(AP) About those wooly mittens that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration, sparking endless quirky memes across social media? They’ve helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in Sanders’ home state of Vermont, the independent senator announced Wednesday.
The sum comes from the sale of merchandise with the Jan. 20 image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens.
Sanders put the first of the so-called “Chairman Sanders” merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers, on his website Thursday night and the first run sold out in less than 30 minutes, he said. More merchandise was added over the weekend and sold out by Monday morning, he said.
“Jane and I were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we’re glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need,” Sanders said in a written statement. “But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced since the Great Depression.”
Sanders’ mittens were made by Jen Ellis, a Vermont elementary school teacher who has a side business making mittens out of recycled wool. His inauguration look, also featuring the winter jacket made by Burton Snowboards, sparked countless memes from the photo taken by Agence France-Presse: The former presidential candidate could be found on social media timelines taking a seat on the subway, the moon and the couch with the cast of “Friends,” among other creative locales.
Ellis said on social media over the weekend that Sanders called to tell her that “the mitten frenzy” had raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities although she was not authorized to disclose the amount, yet.
“But it’s BIG and it’s amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy,” she tweeted.
She also said she made three more pairs of mittens and donated them for fundraising to Passion 4 Paws Vermont, Outright Vermont, and would be auctioning off a pair on eBay for her daughter’s college fund.
The groups that will benefit from the proceeds of the “Chairman Sanders” items include Area Agencies on Aging to fund Meals on Wheels throughout Vermont, Vermont community action agencies, Feeding Chittenden, Chill Foundation, senior centers in Vermont and Bi-State Primary Care for dental care improvements in the state, Sanders’ office said.
Sander’ attire has also sparked other charitable endeavors. A crocheted doll of Sanders in his garb was auctioned off online and Burton Snowboards donated 50 jackets to the Burlington Department for Children and Families in Sanders’ name, his office said.
Getty Images confirmed that it will donate its proceeds as part of the licensing agreement to put the photo on the merchandise to Meals on Wheels of America.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan said an attempted goose rescue on a frozen river turned out to be the proverbial wild goose chase when the suspected injured bird turned out to be a hunting decoy.
The Monroe Township Fire Department said firefighters responded Tuesday to a report of an injured goose on the River Raisin, near Waterloo Park.
Photos posted to Facebook by firefighter Austin Schmitt shows firefighters in rescue gear venturing out on the ice to reach what they believed to be a bird in distress.
The firefighters reached the bird-shaped object and discovered it was a decoy water fowl for hunting use.
"It ended up being a good training session, actually," Monroe Township Fire Department Chief Mark Cherney told WXYZ-TV. "In the end, we can sleep well at night. A bird is not suffering."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Facebook has apologized after visitors to a popular seaside landmark in Britain found their posts removed because the name of the location was confused for a misogynistic term.
Members of Facebook groups based in Plymouth, England, said posts that mentioned the name of Plymouth Hoe were removed by the social media site and some users found their accounts temporarily suspended on accusations of using offensive language.
The name of the landmark comes from the Anglo-Saxon word "hoe," which describes a sloping ridge shaped like an inverted foot and heel.
Facebook admitted the word was mistakenly confused for offensive speech, leading to posts being erroneously removed.
"These posts were removed in error and we apologize to those who were affected. We're looking into what happened and will take steps to rectify the error," a Facebook representative told The Guardian.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A cow that escaped slaughter and spent nearly eight months on the loose in Massachusetts will soon be headed to a new permanent home at a New Jersey sanctuary, animal control officers said.
The 2-year-old black angus heifer, dubbed Princess, escaped while being loaded into a trailer bound for the slaughterhouse and spent nearly eight months on the loose in Dartmouth before animal control officers were able to lure her into a trailer.
"Our cow saga is done," Dartmouth Animal Control Officer Sandra Gosselin told the Dartmouth Week. "Hopefully that's the only one I get all year."
Gosselin took Princess to her own farm for temporary lodging while she sought a new home for the cow, whose previous owner had relinquished his claim to the bovine and had since moved away from the town.
The officer said she has now found Princess a new permanent home at Skylands Sanctuary & Animal Rescue in New Jersey, and the cow will be moved once the proper paperwork is in place. Skylands is crowdfunding money to cover the cost of transportation and basic medical care for the animal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LELAND, N.C. (AP) — An unlucky start to a North Carolina man's day turned upside down when he discovered he won a $2 million lottery prize hours after hitting two deer with his new car.
Anthony Dowe, of Leland, had an accident on his way to work, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a statement Tuesday. It ruined his day, so he went back home, got into bed and went to sleep.
"Then I woke up and checked my tickets. I checked the fourth ticket and I saw the '4' and then the next number and the next number and the next number," he said. "I'm like, 'Wow!' It was just crazy."
His winning Mega Millions ticket matched all five white balls. The odds? 1 out of 12.6 million.
Dowe took his ticket to a store and won $1 million. That prize doubled when the 2x Megaplier ticket was drawn.
"I went and showed my dad and my mom and everybody was happy," he said.
On Monday, he claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home about $1.4 million after taxes.
"It just feels great," he said. "I'm just gonna fix things on my mother and father's house and get my car fixed, pay it off, and pay my niece's car off."
The rest, he said, will go into savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department said two children are in custody Tuesday night, after allegedly stealing an RV from Auto Auction in Billings and erratically driving it across town.
Police said that BPD, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to reports of an RV trying to run someone off the road.
A slow chase ensued, according to police, beginning near Sugar Avenue. Police said the RV drove at or below the speed limit throughout the chase. Eventually, the drivers flattened the tires on the RV, coming to a stop at 3218 S. Frontage Road.
Police said they found two children inside the RV, who were both unharmed.
Authorities are still trying to confirm the owner of the RV.
According to police, the RV is currently blocking traffic in the 3000 block of S. Frontage Road.
The investigation is still ongoing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Inspired by the natural, twisting patterns of a lobster shell, Australian researchers say they have found a way, using 3D printing technology, to improve the strength of concrete for use in complex architecture.
Reinforced with steel fibres, the concrete becomes more durable when set in a pattern that copies a lobster shell, according to a new study from Melbourne's RMIT University.
Rather than use a mould, the process involves depositing layers of concrete one on top of the other, directed from a computer program using 3D printing technology.
"The lobster shell is always something that still amazes me by its very interesting shapes and architectures, and especially (as) the lobster shell is really amazingly very stiff," lead researcher Jonathan Tran told Reuters.
Tran said the design would help when building challenging arch or twisted structures with complex geometries.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Independent) A man flew a private jet from Surrey to Wales and landed at a closed RAF base so he could "go to the beach".
Flight tracking data published by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) shows the plane took off from Fairoaks Airfield in Surrey and landed at RAF Valley in Anglesey on 25 May.
But RAF Valley was closed for the spring bank holiday while repair work was being carried out at the site.
The pilot attempted to call air traffic control several times during his approach but received no response, according to the MoD report.
Despite this, he proceeded with landing the plane and touched down on Runway 19 which was closed for maintenance.
RAF Valley fire crew said it attended the scene as an emergency, assuming the plane had got into difficulties in flight.
Military police then visited the pilot in an attempt to determine what had happened.
The pilot reportedly told officers that he had flown to Wales "to go to the beach."
When the pilot was informed about the restrictions in place in Wales due to the ongoing pandemic, he reportedly told them that "it was OK as he had it COVID-19 two months ago".
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "We were contacted by colleagues from RAF Valley at 1.04 pm on Monday 25 May, reporting that a light aircraft had made an unauthorised landing at the airbase.
"The pilot was dealt with by military police.
"While the incident is primarily being investigated by the RAF and Civil Aviation Authority, North Wales Police are currently considering potential breaches of the Covid legislation in Wales."
RAF Valley is also home to Anglesey airport, which sees daily commercial flights to Cardiff airport but has a strict system in place for the landing of private planes.
Pilots need to request permission before landing at the base.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBC) A suspicious package left last week at Cape Breton University for the school's president turned out to be nothing more than some 350-million-year-old rocks.
Police were called to investigate the green reusable Sobeys bag that had David Dingwall's name on it.
Geology professor Jason Loxton said the rocks are older than the coal fields of Cape Breton and were formed at a time when the land in Nova Scotia was still under water.
"They're not scientifically super-duper important, but they are a really neat, unique set of Nova Scotia history," Loxton told CBC's Mainstreet: Cape Breton.
He was the second person officials telephoned after police.
"The security guard immediately meets me and says, 'Just the man I was looking for,' which is not a thing you really want to hear from security," Loxton said.
He said he immediately knew the rocks were limestone and there was a fossil of a rugose coral, otherwise known as horn corals.
Loxton said this was his first time he saw this in Cape Breton.
He said the person who left the package knew what they were doing when they found the rocks.
"They noted the exact geographic locality down to actual lat-long co-ordinates and wrote it on the rock," said Loxton. "I was able to quickly throw that into a map and confirm not only exactly where it came from, but confirmed my suspicions on the age of it as well."
Loxton said the rocks will remain in the geology lab, and Dingwall is welcome to check out the package that was intended for him.
Loxton is looking for the person who dropped the rocks off. He hopes they can have a chat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reuters) - Florida's chief financial officer has asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider relocating the 2021 Games to the Sunshine State amid speculation that Tokyo organisers may back out as hosts due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tokyo organisers have vowed to press ahead with the re-scheduled Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the novel coronavirus, but Florida's Jimmy Patronis has offered an alternative option.
"There is still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida to meet with statewide and local officials on holding the Olympics in the Sunshine State," Patronis said in a letter sent this week to IOC President Thomas Bach.
"I would welcome the opportunity to pitch Florida and help you make the right contacts to get this done."
In an email to Reuters, the IOC said it has not received a letter from Patronis and referred to the statement issued last Friday that said it is committed to having the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year.
Given all the planning and preparations necessary to host an Olympics, it is virtually impossible to relocate the event within six months of the scheduled opening ceremony.
In his letter, Patronis drew attention to what he called the strength of the state's vaccination roll-out along with Florida holding several sporting events, including the entirety of last year's NBA playoffs, during the pandemic.
Florida's death toll from the novel coronavirus has topped 25,000. The cumulative death toll from the virus in Japan topped 5,000 over the weekend.
"Whatever precautions are required let's figure it out and get it done," wrote Patronis.