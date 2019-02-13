ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say a home burglary suspect allegedly offered two homeowners who found him inside their house $200 not to call police.
Thirty-one-year-old Casey Madden of Elkhart was charged last month in a September home burglary. He remains jailed at Elkhart County’s jail on burglary and other charges.
Court documents say the homeowners returned home Sept. 30 to find a strange minivan in their driveway and a man and a woman inside their home.
The male homeowner told officers the man offered him $200 in cash not to call police. The man rejected the offer and told the pair to leave.
Police said a later search of the minivan uncovered two video game systems taken from the home.
A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with Madden’s attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Police say a man who had just robbed a bank in Maine ran across four lanes of traffic and a restaurant parking lot before slipping on ice and dropping his gun and the money in front of a state police special agent.
Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey tells the Morning Sentinel a gust of wind swept the greenbacks across the parking lot while the man was apprehended Tuesday.
The special agent, Glenn Lang, had no idea a bank had just been robbed. But he was suspicious enough to get out of his car and tackle the man.
Police say the man was handcuffed and hauled off to jail.
The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian teenager has refitted his car to drive it backward, and got a shoutout from Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. But this didn't stop the police from stripping him of the car registration.
The 18-year-old was stopped earlier this week driving the battered Lada backward. The teenager showed in a video posted on social media that he had refitted the car, removing what was underneath the hood to where the trunk normally is, and reversed the driver's seat.
The video, posted on Twitter by the Russian television station NTV, got a shoutout Monday from Musk's verified account who said, in Russian, that it was "awesome."
Local police, however, were not impressed and fined the teenager for driving backward, illegal refitting the car and driving without insurance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (AP) — Two camels in southern Arizona are back home after going for an impromptu trek in the desert.
Pima County sheriff's officials said authorities Tuesday found the owners of the runaway camels.
Deputies were called to a residence in the town of Sahuarita on Monday night and found the camels roaming a front yard. They were able to corral the animals away from the property.
Deputies say it's not unusual to get calls from time to time about livestock on the loose.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Busy American lifestyles often mean cramming in daily chores whenever you can.
For a woman spotted in Florida traffic recently, that apparently means shaving her legs while riding on the back of a motorcycle.
The video was posted earlier this month on the "Only in Dade" page on Facebook. As of early Wednesday, it had been viewed more than 785,000 times.
Another traveler captured the same riders from a different angle and posted the video on Instagram.
As might be expected, the video drew a range of responses from commenters on social media:
"I'M GUILTY!!" one commenter wrote. "I've shaved in class back in high school ... just 1 less thing on the to-do list."
"Everyone wants to be an internet sensation," another wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida man who allegedly chucked a burrito at his girlfriend's face during a verbal fight last week was arrested Monday for domestic battery, authorities said.
Peter Elacqua, 41, was fighting with his girlfriend in their Port Richey, Fla. home Friday when he allegedly shoved her into a chair and threw a burrito at the left side of her face, Tamba Bay's Fox 13 reported.
The first deputy who arrived on the scene said the contents were visible across the woman's face, neck, and left chest/shoulder area," an arrest affidavit stated.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Elacqua left the scene when the deputy arrived. Deputies said Elacqua refused to cooperate with authorities and turned off his cell phone when they tried to call him.
Elacqua was found Monday and arrested on a domestic battery charge. He was later released on $100 bond.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Dressed in a mask of "Ghostface" — a character in the "Scream" movies with a signature white face and long, wide-opened mouth — the winner, only identified as A. Campbell, collected his winnings of roughly $158,400,000 in Jamaican dollars, which equates to over $1,171,400 in U.S. currency.
Campbell, according to the Jamaica Star, became sick when he found out he won the Super Lotto in November, after buying a $200 ticket.
"I found out I won the same night," he said. "Normally, I would write down the numbers from the televised draw, eat and then go and check my numbers. I looked at my ticket that night and ran into my bathroom and said: 'I won! I won!'"
He reportedly picked up his check on Feb. 5. He said while he's alright, he "just a bit numb, a little bit" after his big win.
Campbell appeared to have contemplated how to responsibly handle the money.
"I want to get a nice house. I haven't found it yet, but I'll be looking for one soon. I like to handle money. I don't beg, I don't borrow," he said. "So I'm looking at things that can turn over the money. I have a little business, so I plan to make it bigger, buy an apartment. I love to have money."
Campbell isn't the first Super Lotto winner to protect their identity following their win. In June, a woman who won $180,900,000 in Jamaican money wore a winking emoji face mask to conceal who she was.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Kentucky fisherman's catch is going viral after he used part of a biscuit to reel in what appears to be a 20-pound goldfish.
Hunter Anderson of Danville said he was fishing with his girlfriend in a private pond in Boyle County when he decided to use a piece of his Lee's Famous Recipe biscuit as bait.
Anderson said he quickly got a bite, setting off a difficult battle before he managed to land the fish, which appears to be an unusually large goldfish or koi fish.
Anderson's sister posted a photo of the catch on Facebook, joking that it may have been the pet goldfish the family flushed down the toilet years ago.
The fisherman said he threw the fish back into the water.
"What am I going to do with it, really?" Anderson told WKYT-TV. "I thought it deserved to swim another day."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Former baseball superstar Jose Canseco made his name hitting home runs, but his latest project is a pitch to go Bigfoot hunting.
The former MVP posted two tweets on Tuesday night offering to take a few lucky people on an expedition tracking the mythical beast and "a real alien."
HuffPost called the listed phone number and received this text message:
"Spend the weekend with Jose for $5000 cash. Only 5 lucky individuals will get a golden ticket. Oompa loompas ain't got nothing on Bigfoot. Travel in his custom RV to authentic alien sightings and proven Bigfoot habitats. Camp out in the wild. Tell stories and maybe meet a real Bigfoot. You never know what's gonna happen with Mr. Canseco. (Food included) Only serious inquiries please. I will help you book your flights to Vegas and set itineraries. Thank you. Morgan"
The response said the first excursion was almost full.
This isn't completely out of left field for the 54-year-old outfielder. A few weeks ago, Canseco posted a series of tweets claiming aliens had given him the secrets to time travel.
Canseco has gotten kicks from making outrageous statements in the past, such as in July 2017, when he responded to the Me Too movement by bragging about being molested by lots of women. In July 2015, he said he planned to live as a woman for a week to better understand Caitlyn Jenner's situation. In November 2014, he falsely claimed that his middle finger had come off during a poker game.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Houston family said they were charged more than $1,600 for a Domino's Pizza order that should have been less than $20.
Domino's confirmed officials had looked into the complaint after the family, and possibly others, were charged thousands of dollars for otherwise standard pizza orders.
The pizza chain said wrong payment amounts were charged Friday due to an error. The company said it is working with its payment vendor to fix the issue and correct any affected transactions.
Domino's previously made similar headlines in 2014, when a Newport, Wales, man was charged $307,891 for a $30.80 order. The chain said that incident was the result of an authorization code being added to the price instead of going in the proper field on a computer form.