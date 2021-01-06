NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A passerby spotted a wandering llama in a field off an interstate in Massachusetts and with the help of an animal control officer, brought it to a farm for safekeeping.
Patrick Boddy was driving in Newburyport when he spotted the male gray-and-white llama, stopped his truck and approached it on Monday, the Boston Globe reported.
The llama acted “very chill,” as he walked up to him, Boddy told the newspaper.
“I had my arm around the thing, kind of calming him down. It was just really gentle and friendly. I knew it must’ve been some kind of pet or something,” said Boddy.
Eventually, Kayla Provencher, the animal control officer for Newburyport and West Newbury, was alerted and joined Boddy in the field with the llama. They called around to local farms to see if any were missing a llama, the newspaper reported.
“I’m not sure where he came from or how he got there,” Provencher told The Associated Press, but he was hungry and drank a lot of water, indicating he was in need of some care, she said. The state does have records of barn inspections, but she said none of the local farms are missing llamas.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An incumbent Pennsylvania state representative was joined by a familiar face when lawmakers took the oath of office Tuesday — his own mother.
Six-term Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie's district borders, for a couple miles, the one that his mother was elected to in November.
Freshman state Rep. Milou Mackenzie, 70, an interior designer and former schoolteacher, is also a Republican. They'll sit next to each other on the House floor during voting sessions and plan to carpool from their Lehigh County districts.
They lay claim to being the first mother-son pair elected to serve together in the chamber.
"It was really awe-inspiring" to be sworn in together, Milou Mackenzie said. "We didn't set out to make history or anything, but the fact that it was a historical moment is not lost on us."
They both laughed when asked what will happen if they end up voting against each other.
"We're independent thinkers, so I don't think it'll cause any problems at all," she said. "We may disagree at times as family members sometimes do. But it won't affect our relationship."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Two fishermen have rescued a naked fugitive who they found sitting on a tree branch in Australian crocodile habitat.
Cam Faust said Wednesday he and fellow recreational fisher Kev Joiner heard Luke Voskresensky, 40, yell for help on Sunday as they set crab traps from their dinghy in mangroves on the outskirts of the northern city of Darwin.
Faust said Voskresensky -- who was covered in mud, cuts and insect bites -- had explained that he had been lost for four days, survived by eating snails and had used his clothes "for bits and pieces over the way."
"It didn't make sense to us," Faust said, referring to the explanation for his nudity. "He had a nest made up in the tree, and he was only laying a meter (39 inches) above the water and there were crocs in the water so he has done well to survive."
Joiner said the friends hesitated before bringing Voskresensky on board.
"Once we'd seen how bad he was and how many cuts he had all over him and he was dehydrated and pretty weak ... we thought we'd better get him in the boat," Joiner said.
"We thought he just must have had a big night after New Year's and got lost and done himself a mischief in the bush," he added.
Faust said he stripped to his underwear and handed Voskresensky his shorts and a beer as the trio made their way back to Darwin.
"He looked like he needed a beer, although he was in a bad way," Faust said.
An ambulance was waiting at a Darwin boat ramp when they arrived. Voskresensky was taken to a Darwin hospital, where he was placed under police guard as he was treated for exposure.
Police said Voskresensky had been free on bail after being charged with armed robbery, multiple aggravated assaults, deprivation of liberty and stealing. But he had cut off his electronic monitoring device last week and attempted to evade police.
Because he was hospitalized, Voskresensky was excused from attending court on Tuesday to face new charges of breaching bail and aggravated assault, court official Xavier La Canna said.
Voskresensky will next appear in court on Feb. 9, La Canna said.
Faust said he decided against visiting Voskresensky in the hospital after discovering he had been wanted by police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Who the heck steals an airplane?
Police in Cottonwood, Arizona are looking for a plane that was stolen from the local airport on New Year's Eve, as well as the people responsible for the theft.
The thieves broke into the airport just before midnight on Dec. 31 by disabling the main gate and forcing it open, police said in a Facebook post.
The city-owned airport has one runway, 10 hangars, several dozen tie-down spaces and a 1,600-square-foot terminal. The terminal is open until 4 or 5 p.m. each day, but self-service fuel is available 24/7.
Once inside the airport, the crooks took a box trailer containing an airplane. They also made off with some airplane parts, police said.
Police estimated the total loss at somewhere between $70,000 and $80,000.
A photo of the airplane shared by police shows it's a small red and white aircraft with the tail number N153PR.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Canadian police officer investigating a witness' report of a severed foot at the side of a road made a considerably less alarming discovery -- a discarded mannequin foot.
The Delta Police Department in British Columbia said an officer on foot in Ladner was stopped by a passing driver.
"The driver appears quite distraught and states that there is a severed foot roadside by the pump house," the department said in a Facebook post.
The post said the officer went to the location and discovered the object was "luckily" not a human body part, but rather "the foot of a mannequin."
"If you happen upon a mannequin with a missing left foot, let them know that it can be found at the Delta Police Department," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia man who went on the hunt for some lost kite-surfing equipment made an unexpected discovery -- a message in a bottle accompanied by a diamond ring.
Sebastien Allain said he was using some borrowed equipment when he went kite-surfing in Nova Scotia's Chezzetcook Bay and a strong gust of wind came along to ruin the experience.
"And there's a strong gust that came and just flicked the kite into the water, and the wind was offshore, so it drove the kite out to sea," Allain told CTV News.
Allain said he researched tides and winds and determined the kite may have ended up on one of several small islands nearby. He said he found the lost kite after about four hours of swimming and searching, and while on his way back to shore he found a bottle floating in the water.
He uncorked the bottle once he arrived home and found it discovered a three-page note and a small diamond ring.
"It's just crazy that I found the bottle and there was a diamond ring inside, and the funniest thing of all, is that I just proposed to my fiancee the week before," Allain said.
The note was authored by a man in his 70s who revealed he had been launching messages in bottles for about 30 years. The man wrote that the enclosed ring had belonged to his mother, who died in 2018.
Allain and his partner paid a visit to the man's home to bring him gifts and talk about his bottled messages.
"We brought him a little box of chocolates and stuff," Allain said.
The man told him a few of his bottles have been found over the years, including one that was discovered by a teacher and led to his receiving multiple Christmas cards from students.
Trina Davis Williams of Hamilton Parish, Bermuda, recently discovered a message in a bottle while walking on a local beach with her kids, daughter K'ah, 7, and son Kazai, 4. The message turned out to be from Orlando A. Thompson, an engineer who launched the bottle during his final voyage on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration boat Albatross IV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A South Korean city is offering a grant of nearly $100,000 for couples who have at least three children, according to a local press report.
South Korean network KNN reported Wednesday the city of Changwon, the capital of South Gyeongsang Province, is combating the problem of a declining population with financial incentives.
The new policy grants loans of 100 million South Korean won, or about $92,000, to all married couples residing in the city.
If the couple gives birth to one child, the interest on the loan would be waived. For two children, 30% of the loan principal would be forgiven. If the family has three children the entire loan is forgiven or becomes a grant, according to the report.
Kim Jong-pil, a representative of Changwon's planning department, said the policy comes at a time when "more innovative marriage and childbirth incentives" are needed in the city, a statement that reflects similar concerns about a declining birth rate across the country.
South Korea's ministry of interior and safety said the country recorded more deaths than births in 2020. Last year there were 275,815 births and 307,764 deaths, the first time the South has reached the "population death cross," according to CNN.
In Changwon officials are concerned the population could fall under 1 million. The local government has also said it plans to create more jobs by attracting companies, and subsidizing housing for workers and university students.
The goal is to create 20,000 jobs by 2025, according to KNN.
Long work hours and lack of job opportunities in South Korea's competitive society have been cited as economic causes for the relatively low birth rate and increasingly low rates of marriage among South Koreans in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey responded to a McDonald's parking lot where a pair of chickens were reported "wreaking havoc" and chasing customers.
The Washington Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that an animal control officer was dispatched on a report of "a flock of chickens 'wreaking havoc' at our local McDonald's on Route 31 South."
The officer arrived to find two chickens "'harassing' and 'chasing' customers and pecking at car tires," the department said.
The animal control officer was able to capture the chickens with help from the manager of the McDonald's eatery, police said.
The chickens were taken to the Common Sense for Animals shelter, where they were later claimed by their owners.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- An ostrich escaped from a private park in a Pakistani city and was caught on camera going for a run down the middle of a busy road.
Video captured by a witness shows the flightless bird, native to Africa, running loose through traffic on a road in Karachi.
Police said the ostrich escaped from a private zoo in the Korangi No. 4 area of the city. They said the bird apparently became panicked when water flowed into its enclosure at the park.
Police said park employees were able to safely recapture the ostrich and return it to the facility.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) - Auction house Woolley & Wallis is asking for the public's help to solve the mystery of a roman relic found at a home in England 20 years ago.
The homeowner had no idea it was an ancient roman marble slab and had used it as a horse mounting block for nearly a decade.
Then one day she noticed a laurel wreath carved into its face and a Greek inscription.
An archaeologist dated it to the second century, with likely origins in Greece or Anatolia.
Artifacts like this came to England in the 18th and 19th centuries when aristocrats would tour Europe. However, how it ended up in a nondescript garden is a mystery.
The auction house is asking locals about who lived in the area in recent decades.
The stone is being sold next month, with a pre-sale estimate of up to $20,000.
