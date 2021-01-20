CINCINNATI (AP) — A northern Kentucky couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary by getting their first coronavirus vaccine shot.
Noel “Gene” Record, 93, and Virginia Record, 91, were among the first patients in Cincinnati to be vaccinated Tuesday under Ohio’s Phase 1B, WLWT-TV reported. Initial vaccinations went to health care workers.
The couple traveled from northern Kentucky to University of Cincinnati Health’s drive-thru vaccination site and they will return in three weeks to get the second vaccine dose.
“We want to get back to normal as soon as possible,” Gene Record said. “I’m a square dance caller, and we have not been able to get together since March. We’re looking forward to people getting vaccinated and getting back to normal, where we can once again square dance and have fun again.”
UC Health is among more than 750 locations across Ohio to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Cody Enterprise) Cody, WY - Ready your 'chicken crossed the road' jokes: Two hens have been spotted clucking around at the Maverik gas station parking lot for the past few weeks.
The chickens live next door to the gas station, said manager Nikole Pederson. It's unclear what keeps them returning to their neighborhood convenience store, pecking fruitlessly at the cement for hours on end, but Pederson said it was after they were fed an apple by a customer that their visits became much more frequent. Perhaps, the fruit gave them a 'sweet' beak for more.
"And now they just come over everyday," Pederson said.
They have no vehicle to fill up with gas nor do they make purchases. From time to time the chickens – they appear to be Buff Orpingtons or Golden Buffs – make an attempt to enter through the motion-sensored doors, prompting Pederson to get up and shoo them away. She said they have managed to breach the store before.
It's not the first time this year unexpected creatures have solicited the store.
In March, a Cody man rode his horse into the store and was cited for minor property destruction, scratching the store's floor with his horse's hooves.
The chickens do not appear to have been cited for property destruction, trespassing, solicitation or loitering yet.
Their biggest risk may be from getting 'chick-napped.'
"I saw somebody pick one up and I had to say, 'eh-eh-eh, put it down,'" Pederson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Supreme court has overturned a man's bank robbery conviction because of a prosecutor's reference to a classic horror movie.
During closing arguments in the case against Damon Williams, the prosecutor showed jurors a photo from the movie "The Shining" depicting a character played by Jack Nicholson telling his terrified wife and son, "Here's Johnny!" moments after breaking through a door with an axe.
The reference was meant to illustrate that actions can speak louder than words, and to support the prosecutor's contention that Williams should be convicted of a more serious offense even though no threatening words were spoken to the bank teller in Camden County in 2014.
The jury convicted Williams of second-degree robbery, which requires the use of force or the threat of force, rather than the less serious crime of third-degree theft. Prosecutors argued that Williams' conduct before and after passing a note to the teller supported the more serious charge. Williams is currently serving a 14-year term.
A unanimous Supreme Court disagreed Tuesday, writing that prosecutors "must walk a fine line" when comparing a defendant with "an individual whom the jury associates with violence or guilt."
"The use of a sensational and provocative image in service of such a comparison, even when purportedly metaphorical, heightens the risk of an improper prejudicial effect on the jury," Justice Lee Solomon wrote. "Such a risk was borne out here."
The Camden County prosecutor's office, which tried the case, declined to comment on the ruling Tuesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle that a Washington state teenager dropped into the ocean while sailing in the South Pacific was found two years later after floating 1,200 miles to Papua New Guinea.
Niki Nie, of Battle Ground, said she was 17 years old when she and her family were sailing in the South Pacific. On Jan. 8, 2019, she tossed a message in a bottle into the ocean to commemorate crossing the equator on the way to the Marshall Islands.
"We kind of did it as a commemorative, 'Hey. we're crossing the equator' and just because we wanted to. Why not, let's see what happens. It was kind of an adventure," Nie told KGW-TV.
The bottle was found two years later by Steven Amos, a ranger with the Conflict Island Conservation Initiative, who was cleaning litter from a beach on Panasesa Island, off the coast of Papua New Guinea.
"For it to land in Papua New Guinea was pretty amazing because we have so many friends that still work there. So many connections, so many great memories," Nie said.
The group posted photos of Nie's bottle on Facebook, and the post reached her within hours.
"As far as it getting found by a conservation group," Nie said, "I have to say at first I was a little guilty. I was like, 'Oh no, I probably shouldn't have thrown a bottle in,' but I figured it was helpful that it was glass."
The Conflict Island Conservation Initiative has invited Nie to come visit the Conflict Islands and learn more about the group. Nie said she is hoping to make the trip in the near future.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were called to a hotel at which an owl had been wedged for two days in a greasy kitchen extractor fan.
The RSPCA said animal rescue officer Leanne Honess-Heather was dispatched Monday to the Alhambra Court Hotel in York, England, after the closed facility's owner discovered the source of a sound she had been hearing for two days was an owl trapped in a kitchen extractor fan.
Honess-Heather said the tawny owl "seemed bright and alert despite being trapped."
"When I arrived at the disused hotel, the owl, who had tried to push her way out, was then wedged tight between the fan blades in the extractor," she said.
Honess-Heather said the owl is believed to have fallen down the large extractor and became wedged in the fan while trying to climb out.
"The fan was sticky and covered in grease which made it harder for the bird to free herself," she said.
The rescuer said the owl was freed by removing the fan's cover. She said the bird had no major injuries, but was dehydrated and covered in grease.
The owl was taken to Ryedale Rehab and given a bath.
"They carefully washed the grease off of her feathers using original green Fairy Liquid to ensure no residue was left in her feathers," Honess-Heather said.
"The owl wasn't too impressed by bath time but, after towel drying her off and popping her in a warm cage to dry out, she looked and felt much better."
She said the owl will remain at the rehabilitation center until veterinarians clear the bird to be returned to the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who lost her high school class ring 42 years ago was reunited with the long-lost item after it was purchased by a Texas man for $3.25.
Jackie Schauer of Lake St. Louis said her husband recently received a mysterious phone call from a stranger in Texas who asked if he knew a woman with her maiden name.
The caller, San Antonio man Richard Escobedo, said Schauer's class ring was one of several that he has purchased from various locations while on the hunt for his own lost ring.
"I would go to pawn shops, antique stores, anywhere where things were being resold. And I would always look for my class ring, and I would never find it. But I would see other class rings and I would say, 'Man, if these owner only knew their ring was being sold,'" Escobedo told KMOV-TV.
Escobedo said he started buying up the rings he found and using the information from the rings -- school names, dates and initials -- to try to find their owners. He has been documenting his progress on his Facebook page titled Class Rings Bought to Reunite to Rightful Owners.
Escobedo said he recently bought Schauer's ring -- which she received from Morton East High School in Cicero, Ill. -- at a store for $3.25.
Schauer said she discovered the ring still fits, but only on her pinky. She posted a photo of the ring to Escobedo's Facebook group with a message of thanks.
"It is truly very, very interesting what this gentleman does. And I'm grateful. He has a kind soul," Schauer said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - A limousine stood by all day outside a Texas federal prison Tuesday in hopes the man known as Joe Exotic would be pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic and the "Tiger King," is serving a 22-year prison sentence. He was found guilty in 2019 on animal cruelty charges and for trying to hire someone to kill big cat rights activist Carole Baskin.
The entire story was told in the widely watched multi-part documentary "Tiger King" on Netflix.
Maldonado-Passage's legal team asked Trump to pardon him two weeks ago. However, when the president issued a list of 143 pardons and commutations after midnight Wednesday, Maldonado-Passage was not included.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Independent) A hiker claims he was guided back to the right path after he sprained his ankle and got a lost in the Alps.
The Hungarian man said he became disorientated and found his intended route blocked while walking in the mountains near Gimmelwald, Switzerland.
Fortunately, he encountered a friendly local cat who guided him back to safety.
The walker, posting with the username sc4s2cg, has described his experience on Reddit, and a 2013 video purporting to show the same encounter with the black and white cat was linked to on YouTube.
Gimmelwald is a small village in Bernese Oberland at the foot of the Junfrau-Aletsch Unesco World Heritage Site
The lone walker said he had sprained his ankle and was unsure how to get home after discovering the only route back had been closed.
"The cat was just wandering around, then found me while I was resting from a hike," he said.
"Then she was walking and kept looking at me to follow and led me straight to the path that would take me back down to the valley.
The walker explained: "Gimmelwald is a tiny, tiny stunningly beautiful village, and I actually got 'lost' in the surrounding mountains.
"It was the end of ski season when I got to Lauterbrunnen, so the lifts weren't working and some of the trails were closed."
The Reddit post has attracted significant interest from local walkers. A number of users were quick to observe they, too, have seen the cat.
It later became apparent the cat belonged to a couple who own a nearby hostel.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) A retired New York City firefighter was charged in connection to the Capitol breach after texting his girlfriend's brother, a federal agent, a selfie showing him inside the building's rotunda during the riot, according to a criminal complaint.
Thomas Fee, 53, turned himself into authorities Tuesday morning, according to the New York Post.
The 22-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the complaint.
The criminal complaint details how the wife of an unnamed special agent with the US Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) - the federal law-enforcement arm of the State Department - first saw a post by Fee's girlfriend on Facebook, saying Fee was at the pro-Trump rally.
The special agent proceeded to text Fee, his sister's boyfriend, to ask him if he was in Washington, DC, according to the complaint.
The complaint said that Fee responded by sending a selfie to the special agent, showing him inside the Capitol rotunda as other rioters waved flags and took pictures behind him.
Fee also sent the agent a video from the rotunda in which other members of the mob can be heard yelling "Pelosi" and "tyranny," according to the complaint.
Fee also texted the agent that he was "at the tip of the spear," the complaint said.
While the special agent initially deleted the communications, he was able to retrieve them and forward them to the DSS, according to the complaint. The DSS then sent the evidence to the Joint Terrorism Task Force.
It is not clear if Fee was aware that his girlfriend's brother was a special agent when he sent the selfie and messages.
A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department confirmed to NBC New York that Fee was a veteran of the force who retired in October 2020.
The outlet added that he is currently a volunteer firefighter with the Freeport Fire Department on Long Island.
WABC reported that Fee worked during the September 11, 2001, attacks and was honored for rescuing 13 people - including a pregnant woman and several children - during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
However, he was suspended from his role as a volunteer firefighter in Hempstead in 2004 for yelling racial slurs at a Black cardiologist who walked by the firehouse on a few occasions, according to WABC.
Read more: Biden's inauguration will be held in a sad, military-occupied DC. Never forget how Trump got us here.
After his initial court appearance, Fee was released on $100,000 bond and ordered not to attend political gatherings or go to the US Capitol or other state capitols, WABC reported. He also had to surrender his two guns.
Fee is among the more than 145 people who have been charged in the wake of the January 6 pro-Trump riot.
The riot resulted in the Secret Service's ramping up protections for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
Several of the arrests have included off-duty cops and firefighters, as well as current and ex-military members.
The involvement of these law-enforcement officers and military members led the FBI to vet the National Guardsmen sent to DC to provide security for the inauguration.
The vetting has resulted in two Guardsmen being pulled off security for Biden for suspected ties to far-right groups, and ten more withdrawn for unspecified reasons.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) The Albany County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested two people after they say attempted to retrieve drugs from a returned rental car.
The sheriff's office say they received a call on January 13th that drugs were found in a returned rental car.
Investigators say when deputies arrived, they arrested Aasim Hilts and Shariff Frasier, who they say returned to the Albany County Airport to retrieve the forgotten drugs.
The Sheriff's office say Hilts was discovered to be in possession of 140 glassine envelopes containing heroin, over 35 grams of MDMA, 62 counterfeit oxycodone pills pressed with fentanyl, 10 suboxone strips, a quantity of marihuana, and over $5,600.
Frasier was in possession of marijuana, according to investigators.
Hilts was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Frasier was released on an appearance ticket for possession of marijuana.
