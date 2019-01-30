PARKER, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota school district is using a talking hot dog to announce closures due to the extreme cold .

In a video posted to the Parker School District’s Facebook page, Mr. Hot Dog says: “I’m a hot dog! I need some heat! I’m not a cold dog! ... You cannot have school! It’s too cold outside.”

Mr. Hot Dog — complete with eyes, teeth, a bun and mustard — says he spoke with Superintendent Donavan DeBoer and that school will be closed Wednesday. Mr. Hot Dog suggested students can instead watch Netflix or bake a cake, but ”No Fortnite !”

DeBoer told the Argus Leader that he created the video using Snapchat.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A colony of elephant seals took over a beach in Northern California during the government shutdown when there was no staff to discourage the animals from congregating in the popular tourist area, an official said.

About 60 adult seals that have birthed 35 pups took over a beach in Point Reyes National Seashore, knocking down a fence and moving into the parking lot, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday.

The park north of San Francisco is home to a colony of about 1,500 elephant seals that tend to frequent another beach with 100-foot-tall (30 meters) cliffs that keep the animals protected and mostly hidden from the public, said park spokesman John Dell'Osso.

Dell'Osso said it's likely the recent storms and high tides inundated the animal's normal habitat with water and so they sought a wider swath of dry land around the corner.

"Sometimes you go out with tarps and you shake the tarps and it annoys them and they move the other direction," he said.

But since nobody was at work to address the seal migration, the animals took over. One seal even adventured under a picnic table near a cafe, the newspaper reported.

The elephant seals were lounging in the sand after the park reopened Sunday, leading staff to temporarily close the road to the beach.

Officials have no plans to move the animals while some of the elephant seals nurse their pups.

Staff is considering offering guided tours of the elephant colony, Dell'Osso said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say intended to rob a bank but got cold feet and left without a penny.

Fall River police tell the Herald News the woman walked into the Fall River Municipal Credit Union on Monday afternoon and approached a teller.

Police say the woman hesitated, told the teller "give me a minute," and went to a counter and wrote on a piece of paper.

But she ripped up the note, dropped the pieces in the trash and walked out.

Bank employees pieced the note together and it said: "Give me the money."

Anyone who recognizes the woman in surveillance images is asked to contact Fall River police.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EUNICE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico high school was forced to delay classes after authorities say vandals poured vegetable oil throughout the hallways.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the oil was poured at Eunice High School in the small city of Eunice late Sunday and forced janitors to clean up the mess Monday morning.

Principal Tracy Davis says surveillance cameras captured six people wearing black clothing with hoodies and gloves pouring the vegetable oil on floors. Davis says they got into the school through an unlocked classroom window.

Officials alerted parents and students via social media that classes were delayed until the oil was cleaned up.

No arrests have been made.

Eunice is in southeastern New Mexico near the state line with Texas.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities in India's most populous state have been ordered to bar code stray cows and use vacant buildings to shelter them in response to farmers' complaints that the closure of slaughterhouses has created a menace of crop-destroying, free-range cattle.

An order by the Hindu nationalist-led Uttar Pradesh state government this week also says that officials should use radio frequency identification technology to scan the tags to help keep track of stray cows.

Since the government began closing cow slaughterhouses in 2017, many farmers have abandoned their cattle, unable to continue feeding them after they stop producing milk.

Slaughtering cows is banned in parts of predominantly Hindu India, including Uttar Pradesh state. Cows are considered holy by Hindus.

Earlier this month, fed-up farmers in the city of Agra herded a group of stray cows into a government school building, forcing school children to attend class outdoors.

Surendera Narain Pandey, a farmer, said that he used to sell an old cow for up to 10,000 rupees ($140), using the proceeds to buy a milk-yielding one that costs five times more.

"The situation has changed. We cannot afford to feed an unproductive cow now," he said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — The FBI and local police are investigating a Miami-area mystery: Who dug a narrow tunnel that burrowed beneath a road and pointed toward a quiet suburban bank branch office?

FBI spokesman Mike Leverock said Wednesday that officials were notified after a motorist reported what looked like a sinkhole in a street near a Chase Bank branch in Pembroke Pines.

Investigators found an entrance hole in a nearby wooded area that contained a small electric generator and some electrical cords. The tunnel led under the road toward the bank, a distance of about 50 yards (45 meters) and it was only about 2 feet (60 centimeters) wide.

"The only thing I've ever seen like this is in the movies. This is truly a unique case here," Leverock said. "It's very small, very claustrophobic."

Investigators said the tunnel appeared to be dug by hand using tools such as a pickaxe, with a small wagon used to transport dirt and rock outside, Leverock said. A small ladder and a pair of muddy boots were also found inside.

A cadaver dog determined there were no bodies inside the tunnel. It wasn't immediately clear how long the underground structure had been there.

"They could have been here a week ago, last night. We don't know at this time," Leverock said.

Heavy equipment, including a backhoe, was brought in to dig up the tunnel.

"It's going to be a while," Leverock said of the investigation. "We're going to dig up the whole thing."

There was no robbery at the bank, no arrests have been made and no suspects were immediately identified. The bank remained open Wednesday, although some drive-up windows near the tunnel were closed.

Pembroke Pines is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Fort Lauderdale.

The FBI asked anyone with information about the tunnel or anyone who may have noticed people in the area during the night to contact the bureau's South Florida field office at 754-703-2000.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Florida man who allegedly stole drugs from a Pinellas County home thought he was pocketing powerful opioids – but what he actually stole left him flushed.

According to an arrest affidavit, Peter Hans Emery mistakenly swiped "gentle laxatives" from a residence on Lake Allen Drive in Pinellas Park. Emery said he believed the pills were hydrocodone, a powerful narcotic, but threw them away when he realized they were "something else."

The bottle, which was labeled hydrocodone acetaminophen, actually contained Equate laxatives meant for "gentle, dependable overnight relief," according to the affidavit. Police said Emery was caught on video breaking into a "lock box" at the victim's home and was seen pouring the alleged "opioids" into his hands. He then left the residence with the medication.

Emery, who has an extensive rap sheet, later admitted to police that he did not have permission to take the pills. He retrieved two of the tablets from his trash to show officers. The 56-year-old faces several probation violation charges and has two prior convictions of theft.

Emery was arrested on January 24 and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

File this under a "bad idea."

TSA officers detected a golden grenade in a checked bag at Newark Liberty International Airport Wednesday morning.

According to TSA, upon inspection, it was determined the golden device was an actual grenade that was made inert.

The man who was in possession of the grenade said he was flying to military training, according to the TSA.

TSA officials allowed the man to fly to Phoenix, his destination — without the grenade.

Officials warn that grenades — live or inert — are not allowed on planes, even in checked bags since they look real and look live on an x-ray monitor.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) A South Carolina man was arrested after he allegedly faked his own kidnapping to try to swindle his mother out of $130.

Emmanuel Franklin, 19, plotted his alleged plan on Jan. 22, according to WLTX.

Franklin reportedly told his mother that if she didn't put the money in a mailbox of his choosing, that he would be murdered by kidnappers.

The mother told Sumter County deputies she received a call from her son and a man she didn't know, and relayed the incident to them.

The man later reportedly fessed up to investigators, and allegedly admitted to trying to get the money from his mother.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couch big enough to seat about three people suddenly appeared lodged in the branches of a tree on the Upper West Side — and no one knows for sure how it got there.

The wicker couch appeared in the tree outside of 711 Amsterdam Avenue four days ago, according to the West Side Rag. Locals speculated that it blew off a nearby balcony during a recent windstorm.

Mel Warner noticed the couch because his mom lives on the second floor of 711 Amsterdam Avenue, about adjacent to where the couch is now perched.

"I was walking and I'm looking and I'm thinking, "That looks like a couch in a tree ... and it was," Mel Warner said.

In a statement to NBC 4 New York, NYC Parks said the couch would be removed Tuesday.

"I walk up this street every day and I never noticed it, that must say something about New York," David Roccosalva said. "I hope the squirrels like it."