WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Doctors told a Florida woman she had a better chance of winning the lottery than of giving birth to two sets of twins in the same year.
But Alexzandria Wolliston said she won the jackpot with the births of Mark and Malakhi in March and Kaylen and Kaleb in December.
“Oh, yes, I feel like I hit the twin lottery,” Wolliston told WPTV.
The tired mom says her 3-year-old daughter helped her prepare for the double dose of twins.
“She was actually worse than them. so she was like having two babies in one,” Wolliston said.
Two months after the first set of twins arrived, Wolliston said she learned about the second set. They were born in West Palm Beach on Dec. 27. Wolliston said Kaleb was dismissed from the hospital on Monday and she’s hoping to bring Kaylen home soon.
She said she recently learned that both of her grandmothers lost twin boys at birth, which makes her believe her four babies are a blessing from above.
“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away,” she said. “I feel like they just sent them down for me.”
BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — A woman angry about long lines at a New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission office smashed computer equipment, assaulted two staffers and kicked police officers as they tried to arrest her, authorities said.
Shawna Joseph, 28, of Jersey City, was told to leave the office in Bayonne around 2 p.m. Tuesday after she became irate over the length of the line of customers, authorities said. She then returned about two hours later and caused another disturbance.
When she was confronted during the second visit, Joseph pushed the office manager and began breaking computer equipment, authorities said, eventually causing $23,000 in damage overall.
The manager and a security guard struggled to remove Joseph from the office, and she repeatedly punched both of them, authorities said. Police soon arrived and, as they and the security guard tried to restrain Joseph, she repeatedly kicked the officers while they attempted to handcuff her, authorities said.
Joseph was later found to have a PCP-laced marijuana cigarette in her possession, authorities said. She was charged with criminal mischief, drug possession, aggravated assault and hindering apprehension.
Joseph could not be reached for comment Wednesday. A phone listing for her could not be found, and authorities did not know whether she had an attorney.
The office manager suffered an undisclosed injury and was treated at a hospital, authorities said.
(FOX) A Georgia man was arrested Sunday for stealing electronic devices from his 73-year-old mother then intimidating her into giving him money for them to be returned, according to police.
Thomas Mitchell McCollum, 28, was arrested at his mother's home in western Forsyth County, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Sheriff's office spokesman Cpl. Doug Rainwater said deputies responded to the home in the 6000 block of Tybridge Street on Sunday regarding a domestic dispute.
McCollum's mother told the deputies that her son had stolen her electronic devices then demanded money for their return, the Journal-Constitution reported.
Rainwater said McCollum would intimidate his mother via text by demanding more money if she did not pay him and if his mother did not meet his imposed deadlines, McCollum would keep increasing the amount.
McCollum allegedly blocked his mother's car in with his van for two days until she agreed to take him to an ATM to withdraw money, Atlanta's WXIA-TV reported.
McCollum faces one felony count of exploitation/intimidation of an elderly person. Jail records cited by the Journal-Constitution show he remains booked in the Forsyth County jail on a $5,630 bond.
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A wallet lost by an Ohio sheriff during a hike 12 years ago was found and returned by a pair of siblings who went wandering in the woods.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that local man Chad Oberholtzer told officials that his kids, ages 7 and 9, had gone into the woods in their neighborhood for a half-hour "survive the wilderness" challenge.
He said the kids, Brooke and Drew, came home with a wallet that contained Sheriff Richard K. Jones' old badge, ID and other documents.
Jones said he lost the wallet during a hike in the same area about 12-15 years earlier.
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Uganda said customs officers seized banned cosmetics that had been disguised as a baby for an alleged smuggling attempt.
The Uganda Revenue Authority tweeted photos Wednesday showing a woman carrying what appears to be a child on her back.
The tweet said the baby turned out to be a set of pajamas filled with banned cosmetics. The woman had attempted to bring the package into Uganda from the Democratic Republic of the Congo on a bus, the tweet said.
URA spokesman Ian Rumanyika said the disguised cosmetics are banned in Uganda due to containing hydroquinone and mercury.
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in China responded to a family's home to extract a toddler's head from inside a metal tea kettle.
The firefighters in Changsha, Hunan Province, said the boy was playing with the tea kettle last week when he stuck his head inside in the metal container and was unable to remove it.
The boy's grandparents summoned firefighters to their home and the crew set about carefully cutting through the metal.
The firefighters said it took about a half hour to remove the kettle. The boy was not seriously injured.
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India were called to a home where a leopard chased a family's dog into their house and ended up locked in a storage room.
The Forest Department in Tehri said the leopard was chasing a dog Monday in Anguda, Bhilangna, when the canine fled into its owner's house and the big cat followed.
Homeowner Nagendera Singh said the dog managed to give the leopard the slip inside the home and Singh's nephew was able to close and lock a storeroom door behind the wild animal.
Forest Department officials were summoned to the home and captured the leopard, which was taken to the Chidiyapur rescue center in Haridwar.
Barbecue sauce is usually for grilling, but a Canadian man’s saucy tweet complaining about his employer’s holiday gift of the condiment may have gotten him fired.
Hussien Mehaidli, of the British Columbia town of Burnaby, had worked for six years as a general manager for Fastenal, a U.S.-based wholesaler of construction materials that operates across Canada.
But he was fired last month after grumbling on Twitter about his company's annual holiday gift ― a bottle of barbecue sauce that sells on Amazon for $5.99 and a wooden grill scraper with the Fastenal logo. according to CTVNews.ca.
In previous years, Mehaidli complained, Fastenal doled out gift boxes filled with candy, beef jerky, cookies and M&Ms.
"We always really appreciated that," he told CTVNews. He added: "I work really hard. We get pushed really hard to reach our sales goals. I felt I gave this company so much and I felt really disrespected when I was given barbecue sauce as a holiday gift."
Feeling burned ― and a little fried ― Mehaidli posted his feelings on the anonymous Twitter account he used mainly to follow news and sports. He made a point to tag Fastenal.
"What kind of multi-billion dollar company gifts it's Canadian employees barbecue sauce as a holiday gift?" he asked in the since-deleted tweet. "Yet the USA employees stuff their face with an actual holiday gift box!"
He continued to sizzle.
In another now-deleted tweet, Mehaidli dropped serious shade on a letter from Fastenal's CEO that came with the sauce, encouraging employees to "share something from the holiday gift box":
SHARE WHAT ?? !! MY BARBECUE SAUCE ?? To every Canadian Fastenal employee I am sorry we all had to go through this.
He got even more fried when an American colleague confirmed he received the usual bounty of goodies.
A day after the tangy tweets, Mehaidli said he got a call from a boss who told him to delete the tweets, which he had already done. He suspects the company figured out his identity from a photo he'd previously tweeted of himself buying tickets to a WWE event from his workplace computer.
On Dec. 30, 10 days after the tweets, Mehaidli said he was fired for what his manager said was "violation of standards of conduct policy – acceptable conduct section."
Fastenal CEO Dan Florness confirmed the firing to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
"I am not going to deny it. We did terminate an employee," Florness said, though he acknowledged the firing may have been "an overreaction."
"Calmer heads didn't prevail over this," Florness said. "Nobody reached out to me to say, 'Really? I am getting fired over a tweet?' It's an incredibly unfortunate event."
Florness also addressed why Fastenal's Canadian employees got a $6 bottle of sauce and a grill scraper, while American workers got a junk food feast. In years past, he said, all Fastenal employees received the same holiday gift box, but changing customs regulations made it easier to give a budget to Canadian and Mexican divisions and let them handle the giving.
All of the gifts, regardless of country, were worth $27 each, the CEO said.
Despite his concerns, Florness said Mehaidli isn't getting his job back.
Mehaidli, though, said he appreciated the CEO's comments.
"Well, it's always kind of good to hear someone admit they're wrong, or somewhat wrong. It definitely could've been handled a different way," he told CTVNews.
LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Spoon-bending celebrity psychic Uri Geller, 73, has applied for a job in the British government in response to an advert for "misfits" and "weirdos," saying no other candidate would possess his powers.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, advertised government jobs for "assorted weirdos" in a recent blog post, complaining that the civil service did not have enough genuine cognitive diversity.
In a cover letter beginning "Dear Dom," Geller said that his career as an entertainer has been the "perfect mask" for his work in espionage.
"While many have doubted my abilities, my achievements cannot be dismissed as trickery or illusions," said the Israeli, who became famous in the 1970s for performing telekinetic feats on television, such as bending spoons without touching them.
"In my intelligence work I assisted with Operation Desert Storm, helped to locate secret tunnels in North Korea, and used my skills to erase crucial diplomatic discs on their way toMoscow," he said.
Geller recently said he had used his powers to help Johnson win last month's election by giving his aides a spoon enthused with positive energy.
"Perhaps you could have used my abilities in your dealings with Michel Barnier," he added in his letter, referring toBrexit negotiations with the European Union.
However, Cummings and Johnson might not be impressed with Geller's previous Brexit involvement, after he called upon Britons in March 2019 to stop the process altogether by twice-daily bursts of mass-telepathy.
Asked by Reuters whether he thought his paranormal powers would give him an unfair advantage over other candidates, he said: "Yes, absolutely."
"I don't think any of the other people who filled out the form have any psychic powers, but I'm not 100% sure," he said.
(FOX) Maybe she should try water.
"Diet" soda does not pretend to help consumers lose weight, a California appeals court has ruled in response to a lawsuit filed by a woman who chugged it for more than a decade, yet failed to trim down.
"The prevalent understanding of the term in (the marketplace) is that the 'diet' version of a soft drink has fewer calories than its 'regular' counterpart," a three-judge panel with the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously decreed earlier this week.
"Just because some consumers may unreasonably interpret the term differently does not render the use of 'diet' in a soda's brand name false or deceptive."
The ruling comes in response to a fraud suit filed by Shana Becerra against the company behind Diet Dr Pepper. A lower court threw out her lawsuit, leading to the 9th Circuit's concurring decision.
The Santa Rosa, Calif., woman claimed she'd been swindled into purchasing the beverage for 13 years in an attempt to whittle her waist — but had yet to shed a single pound.
The appeals court found that when "diet" is used as an adjective, as it is on the soda cans, it refers to something with fewer calories than the "regular" version of the product.
The woman also claimed she'd been misled, since "attractive, fit models in the ads implies that Diet Dr Pepper will help its consumers achieve those bodies," yet the court disagreed in its decision, written by Judge Jay Bybee.
Ads depicting slim and beautiful people using the products "cannot be reasonably understood to convey any specific meaning at all," Bybee wrote.
The same court last week shot down an attempt at appeal by Becerra in her lawsuit against Diet Coke for similar claims.
She alleged in her 2017 actions that she "did not receive what she paid for," when she purchased the beverages. She additionally alleged that studies have shown that the artificial sweetener aspartame used in the sodas actually causes weight gain.
Aspartame, meanwhile, has been approved for consumption by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is used in many low-calorie products.
Because the court ruled that Becerra failed to show false advertising and fraud by the companies, it was not forced to consider aspartame's possible side effects.
