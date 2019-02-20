HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — At a barbershop tucked away in a Hanoi alley, Le Phuc Hai patiently waits for the dye to turn his black hair the orange shade of President Donald Trump’s locks.
On a chair next to him, 9-year-old To Gia Huy emerges as the spitting image of a miniature Kim Jong Un.
“Many people say that I look like Kim Jong Un, especially when I have this hairstyle,” said Huy, who is nicknamed “Un” for his likeness to the North Korean leader.
He was unable to hide his excitement that Kim is coming to the Vietnamese capital next week for his second summit with the American president, and hopes for a chance to see Kim in person.
As the summit frenzy grips Hanoi, hairdresser Le Tuan Duong has joined in, offering free Trump or Kim hairstyles to about a dozen customers.
“Hanoi is a city of peace. When Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un decide to come here to talk about restoring peace, I think I should do something to show that Hanoi people welcome the summit,” Duong said.
He said Kim’s hairstyle shows youth, while Trump’s displays power. “But Kim’s style is a lot more popular among customers,” he said.
Hai, a motorcycle taxi driver, went for Trump’s orange hair. “I really like Donald Trump, so I want to have (his) hairstyle,” he said.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say an Oklahoma man stole a Pepsi truck as the driver was unloading soda in the back.
Tulsa police say no one was hurt. The driver jumped out of the back when he felt his rig move. A trail of sodas spilled out as the truck drove off.
Police say Steven Hart told them he was trying to get to the airport after an argument with his girlfriend. The girlfriend says he was searching for her.
Police say that when they caught up to the truck stopped in traffic, Hart jumped out and started to run off. Hart was arrested as the rig rolled into the back of a school bus. No children were aboard.
Hart is being held on pending charges that include larceny and attempted escape from the county jail as he was being booked into custody.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, was interrupted while campaigning in Iowa on Monday by someone who just wanted condiments for her food.
Speaking at The Airliner in Iowa City, the senator talked with voters when one patron — University of Iowa student Hanna Kinney — appeared to try to scooch past.
Gillibrand, in a video tweeted by a CNN reporter, appears to warmly touch Kinney's shoulder, as if to include her in conversation.
But Kinney didn't want to join in, simply saying, "sorry, sorry — I'm just gonna get some ranch," as she raises her hands and pushes through the mob of reporters and photographers.
The crowd broke out in laughter in the video, as Gillibrand continued her campaigning.
Kinney told Fox News on Tuesday night she had no idea that Gillibrand was campaigning at The Airliner, where she dines each Monday night for bible study. She added that living in Iowa her entire life, she understands that caucuses are approaching but she "definitely wasn't there for that reason."
The college senior said that Gillibrand and the crowd were sitting in a "kind of a major intersection" near the hostess podium in the restaurant.
She noted that in the video, Gillibrand gently touches her shoulder, but said she doesn't recall the moment.
Since she's at the restaurant so often, Kinney claimed she is "the designated ranch go-getter" and that staff at The Airliner gave her "a little squeeze bottle of it."
Once Kinney got her ranch, she said she had to move back throughout the restaurant in the same direction. She told Fox News that the crowd cheered her on when she confirmed she got the dressing.
A teenager in Texas who was nearly killed while trying to snap the perfect selfie atop a bridge in Dallas has a simple message: No photo is worth it.
Triston Bailey was reportedly with a group of friends headed home from a Dallas Stars game on Nov. 12 when the group decided to pull over for a selfie on the Margaret McDermott Bridge along Interstate 30, hoping to get the perfect shot of the city's skyline behind them.
"I was going over the concrete barriers and they heard me exclaim. They thought I was joking and that I was trying to mess with them that I fell," the 18-year-old told FOX4. "But then they said they looked over and, just like the movies, I'm just laid out there on the dirt."
Instead of getting a photo that garnered likes on Instagram, Bailey ended up in the emergency room at Methodist Medical Center in Dallas, where doctors said they were stunned his injuries weren't more severe.
"This is inexplicable," Dr. Jospeh Darryl Amos, the chief of trauma at Methodist Medical Center, told FOX4. "He bruised both lungs. He had a collapse of the lung. He had multiple lacerations to his spleen, and he had a pelvic fracture."
Doctors who treated the 18-year-old said his injuries and recovery were miraculous.
"One more turn or one more twist, it's amazing he didn't snap his neck," Amos said. "It's amazing he's not a paraplegic or broke his back or he could've hit a stone in the middle of that field and fractured his skull and not been here. This is a constellation of miraculous little events that occurred."
The 18-year-old shared his story with FOX4 for the first time on Tuesday -- during his first visit to the bridge since November. Bailey is still undergoing physical therapy twice a week and his plans to join the Air Force are now on hold.
While his phone survived the tumble from the bridge, Bailey told FOX4 he's being more cautious and thinking about safety instead of selfies
"If I see another person on I-30 about to take a picture, I just stop on the side like, 'Hey, it's not a good idea,'" he said Tuesday.
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A loose emu spotted was spotted wandering a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but in the end it was able to give neighbors and police the slip.
Gary Willders said he spotted the emu in his front yard, just outside of Dover, about 1 p.m. Monday, and he watched as the large flightless bird ventured into a neighbor's pasture and spooked some horses.
The emu then crossed the road to a neighboring home where resident MacLean Lunko was doing yard work.
Willders told the York Daily Record the emu followed Lunko "like a dog" as he walked around the yard.
"I was a bit nervous. I didn't want to startle the thing. I didn't feel threatened by it. But I didn't want to make any sudden movements," Lunko said.
Northern York County Regional Police arrived and summoned a woman who is known to keep emus on her property nearby, but she determined all of her birds were accounted for.
Willders, the police officer and the woman were able to wrangle the bird into the back of her pickup truck to be taken to her farm for safekeeping, but the bird wrestled itself loose and took off running.
"The daggone thing was strong. It was quite powerful," Willders said.
Police said there have not been any reports of a missing emu in the area. Neighbors said they suspect a former resident may have abandoned the animal when they moved away about a year ago.
Emus are primarily native to Australia, but they are also found in Indonesia, New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and the Philippines. The birds can grow to be over 6 feet tall and can sprint up to 30 mph.
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man's confusion is going viral after his wife revealed that he got her turnips instead of tulips for Valentine's Day.
Nina Harris of Hartford said her husband, Allan, told her in the early morning on Valentine's Day that her gift had arrived.
"When I got up, I had my first cup of coffee, and he said, 'Oh, your turnips are here!' And I said, 'Turnips?!'" Harris told WPVI-TV.
Harris said she had told Allan the previous night that she wanted tulips for Valentine's Day.
"He wasn't paying attention," she recalled. "He just said 'Yes, I know.'"
Allan Harris admitted he wasn't paying close attention to his wife's words and thought she was asking for turnips for her garden.
"I went and got the bucket and put the turnips in the bucket that says 'I love you' on it," Allan Harris said. "I went in there, got her coffee -- and here you go!"
The remorseful husband said he ended up also getting Nina some tulips, plus candy and balloons.
Nina Harris said her husband is lucky that she likes root vegetables.
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Tennessee police department is seeking volunteers willing to get drunk for a training exercise, with drinks and transportation provided.
The Coopertown Police Department said six volunteers will be treated to a day of drinking to help officers learn to make decisions during traffic stops and DUI checkpoints.
Sgt. Parker of the Coopertown Police Department told the Smokey Barn News volunteers can request certain types of alcohol in advance of the late June event, but they shouldn't expect any "top shelf" drinks.
The Kutztown Police Department in Pennsylvania recently put out a call seeking three volunteers willing to "drink to the point of intoxication" for a similar training exercise. The department said the April 4 event will help teach officers how to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A driver on a road in Thailand stopped speeding highway traffic to rescue a stray kitten he spotted stranded in the middle of the road.
Teera Potisat, 28, said he was driving home Tuesday with his girlfriend, Kessarapawn Inpang, 26, when they spotted the kitten dodging cars in the middle of the highway in Bangkok.
A video shows Potisat stopping traffic and crawling under a sedan to reach the kitten, which fled under the car when it stopped.
Potisat said he was able to recover the kitten with help from another driver while highway police arrived on the scene and kept traffic stopped during the rescue.
Inpang decided to adopt the kitten and named it "Taang-duan," the Thai word for "highway."
"I would say that I am familiar with cats since I have 10 Persians at my place. But this is the first time I have ever saved a kitten and adopted them," she said.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A tongue-in-cheek petition going viral online features a bold proposal to reduce the national debt: Selling Montana to Canada for $1 trillion.
The Change.org petition, started by a user named Ian Hammond for an apparently fictional group called "Christian Mothers Against Private Education," makes the case for letting Canada have the state of Montana for $1 trillion.
"We have too much debt and Montana is useless," the petition states. "Just tell them it has beavers or something."
The petition's creator said he was surprised to see it go viral.
"I'm not here to complain or anything just surprised that so many people have 'backed' my 'cause,'" the user wrote.
The petition had more than 7,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning, including several from Montana residents.
"This Montanan totally supports the idea," one signer wrote.
(Auburn Police) To quote the movie The Princess Bride "You keep using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means" #inconceivable
We're talking about the word "criminal mastermind" #airquotes
If you were anywhere near US Bank on 15th Street NE yesterday you may have noticed an unusual amount of police activity. That's because around 9:30 am patrol officers responded to a 911 call of a bank robbery in progress #lightsandsiren #imgoingfastmama #talladeganights
One of those Sketchy Dudes we all know and love had walked into the bank and presented a robbery note on bank withdrawal slip #usewhatyougot#ididntthinkthisonethrough Even though the slip included the word "Please" bank employees followed protocol, gave over the money and the Sketchy Dude fled out the door #besmart #itsjustmoney #getouttahere
Bank employees were able to give the 911 call receiver an excellent description of the Sketchy Dude, one of the employees was actually able to record the suspect walking through the parking lot with her cell phone #likeaboss
This information was passed onto patrol officers as they began to arrive in the area. Officer Melton had just called out at the scene when he noticed a Sketchy Dude crossing D Street NE that look surprisingly like the description of the aforementioned Sketchy Dude that had just robbed the bank. #iusebigwords
Since this was just a few hundred feet north of the US Bank, Officer Melton got out to investigate further and immediately noticed that the Sketchy Dude had a large wad of cash sticking out of his back pocket! #comeonbro#yournoteventrying #youcantmakethisstuffup Since the Sketchy Dude was standing about 100 feet from the bank he had just robbed the employees were able to look out the window and confirm that was the guy #chipshot
It just so happened that the bank was missing the exact amount of money that Sketchy Dude had protruding out of his back pocket. #imnotadetective#wecallthataclue
Needless to say, the Sketchy Dude has an extensive criminal history #samesongsecondverse He was booked into the SCORE jail for investigation of Robbery in the 1st degree #iinstantlyregretmydecision
A quick shout out to the US Bank employees for their professionalism and quick thinking that led to the apprehension of Sketchy Dude. Job well done!
"Criminal mastermind" #misseditbythatmuch #eyeroll