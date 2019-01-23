GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Police in coastal Texas have captured a pair of runaway emus that had been on the lam for a day after escaping from their owner’s backyard.

Emus aren’t permitted in Galveston, but police say a man recently brought the large, flightless birds to the island after the death of his mother. She’d owned them at her home near Houston.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the emus escaped their new owner’s backyard sometime Monday. Police recaptured the birds near an elementary school Tuesday morning.

Officials say the birds’ owner didn’t realize Galveston had a ban on emus and that he’s working with authorities to find an off-island home for them.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a drunken man took the wrong Lyft and tried to get into a house he mistakenly thought was his home.

Cape Elizabeth police say the Falmouth man mistakenly got into a Lyft summoned by a man who lived next door. Police say the man was dropped off early Saturday and staggered toward a nearby home, believing it to be his.

Police say he caused a commotion trying to get in, leading the homeowner to call the police.

Cape Elizabeth Police Chief Paul Fenton says the intoxicated man was taken back to the police station to sober up. Fenton says the homeowner didn't want to press charges.

Fenton says the man is very sorry.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Armed police officers in Britain came to the rescue of a "hungry" gerbil that was abandoned when its owner was imprisoned.

The gerbil was alone at a home in Derby, a town some 62 miles southeast of Manchester, for nearly a week when animal rescuers contacted the Derby City Police about the lonely rodent.

The local police department wrote on Facebook Saturday that the homeowner refused to allow the animal organization entry into his home to "prevent the gerbil from dying or suffering unnecessarily," so members reached out to law enforcement.

Derby officers "forced entry to the address" with assistance from an armed unit, and found the gerbil "thankfully still alive but very hungry."

The critter was taken to the vet and will be cared for by the animal rescuers, police said.

"We're not just about arresting bad guys and posing for photos on Facebook," the department wrote. "Sometimes we're a bit soft and caring."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Australia released security camera footage of a "Bad Santa" stealing a Mercedes car while dressed as St. Nick.

The New South Wales Police said a woman had parked her luxury 2009 Mercedes C63 sedan overnight at an underground parking structure in Zetland, and she returned the following day to find it missing.

Police released CCTV footage from the structure showing a man, who appears to be in his 30s, walking into the parking area while wearing a Santa Claus costume and a fake white beard.

The "Bad Santa" is believed to have been involved in the Dec. 8 theft. Police released CCTV footage Wednesday in the hopes of identifying the jolly old elf.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida university said "human error" was to blame for about 430 acceptance emails being mistakenly sent out to applicants.

The University of South Florida St. Petersburg confirmed about 430 applicants received mistaken acceptance emails Saturday, followed by another email about an hour later reading: "There was an error in the system. Please disregard the previous email."

The school said "human error" was to blame for the incident.

"We apologize to all of the affected students and their families and are taking immediate steps to ensure this never happens again," the school said in a statement. "We will reach out to every individual student who received the incorrect email to discuss possible pathways for admission to USF St. Petersburg in the future."

University spokeswoman Carrie O'Brion said a staff member incorrectly believed a spreadsheet of applicants' names had already been sorted, but only discovered after the email was sent that the list included students who were admitted as well as those whose applications were rejected.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The owner of a $1.7 million mansion in Alberta is offering the home for a steeply discounted price -- $25 and an essay.

Alla Wagner said her health problems are keeping her from properly maintaining the house in Millarville, Alberta, so she has decided on a creative way to choose the mansion's next owner.

Wagner said she will bestow ownership of the home on the winner of a letter-writing contest asking prospective new tenants to explain how moving into the lakefront house would change their lives.

Entries must be accompanied by a $25 fee, Wagner said on the Facebook page she set up for the contest.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A barber in training at a Houston shop is drawing attention due to her high level of skill -- and the fact that she's only 7 years old.

Franky Hernandez said his daughter, Alijah, 7, has been watching him cut hair at his Houston shop since she was a toddler, and started showing signs of skills far beyond her age when she was only 4 years old.

"I taught her the right maneuvers, and her watching me over time, I was guiding her in the right direction with her hand movements," the father told KTRK-TV.

Alijah, whose skills are on full display on her Instagram account, said cutting hair comes naturally to her.

"A fade is when you're cutting hair and it shows the detail of your cut," she said, explaining a technique she has been practicing.

Hernandez said his daughter is years away from being able to obtain her professional barber's license, but she has become a popular source of haircuts among family members and friends.

He said the girl has competed in barber competitions across the state and the family is currently raising money to allow her to compete in nationwide events.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- An Oregon man said he won a $175,000 lottery jackpot thanks to making a return trip to the grocery store for some forgotten tortillas.

Matthew Clark of Grants Pass told Oregon Lottery officials he arrived home with the groceries and quickly discovered he had forgotten to buy the tortillas for dinner.

"My wife told me to go to Safeway and get them," he said. "And of course, I got caught behind people with tons of stuff in their baskets. So, while I waited I bought a Scratch-it."

Clark chose a $20 Winter Ca$h scratch-off ticket and discovered while sitting in his truck that he had won the top prize: $25,000 for 10 years.

The winner chose to take his prize as a $175,000 lump sum instead of the $25,000 annual payments.

"We are pretty simple people and we are going to be smart with the money," Clark said. "We had a bunch of home remodeling planned, and this money will go toward that. I think the first thing we are going to do is a kitchen remodel, then we will invest some of the prize."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Reuters) - Two New Orleans Saints fans on Tuesday sued the National Football League and its commissioner Roger Goodell to force a review of the team's controversial 26-23 loss in Sunday's National Football Conference championship that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl.

The teams were tied 20-20 late in regulation when officials failed to call pass interference or helmet-to-helmet penalties on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for knocking Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis down as he awaited a pass.

Had a penalty been called, the Saints could have tried to run down the clock and kick a winning field goal with seconds left. Instead, the Saints settled for a field goal sooner, allowing the Rams to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In their complaint filed in a Louisiana state court, Saints season ticker holders Tommy Badeaux and Candis Lambert said Goodell should enforce an NFL rule they believe gives him power to negate the Rams' win or restart the game.

That rule lets Goodell act when a "calamity" occurs that he deems "so extraordinarily unfair or outside the accepted tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major effect on the result of the game."

The rule also bars Goodell from acting when teams complain about officials' judgments or routine errors. "Games involving such complaints will continue to stand as completed," it said.

The NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Saints have not formally complained to the league.

The Rams are preparing to meet the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.

Prospects for Tuesday's lawsuit are unclear, although some similar prior cases have been unsuccessful.

In December 2014, an Oklahoma state judge refused to restart a high school football playoff game after officials wrongly negated a go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 to play.

District Judge Bernard Jones wrote that while some observers viewed the outcome as a tragedy, "more tragic, however, would be for this Court to assert itself in this matter."

Reversals of U.S. professional sports results are rare.

In 1983, baseball's American League president voided a New York Yankees win against the Kansas City Royals and ordered the game restarted from where the Royals' George Brett had hit a go-ahead home run, but was called out because his bat had too much pine tar. The Royals won the restarted game.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Miami Herald) Miami Springs police say a woman stole her date's expensive watches and then bolted with the booty. During a jailhouse strip search shortly after, corrections officers found four Rolex watches inside her vagina.

Delajurea Brookens, 29, of Northeast Miami-Dade, met Orlando businessman Ramon Diaz Tuesday night at the popular Mango's nightclub on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, police say.

The couple later ended up at the Clarion Suites, some 12 miles east at 5301 NW 36th St. After Diaz freshened up in the bathroom, he came back into the hotel room and noticed his Crown Royal whiskey bag — containing five watches valued at a total of $108,000 — gone.

Brookens then dashed out of the room, went outside and hailed a taxi. Before she could get into the cab, Diaz saw his whiskey bag inside her purse and demanded it back. Brookens then beat him on his head with an unknown object. "Diaz became dazed and fell to the ground," according to police.