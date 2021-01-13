Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers were summoned to a Florida home where a bobcat attempted to chase a squirrel into a birdhouse and became stuck.
The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife said personnel responded to a Fort Myers home Tuesday after a homeowner called to report a bobcat was stuck in a birdhouse on their property.
Veterinarians sedated the bobcat so the birdhouse could be disassembled to free the bobcat and the squirrel, which was released uninjured.
The bobcat was given a check-up by veterinarians and found to be uninjured and in good health. It was released on a nearby wildlife preserve.
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A California man treasure hunting at a public park ended up discovering a wedding ring that had been lost during a game of catch 18 years earlier.
Roxana Napoli, of Stevenson Ranch, said her husband, Dave, had been playing catch with their son at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park about 10 years after their 1993 wedding when his ring flew off his finger.
"He was playing catch with my son, and his ring flew off because it was loose on him," Napoli told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.
Dave Napoli said he searched the park, but was never able to locate the ring.
"Thinking that we'd never find it, my wife and I went out to buy another ring," Napoli said.
The couple said they were surprised recently to receive a phone call from a Valencia man, who wanted to be identified only as Johnny P.
Roxana Napoli said the caller asked her some strange questions, including verifying her name and that of her husband.
"It was very, very strange, especially because he was asking me all these questions," she said. "Then he said, 'I found a gold band at Richard Rioux Park, and I believe it's yours.'
"It had been so long that I hadn't even thought of it. Then, when he said he found it up at the park, it all kind of just clicked in. It was just surreal."
Johnny said the ring had set off his metal detector.
"It was about 5 inches underground, believe it or not," Johnny said.
"That was my first actual gold ring that I've ever found, which was amazing. I was floored, but saw the inscription in there and kind of felt like I can't really enjoy this find unless I put an effort forth to find the owners."
He said some online detective work helped him identify the owners from the inscription and he was able to find their contact information.
The couple said they were excited to have the original ring back.
"It's crazy when you think about it. That ring was in the dirt longer than it was on my finger," Dave Napoli said. "Truly a new year's miracle that really only happens once in a lifetime. Once again, thank you John for being a good soul."
A Pennsylvania woman recently received a similar unusual call after a man walking on a beach found her mother's high school class ring, which had been lost 50 years earlier.
Stephanie Livelsberger said her mother had lost the ring decades before her death 19 years ago, so it was a shock when The Steelton-Highspire High School alumni association told her the item had been found.
Pittsburgh resident Timothy Noll said he had found the ring on a beach during a vacation years earlier, and recently contacted the association for help finding its owner.
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A sharp-shooting Kansas game warden rescued two bucks with their antlers locked together by shooting an antler off without injuring either animal.
The Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Game Wardens said in a Facebook post that a bow hunter had reported the two deer with their antlers locked together in Jackson County, and that the hunter notified game wardens.
The game wardens located the bucks, but couldn't get too close because the animals still were struggling violently.
Game warden Jeff Clouser was able to get a clear shot and used his gun to shoot an antler, breaking it and freeing the two deer.
(MSN) Samsung is working on a robot that can pick up laundry, load the dishwasher, set the table, pour wine, and even bring you a drink. The robot is called Bot Handy, and Samsung says it'll be able to recognize objects using a camera and AI.
The bot is meant to be "an extension of you in the kitchen, living room, and anywhere else you may need an extra hand in your home," Sebastian Seung, president of Samsung Research, said during Samsung's CES press conference today.
For now, it's not clear how close Bot Handy is to being a real, shipping product. Samsung didn't announce a price or release window, and the company has previously used CES to show off futuristic-looking robots that are more of a concept than a real product. The robot is described as being "in development."
In its current form, Bot Handy is a tall, thin, black-and-white robot with two large digital eyes that change expressions as it moves around. The robot has a single arm that can pivot at three points — essentially a shoulder, elbow, and wrist — with a clamp-like hand at the end of it. There are cameras mounted on top of the robot's body and hand for recognizing objects. The robot can move around the room on what appears to be a rolling base, swivel from side to side, and raise itself up to reach higher objects.
Samsung says the robot will be able to assess the material that different objects are made of so that it'll grab them with the right amount of force. It's also supposed to be able to handle objects of varying sizes, weights, and shapes.
In addition to Bot Handy, Samsung also demonstrated an updated version of Bot Care, a "robotic assistant and companion" that the company first showed off in 2019. The robot is supposed to be something of a personal assistant, reminding you to take a break from work or that you have meetings coming up. In a demo, Samsung showed the robot automatically opening up a screen so that its owner could join a video call that was about to start. Like Bot Handy, there's no indication of how far along in development this is.
As far as actual products go, Samsung does have one robot that should ship this year. The JetBot 90 AI+ is a Roomba-esque vacuum robot equipped with LIDAR, a "3D sensor," and AI to help it recognize objects so that it can better avoid obstacles. Samsung says the vacuum will be smart enough to get closer to objects that aren't particularly fragile, like a kids toy, and to stay further away from something it could break, like a vase. The vacuum also has a traditional camera built in, which is meant to let you check up on pets while you're away.
The JetBot 90 AI+ is supposed to ship in the US sometime in the first half of 2021.
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida family called state wildlife authorities for help when they found a giant Burmese python sunning itself in their driveway.
Alicia Perez Carillo said her family initially tried calling the city for help when they spotted the large snake at their Coral Gables home.
Carillo said the city was unable to assist, and her family then couldn't find any private snake removal specialists willing or able to come to their home.
The family eventually connected with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which sent a trapper to the scene. Carillo said the trapper arrived within 20 minutes of being summoned.
Burmese pythons are considered an invasive species in Florida, where they have established a population in the wild.
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A soap bubble master in Taiwan broke a Guinness World Record by blowing 783 bubbles inside of a much larger bubble.
Guinness said Chang Yu-Te filled a large bubble with 783 smaller bubbles during an attempt in Taoyuan.
The feat earned Chang the record for most soap bubbles blown inside one larger bubble. The record-keeping organization shared video of Chang using a large bubble wand to control the larger bubble while he blew the smaller bubbles from the side.
Chang previously set the Guinness record for most bounces of a soap bubble.
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- An Ontario family was reunited with their long-lost cat 10 years after the feline wandered away from their home and never returned.
Julie Jackson Sinclair said her family never expected to see Cuddly the cat again after he vanished from their Elmira-area home about 10 years ago.
"When you're on a farm, you never know when they're indoor/outdoor cats whether the coyotes were around or whether he had gotten run over," Sinclair told the Waterloo Chronicle. "So we just assumed he was gone and never returned."
Sinclair said she was initially confused when the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth contacted her to say they had her cat, as the family had since gotten another cat and she knew the animal's location.
The Humane Society sent her a photo of the cat bearing the microchip with her information and she was shocked to see it was Cuddly.
"They sent me a photo of him via email and then I went, 'Oh my gosh, that is our cat,'" Sinclair recalled.
She said the reunion with Cuddly was very emotional, particularly for her daughter, who was only 9 when the cat went missing.
"As soon as my daughter picked him up from the vet technician, he cuddled right into her, just snuggled and started purring right away," she said. "He knows us and definitely knows that he's cared for and loved here."
Cuddly had been picked up in a field between Breslau and Guelph, a few miles from where the Sinclair family used to live.
The Humane Society said the reunion highlights the importance of having pets microchipped.
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A cat that escaped from a California clinic was found to have been living in a storm drain for nearly two months before being recaptured and returned home.
Riverside County Animal Services said 8-month-old Jojo escaped from Animal Samaritans SPCA in Thousand Palms when he was brought in by owner Laodibet "Lala" Chavarria and her family.
"We brought him in to get neutered at Animal Samaritans and I guess something happened where the carrier dropped. Basically he fell and ran out, and he ended up just lost," Chavarria told KESQ-TV.
Jojo seemed to have vanished, with no sightings reported for weeks.
The feline was thought lost for good until nearly two months later, when Stephanie Castaneda, an animal care technician at the Thousand Palms Animal Campus.
Castaneda attempted to capture the cat, but he was evasive, so she left food out.
"Eventually, she left out a trap, figuring that would be the best approach to saving the cat from his adventurous, but dangerous ways. That worked," animal services said.
An Animal Samaritans employee heard of the capture and investigated to see if the cat rescued from the drain was Jojo.
Chavarria was reunited with Jojo at the shelter on Tuesday.
(CNN) — Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will soon be the first "super" Covid-19 vaccination site in Orange County, California, officials said Monday.
The resort will be one of several "super POD" -- Point-of-Dispensing -- sites where thousands of residents daily will be able to get vaccinated, officials said. It will be operational later this week.
"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county's first Super POD site -- undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," said Andrew Do, acting chairman of the county's Board of Supervisors, in a statement.
More "super POD sites" will be announced as agreements are finalized, officials said.
Mass-vaccination sites have opened or will soon open in other parts of California, including at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, San Diego's Petco Park, and Sacramento's Cal Expo.
Orange County has a population of about 3.1 million. More than 190,000 people there have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic's start and more than 2,100 have died, according to county data.
About 2,221 people remain hospitalized with the virus, more than 500 of whom are in intensive care units.
The county is currently vaccinating people who fall under Phase 1a -- critical and health care workers as well as people 75 years and older. Those who meet the criteria must schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at a Super POD site, the county said.
"It's important to vaccinate as many willing people as possible for Covid-19, and we need the space to do it," county Supervisor Donald P. Wagner said in a statement. "I thank Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for stepping up in the shared effort to give OC residents protection against the virus."
(VICE) A Quebec couple was hit with $3,000 in fines after the woman put a leash on her partner and took him for a walk on the weekend to get around a COVID-19 curfew.
On Saturday, Quebec residents were placed on an official curfew for 28 days to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases in the province. As of Monday evening, Quebec has reported 230,690 cases and 8,7378 deaths, the worst-hit province in Canada. (There have been 668,181 positive cases nationwide.)
But dog owners are exempt, and can walk their dogs after 8 p.m. as long as they stay within a kilometre of their home.
Leash in hand, the woman, 24, set out for a walk with her partner, 40, on the other end attached to a collar around his neck around 9 p.m. on Saturday night in Sherbrooke, a city about 150 kilometres east of Montreal, and was stopped by police in the downtown area.
Martin Carrier, spokesperson for Sherbrooke police, said the officers were shocked when they saw the scene.
Carrier said the couple told the officers they were following Quebec Premier Francois Legault's rules and didn't feel that the curfew made sense.
"She said she was walking her dog because it was part of the exceptions that the government mentioned for leaving the house during curfew," said Carrier.
The man and woman were each given a $1,500 ticket for violating curfew laws and failing to cooperate with police.
"We see our colleagues in the health care system and they're burning out. Hospitals are full to capacity, people are sick, a lot are dying," said Carrier. "And then we see people like this that are making light of the situation. They don't see people dying around them and are just trying to find a loophole in the system."
Legault announced the curfew after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases to about 3,000 new cases a day. It is the first time in Canada a curfew has been imposed to try and stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was initially considering following Quebec's lead but government sources told CityNews on Monday a curfew was "not being considered at this time."
Sherbrooke police said 35 tickets were issued over the first weekend under curfew.
