July 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters rescued a British teenager after she climbed into a baby swing to shoot a TikTok video and got stuck.
Layani Maclean, 14, of Oxfordshire, was filming a TikTok video with friends at an Oxfordshire playground when she climbed into the baby swing and found herself unable to climb back out.
The girl's mother, Charlie Maclean, 40, called the fire department when she was unable to free her daughter.
A video of the rescue shows firefighters removing the swing from its hinges so the teenager could be extracted with the help of some liquid soap.
Charlie Maclean said she is planning to bake a cake to thank the firefighters.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALLENHURST, Ga. (AP) — It seemed like a major crime for Allenhurst, a town of less than 700 people in southeast Georgia. A female body was spotted by the railroad tracks. Liberty County deputies gathered at the scene and waited for the coroner.
It took a while before they realized the joke was on them: The corpse was actually a sex doll.
Detective Mike Albritton said officers found the female humanoid Tuesday afternoon, WSAV-TV reported. Under department policy, deputies can't touch a dead body until the coroner arrives.
Once the coroner came to the scene, detectives began checking the body for injuries and immediately realized it was a sex doll. Detectives said it was anatomically correct, with realistic features and was fully dressed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian prankster posing as the U.N. secretary-general managed to reach Poland's president on the telephone and rendered him speechless with questions about Ukraine, Russia and his reelection on Sunday.
The prankster, Vladimir Kuznetsov, known as Vovan, posted a recording of the 11-minute call on YouTube. President Andrzej Duda's office confirmed Wednesday that it was authentic.
At various points in the conversation, conducted in English, Duda sounds surprised at the line of questioning but still refers to the impostor as "Your Excellency."
Duda tweeted Wednesday that he realized "something was not right" during the conversation, which took place Monday afternoon while the president awaited official word of his election victory.
Duda said he was suspicious because the real United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres does not pronounce the name of Polish vodka brand Zubrowka as well as the caller did. But he conceded that the "voice was very similar." The president ended his tweet an emoticon of tears of laughter.
Polish state security is investigating how the prankster got through to the president and whether Russia's secret services were involved.
The Internal Security Agency said in a statement the call had been authorized by an official with Poland's mission to the United Nations and that his actions are under investigation.
Poland's relations with Russia are tense, especially over Poland's support for Ukraine's drive for closer links with the European Union.
The caller congratulated Duda on his reelection but took the president to task for his hostile campaign comments about the LGBT community, drawing Duda's assurance that he has "huge respect for every human being."
Duda also rejected a provocative suggestion that Poland would seek to claim back the Ukrainian city of Lviv, which was part of Poland before World War II.
"No! No! This is Ukraine," Duda emphasized, adding that no political group in Poland harbored such an idea.
The president also said that Poland has a "discussion about history" with Russian President Vladimir Putin about World War II and the Soviet "occupation" of Poland after the war.
Kuznetsov, and the Russian prankster Alexei Stolyarov, who is known as Lexus, have previously embarrassed European politicians including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as Elton John and Prince Harry with similar hoax calls.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 15 (UPI) -- A California state worker is celebrating her 77th year of working for the government -- and her 100th birthday.
The state government said May Lee, 100, is the longest-tenured employee with the state, as well as the oldest serving state employee.
Lee has worked for the state for 77 years, most recently as a financial analyst with the Department of General Services. She said she still prefers to do her work on budgets with a pencil and paper..
"It's just as easy to do it by hand -- and fast -- then put it on the computer," Lee told KABC-TV.
Coworkers said Lee often goes above and beyond in her duties.
"She's very meticulous in all the reports that she writes," longtime colleague Carol Weathers said.
Yolanda Richardson, secretary of the Government Operations Agency for California, said Lee is a "state treasure."
"Most people would look at her and think she should be in a rocking chair somewhere on a porch," Richardson said, adding that Lee still comes to work and contributes.
Lee said she has no plans to retire.
"I think I did the best I could in this world, both in work and life and with the family. So I'm satisfied with my life. I'm happy," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 15 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania botanical garden is celebrating the blooming of a rare and particularly pungent plant known as a corpse flower.
Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Chester County, said its corpse flower -- scientifically known as Amorphophallus titanum -- has begun to bloom and release its signature odor, which has often been compared to the scent of rotting meat.
Corpse flowers, among the largest and rarest flowering plants in the world, can go several years in between blooms and give off their foul stench to attract pollinating insects.
Longwood Gardens said tickets to see the flower during its bloom, which only lasts for 24-48 hours, quickly sold out, but plant enthusiasts can still see -- albeit not smell -- the plant on the garden's "Stink Cam" livestream.
Longwood said it is the first time a corpse flower, which is native to Indonesian rain forests, has bloomed at the facility since 1967.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 15 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters were summoned to a home in Colorado where witnesses reported a highly unusual sight: an iguana perched on the roof.
The Westminster Police Department said police and Westminster Fire Department crews responded to a home where the stray lizard was seen sunning itself at the edge of the roof.
Police said firefighters captured the iguana with the help of a bystander named William, who provided his roofing gear to the rescuers.
Police said the iguana is believed to be an escaped pet and they are now trying to locate the lizard's owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Boston.com) Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria was enjoying his vacation on Saturday in West Yarmouth when he was approached by a woman on the beach with an emergency.
Her daughter, Naomi Wiens, was supposed to get married at sunset but the reverend booked to perform the wedding ceremony had to cancel due to a last-minute crisis. The bride, a surgeon, was already in her wedding dress and she and her then-fiance Matt Kalliath, had no one to marry them.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to cancel plans for a big wedding and instead planned an intimate ceremony on the Cape, where Kalliath will be joining Cape Cod Hospital.
The frantic mother asked the Everett mayor — a total stranger — if he could perform the ceremony. DeMaria told the woman he didn't have the authority to do so, but he called Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to ask for special permission to perform the ceremony.
He received it and officiated the wedding ceremony for the surgeons at sunset on the beach as planned, according to a press release about the day. The governor called the couple afterwards to offer his congratulations.
According to the release, the newlyweds are thanking DeMaria for his help on their big day by presenting him with a gift during a special luncheon on Tuesday in Mashpee.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A Scottish politician has seen his social media presence soar after his pet cat photobombed his Zoom meeting, and the lawmaker is keeping it in purr-fect perspective.
Earlier this week, Parliament member John Nicolson was in the middle of a committee discussion on children's television when the cat, Rojo, suddenly jumped in front of the camera, waving its tail.
"I apologize for my cat's tail," Nicolson said, before eventually pushing the animal out of camera view while admonishing the frisky feline.
"Rojo, put your tail down please," he said.
Other parliament members in the meeting could be heard laughing during the clip, which quickly went viral, according to the Scottish Sun.
After Rojo's cameo went public, Nicolson discovered he had a whole bunch of new followers on Twitter. However, he astutely realized they weren't there for him.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Australia shared security camera footage from the moment a curious cow wandered up to a police station and decided to go inside.
The Queensland Police Service said in a pun-filled Facebook post that the cow was spotted wandering outside the Doomadgee Police Station before surprising officers by making its way inside the building.
The video shows the cow turn around and leave after coming face-to-face with officers.
"We're still at a loss as to cow this bold bovine made its way into the Doomadgee Police Station, but we're glad it mooved on without herding anyone," the post said.
Police said officers were not sure of the origins of the "disudderly conduct" perpetrator.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials in Nebraska's southern panhandle are asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help and are exploring other options to control what they say is an encroaching prairie dog problem in the region.
The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that Cheyenne County Board commissioners say the animals are threatening to overrun the towns of Lodgepole, Sidney and Potter if more is not done.
Commissioner Philip Sanders says the animals caused nearly $3,000 in damage last year to 2,600 acres in the county. Prairie dogs are native to Nebraska and live in colonies that create vast underground tunnels.
They are considered an important to the region's ecological balance, but many property owners view them as pests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.