CHECOTAH, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman looking for love got more than she bargained for when she unwittingly shared her exhilaration about illegally shooting a “bigo buck” on a dating app with a state game warden.

Oklahoma Game Warden Cannon Harrison says he uncovered the poaching in a conversation on Bumble with a McIntosh County woman. She talked about using a spotlight to shoot the deer at night, outside the rifle season. The woman only harvested the head and back-strap meat — and she sent Harrison pictures as proof.

The woman has pleaded guilty to charges of improper possession of an illegally taken animal and taking game out-of-season. She and an accomplice face $2,400 fines.

The incident was posted to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page on Sunday night.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An earthquake in Italy destroyed a statue of the very saint believed to protect people against the natural disaster.

An erupting volcano outside the city of Catania triggered the massive earthquake.

Buildings were damaged and at least thirty people injured.

A statue dedicated to Saint Emygdius, who protects against earthquakes, stood in a centuries-old church nearby.

The quake caused the church's bell tower to collapse on the statue, completely destroying it.

Officials say the quake hit with a magnitude of 4.8.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A reporter who helped police catch a robbery suspect last week followed up with another good deed by finding an 89-year-old suburban Detroit woman with dementia who had wandered away from home in sub-freezing temperatures.

WWJ reporter Mike Campbell was covering Barbara Kasler's disappearance when he spotted her Wednesday morning in her pajamas and slippers along a street in Shelby Township.

Campbell took Kasler into his vehicle and cranked up the heat until police arrived. She was taken to a hospital for observation.

Campbell says he was just "in the right place at the right time," but police tweeted that "We owe you lunch!"

Last week, Campbell helped police apprehend a man suspected of looting a fire-damaged shopping center in the Detroit suburb of Warren.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman they say bit a jogger who pepper-sprayed her dog at a San Francisco Bay Area park.

Nineteen-year-old Alma Cadwalader of Oakland was arrested Friday by police with the East Bay Regional Park District.

Authorities say Cadwalader's dog tried to attack the jogger Thursday on a trail in Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley. The jogger used pepper spray to fend off the animal.

Police with say Cadwalader then confronted the jogger, tackling and punching her. When the jogger tried to push her away, police say Cadwalader bit the woman's forearm, leaving "significant wounds."

She was booked on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, false imprisonment with violence and robbery for allegedly taking the jogger's pepper spray. It's unclear whether Cadwalader has an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man says three syringes removed during a strip search at the Pinellas County Jail do not belong to him.

Wesley Dasher Scott, 40, was arrested on a drug charge early Friday morning and was taken to the receiving area of the Pinellas County Jail.

While he was being strip searched, Scott removed three syringes from his rectum and gave them to a deputy, according to an arrest affidavit.

He allegedly told deputies that the syringes were not his.

Before he was transported to the jail, Scott was searched in a field where he was taken into custody. A deputy said he asked Scott if he had anything on him and if he knew what would happen if he brought anything hidden into the jail. The deputy said that Scott knew what the consequences would be.

Scott was charged with felony possession of contraband in a county detention facility, possession of drugs without a prescription with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, and possession of drugs without prescription.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian train workers have shut down their track clearing operations to rescue a mountain goat after seeing it get buried in a deluge of snow they had been clearing from the rails.

Austrian news agency APA reported Wednesday two workers leapt out of the train and shoveled through the snow to reach the chamois, a type of goat-antelope. The animal was stuck in a snowdrift at the side of tracks in the Gesaeuse national park in central Austria.

They say the animal seemed transfixed by the oncoming train and didn't move away from the side of the tracks despite persistent honking.

After the chamois was freed, it loped away through the deep snow into a forest.

Austrian Railway OEBB released a video of the rescue, which quickly got thousands of views.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SALINAS, Calif. (KOIN) - A man was caught on surveillance camera licking a doorbell for three hours, police said.

The family called police when they found the footage on their video. They were out of town, but their children were at home. They didn't wake up to any noise, but the family's surveillance system alerted them to movement at the front door.

Not only did the man lick the doorbell, but police said they caught him relieving himself in the front yard.

Police identified the man as Roberto Daniel Arroyo, 33. He is wanted by police and could face two misdemeanor charges for petty theft and prowling.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) Two inmates at a Michigan correctional facility could face charges after they apparently placed mannequin dummies in their beds as part of an alleged plan to escape.

Chakaris Loury, 24, and Darius Culpepper, 27, were spotted walking toward a fence by an officer at the Macomb Correctional Facility in New Haven around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Officials at the prison, which houses prisoners at various security levels, conducted an emergency inmate count, during which the makeshift dummies were discovered.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz, who did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, told the news outlet that the cellmates "claimed they were going to fight, but because they put stuff in their beds, we certainly treat it as an attempted escape attempt."

"They never got more than 10 feet from the fence and they never touched the fence," he said. "The staff was incredibly alert and responded right away. The public was never in danger."

Loury was sentenced in 2015 to 25 years in prison for assault with intent to commit murder and Culpepper was sentenced in 2016 to eight years for armed robbery.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) Thousands of dollars of park equipment had to be replaced and a child's birthday party was canceled after a Florida woman allegedly spread human feces across tables and grills at an outdoor venue last month, according to police.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Heather Carpenter, a substitute teacher at Phillippi Shores Elementary School, faces felony criminal mischief and property damage charges for the incident on Dec. 1.

Deputies said Carpenter was seen placing human waste and fecal matter on the wooden tables and grills under the pavilion at Urfer Family Park in Sarasota around 6:30 a.m.

A man who was in the park at the time told FOX13 he saw Carpenter was wearing a surgical mask and blue rubber gloves.

"When I realized what she did, I was shocked and appalled," Mike Hutchinson said.

He told FOX13 that Carpenter took off as soon as she realized she'd been caught.

"When I walked back over here to see what was going on the smell hit me and I noticed that she did it to every table," Hutchinson told the television station. "Wiped it on every table, it was on the ground, yeah, it was a mixture of urine and feces and she had it in a big cup and was just pouring it out and wiping it in."

Deputies said that the principal of the elementary school had organized a birthday party at the park, and had invited all the children in Carpenter's class, including the 42-year-old's child. The two were involved in some sort of a dispute the week before the party, according to FOX13.

After being identified by witnesses, Carpenter admitted to intentionally placing the waste at the park with the intent of disrupting the party. The 42-year-old said she was displeased with how the principal was handling their dispute, according to FOX13.

Officials said that the county had to shell out over $2,300 to replace the tables and grills, including labor costs.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) Members of a Georgia family returning home Wednesday after traveling over the holidays said they were stunned to find that a man they did not recognize had changed the locks and claimed the house was his.

Janice Henson told WSB-TV the key to her family's Marietta home wouldn't work when she tried the lock. Matters took a bizarre turn when a man in a wheelchair came to the door and told her to leave. Henson said the stranger also claimed to have a gun.

Police were called, leading to a five-hour standoff between officers, a SWAT team and the suspect. At one point, WSB reported, the SWAT team broke down the door and sent in a robot to locate the suspect.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Nathaniel Jacob Nuckols, eventually surrendered to law enforcement. He was charged with felony first-degree burglary and making terroristic threats as well as misdemeanor obstruction. He was being held in the Cobb County jail in lieu of $33,220 bond.

Henson told WSB she did not know how long Nuckols had been in their house, but she noticed that some of the family's belongings had been moved and all their food was gone.

"He also left us notes thanking us for the key and thanking us for letting him live here, and it was his house now," Henson told the station. "He moved all the pictures, emptied drawers. He was making this house his."