Twitter is disappearing its disappearing tweets, called fleets, after they didn’t catch on.
The company began testing tweets that vanish after 24 hours last March in Brazil. Fleets were designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.
“However, we haven’t seen an increase in the amount of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped,” Twitter said in a statement Wednesday. “So as of August 3, Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter.”
Kayvon Beykpour, head of consumer product at Twitter, stressed that this is part of how the company works.
“(Big) bets are risky and speculative, so by definition a number of them won’t work,” he tweeted. “If we’re not having to wind down features every once in a while, then it would be a sign that we’re not taking big enough swings.”
Fleets are reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats. But people use Twitter differently than Facebook, Instagram or messaging apps — it’s more of a public conversation and a way to stay up to date with what’s going on. Fleets, it turns out, did not make sense.
There was also a matter of the name. Called fleets because they were fleeting, the word is also a brand name for an enema — something many people pointed out on Twitter when the feature launched.
In a tweet announcing the decision, Twitter wrote “we’re sorry or you’re welcome, acknowledging mixed user reactions to the feature.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A naked California woman was rescued Tuesday after she got wedged between the concrete walls of two buildings, authorities said.
The woman was discovered around 2 p.m. in the 1020 block of North Harbor Boulevard in Santa Ana, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said.
Workers at the nearby S & C Auto Body shop told KTLA that they had heard the woman yelling for help – but they were unable to pin down her location and called police for help.
"We called the cops and the cops came in and got on the roof and looked between the two walls and she's all naked," the worker said. "She was in pain. She was screaming in pain. She was upside down too."
The woman was stuck in a space less than a foot wide, according to fire officials.
"She's wedged in there and we can't physically get in there and she can't crawl out," OCFA Capt. Thanh Nguyen said, according to FOX11 Los Angeles.
Firefighters were unable to reach the woman and had to perform a technical rescue that required cutting open the concrete wall, the OCFA said.
Rescuers worked for over two hours before finally pulling the woman through the space firefighters had cut in the wall.
It was not immediately clear whether the woman had suffered any injuries. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Fire officials did not immediately say how the woman got stuck or why she was naked.
"That's a mystery to all of us here right now," Nguyen told KTLA.
The OCFA said more details would be released when they become available.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 -- At a length of 70 feet, armed with razor-sharp 7-inch teeth and with the strongest bite force of any known animal to ever roam or swim the Earth, the megalodon was no joke.
With hurricane-force winds that topped out at 75 mph, armed with lethal wind gusts and one of the fastest forward-moving speeds of any tropical system to ever roam the Atlantic, Hurricane Elsa was no joke either.
But beyond their Hollywood names, what could bring these two fantastical beasts together?
Well, days after Elsa's deadly rampage through the Southeast as a tropical storm, the former hurricane left a parting gift for one beach walker -- a 4-inch-long fossilized megalodon tooth.
"It's something so ancient," Jacob Danner said in a phone call with AccuWeather. "You pick up something that's millions of years old from a creature on the planet, and it takes you back to that childlike fascination of dinosaurs and all the mysteries that are only hinted at when we read about them."
Danner told AccuWeather that he was out on a walk on Fernandino Beach in greater Jacksonville, Fla., when he made the remarkable discovery after Elsa had churned the waters. In the storm's wake, hidden deposits from eras long ago washed ashore the beaches.
Danner is an avid collector and historian, but refers to himself more as a hobbyist than an expert. In his most fruitful venture, he said he once found 33 different shark teeth in a two-hour period. However, prior to this summer, he had never come across a megalodon tooth since moving to the coastal area last January.
But even more incredible than his post-Elsa megalodon find? It was his second such discovery in less than a month.
Just three weeks earlier, Danner had found his first-ever megalodon tooth, a long-awaited uncovering that he said almost made him feel guilty.
"The first one that I found, I think it was like June 17 or 18, I just froze and looked around like I was walking on the sidewalk and came across a $100 bill," he said. "There's part of it that's a surprise and another part of it that feels guilty, not sure how to feel. I looked and was just holding it, turning it in my hands."
But after that first find, he said weeks of poor weather kept him from going on his sunrise walks and searching out more treasures. Dreary overcast conditions, both before and after Elsa, kept him inside until the storm passed.
As soon as he got back out there, however, lightning struck twice.
"This was only the second time in weeks that I had gone out and both times, watching the sunrise on a beach walk, I found the megalodon teeth," he said with a laugh. "It feels like you get a little fragment of the mysteries of the history of our planet."
Danner's incredible post-Elsa megalodon discovery wasn't the first tooth he found from the prehistoric shark. Photo by Jacob Danner/Facebook
In his discoveries, Danner has grown to appreciate the lending hand Mother Nature provides in unearthing those mysteries. He said systems like thunderstorms and nor'easters help churn the waters, bringing new discoveries to shore.
It's like the wind and wave action does a lot of the digging for you, he said.
"Weather certainly informs a lot of the hunting," he said. "So when I watch the tides, I watch the app to check because, for me, the best time to go is always two hours after peak high tide when the tide starts going back out, it's like churning the shore in reverse. So I like to walk a strip back and forth, back and forth, following that and just seeing what the waves turn over."
The history of his fossils dates back millions and millions of years. The long-extinct shark species domineered the world's oceans from the early Miocene Epoch, over 23.03 million years ago, to the end of the Pliocene Epoch, about 2.5 million years ago, according to Brittanica.
The name megalodon itself means "giant tooth," an apt name for one of the largest fish this world has ever seen. Armed with hundreds of serrated teeth and a bite force between 108,514 and 182,201 newtons (humans average a bite force of 1,317 newtons), megalodons are believed to have casually snacked on any and all sea creatures, including whales and other sharks.
Their teeth have survived the last couple million years thanks to a fossilization process known as permineralization. Danner said that he had read that when an all-black tooth is found, it likely indicates a fossil that's at least 11 million years old.
He joked that they look delicately shined as if a jeweler polished them.
"It's showroom ready as is! These things are just incredible, I'm astounded that they could survive all those millions of years," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman investigating what she initially believed to be a piece of fuzz on her bedroom floor made a far more startling discovery -- 18 snakes under her bed.
Trish Wilcher said she was in her bedroom in her family's Augusta home when she spotted something on the floor.
"Before going to bed, I spotted what I thought was a piece of fuzz on the floor, went to reach for it and it moved," Wilcher told WJBF-TV.
Wilcher and her husband, Max, soon discovered the "fuzz" was a baby snake -- and there were 16 more babies underneath the bed, along with their mother.
Wilcher posted photos of the snake family on Facebook.
"I may need a cardiologist after this," she wrote on the social media site.
Max Wilcher used a grabber tool to pick up each snake and placed them in a bag. The Wilchers released the snakes at a nearby creek.
A wildlife trapper, who confirmed the reptiles were nonvenomous garter snakes, visited the home the next day and concluded there were no more serpents inside.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who cleans homes to supplement his income shared the story of how he accidentally went to the wrong townhouse -- and left it spotless.
Louis Angelino III, 27, of Barrington, said he works a regular job at a liquor store, but lately he has been cleaning homes for friends to make extra money.
Angelino, who detailed the saga in a TikTok video, said he was due to clean a home for a friend named Mark in Cherry Hill, and he arrived to find the key in the expected place under the doormat
He spent 2 1/2 hours cleaning the townhouse and was playing with the cats when Mark called to ask if he had been able to clean his home.
"I said 'I'm literally in your living room right now playing with your cats and waiting for you to walk in,' and he was like 'Louis, I don't have any cats,'" Angelino told NJ.com.
"In that moment, I froze. My heart dropped. I was just like, 'Where am I right now? What is going on?'"
Angelino said he realized he had written down Mark's address incorrectly. He said the address was off by a single digit.
Mark arrived home and left a note for his neighbors explaining what happened. Beth Motzel said her husband, Tom, arrived home first and called her.
"He said, 'You won't believe it. Someone broke in our house and cleaned the entire thing, he said Swiffer and all,'" Beth Motzel told WCBS-TV.
Motzel said she and her husband were amused by the mix-up.
"Tom and I laughed forever about it. He fixed it all up. I mean, details, he cleaned up after the cats, played with the cats, fed the cats and wiped everything spotless. He really is a cleaning fairy," Beth Motzel said.
Angelino texted Motzel to apologize for the mistake, and Motzel said she will keep his number on hand for future cleaning needs.
She dubbed him the "Cleaning Fairy," a brand Angelino is now embracing for his cleaning business. He said he is crowdfunding to make T-shirts to promote his services.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old girl visiting a Hawaii park with her family discovered a message in a bottle that was launched from Japan 37 years earlier.
Abbie Graham, 9, of Keaau, was visiting Hawaiian Paradise Park with her parents and sister when she found a mud-caked glass bottle on the beach.
Parents Angie and John Graham said they were initially skeptical that the object was anything other than litter.
"I thought it was trash, and she thought it was treasure," John Graham told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
The family took the bottle with them, and they eventually discovered Abbie's suspicions that they had discovered a message in a bottle were correct.
"A couple days later, we opened it up, and it was from Japan," Abbie Graham recalled.
The note inside the bottle was authored by the Chiba Prefectural Choshi High School Natural Science Club in Japan. The message was printed in English, Spanish and Japanese.
"This bottle was thrown into the sea off the coast of Choshi, Japan, in July 1984," the note read.
The letter asked the finder to get into contact with the club with information including the coordinates where the bottle was discovered. It said the bottle was part of an "ocean current investigation."
The family said they have not yet been able to get into contact with the authors of the message.
"We looked online, but the website is all in Japanese, so we couldn't read anything," John Graham said. "So we figured we'd just maybe laminate it and send it back to the school at the address they gave us. We figure the people who sent it have got to be 50, 55 years old by now."
It was unclear whether the Natural Science Club is still active at the school. Choshi High School's website does not list the group as being among its current clubs, but it does currently have a Science Club.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Independent) Elon Musk's testimony in a trial concerning his electric car company, Tesla, was interrupted when an attorney vomited in the court room, causing the trial to come to a temporary halt.
The civil suit concerns Tesla's $2.6bn merger with SolarCity.
The attorney was sitting in the jury box when they vomited, interrupting both Mr Musk's testimony and the broader proceedings for two hours while staff cleaned out the area.
The lawsuit claims that Mr Musk coerced Tesla's directors in rescuing the ailing solar company and then dictated the prices at which the company would produce its panels. At the time of the deal Mr Musk owned a 22 per cent stake in both SolarCity and Tesla.
Mr Musk has denied the allegations against him and has appeared to take the claims personally, lashing out at the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the case.
"Your questions are so deceptive," he said from the witness stand during questioning.
In a previous exchange Mr Musk called an opposing attorney a "bad human being".
The lawsuit was brought against Mr Musk by a union pension fund and asset managers. The Tesla shareholders behind the suit want Mr Musk to return the value of the deal for SolarCity to Tesla, which could result in one of the largest personal judgments ever if the plaintiffs are successful.
Mr Musk was pressed in the trial over a set of notes taken by a financial advisor suggesting he offered the board a $28.50 share price for SolarCity, which contradicts his claim that he recused himself from the negotiations for purchasing the struggling company.
He claimed he was just making clear that any share price that could not be defended publicly from SolarCity would be rejected.
Mr Musk maintains he had "no material role" in directing Tesla's board to acquire SolarCity.
"Since it was a stock-for-stock transaction and I owned almost exactly the same percentage of both there was no financial gain," he said during his testimony.
Mr Musk's interest in SolarCity was part of his plan to introduce more sustainable energy solutions into the production of Tesla cars.
Despite the claims that Mr Musk strong-armed his board into accepting the deal, he claimed he had a "good" relationship with the board and called them hard working and rigorous.
Legal experts believe the attorneys representing the plaintiffs will try to uncover evidence that Mr Musk forced his board to bend to his will.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman accidentally purchased two tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up splitting a $305,046 jackpot with herself.
Susan Gray, of Statesville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she meant to purchase tickets for two separate Carolina Cash 5 drawings when she stopped at the Kangaroo Express store in Statesville, but she mistakenly bought two identical tickets for the same Saturday drawing.
"I thought it was a different draw," Gray said. "It was really an accident that I played both. I was really shocked. I couldn't believe it."
Gray won the entire $305,046 jackpot for the Saturday drawing, as she held the only two winning tickets.
She said both tickets bore the set of numbers she always uses for Cash 5 tickets.
"Those are numbers I've been using for years," she said. "My birthday."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- An African serval cat caught on video walking at the side of a North Carolina road escaped from a petting zoo with help from a pig, the owner said.
A witness captured video showing the serval wandering on a road in Pinetops, and the owner of local petting zoo It's a Zoo Life confirmed the cat was an escapee named King Sparta.
The owner said King Sparta was released from the facility by a pig, but further details were not provided.
The owner said the serval was back at the zoo Wednesday morning.
Servals and other exotic animals are legal to keep in North Carolina.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- An escaped calf was safely wrangled in Maine after wandering the streets of a city for several days and narrowly evading capture at a department store.
Residents of Belfast said the calf escaped from a vehicle parked outside the Tractor Supply store in the city last week, and it was nearly recaptured Sunday when it turned up behind the Renys department store.
Renys employee Beth Young was among those caught on video attempting to wrangle the young bovine outside the store.
"It went back into the woods," she told the Bangor Daily News. "We were hoping we could catch it. It was spooked, big time. You could tell it was really scared, I think because of the traffic and everybody chasing it."
The Belfast Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the calf later was captured by a member of the public.
"My understanding is that somebody has it in a pen," Deputy Chief Dean Jackson said. "I'm just glad it didn't get hit. It was running around in different spots throughout the town for a few days. It let you get just so close and then it took off. We couldn't get close to it. We tried."
Jackson said the calf's owner, who lives in Washington County, has been notified of the animal's capture.