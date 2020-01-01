HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — The Hershey Co. will soon retire its vehicles that are shaped like its Hershey’s Kisses.
The Hershey Kissmobiles, which are each made up of three massive Kisses candies, have traveled across the country since 1997. The chocolate company has confirmed that the 26-foot-long vehicles won’t return in 2020.
The company decided to pull the aging Kissmobiles out of safety concerns for employees and the public, Hershey Co. spokesman Jeff Beckman said. It has also become more difficult to find replacement parts for the custom vehicles.
One of the Kissmobiles will be available for public viewing at the AACA Museum in Hershey.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 200-pound (90 kilogram) black bear showed up as a walk-on at the University of Tennessee's baseball stadium, but ended up being sent back to its home territory.
Tennessee wildlife officials removed the wild creature that was found wandering around the Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday.
A UT police officer notified the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency about the bear around 4 a.m., saying it had been wandering around campus and got stuck inside the stadium, according to a post on the agency's official Facebook page. Sgt. Roy Smith and Wildlife Officer Jeff Roberson responded to the scene and were able to quickly tranquilize and remove the bear with the help of UT police.
The officers released the bear into the Foothills Wildlife Management Area in Blount County later that morning. A video of the release shows the still-groggy bear stumbling off of a trailer and wandering into the woods. A post accompanying the video identifies the animal as a female black bear.
Lindsey Nelson Stadium is the baseball stadium at the University of Tennessee's flagship Knoxville campus.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it's drawing attention.
Crowds of spectators streamed to New Smyrna Beach over the weekend for a close up view and some pictures with the navigational marker that some described as "the size of a truck," news outlets reported.
The beacon came from South Carolina and has been displaced since 2017, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson, spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.
"This one was from Sector Charleston," Dickinson told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. "We're going to try to get it back up there." Charleston is more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) north of New Smyrna Beach.
The Coast Guard plans to bring in a crane sometime this week to remove the buoy. Officials told news outlets the move will depend on several factors, including the weather.
The buoy is painted bright red with the number eight painted in white on multiple sides.
Buoys are usually chained to a large piece of concrete that sits on the ocean floor. It's unclear how the beacon got loose.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A future mother-in-law tasked with making a phone recording of her future son-in-law proposing to her daughter apparently missed the moment.
She ended up recording a selfie on her reaction to what she was seeing.
KOB-TV reports Susan Griego somehow took a selfie video of herself watching Benjamin Steele Bacon proposed to her daughter. She did capture the moment Bacon popped the question to Amber Griego by the penguin exhibit at the Albuquerque Biopark.
The couple said the selfie video made the proposal more memorable.
"People have asked about it. I feel like that's kind of our relationship. Something wacky and random," Amber Griego said. "It's the perfect start to this."
Her mother admitted she's probably "not very good at photography."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple reunited for extra-sweet wedding vows at the same Dunkin' Donuts where their young love splintered nearly 30 years ago.
Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy were married Friday afternoon, joined by family, friends and customers buying coffee and pastries at the Dunkin' Donuts on Grafton Street in Worcester.
"It had to happen here," Roy, who works for the Worcester Parks Department, told the Telegram & Gazette during an earlier interview.
"We think it's an absolute riot," said singer and actress Sneade, who is now taking the name Valerie Roy. "Has anybody been married in Dunkin' Donuts before? Maybe we'll start a trend."
Sneade and Roy mostly didn't see each other for 25 years after a conversation about their future at the same shop in 1992 led the young, in-love couple to step back from their relationship. Sneade blames misunderstandings at the time and words that didn't come out right.
Roy joined the Navy, married and had three children. Sneade also had a first marriage and moved to Florida. She became a singer and actress, developing her own cabaret shows. Both later divorced.
"I wouldn't want to change a thing that happened," Sneade said. "Jason has three beautiful children who he adores. I had a different way to give to the world through music."
When Roy learned Sneade was performing a Valentine's Day-themed musical revue in Worcester in February 2018, he showed up and sat in the front row.
"I looked out almost like a deer in the headlights," Sneade said. "I thought, 'Oh, my goodness.' "
Three months later, she moved back to Massachusetts. Roy proposed that New Year's Eve.
"I think we're going to appreciate each other more so much later in life because every day is a blessing," Sneade said. "I can't imagine my life without him."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A man who was live streaming while driving over 100 mph (160 kph) crashed his car in Connecticut, according to state police.
Connecticut State Police posted the driver's video of the crash on Monday.
Kenneth Hofler, 23, of Middletown, was using his phone to record himself driving over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge Saturday morning, officials said. He was reportedly driving with a suspended license.
A trooper followed Hofler as he sped onto an exit, where he drove through a guardrail and rolled over.
Hofler's video shows him filming the road ahead of him and his speedometer before losing control on the off-ramp and dropping his phone.
At the time of the crash, Hofler was free on a $35,000 bond from an October arrest and in possession of more than one ounce of marijuana. He was detained and taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Hofler has a criminal record that dates to 2014. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana.
The case is not listed in court records, and it's unclear if he has an attorney to speak for him.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Colorado man who tried to steal multiple vehicles in recent weeks but was caught in the act each time confessed he... just isn't good at stealing cars.
Todd Sheldon, 36, was caught trying to break into a car in Jefferson County earlier this month, "but was caught by the homeowner," officials said. Just before deputies arrived on the scene, Sheldon escaped.
Moments later, however, authorities found Sheldon "just down the street...trying to break into another vehicle," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. As deputies approached the man, who they say was "actively trying to break into the truck," he made a shocking admission to them.
"I can't," Sheldon apparently told the officers. "I'm trying to steal this truck."
Sheldon was taken into custody, booked into jail and later bonded out. But, as noted by Jefferson County officials, "the story doesn't end there."
Last week, deputies responded to a report of a man breaking into a car, and said when they arrived at the scene, they again saw Sheldon — trying to break into a vehicle.
It was at that point he allegedly told a deputy: "I really suck at this."
The sheriff's office said they wanted to share Sheldon's story "in part because of its uniqueness, but also to remind folks to lock their cars and call us to report suspicious activity."
"They say perseverance is a good thing, but that's not always true," officials quipped online. As of Friday, Sheldon was in jail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — An Amazon delivery driver stole a package that was delivered earlier by UPS at a Pennsylvania home, police said.
A woman in Wilkes-Barre reported a package being stolen from her home Monday.
Surveillance footage showed a UPS driver dropping off a package at the house. Later that afternoon, an Amazon driver dropped off two packages and took the UPS package as he was leaving.
Wilkes-Barre police said charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Christmas went up in flames for a family in Texas, after a 12-year-old boy decided to use a magnifying glass for something other than reading.
Interior designer Nissa-Lynn Parson shared on Facebook how her family's Christmas Day was "memorable to say the least" after her 12-year-old son used the magnifying glass he received as a present to try to light things on fire.
"Cayden asked for a magnifying glass for Christmas," Parson said in a video posted to Facebook. "We thought, 'Oh, he wants to magnify something.' No, he wanted to see if he can make fire with it, and they did."
Cayden's father, Justin Parson, told FOX4 that on Christmas morning when his son opened the magnifying glass he reacted with, "Yay, magnifying glass."
"The other son in the background, 'Yay, now we can light stuff on fire.' And we're like, oh dear,'" Justin Parson told the television station.
On a sunny Christmas Day, the 12-year-old and his two brothers went out to the driveway and burned a couple of holes in some newspaper. But after one of them dropped the now-burning paper, the blaze ended up spreading to the front yard of their home in the Dallas suburb of McKinney.
"Everything was under control until the boys came running into the house telling us that a corner of the lawn was on fire and the Christmas lights were melting!" Parson wrote. "Justin and I rushed outside to see the entire front lawn turning black!"
The fire quickly spread, generating a cloud of smoke within minutes that one of the couple's sons said was "as high as the tree."
Family members rushed to get buckets of water and blankets to smother the flames while also turning the sprinklers on to prevent the flames from spreading to their neighbor's home.
"What a sight to see - a bunch of people running around crazy trying to put a front lawn fire out while wearing matching Christmas jammies!" Parson wrote on Facebook.
The blaze ended up scorching the front yard of the family home, in addition to destroying some of the Christmas lights out front. The family, however, is grateful that no major damage or injuries resulted from the blaze.
Nissa-Lynn Parson said after the incident on Christmas Day, the magnifying glass is now going to be strictly used in non-flammable situations.
"No burning, like, it is in house. I want it like only for reading or words," she told FOX4, adding that her son now has some hard work of his own ahead
"They will definitely have yard work to do once spring comes," she said Saturday.
It appears that Cayden also learned a valuable lesson after the incident.
"I shouldn't start any more fires," he told FOX4.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a woman who allegedly set a motor home on fire before Christmas while wearing a shirt that had "Act Crazy" emblazoned across the front.
The Morrisville Borough Police Department said in a news release that Kimberly Zimmerman, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of arson and one count of criminal mischief in connection to fire.
The incident happened on Dec. 23, when authorities received a call around 8:48 a.m. of a motorhome on fire.
During the investigation, officials said it was discovered that a woman identified as Zimmerman arrived in the area in a black Chevy sedan around 8:35 a.m., entered the motor home, and left just before it caught fire.
Zimmerman was captured on surveillance video right before fire officials arrived at the scene.
Officials said she was wearing a grey sweatshirt with the words "Act Crazy" that were emblazoned across the front, in addition to black pants and brown boots with tan fur.
The 32-year-old was sent to the Bucks County Prison in lieu of $75,000, 10 percent bail, according to the police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.