WAUKESHA (CBS 58) -- One Waukesha homeowner was in for a surprise when she woke up and found a stranger sleeping on her dog's bed next to her 150-pound Mastiff.

"We were just sleeping on the couch, her phone alarm went off and she woke up, saw someone laying on the dog bed and then woke me up and asked if I knew who it was," said Elise Diskerud, who is roommates with the homeowner, Lynn Sarver.

Diskerud and Sarver initially thought it might be Sarver's son

"We thought it was her son who is 21, cause they’re around the same age," said Diskerud, "When we realized it wasn’t her son we were kind of freaked out. Who is this person? This stranger walked in our house while we were sleeping."

The two then called 911 to report that the stranger was sleeping on the dog's bed in the living room and may have entered through an unlocked side door, that they say was left unlocked accidentally.

"I don't think they were expecting a call like that at 5:30 in the morning," said Diskerud.

"He was passed out on the dog bed and they woke him up and he was cooperative and apologetic," said Sarver.

"The police officers were very nice to him, too," added Sarver.

Sarver and Diskerud said they were asked if they wanted to press charges, but they did not want to.

"He had too much to drink last night, just give him a break," said Diskerud.

"He didn't do anything wrong really other than go into the wrong house," said Sarver.

The man was returned to his home, two homes away from where he ended up Tuesday morning, where he lives with his mom.

No complaint was filed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he pushed a wrong button on a lottery ticket vending machine and won a $30,000 top prize.

The 60-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his wife spend about $25 per week on instant tickets, and he decided to buy a $5 ticket when he stopped at a Harris Teeter store to pick up napkins that were forgotten during an earlier grocery errand.

The man said he accidentally hit the button for a $3 Peppermint Payout ticket instead of his intended $5 ticket, but the mistakenly purchased scratch-off turned out to be a $30,000 top prize winner.

The winner said he gave the ticket to his wife to do the scratching.

"My wife gave it to my daughter-in-law to read and after 15 minutes of looking at it we checked it on the app," he said.

The app confirmed their suspicions that they were big winners.

The couple celebrated their win by cutting holiday checks for their children, nieces and nephews.

"They all went home very happy this weekend," the man said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A couple of surprised travelers on an Iowa highway captured video of a Ford pickup truck that had been converted into a semi tractor.

The video, recorded on a highway in the Sioux City area, shows the Ford pickup being used to haul a full-sized Reefer semi trailer.

The couple who filmed the video said they own a trucking company and were shocked by the unusual sight.

"I captured a Ford pulling a Reefer. We own a trucking company, not something we've ever seen," the filmer wrote.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Singapore-based snack food company apologized after a customer found a dead gecko inside a package of deep fried fish skins.

Jane Holloway said in a Facebook post that her mother and brother were eating a bag of Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin they bought from a store in Bangkok when they discovered the lizard, which appeared to have been cooked with the fish.

"This gecko was probably deep fried with the salmon skin by the looks of it," she wrote.

Holloway said the company apologized and offered her a refund. She said officials also offered to cover any related medical bills and told her production had been moved to a new, cleaner facility in December.

"To be honest, I thought it was just a one-off mistake. Maybe the gecko on the ceiling fell into the processing machine," she told Business Insider.

Holloway said she started to question whether it was indeed a one-time error when two strangers sent her Facebook messages detailing similar incidents.

"I don't know the other two people so I can't vouch for them but if it's true then Irvins has a serious quality control and hygiene problem," Holloway said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) This arrest was a little fruity.

A man in Des Moines, Iowa, was jailed on Monday after police said he assaulted a convenience store clerk with a banana.

Rogelio Tapia, 26, got into a dispute with an unnamed person at a QuikTrip Monday morning, according to local station KCCI-TV.

When a store clerk tried to intervene, witnesses said Tapia chased the clerk around the store, throwing a banana and other items at her, Patch Des Moines reported. The disturbance caused about $1,000 in damage to the store, police said.

Tapia was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations, simple assault, interference with official acts and third-degree criminal mischief. Jail records show he was later released.

The Des Moines Police Department posted a photo of the grim-faced arresting officer, and said on Facebook the incident was one of more than 270 New Year's calls for police service.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) A Massachusetts woman reportedly ended up needing a rescue of her own Tuesday after her attempt to free her drone from a tree went awry and ended with her stuck in the air.

Enid Diaz spent about an hour stuck 30 feet in the air in the tree in Milford, located about 40 miles southwest of Boston.

"The tree started shaking. I was like, 'Oh, I'm gonna go down.' And it was like, I was tired and cold, so there was times I felt I couldn't hold on, but I did," she told Boston 25 News.

Diaz had scaled the tree -- shoeless -- to try to get her drone after her drone became stuck and she couldn't find anyone to help.

"I tried to climb the tree the first time, but my sneakers were making them slip, so I took my shoes off, and I had a better grip with my socks," she said.

The rescue of Diaz from the tree drew the response of police, fire and a technical rescue team as dozens of people watched.

Multiple people told Boston 25 News they heard someone "hooting like an owl" from the tree.

"Hoot, hoot! So we had no idea what was going on," said Dana Larson, the owner of a nearby pub.

But Diaz, who said she plans to keep flying her drone, told Boston 25 she was only calling for her daughter and friend down below.

"I never one time said 'Hoot, hoot.' I'm not an owl," she told the television station.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An Ohio police department shared video of an officers unexpected and adorable encounter with a baby kangaroo during a traffic stop.

The Norwood Police Department posted a Facebook video filmed by Officer Phil Harvey while he was conducting a traffic stop and quickly found himself distracted by the baby kangaroo in the back seat.

"Traffic stop on I-71 leads to pet kangaroo not properly restrained... driver cautioned," text on the video jokes.

Harvey can be heard fawning over the cute kangaroo, named Scooby-Roo, in the footage.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher was called to a rental home to deal with an unusual situation -- a python curled up in the toilet.

Jaane Torkkola of Snake Out Brisbane said some international students called him to the home where they were staying in Dutton Park.

Torkkola posted a video to Facebook showing him removing the python from the toilet bowl.

"This is what can happen when you leave bathroom windows open and unscreened in summer, particularly if you live next to a parkland and the river," he wrote.

Torkkola said the snake, a carpet python, was not dangerous, but it gave the students a scare.

"It was one of their first snake experiences, and it is usually a bit more confronting finding a snake like that rather than, in what we would consider, their natural environment," he told the Brisbane Times.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) A Taiwanese man who drove a delivery van into a row of four parked Ferraris has had some of the repair bill paid by members of the public.

Lin Chin-hsiang, 20, who had been working all night, fell asleep at the wheel while making a delivery for his family's paper firm early on Sunday morning.

He was facing a repair bill estimated by local media at 12m Taiwan dollars (£309,000), as his family's vehicle insurance policy only covers injuries not damages.

With a monthly salary of 35,000 Taiwan dollars (£900), it would take Mr Lin 28 years to pay the full cost of the repairs.

But he has been spared that daunting hardship by well-wishing Taiwanese who were gripped by his predicament.

It is reported more than 100 donations have been made, raising around 740,000 Taiwan dollars (£19,000).

Mr Lin's situation is typical of many low-income families on the island struggling to make ends meet.

He dropped out of college earlier this year to help his mother with the family business selling incense and gold paper money (burned during worship) in New Taipei City.

His father died from an illness a few years ago.

He also works night shifts at a barbecue restaurant and, after finishing at 3am on Sunday, he returned home to find his mother feeling unwell and decided to help her deliver an order to a nearby temple in time for a ceremony.

It was around 5.40am when, exhausted from working all night, he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the Ferraris.

According to Taiwanese media, the Nissan van hit a yellow Ferrari 488 and a white Ferrari F12, causing a blue Ferrari to bump into a red one.

The yellow sports car was left with a gash on its left and its side mirror knocked off, causing damage estimated at 3.5m Taiwan dollars (£90,000).

The F12 suffered a large dent to its rear, which would cost around five million Taiwan dollars (£128,000) to fix.

The other two vehicles were not badly damaged.

The luxury cars belonged to a group of friends who were standing nearby and were uninjured.

Police said Mr Lin had not been drinking alcohol and had a clean driving record.

Dozens of people called the local police station handling the accident and offered to donate money to help pay Mr Lin's repair bill or his legal fees.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida were called to a Waffle House restaurant to remove an alligator spotted loitering outside the eatery.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the restaurant along State Road 60 on Tuesday evening when an approximately 5-foot gator was spotted lurking outside the business.

Video from the scene shows deputies making repeated attempts to cover the alligator's head with blankets to keep it calm and subdued.

The reptile fled at one point, leading deputies on a slow-speed foot chase before one was able to jump on the animal's back and tape up its legs and jaws.

A pair of trappers were called to a small lake on private property in December when drivers working on a construction project discovered a 12-foot-long, 500-pound alligator lurking on the property. The gator was successfully captured and taken to a gator farm.