BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman who thought she was gaining weight because of menopause discovered she actually had a 50-pound tumor that had been growing inside her for decades.

Boise television station KTVB reports Brenda Cridland of Meridian chalked up her weight gain to aging, but when her health started to quickly decline about eight months ago she decided to see a doctor.

That’s when a CAT scan revealed she had an enormous tumor that had displaced her organs and was cutting off the blood supply to her brain. Cridland said she underwent two-and-a-half hours of surgery to remove the mass, which luckily was benign.

Cridland says she lost 65 pounds in the process, and learned the tumor was caused by undiagnosed endometriosis. She says she ignored red flags about her health, and hopes her story will remind other women that they shouldn’t avoid seeing a doctor.

TOKYO (AP) — A 612-pound (278-kilogram) bluefin tuna sold for a record 333.6 million yen ($3 million) in the first auction of 2019, after Tokyo's famed Tsukiji market was moved to a new site on the city's waterfront.

The winning bid for the prized but threatened species at the predawn auction Saturday was more than double the 2013 annual New Year auction.

It was paid by Kiyomura Corp., whose owner Kiyoshi Kimura runs the Sushi Zanmai chain. Kimura has often won the annual auction in the past.

Japanese broadcaster NHK showed a beaming Kimura saying that he was surprised by the high price of tuna this year. But he added: "The quality of the tuna I bought is the best."

The auction prices are way above usual for bluefin tuna. The fish normally sells for up to $40 a pound ($88 a kilogram) but the price rises to over $200 a pound near the year's end, especially for prized catches from Oma in northern Japan.

Last year's auction was the last at Tsukiji before the market shifted to a new facility on a former gas plant site on Tokyo Bay. The move was delayed repeatedly due to concerns over soil contamination.

Japanese are the biggest consumers of the torpedo-shaped bluefin tuna, and surging consumption here and overseas has led to overfishing of the species. Experts warn it faces possible extinction, with stocks of Pacific bluefin depleted by 96 percent from their pre-industrial levels.

"The celebration surrounding the annual Pacific bluefin auction hides how deeply in trouble this species really is," said Jamie Gibbon, associate manager for global tuna conservation at The Pew Charitable Trusts.

There are signs of progress toward protecting the bluefin, and Japan and other governments have backed plans to rebuild Pacific bluefin stocks, with a target of 20 percent of historic levels by 2034.

Decades-old Tsukiji was one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations as well as the world's biggest fish market. The new market opened in October. A few businesses stayed in Tsukiji but nearly all of the 500-plus wholesalers and other businesses shifted to Toyosu.

Tsukiji is due to be redeveloped, though for now it's being turned into a parking lot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Nike has unveiled a new version of its Air Mac 1 golf sneakers featuring a grass-like turf material to make the shoes blend in with the course.

The Nike Air Max1 Golf "Grass" shoes, first unveiled by website Sole Collector., feature a covering of grass-like turf material on the top and sides of the shoes.

The website said the shoes feature the same Zoom Air midsole and gum rubber outsole as other Air Max 1 models.

Nike has not yet announced a release date for the shoes, but they are expected to retail for $140.

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland man is celebrating a $50,000 lottery win after his father reminded him to check a ticket that had been on his dashboard for two months.

The 28-year-old man told Maryland Lottery officials he didn't want any change from a Nov. 4 purchase at Royal Farms #66 in Baltimore so he asked for a Bonus Match 5 ticket.

"I hate change so I said give me a Lottery ticket," the winner said. "I've probably purchased maybe four tickets. Total. Ever."

The man said he put the ticket on the dashboard of his car and forgot about it until two months later, when his dad asked about it.

"It was on the dashboard of my car. I gave it to my dad to check," he said. "I never checked it until Pops told me to check."

The man said he was skeptical when his father told him the ticket was a $50,000 winner.

"I told him he was full of it," the man said.

The winner said he plans to use the money to make "a good down payment on a house" and treat his father.

"I'm going to get him a nice steak dinner in D.C.," the man said.

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A fur seal that escaped from a dolphin park in Turkey has been spotted on the beach in a nearby neighborhood.

The seal, named Ciko, escaped 10 days ago from the Bodrum Dolphin Park, where he had been living for about a year.

Macit Gundogdu said he was out for a walk Tuesday in the Golturkbuku neighborhood of Bodrum when he spotted the seal on the beach.

He said the seal acted friendly toward passers-by and visited with onlookers for a time before leaving.

Bodrum Dolphin Park, which was built in 2005, has four dolphin shelter pools and a cruise stand located along Guvercinlik bay.

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman may have broken a Guinness World Record after finishing a 10K race while pushing two babies in a double stroller.

Rachel Bowling, 30, ran the LowCountry Habitat for Humanity Resolution Run 10K on Dataw Island and finished with a time of 42 minutes and 34 seconds, beating the previous record for finishing a 10K while pushing a double stroller by 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

The previous record was set by Jocelyn Armitage of Blackpool, England, on July 8, 2018.

Bowling's brother, Daniel Brubaker, 22, rode his bicycle next to the running mom to take photo and video evidence for Guinness World Records.

Bowling said she has submitted the evidence to the record-keeping organization in hopes of having her accomplishment officially recognized.

"I plan to frame it and explain it to the girls -- just to say, 'Hey, we held a world record and it wasn't just me!'" Bowling told ABC's Good Morning America of her Guinness World Records certificate. "My husband and kids were involved and my brother. It was a family affair. That means a lot rather than just me running fast."

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based grocery store chain announced robotic assistants are being deployed to all 172 of its locations.

Giant Food Stores said "Marty," a tall gray robot outfitted with googly eyes, will soon be present at all of the store's locations to help identify hazards including food spills as well as perform tasks such as price checks.

The robot is designed to perform tasks that will allow employees to spend more time on customer service.

Giant's parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, said Marty will soon also be rolled out to Martin's and Stop & Shop stores.

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A stowaway mynah bird shocked business class travelers on a flight from Singapore to London when it flapped out into the passenger area.

Witnesses said the bird suddenly showed up in business class about 12 hours into the 14-hour trip of Singapore Airlines Flight SQ322 and a passenger filmed as the cabin crew made repeated attempts to capture the avian.

Singapore Airlines confirmed the crew was eventually able to capture the bird and turn it over to animal quarantine authorities at Heathrow Airport.

It was unclear how the bird ended up on the plane, but passengers speculated it had found its way into the vehicle for a rest while the plane was parked on the tarmac in Singapore.

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The owners of a lighthouse on a small California island are searching for a couple to make $130,000 living at the facility and operating a bed and breakfast.

The East Brother Light Station, located on a small island near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, said current operators Che Rodgers and Jillian Meeker will be leaving in April, and replacements are currently being sought.

The position, which pays a total $130,000 per year to be split between the operators, requires a U.S. Coast Guard commercial boat operator's license, as they will be required to operate a ferry for guests at the five-bedroom inn.

"The successful candidates will be a couple, one of whom must possess a Coast Guard commercial boat operator's license," the posting says. "High quality culinary experience and capability will be a critical qualification. The inn is open four days a week and the island is also available for day use and special events."

Suspected sonic attacks on US embassy staff in Cuba are believed to have been caused by the sound of crickets, scientists have claimed.

A diplomatic row broke out in 2017 after US officials claimed government workers in Havana had been targeted with covert devices.

At least 22 US personnel were said to have been "medically" affected, with some reporting permanent hearing loss and traumatic brain injury.

Researchers in the UK and US now say there is "strong evidence that an echoing cricket call, rather than a sonic attack or other technological device" was responsible for the noises.

They studied audio recorded by US staff in Cuba which was released by the Associated Press in 2017.

The sound matched "in nuanced detail" the calling song of the Indies short-tailed cricket, known as Anurogryllus celerinictus, according to researchers.

They said playing the crickets' call on a loudspeaker when recorded indoors produced a sound "virtually indistinguishable" from the alleged sonic attacks.

"This provides strong evidence that an echoing cricket call, rather than a sonic attack or other technological device, is responsible for the sound in the released recording," the researchers said.

They added that their findings highlighted the need for "more rigorous research" into the source of the injuries suffered by embassy staff, including potential psychological causes.

The study was produced by Dr Fernando Montealegre-Zapata, professor of sensory biology at the University of Lincoln, and Alexander L Stubbs from the University of California Berkeley.

At the time of the diplomatic row, Cuba denied any involvement or knowledge of the alleged sonic attacks.

The US did not directly blame Havana, but accused President Raul Castro's government of failing to protect American personnel.

Employees were said to have been targeted in hotels and official residences, not in the US embassy itself.

All non-essential staff and their families at the embassy were ordered to leave, with only "emergency personnel" allowed to remain.

Then-White House chief of staff John Kelly said: "We believe that the Cuban government could stop the attacks on our diplomats."

Last May, a US embassy worker in China reported experiencing "abnormal sensations of sounds and pressure" amid fears of a "sonic attack".

The US state department issued a health alert to its citizens in the country, adding that the unnamed staff member's symptoms indicate a "mild traumatic brain injury".