MILAN (AP) — In a bid to rob an armored vehicle, a gang of thieves set up barriers of burning vehicles and spilled nails on a highway near Milan but were foiled when the driver evaded their traps, according to news reports Wednesday.
The assailants, believed to number about a dozen people, fled the scene. They remained at large following the attempted robbery on a major north-south highway late Tuesday night, the news agency La Presse reported.
The assailants set a dozen vehicles on fire in both directions of the highway and rammed the armored vehicle with a tractor-trailer. But the attempted robbery ultimately failed when the driver of the armored vehicle managed to pull into a rest area and a police patrol in the area intervened.
Photos released by firefighters showed vehicles in flames on the darkened highway.
Armed bandits made off with 5 million euros ($5.5 million) in a similar assault involving a burning barrier in 2014 along the same stretch of highway.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A pair of civil engineers took their relationship to new heights atop a New Hampshire bridge.
Dan Del Tufo arranged to have the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth lifted to its maximum height, and that's where he surprised Julia Kallmerten with a marriage proposal — so she could, in his words, "aggravate me for the rest of my life."
She said yes.
The couple met at the University of New Hampshire, and both have worked on projects around the bridge, The Boston Globe reported Tuesday.
"This is not something we typically do, but through the description of the work they did at UNH and the work that (Julia) has done, DOT approved the request as long it could be tied to normal bridge maintenance operations," said Eileen Meaney, communications officer for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. "They were super cute, and we wish them the best"
Del Tufo says he had to make the proposal on Saturday as special as she is. He brought their families to surprise Kallmerten after the proposal.
"We walked over to the north side of the bridge after and she raised her hand up and our families started cheering," Del Tufo said.
"I'm going to think of that moment every time I see the bridge," Kallmerten said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROSE HILL, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters are looking for anyone who might be missing a boa constrictor after some Kansas residents found the 6-foot snake in their living room couch.
Police officers responding to a 911 call Monday from a resident in Rose Hill, a town about 20 miles southeast of Wichita, requested assistance from Butler County firefighters.
The Wichita Eagle reported deputy Fire Chief Melvin Linot, the department's "snake charmer" wrangled the nonvenomous snake from the couch with the help of another firefighter.
The fire department said in a Facebook post that the residents have lived in the duplex for four years and never owned a snake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An "Antiques Roadshow" guest in North Dakota was floored when he found out the current value of a Rolex watch he purchased while serving in the military more than four decades ago.
The man, identified only as David on an episode that aired Monday, said he paid $345.97 for the watch in 1974 while serving in the Air Force.
He said he planned to use the watch to scuba dive, but decided it was too nice for the water and tucked it away in a safe deposit box until he brought it to a show taping in West Fargo.
Appraiser Peter Planes told David the watch was similar to one once worn by Paul Newman that auctions for $200,000. And because it had the tiny word "Oyster" inscribed on the face that made it "extremely, extremely rare," which could double the value.
David toppled to the ground when he learned the watch could sell for $400,000.
When he regained his footing, Planes told him that because the watch was in pristine condition it could fetch up to $700,000 — a price that caused David to utter a word that was bleeped from the show.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A motorcyclist cited for turning his license plate upside down because he thought "it was cool" has lost another bid to rescind a traffic ticket he received.
In a ruling issued Tuesday, a state appellate court determined that the ticket and the $139 penalty Scott DiRoma received in municipal court were both justified. The ruling upheld a decision issued by a Somerset County judge.
DiRoma was driving his motorcycle in Warren Township in June 2018 when he was stopped by a police officer who noticed his license plate was mounted upside down. DiRoma told the officer he liked the way the plate looked and "wanted to be different," authorities have said.
A municipal court judge eventually imposed a $106 fine and $33 in court costs after DiRoma was found guilty of violating a state law mandating that license plates be kept clear and distinct.
DiRoma appealed that decision, arguing that the law doesn't prohibit an upside-down license plate on a motorcycle because lawmakers drew a distinction between motorcycle and automobile plates. He also claimed the law is unconstitutionally vague.
The county judge, though, found that lawmakers did not intend for drivers to mount their license plates upside down because it would impact law enforcement's ability to protect the public on roadways.
In rejecting DiRoma's claims, the appellate court ruled an upside-down plate on any type of vehicle causes the reader to view characters in reverse order, which would lead to confusion, doubt, and mistake. That would clearly impede law enforcement's ability to perform its duties, the judges wrote.
A telephone number for DiRoma, who represented himself, could not be located Wednesday. It's not known if the Somerset County man will appeal his case to the New Jersey Supreme Court.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BANGKOK (AP) — Has anyone seen a giraffe running on a highway in Thailand?
Two giraffes escaped from a truck and only one has been caught.
The pair were being transported Tuesday from a Bangkok airport to a new zoo in Prachinburi province. When the truck stopped at an intersection, the giraffes jumped out and ran away, local media reported.
Their escape caused a traffic jam and some motorists honked their horns to scare the giraffes away.
A video posted on social media showed a giraffe galloping in the middle of a road during daytime, while another filmed at dusk showed a giraffe in front of a bush, with vehicles passing in the background.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW (AP) — In a nearly seven-hour operation, Russia's emergency services rescued 536 ice fishermen after they got stranded on a giant ice floe that broke off the island of Sakhalin in eastern Siberia, officials said.
Around 60 more people were able to get back onto the shore on their own Tuesday evening, emergency officials said.
Footage of the incident showed groups of people using smaller pieces of ice as rafts and trying to row to the Russian coast on them as the giant ice floe with the stranded fishermen slowly drifted further away from the land.
According to some of the Russian fishermen, by the time they had been rescued the frigid water rift between the ice floe and the coast was already 200 meters (660 feet) wide.
It's the third time in a week that emergency services in the Sakhalin region had to rescue ice fishermen stuck on drifting glacial masses. On Jan. 22, around 300 people got stranded on an ice floe and on Sunday 600 others did.
Local authorities blamed the fishermen for ignoring safety warnings and going ice fishing despite the danger of being stranded on ice floes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Italian man was denied Swiss citizenship because he failed to correctly answer a question about zoo animals -- a decision a federal court in Switzerland has ruled unfair, according to reports.
The Italian national had lived in Switzerland for 30 years, working as a successful ice cream vendor, when he and his family applied for citizenship in 2015. He was denied for not being socially and culturally integrated enough, Swiss news outlet SWI reported Monday.
The reasons for his repeated rejection included not knowing that bears and wolves shared the same enclosure at his local zoo, getting a word wrong in the Swiss national anthem and showing "minor deficiencies" in understanding local geography, according to Local Switzerland.
While the applications of the man's wife and two children were all eventually approved after an appeal in 2018, his was not, the outlet reported.
A federal court ruled Monday that the man had unfairly been denied because some of the questions asked were too specific, according to SWI.
The man, who was not publicly named, had passed other areas of the test, such as social and civic knowledge -- results that should have compensated for his failures in other parts, the court ruled.
Unlike the U.S., being born in Switzerland is not grounds enough to be granted citizenship.
A woman who was born and raised in Switzerland to parents from Turkey was rejected for failing to satisfy the conditions even though she spoke fluent Swiss German and was engaged to a Swiss national, the Local reported. Despite passing the written exam, local councilors determined in an interview that she wasn't "sufficiently integrated."
The naturalization process requires foreigners to live in Switzerland for at least 10 years, according to SWI. Applicants can also be denied citizenship if they have a criminal record.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Two men have been charged with vandalizing an organ at a New Jersey church and attempting to steal its pipes.
Freehold police say Junior B. Romero and Darwin Romero, both 35, are charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and unlawful entry of a structure. The two men, both Freehold residents, are not related, authorities said.
It wasn't known Wednesday if either man has retained an attorney.
Authorities said a third suspect is also being sought in connection with the incident at the First United Methodist Church of Freehold, which apparently happened on Jan. 21 or 22. Church officials have said the pipes were ripped out and piled in front of the decades-old instrument, which was dedicated in 1967.
Pastor Wil Wilson wrote on Facebook that the damage, which was estimated at between $15,000 to $20,000, was "shocking and disturbing." He also wrote that he was thankful no one was injured and nothing was stolen and that he was praying for those responsible.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Villagers in India being terrorized by more than 2,000 wild monkeys claim to have found an unconventional way to tackle the simian menace – by dressing up as bears.
Sikandarpur village in Uttar Pradesh dressed two villagers in bear costumes to try scaring away the monkeys after the forest department ignored their pleas for help, Indian news outlets reported Tuesday.
"We have now started taking turns in wearing the bear costume and roaming around the village," village head Ram Lalit Verma told the Indo-Asian News Service. "It was a relative who had told me about the idea and it is actually working."
Villagers donated money to buy three costumes from a make-up artist for 1,700 Indian Rupees ($23.82) each, he told the Times of India. The outlet posted a photo of villagers outfitted in two of the costumes.
The village now claims the trick has led to a drastic dip in monkey attacks, according to the outlet. There had previously been 150 reports of such attacks, which especially targeted children.
The forest department had told villagers that a lack of funds has prevented them from doing much about the exploding monkey population, according to the Times of India.
"Catching a monkey would cost nearly 600 Indian Rupees ($8.41) and last time we got funds was in 2018 when we had called a rescue team from Mathura," forest officer MN Singh said.
The most the officers could do, Singh said, was to allow villagers to catch the monkeys themselves and help them release the bothersome simians into the wild elsewhere.
He added that he would visit the village, and if he sees that the bear trick is working, he'll suggest it to other villages.
Last year, a farmer in Thirthahalli in the state of Karnataka resorted to painting his pet dog with tiger stripes to protect his coffee crop from thieving monkeys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.