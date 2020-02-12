Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Virginia said an orphaned bear cub is being fostered out to another mother in the wild after the baby was found by a dog that gently carried it home.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said a Washington County resident called a rehabilitator to report their dog had arrived home carrying an apparently orphaned bear cub.
Bill Bassinger, a VDGIF district wildlife biologist, retrieved the cub from the home and said the animal was unharmed and the dog appeared to have been very gentle with the wild animal.
The cub was taken to The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, where officials used radio tracking collars to identify another mother bear in the wild caring for newborn cubs.
The baby bear was placed with the mother this week, and officials said they expect the mother will care for the cub as one of its own.
"The mothering instinct is just very strong in most animals," Bassinger told the Wytheville Enterprise. "Generally, most females will take the young back, even after it has been handled by humans."
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A Washington state driver is facing a hefty fine after being caught using a highway carpool lane with a giant stuffed dinosaur as their only passenger.
Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol said a driver was pulled over Wednesday for speeding in the high-occupancy vehicle lanes of Interstate 5 northbound.
The trooper conducting the traffic stop quickly discovered the driver's only passenger was a big green stuffed dinosaur toy.
"Even if you have a favorite stuffed animal it doesn't count as a passenger for the HOV," Johnson wrote.
The driver could be facing a hefty fine thanks to a law that took effect last summer that adds a $200 fine to the $186 base fine for a HOV violation if a driver is caught "using a dummy, doll, or other human facsimile to make it appear that an additional person is in the vehicle."
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The operators of a hot spring in Idaho said a 7-year-old boy diving for treasure found a wedding ring that was lost in the late 1970s.
The Trinity Hot Springs in Paradise said in a Facebook post that a 7-year-old guest named Theo was diving for hidden treasures at the bottom of the water when he came up with a diamond ring.
"I saw a silver rounded thing and then I lifted it up and was like that's a wedding ring," Theo told KTVB-TV.
Trinity posted about the find on its official Facebook page, saying there were no wedding rings recently reported lost at the resort.
Sherrie McClure Lowery replied to the post, saying she had lost her wedding ring at Trinity in the late 1970s. She included a photo of the ring, which the resort confirmed was the same item found by Theo.
"That treasure was buried for over 40 years! So amazing!" Lowery wrote.
Trinity told Rebecca Bloom, Theo's mother, that the boy would be rewarded with a 1 Year Annual Membership for him and an adult.
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- An India man said he took a nearly 7-mile ride on his motorcycle before discovering a venomous snake inside his helmet.
KA Ranjith said he rode his motorcycle to St. Mary's High School in Kandanad, where he works as a teacher, and removed his helmet to discover a venomous snake known as a common krait was coiled up inside.
Ranjith went to a local hospital, where doctors determined he had not been bitten or otherwise injured by the snake.
Ranjith said he decided to destroy his helmet in a fire and replace it.
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — A 63-year-old Florida man who stopped a sheriff's deputy to ask how to get to an auto parts store on Saturday night instead got directions to jail when the deputy arrested him on DUI and cocaine possession charges.
Juan Zamora was driving near Ocala when he flashed his headlights at a Marion County Sheriff's deputy's squad car, an arrest report said. Deputy Calvan Batts pulled over and Zamora asked him for directions to the auto parts store.
Batts wrote in the report that he could smell alcohol and observed Zamora's bloodshot and watery eyes. The deputy also noted that Zamora was "unsteady on his feet."
Zamora told the deputy he had two shots of bourbon hours earlier. He also said he was "legally disabled" but agreed to take a sobriety test, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.
The deputy wrote that Zamora had difficulty with the sobriety tests, which he blamed on his disability.
Batts wrote that he found a small bag with a powdery substance in Zamora's shirt pocket that field-tested for cocaine.
Zamora initially declined a breath test, telling the deputy, "You didn't pull me over. I pulled you over." He later took the test, which registered blood alcohol levels of 0.137 and 0.136, which are higher than the 0.8 which is considered legally impaired in Florida.
The arrest report said Batts also found a bottle of whiskey in the car. Zamora was traveling with a 15-year-old passenger.
Zamora remained in jail on Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 10. A lawyer for Zamora wasn't listed on jail records.
(New York Post) It's a sick prank that sent some commuters off the rails.
Two teens dressed in full-body hazmat suits pretended to spill a vat of COVID-19 on a packed Big Apple subway — leaving straphangers screaming as they fled in terror.
The pair, identified by Insider as Queens pranksters David Flores, 17, and Morris Cordewell, 19, initially sat calmly in their protective get-ups while holding a clear container with red liquid.
"I hope that's Kool-Aid," one passenger on the L train in Brooklyn correctly guessed — while another asked, "Is that coronavirus?"
The teens both gave thumbs-up signals while telling straphangers they were "good" — soon eliciting screams as they removed the lid of the box plastered with "WARNING" stickers.
They then pretended to fall to the floor, spilling the liquid that quickly spread down the subway carriage.
"Oh s–t!" someone shouted, while others could be heard screaming as most commuters ran away from the spill, some jumping on seats to avoid the spreading liquid in the Jan. 31 hoax.
"It's a prank! It's a prank!" the teens quickly reassured the screaming straphangers who feared the virus that has killed 1,113 and sickened more than 44,000 around the world.
"The first half of the prank people were kinda scared," Cordewell told Insider. "After we were like, 'Yo, it's a prank,' people were laughing."
He said many on the train — including a mom and her kids next to him — "knew it was a joke the whole time," with his sidekick, Flores, adding, "They kinda figured it out themselves."
The MTA slammed the stunt, however, with chairman Pat Foye telling The Post that the deadly virus "is not a joking matter."
"Given the environment, putting on hazmat suits and getting on the subway and, frankly, walking the streets of New York is an irresponsible thing to do," Foye said.
"That kind of pranking during this particular point in time is offensive and could be dangerous."
Still, it seemed to divide the commuters — just as it did commentators to their social media post.
The clip also received plenty of praise and laughing emojis. "I'm two-sided. One, it's pretty serious right now and many people have died from the virus, but it's good that their lifting People's spirits and making people laugh," @ryangerdeg wrote.
The teens understand the backlash. "To be honest, to me, I feel them, but I know it was a joke," Flores told Insider. "At the end of the day, it was a joke."
Other coronavirus pranks have not ended so well. James Potok, 28, landed in handcuffs after he pretended to be sick with the deadly virus in the middle of a flight from Toronto to Jamaica, forcing the plane to turn around.
The MTA told Insider that it had not been aware of the video.
BERLIN (AP) — A German man's marriage proposal got a bigger audience than he had planned, after it showed up on an aerial picture used by Google Maps.
The German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that 32-year-old part-time farmer Steffen Schwarz used a machine to plant a field of corn in such a way that the gaps spelled out the words "Do you want to marry me?"
Schwarz says he got his girlfriend to fly a drone over the field last May in Huettenberg, central Germany, revealing the romantic message. She said yes.
He told dpa he hadn't intended or expected the image to appear on Google's popular mapping service until ann aunt in Canada pointed it out to him.
Schwarz and his fiancee plan to marry in June.
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A large escaped owl spotted near a British elementary school was captured on the playground by a student's father.
The European eagle owl was spotted in the garden of a care home in Sleaford, England, Friday morning before making its way to the nearby William Alvey Elementary School.
Mark Bett, the father of a child who attends the school, was contacted by school officials Friday because he was known to have experience with birds of prey.
Bett, a falconer who used to run a rescue center and hospital for birds of prey in South Africa, was able to capture the 2-foot-tall owl.
"The bird was flying around with the swivels and leather jessies hanging off its legs and could have got caught and tangled and hung upside down until it eventually died," Bett told the Sleaford Standard.
Bett said he is keeping the owl in an enclosure while trying to find out where it came from
Ruskington resident Rob Louth, who runs Reptile Life animal experiences and Animals UK supplies, said the owl might be the same one that escaped from a friend several months ago.
SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) — A man surprised a Massachusetts waitress with a $2,000 tip.
The server got the tip during the lunch rush at Harvest Market in Swansea last week, The Fall River Herald News reported. She declined to give her full name but said she goes by the nickname Leena.
The tipper paid his $12 bill for a salad bar and fountain drink using a credit card. He handed the receipt to the host and asked that she make sure Leena received the tip.
Leena ran into the parking lot when she realized the size of the tip to thank the customer, but he had already left.
"I couldn't believe it," she said.
(Sky News) A cunning fox has managed to break into parliament and evade capture from the authorities.
The mammal was spotted climbing an escalator into the main building where MPs' offices are.
It was spotted by staff wandering round Portcullis House, having out-foxed police and security guards and made it as far as the cafe and then up to the fourth floor.
A message on Conservative MP Julia Lopez's Twitter account read: "Team Lopez: just leaving Westminster office for the night and see a fox climbing escalator into Portcullis House!
"We have seen some strange things in Parliament since 2017, but this tops it!"
Labour MP Karl Turner managed to get a snap of the wily creature sneaking past a high vis-clad police officer.
"This little fella must know that Boris Johnson is planning to let rip with filthy fox hunting," he posted.
Droppings were also spotted after the fox's political adventure.
"So apparently there was a fox running around in Portcullis House atrium about half an hour ago, and now I've just found this outside my office (2 floors up!) #Foxontherun," Labour MP Kerry McCarthy tweeted.
The SNP's Alison Thewliss was more practical, commenting: "If the fox is willing to eat the mice and rats in Parliament that might actually be a useful development."
Footage later on showed the fox being removed from a building in a blue box, before being released onto the pavement next to the River Thames.
