judge sentenced McConville to 30 days in jail for violating the court orders. He ordered McConville to pay $2,000 a day to his ex-wife for every day he fails to disclose his finances to the court moving forward.
McConville ran for mayor of the Canadian capital city in 2018 on a tough-on-crime platform but failed to oust incumbent Jim Watson, who's held the office since 2010.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A male baboon carrying and grooming a lion cub is an unusual sight, yet it happened over the weekend in South Africa's Kruger National Park.
The baboon took the cub up into a tree and preened it as if it were its own, said safari operator Kurt Schultz, who in 20 years had never seen such behavior.
"The baboon was grooming the lion cub as if it was a baby baboon," Schultz said in an email to The Associated Press. "Male baboons do a lot of grooming but the care given to this lion cub was the same care given by a female baboon to one of her own young."
Schultz said when he first saw the baboons early Saturday, the troop of baboons was excited and animated. It is possible they had discovered the lion cub, he said.
The baboons had gathered in an area with granite hills and boulders where lions and leopards have been known to hide their cubs while they go hunting, he said, and that's likely how the baboons found the cub.
Baboons "are really strong animals and when they were all excited and fighting over the baby in the beginning, it could have been injured internally," Schultz said. It was a hot morning and the cub was also showing signs of dehydration, he said.
While the rest of the baboon troop settled down, the male "moved from branch to branch, grooming and carrying the cub for a long period of time," Schultz said. "The cub seemed very exhausted."
Schultz and others on safaris in the park watched the rare sight and took photographs.
"I don't see a chance of this poor cub surviving. The troop of baboons was large and a lion would not be able to get the young back," Schultz said. "Nature is cruel at most times and the survival of a young predator cub is not easy. The lion cub would pose a threat to the baboons when it gets older. I have witnessed baboons viciously killing leopard cubs and have heard of baboons killing lion cubs."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (AP) — Two men charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job hiding their wares than using a package labeled "Bag Full of Drugs," Florida authorities said.
Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, were pulled over in Santa Rosa County on Saturday after a trooper clocked them going 95 mph (153 kph) on Interstate 10 on the state's Panhandle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.
The trooper determined that Reinhardt was the subject of an active felony warrant for violation of probation in Orange County. He requested backup.
A Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputy arrived to assist, and a K-9 alerted to the presence of contraband in the vehicle, the arrest report said. Authorities found approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of the date-rape drug GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia.
Both men were taken into custody and taken to jail. They are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and GHB, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
"Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled 'Bag Full Of Drugs,'" deputies wrote on Facebook. "Our K-9's can read."
Jail records did not say whether the men had attorneys who could comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are trying to identify a man they say got a job at a gas station and proceeded to steal $17,000 worth of merchandise and cash on his first, and only, solo overnight shift before disappearing.
The man also stole his employment folder, which contained his personal information, so the store's owner does not even know the worker's name, Hamden police said in a statement Tuesday.
Police responded to the Go On Gas store late last month.
The owner told investigators he used an app on his cellphone to view the store security cameras and noticed that the new employee had left.
The owner went to the store and determined that the worker had stolen lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes and money worth a total of more than $17,000. The employment file was also missing.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in a surveillance image released by police is asked to contact investigators.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) An Ohio man is pondering what to do with the 55,000 duplicate statements addressed to his home by a student loan company.
Dan Cain said he was suspicious when a postal worker in Twinsburg, Ohio, told him recently that his mail wouldn't fit through the front door of the office. When Cain drove his truck around to the back of the building, he found a postal worker wheeling out two large bins of letters, WOIO-TV reported.
It turned out that there were a total of 79 bins of the letters, and it took Cain two trips to deliver them to the garage of his family's home in the city roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.
Officials from College Ave Student Loans said in an email Monday that it apologized for the error in its mailing system and was putting corrective measures in place to prevent it from happening in the future.
"We are working with Dan directly on a remedy, including picking up the mail from him if possible and a statement credit for the inconvenience," the company's chief operating officer, Tim Staley, said.
"I just hope it doesn't happen again," Cain said. "I might just have to return to sender."
The duplicate statements were for a loan Cain and his wife had taken out for college tuition, Cain said. He also indicated that the statement was wrong and believed the company used the wrong interest rate to calculate the payment.
College Ave Student Loans said in the email Monday that there wasn't an error in the calculation.
"The rate matches what was disclosed when the loan was originated," Staley said, adding they also were working with Cain to resolve his questions regarding the interest rate.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A California library is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the whereabouts of two long-lost sections of a sculpture.
The Well of Scribes sculpture was installed in front of the Los Angeles Central Library in 1926, and went missing in 1969 when a parking lot was installed in its former home.
A piece of the sculpture turned up in 2019 in an Arizona antique store, but two sections of the sculpture remain missing.
The library said the pieces may have been melted down for their bronze, but the recovery of the piece in Arizona gave fresh hope that the other two might still be intact.
The library is partnering with Alta Magazine to offer the $10,000 reward for information about the current whereabouts of the lost pieces.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Forget the flowers. This Valentine's Day, Olive Garden is offering those a different way to say "I love you" to that special breadstick-loving someone.
The restaurant chain, which specializes in Italian cuisine, is offering bouquets of its fresh breadsticks as part of its Valentine's Day promotion.
Americans are expected to set a record spending amount this Valentine's Day according to an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
The NRF estimates consumers will spend an average of $196.31 on Feb. 14, up 21 percent over last year's previous record of $161.96. Meanwhile, total spending this Valentine's Day is expected to exceed $27.4 billion, up 32 percent from last year's $20.7 billion record.
"Valentine's Day is a sentimental tradition, but gift-giving can be driven by the economy," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "Consumers spent freely during the 2019 winter holidays and they appear ready to do the same in the new year."
The bouquet wrappers are available at restaurant locations starting Feb. 13, while supplies last, as part of the company's Valentine's Day ToGo Dinner. The dinner features a four-course menu starting at $35.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A British website is offering a dream job for a candidate who aspires to travel the English coast while photographing and writing about the most scenic beach huts.
BeachHuts.com, a rental and sales website, said the chosen "Hut Hunter" will take an all-expenses-paid tour of the English coastline from Norfolk to Cornwall to check out the huts offered.
The Hut Hunter will be required to photograph and write about the beach huts in each location.
"This is a fun opportunity for anybody who fancies a tour around our beautiful coastline, armed with a campervan, camera and pen and paper," BeachHuts.com CEO Charlie Ramsay told Stylist. "Forget the 9-5 job and get sandy."
Interested applicants are instructed to email huthunter@beachhuts.com before Feb. 29.
