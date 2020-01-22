SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A judge refused to overturn part of Utah’s lewdness law Tuesday in a blow to a woman who’s fighting criminal charges after her stepchildren saw her topless in her own home.
Judge Kara Pettit sided with prosecutors who argued that lewdness is commonly understood to include women’s breasts in American society, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Judges should not second-guess what lawmakers have decided is lewd conduct, she wrote.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Tilli Buchanan would appeal the ruling. If she does not, her misdemeanor charges would move toward trial. If convicted, she could face jail time and be forced to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
Buchanan and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah had pointed to a court ruling that overturned a topless ban in Colorado and helped fuel a movement. They said Utah’s law on lewdness involving a child is unfair because it treats men and women differently for baring their chests.
A global movement advocating for the rights of women to go topless, called the Free the Nipple campaign, has seen mixed success fighting similar ordinances in other parts of the country.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling that blocked a ban in Fort Collins, Colorado, on women going topless in public.
But the U.S. Supreme Court this month left in place the conviction of three members of the Free the Nipple campaign who were arrested for going topless on a New Hampshire beach in 2016.
A public indecency law in Missouri also was upheld in 2017, and a court allowed a San Francisco public nudity ban to remain on the books in 2013.
Buchanan was charged after she and her husband took off their shirts to keep their clothes from getting dirty while they hung drywall in their garage in a Salt Lake City suburb in late 2017 or early 2018.
When her husband’s three children, ages 9 through 13, walked in, she “explained she considers herself a feminist and wanted to make a point that everybody should be fine with walking around their house or elsewhere with skin showing,” her lawyers said in court documents.
The charges against her were filed after the children’s mother reported the incident to child welfare officials working on a separate investigation involving the kids.
Police said Buchanan removed her shirt and bra in front of the children while “under the influence of alcohol.” Her husband was not charged.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It started with a "hiss" how did it end up like this?
The Bronx Zoo is again giving donors the opportunity to name its giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches after their loved ones, or whatever funny roach puns you could possibly think of.
The zoo's annual Valentine's Day "Name-a-roach" program has lasted for almost a decade and it's possibly going to continue "until death do us part."
For $50, you can gift "the works," which includes a certificate, an adorable pair of roach-theme socks and a roach scented candle (it's unclear what these roaches smell like.) For $15 you get an electronic certificate in honor of your loved one.
The program started in 2011, and of course, not everyone donates just to honor their significant other.
"Previous names chosen have been inspired by politics, music, movies, and more," the zoo said in a statement.
Some donations are out of spite against an ex and what's a better creature than the biggest species of roaches in the world? The Madagascar hissing roaches actually make hissing noises as a defense mechanism. Relatable.
They grow up to nearly four-inches long and they're not quite as scary or as gross as your regular household roaches, which are considered pests and they definitely don't belong in an exhibit at the zoo.
The Bronx Zoo says it has thousands of the bugs to be named at its "Madagascar!" exhibit that features other creatures like lemurs and crocodiles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Delaware man who accidentally bought two identical Powerball tickets for the same drawing had the mistake pay off when they each won him a $50,000 prize.
The 61-year-old Newark man told Delaware Lottery officials he asked his son to fill out some playslips for the Jan. 18 Powerball drawing, but when he got to Malin's Market in Newark he realized he only had enough money to buy three of his intended four tickets.
The man returned the next day for his fourth ticket and accidentally used the same numbers as one of his other tickets.
"When I returned to the store after the drawing, I couldn't believe I had won when I scanned the first ticket," the man said. "A few hours later, when I scanned the second ticket and saw it had also won, I was shaking. It was unbelievable."
The man ended up winning $100,000 -- $50,000 for each winning ticket.
The winner said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his bills and put the rest into savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Officials at an Arizona airport said three arriving flights were delayed briefly when a coyote was spotted wandering near the runway.
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport said three flights circled the airfield Monday morning while airport employees worked to remove the coyote.
A spokesman said the workers were able to guide the coyote toward a gate, where it exited the airfield grounds unharmed.
The three flights landed after a brief delay and airport operations soon returned to normal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Maryland road captured video of two young men catching a free ride on the back of a Maryland Transit Administration bus.
The video, posted to Twitter, shows the two young men standing on the rear bumper of the moving bus and holding onto the back of the vehicle.
The video emerged around the same time as a photo showing two people sitting with their legs crossed in the back hatch of an MTA bus in Baltimore.
The MTA said the hatch in the photo appears to have been tampered with and safety precautions are being put into place to prevent back panels from being opened by unauthorized people.
"The safety of our operators and passengers is the first priority for the Maryland Transit Administration," the MTA said in a statement to WJZ-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Candy maker Mars Wrigley set a new Guinness World Record by producing a massive Snickers bar weighing in at 4,728 pounds.
The company said the Snickers bar, unveiled Thursday at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco, measures 12 feet long, 24 inches high and 26 inches wide.
The candy bar is the equivalent of 43,000 regular-sized Snickers bars.
Guinness confirmed the gargantuan confection met the record-keeping organization's requirements to capture the record for the world's largest chocolate nut bar. The requirements state the bar must be at least 80 percent chocolate and nuts and the entire bar must be fit for human consumption.
Mars Wrigley said the giant Snickers bar will feature in an ad that will premiere during the Super Bowl Feb. 2.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Utah Department of Health announced its HIV awareness campaign is being reinstated, but without the risque condom packages that sparked controversy.
The department's "H is for Human" campaign, aimed at promoting awareness of human immunodeficiency virus, the virus that causes AIDS, initially launched with a website, HIVandMe.com, and materials including condoms.
The initiative raised controversy due to the condom wrappers, with bore sexually provocative Utah-themed slogans such as "Uintah Sex?"and "Enjoy Your Mountin'" with an image of mountains.
The controversy led the state to suspend the campaign. The website was taken down and the condoms were recalled.
The department said in a statement issued Tuesday that it consulted with Gov. Gary Herbert's office and the initiative is being reinstated with the web site intact, but without the controversial condoms.
"With regard to the themed condoms, the UDOH is making a concerted effort to retrieve those which were provided to local partner agencies, and which had yet to be distributed to individuals at high-risk of contracting HIV," the department's statement said.
Condoms will be distributed without the controversial wrappers, the statement said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago said they are trying to figure out how a 500-pound South American tapir ended up wandering near a village.
Game wardens, police officers and officials from the Emperor Valley Zoo announced they tranquilized and captured the large animal Monday near the community of Ramjattan Trace, Penal.
Authorities said the tapir, a relative of the rhinoceros, is believed to have been wandering the area loose since late December. The tapir appeared tame and comfortable with humans, leading authorities to suspect it was an illegal pet smuggled from Venezuela.
The tapir is being cared for by the zoo while the investigation continues, officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stockholm (AFP) - A Swedish man who got a job in the military using forged credentials was promoted to work as staff officer at NATO's headquarters and served in a UN mission, the military and media said on Wednesday.
The man lied about his experience and forged a diploma from the officers' academy, according to the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.
He served in the Swedish Armed Forces for more than a decade and completed postings to high-security positions and international missions, including Afghanistan and last year to the UN peacekeeping force MINUSMA in Mali.
The Swedish Armed Forces conceded that the man had been "wrongfully employed" and confirmed in a statement he had served at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium.
"The person worked as a Swedish liaison officer and with an IT system used within the framework of those military operations where the Swedish Armed Forces has personnel," the statement said.
Following reports about the officer on Monday, the Swedish military said it had informed NATO and started an investigation.
Dagens Nyheter reported that he worked on the Afghanistan Mission Network -- a now-defunct system used by 48 nations for sharing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information -- during 2012 and 2013 at NATO's HQ.
He rose to the rank of major despite not having completed mandatory training, and was even temporarily promoted to be able to serve at the military alliance headquarters, the newspaper said.
"These are serious allegations," NATO said in a statement to AFP on Wednesday.
"Staff on temporary NATO assignments are selected and sent by the home nation, which is also responsible for security clearances."
NATO added that it was in contact with Swedish authorities and it would be inappropriate to comment further on a case currently under investigation.
The Swedish military did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.
Sweden is not a member of NATO but has moved closer to the military alliance in recent years following Russia's annexation of Crimea.
In 2016, the government ratified an agreement making Sweden a so-called Host Nation of NATO, allowing the alliance to more easily operate on Swedish territory.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
London (AFP) - Online music giant Spotify on Wednesday launched a podcast for dogs left home alone in Britain, after its polling suggested most owners believe audio recordings help calm their canines.
The Swedish streaming service has created a "soothing mix" of music, speech and sounds to de-stress dogs home during the day.
The playlists utilise the vocal skills of "Game of Thrones" actor Ralph Ineson and Jessica Raine, the lead actress in the BBC series "Call the Midwife".
The pair offer "dog-directed praise, stories, affirmation messages and reassurance", Spotify said as it unveiled its new "My Dog's Favourite Podcast" offering.
The podcast -- in two five-hour blocks -- is underpinned by relaxing music and ambient sounds such as light rain and rustling leaves.
"Providing dogs with varied auditory enrichment can be used to reduce stress and anxiety over longer periods of time," said Neil Evans, of the University of Glasgow, who consulted on the project.
"When dogs have appropriate auditory enrichment they may bark less, lie down and sleep more and their bodies are in a more relaxed physiological state."
Spotify, which launched in 2008 and now claims to have 113 million subscribers in 79 countries, said its polling suggested 76 percent of British owners believed their pets enjoyed listening to music.
One in four already play songs for their pets to listen to while they are out and one-quarter even claimed to have seen their pets dancing to music, the company said.
The company developed the podcast in partnership with animal experts, including British charity the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).
"Our own surveys of dog owners have shown that many dogs are routinely left by themselves on a daily basis and sadly many dogs find this difficult," said RSPCA canine welfare expert Samantha Gaines.
"The type of music a dog listens to is important and research has shown that some music can help dogs relax while other types may have a less beneficial effect."
Spotify has also launched "pet playlists" for its entire global audience, giving users algorithmically curated song selections based on their tastes and their pet's character.
Owners can craft the playlist featuring around 30 tracks based on what they think their pet will enjoy.
"An energetic dog might get a playlist with tracks that are upbeat while a shy cat might get something with slower tempos," Spotify said.
